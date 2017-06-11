Russia, FIFA Reach TV Deal For Confederations Cup

FIFA says it has reached a deal for Russian broadcasters to show the Confederations Cup, an agreement that comes just six days prior to the start of the tournament.



World soccer's governing body said on June 11 that the tournament, which Russia is hosting, will be broadcast by state-run Channel One television and the sports network Match TV.



Russian state broadcaster RTR will have the radio rights for the tournament, FIFA added.



The unusual last-minute agreement followed drawn-out negotiations between FIFA and Russia, which had wanted to secure a deal that covered both the Confederations Cup and the World Cup, which Russia is hosting next year.



Russian officials had said that FIFA was seeking too much money for the contract.



The size of the TV rights deal announced June 11 was not immediately clear.

The Confederations Cup, a warm-up tournament for the World Cup, will be held in several Russian cities from June 17 through July 2.

Russia has yet to sign a World Cup television deal.

