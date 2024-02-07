News
Putin Expected To Sign Bill On Confiscation Of Assets Linked To 'False' Information About Military
The Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, on February 7 approved a bill allowing for the confiscation of property and assets of individuals convicted of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces; calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity; calls for sanctions against Russia and its citizens; collaborating to implement decisions by international organizations Russia does not take part in; and the "rehabilitation" of Nazism -- all charges related to laws Russia adopted after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign the bill into law shortly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Court Reinstates Eight-Year Prison Term Of Jehovah's Witness
A Russian court has upheld an eight-year prison term handed to a Jehovah's Witness, Dmitry Barmakin, rejecting his third appeal of the sentence. Barmakin was initially detained in 2019 and charged with the organization of an extremist group. His case was originally returned by the court over "ambiguous charges." In 2021, he was retried and acquitted, but that decision was later overturned. In August 2023, Barmakin's conviction was overturned and his case was sent for retrial. Prosecutors appealed that move and won the case on February 6. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization.
Sweden Ends Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts Due To Jurisdiction Issues
Sweden has ended its investigation into the explosions that rocked the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, saying it has no jurisdiction to proceed.
Prosecutors said on February 7 that a preliminary investigation has given authorities "a good picture" of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack, which took place in international waters.
Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, which all but destroyed the pipelines. Moscow blamed the West, saying it had no reason for damaging an energy link vital to bringing its supplies westward.
"The preliminary investigation has been systematic and thorough. Among other things, a large number of ship movements have been analyzed in order to understand what has happened. In addition to that, an extensive crime scene investigation has been carried out and several interrogations have been held in the matter," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
"Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction is missing," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in the statement.
Two more investigations, one by Denmark and another one by Germany, are still under way.
The blasts, which occurred on September 26, 2022, on the Baltic seabed east of the Danish island of Bornholm, caused massive leaks and were seen as a dangerous attack on European energy infrastructure half a year into Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The blasts were discovered due to the residual gas that was bubbling up to the surface.
The source of the explosions, which increased tensions that followed the start of the war, has remained a major international mystery.
Nord Stream is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom and supplies millions of Europeans with gas.
The pipelines were built by Russia to bring its gas directly to Europe via Germany, bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow. While the first pipeline was operational, the second had not gotten final approval from German regulators.
The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations, making the countries beholden to Russian energy exports.
With reporting by AP
Kazakh Leader Lambastes 'Failures' In Heating, Electricity, Water Systems
One day after replacing his prime minister, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev chaired a cabinet session on February 7, harshly criticizing the government for "mistakes and failures" in upgrading the nation's heating, electricity, and water supply systems. He ordered the new government to fully renovate 19 heating and electricity supply centers in 2024. On February 6, Toqaev replaced Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov with the chief of the presidential office, Olzhas Bektenov, who previously served as head of Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Agency. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Landslide Kills At Least 4 In Western Georgia
Georgian authorities said on February 7 that a massive landslide had killed at least four people overnight in the country's west. According to the Interior Ministry, more than 200 rescue workers continue to search for five missing people in the village of Negreti, where four houses were buried under mud and debris. A day earlier, another landslide killed two persons in the southwestern Adjara region. President Salome Zurabishvili expressed condolences to the families of those killed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
More Than 20 Killed In Blasts Near Candidates' Offices In Pakistan Ahead Of Elections
Two blasts near election offices of candidates in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan killed more than 20 people on February 7, a day before a parliamentary vote is to be held in the South Asian country.
More than two dozen people were also wounded in the blasts, officials said.
One attack happened in Pishin, a district in Balochistan Province near the Afghan border, killing at least 12 and wounding 30 others, local security official Naseebullah Kakar told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
The explosion occurred outside the election office of independent candidate and former provincial minister Asfandyar Khan Kakar, officials said, adding that he was not harmed in the blast.
The first attack, which killed 12, took place at the office of an independent election candidate in Pishin district.
The second blast occurred in Qilla Saifullah, near an office of Maulana Abdul Wasi, a candidate of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI), a religious party that has previously been the target of militant attacks, Yasir Baz, the head of the local administration, told the media.
At least 10 people were killed in that attack, officials said.
No group has claimed responsibility for either blast so far.
Several groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group, the Islamist militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Islamic State (IS) have carried out attacks in recent months in the region.
"The Election Commission has asked the chief secretary and inspector-general of Balochistan for immediate reports and instructed them to take action against those behind the events," a spokesman for the Election Commission said in a statement.
Violence has been on the rise in Pakistan ahead of the elections.
At least 10 police officers were killed when dozens of heavily armed fighters attacked a police station in Daraban, a town in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, on February 5.
Late last month, four police officers and two civilians were killed by BLA militants in Balochistan.
With reporting by AP
Azerbaijan Holds Snap Presidential Poll Amid Crackdown On Free Press, Opposition
BAKU -- Polls have opened in Azerbaijan's snap presidential election that looks set to easily hand incumbent strongman President Ilham Aliyev a fifth term, following Baku's swift and decisive victory over ethnic Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Watchdogs have criticized the process, saying it is neither free nor fair, amid a crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition.
The parties in Azerbaijan that offer a genuine opposition to Aliyev -- who has exercised authoritarian control over the country since assuming power from his father, Heydar, in 2003 -- are all boycotting the race, ceding the field to six ersatz challengers.
The next presidential election had not been scheduled to take place until 2025, but Aliyev, bolstered by Baku's recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh, announced the early vote in December to take advantage of the battlefield victory.
"There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections," said Ali Kerimli, the leader of the opposition Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (AXCP), who added that the voting was an "imitation of democracy."
The 62-year-old Aliyev has stayed in power through a series of elections marred by irregularities and accusations of fraud. Under his authoritarian rule, political activity and human rights have been stifled.
He called the snap election just months after Azerbaijani forces retook the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in a blitz offensive in September from ethnic Armenian forces who had controlled it for three decades.
On February 7, Aliyev and members of his family voted in Karabakh's capital, Xankandi (which Armenians call Stepanakert), in an apparent move to emphasize the country's main achievement under his rule.
As Aliyev's popularity shot up dramatically following Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, a crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions intensified in the country.
Several independent Azerbaijani journalists were incarcerated after Baku took over Karabakh on various charges that the journalists and their supporters have called trumped up and politically motivated.
UN Nuclear Chief To Visit Zaporizhzhya As Russian Strikes Across Ukraine Kill At Least 3
The chief of the UN's atomic agency, Rafael Grossi, is visiting the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant to assess the situation amid concerns about the plant's safety, as Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine killed at least three people and caused a blackout in part of Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
As an air-raid alert was declared for the whole of Ukraine's territory, fragments of a downed Russian missile damaged electricity lines in Kyiv, leaving part of the Ukrainian capital without power and heating.
"Another massive Russian air attack against our country. Six regions came under enemy fire. All of our services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of this terror," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"In Kyiv, more than 10 people were wounded, and as of now we know of two dead people. There may be people under the rubble. Some communications, including high-voltage cables, were damaged in the capital. Work is ongoing to restore everything as soon as possible," Zelenskiy wrote.
"Some consumers on the left bank [of the Dnieper River] are currently without electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. "The heating supply main on the left bank was damaged."
In the southern city of Mykolayiv, one mad died following a Russian strike, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said. Earlier, an air-raid alert was declared for all Ukrainian regions.
Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held talks on February 6 in Kyiv with Zelenskiy, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and other Ukrainian officials ahead of his visit to Zaporizhzhya -- Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Russia occupied the plant shortly after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and its six nuclear reactors are now idled.
The IAEA has voiced concern many times over the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe at the plant amid the fighting in the area.
Zelenskiy said he told Grossi during their meeting that the Russian occupation of the plant must end.
"This is the main prerequisite for the restoration of radiation safety for our entire region," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address.
Grossi said the IAEA has had a monitoring team at the plant since September 2022, but its experts have not been able to inspect every part of the power station.
At times "we weren't granted the access that we were requesting for certain areas of the facility," Grossi said at a press conference in Kyiv.
One of the problems is the situation with the nuclear fuel, which has been inside the reactors for years and is reaching the end of its useful life.
Grossi also said he was worried about the operational safety of the plant amid personnel cuts after Moscow denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Enerhoatom.
Halushchenko said the Russian occupants were preventing hundreds of qualified workers from entering the plant.
"We're talking about 400 people who are highly skilled and, most importantly, licensed. You can't just take them away," Halushchenko told a joint news conference with Grossi.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By dpa
Former Fox News Commentator Tucker Carlson Says He Will Interview Putin
Former Fox News host and commentator Tucker Carlson announced on February 6 that he has been granted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We're in Moscow tonight. We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin," Carlson said. Carlson, who is known for incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories, said it was part of his "duty to inform people." Carlson was fired by Fox News last year amid scandals and lawsuits over unfounded election fraud claims. Carlson later started his own show on X, formerly Twitter. The interview will be posted on X, but Carson didn’t say when.
Biden Urges Passage Of Ukraine Aid, Saying Opposing It Plays Into Putin's Hands
U.S. President Joe Biden on February 6 urged Congress to pass a bipartisan immigration bill that also includes aid for Ukraine as lawmakers face political pressure from Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump to scuttle it.
Speaking from the White House, Biden told lawmakers to pass the measure, which he said includes much of what Republicans have demanded on the immigration matter, and send it to his desk, emphasizing the urgent need to approve the $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine included in the measure and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“The clock is ticking. Every week, every month that passes without new aid for Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air-defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian onslaught,” Biden said.
Biden called it a critical moment, saying Putin is “betting on” the United States walking away and warning that it would be making a historic mistake if Washington fails to approve aid for Ukraine.
“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into his hands,” he said. "The world is watching."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) vowed to push ahead with plans to hold a procedural vote on the bill on February 7 after “months of good faith negotiations [and] giving Republicans many of the things they asked for.”
He said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) and the Republican conference are ready to kill the package "even with border provisions they so fervently demand.”
McConnell, speaking to reporters at the Capitol immediately after Biden’s address, indicated the bill had no chance.
“It looks to me and to most of our members that we have no real chance here to make a law,” McConnell said.
He added that the cost for Americans and U.S. allies and partners will only rise if the aid is not approved.
Biden laid the blame for the bill’s stall in the U.S. Senate at Trump’s feet, saying the former president “thinks it's bad for him politically" and would rather not solve the border issue in order to use it against him in the 2024 presidential campaign.
A bipartisan group of senators announced over the weekend they had reached agreement on the chief parts of the deal to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico. Biden said the bill included “the toughest set of reforms to secure the border ever” and the exact provisions that Republicans asked for just months ago.
Republicans argue that Biden already has all the authority he needs to halt the flow of migrants through the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) said he would not support the measure immediately after Senate negotiators announced it on February 4. Asked on February 6 about the aid for Ukraine and Israel, Johnson told reporters, “We have to deal with these measures and these issues independently and separately.”
The president scheduled his speech after indications that the bill faced almost certain defeat as Republican senators who back Trump signaled their opposition, calling the measure insufficient.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said earlier it was a “gloomy day here in the United States Senate” during a floor speech in which he scolded Republicans for backing away from the deal.
Biden accused Trump of spending the last 24 hours reaching out to Republicans in both the Senate and the House of Representatives to try to intimidate them to vote against the proposal.
“He'd rather weaponize this issue than actually solve it,” Biden said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Reuters
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador Amid Anger At Criticisms Of Lavrov, Middle East Policy
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on February 6 that it had informed Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin of its "negative reaction" to her comments about Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian policy in the Middle East. Halperin was summoned to the Foreign Ministry a day after Russian authorities complained about her "unacceptable comments" in an interview with a Russian newspaper. Halperin said in the interview that Lavrov had played down the importance of the Holocaust and that Russia was too friendly with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Opposition Refuses To Take Oath With Ruling Party As Serbian Parliament Convenes For Opening Session
BELGRADE -- Members of the opposition in the Serbian National Assembly on February 6 walked out of the assembly’s opening session after refusing to be sworn in together with the majority Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which they accuse of stealing the election.
Members of the Serbia Against Violence coalition blew whistles and waved banners reading "Election fraud" and "You stole the elections" before walking out and taking the oath in the lobby outside the assembly's main chamber, saying they did not want to be sworn in with politicians who gained their mandates by "stealing elections."
The coalition has disputed national and municipal elections held in Serbia on December 17 and demanded they be annulled, claiming in a series of street protests and hunger strikes that the ruling party committed electoral fraud. The SNS denied the claims, and the Election Commission on January 12 rejected all opposition objections when it announced the final results, which gave President Aleksandar Vucic's SNS 47 percent of the vote, while the Serbia Against Violence coalition garnered almost 24 percent.
The opening session of the new National Assembly on February 6 lasted only about 30 minutes, allowing only enough time to confirm mandates and administer the oath. The SNS members displayed a large banner denouncing the opposition.
The session took place two days before a discussion and vote in the European Parliament on the elections in Serbia, further angering the Serbia Against Violence coalition, which had demanded the opening session be held after the February 8 vote and discussion in the European Parliament.
Domestic and international monitoring organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), indicated that there were electoral irregularities in the elections on December 17. The SNS and the state leadership denied those allegations.
The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights announced on December 18 that the elections in Serbia were marked by irregularities, including the misuse of public funds, media dominance by Vucic, and negative campaigning. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.
With reporting by Svetlana Bozic and Reuters
Ukraine's Parliament Extends Martial Law, Military Mobilization By 90 Days
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on February 6 passed laws to extend martial law and military mobilization for another 90 days as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the drafts providing for the extension of the two measures from February 14, in line with the provisions of Ukraine's constitution. This extension is the 10th time since February 24, 2022, when the Kremlin launched its invasion, that the parliament voted on the two measures. The extension will be in effect until at least May 13. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russia Labels Japanese Association Seeking Return Of Islands 'Undesirable'
The Russian Justice Ministry on February 6 declared as "undesirable" Japan's Northern Territories Issue Association, which seeks the return to Japan of four islands incorporated to Russia by the then-Soviet Union after World War II. Along with the Japanese association, the ministry also declared undesirable the Ukraine-based Crimean Tatar Resource Center and IndustriALL Global Union registered in Switzerland. The additions bring to 137 the number of organizations that Russia has placed on its "undesirable organizations” registry. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was a Kremlin-backed regulation on NGOs that receive funding from foreign sources. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Journalists Detained After Security Forces Raid Media Outlet Offices
Iranian security forces raided a building housing the editorial office of the Fardaye Eghtesad media outlet, detaining an unknown number of its journalists for hours at their workplace in a sign that a crackdown by authorities on free speech continues.
Families of the journalists have gathered outside the media building near Tehran's Argentina Square, seeking answers as to why the raid on the economic news website was conducted.
The journalists have been unreachable by mobile phone since early afternoon on February 5, while some local media reported the group is still unable to leave the office.
The exact number of individuals being held in the building is not known, nor is which law enforcement entity conducted the raid.
Fardaye Eghtesad's social media accounts have been inactive since the action was launched.
The Modara website reported that families of the detained journalists approached the editorial office soon after the news broke, discovering that mobile phones and personal items of the journalists had been seized.
A family member of one of the journalists told the website that approximately 30 journalists work for the media outlet. Since February 5, three have been allowed to leave but they have not publicly spoken on what happened.
The Journalists' Club reported that security agents visited the Fardaye Eghtesad office, staying late into the night to inspect the premises and interrogate the site's journalists.
Fardaye Eghtesad, known for its liberal stance, is led by Ali Mirzakhani.
Several journalists have criticized the lack of a clear explanation from official authorities, even to the families of those detained, nearly one day after the raid began. They described the action as an attempt to instill fear among media professionals in Iran.
Maryam Shokrani, a journalist for the Shargh newspaper, reported that her vehicle was seized while trying to ascertain the status of her colleagues at Fardaye Eghtesad. Officers told her she was being punished for failing to adhere to the hijab law.
Some journalists have labeled the incident as a "hostage-taking" by security institutions against the media outlet and its staff.
For years, journalists in Iran have been under pressure, frequently arrested, jailed, and banned from working under various pretexts.
The harsh measures against journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested since the 2022 death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Group Defector Reportedly Granted Temporary Residence In Norway
A Russian man who reportedly defected from a high-ranking position in the Wagner Group has been given permission to stay in Norway but was refused permanent asylum, a Norwegian newspaper reported. The lawyer for Andrei Medvedev, Brynjulf Risnes, told Dagbladet that his client was granted temporary residence “due to the security risk involved in sending him back to Russia,” but wasn't given permanent residence or citizenship. Medvedev sought asylum in January 2023 after having defected from Wagner and fled to Norway, crossing illegally over the country’s 198-kilometer border with Russia, saying he feared for his life if sent back.
Inmate With Central Asian Roots Who Was Tortured In Russian Prison Found Hanged
Tahirjon Bakiev, an inmate with Central Asian roots who was tortured in a Siberian penitentiary, has been found dead at the correctional colony No. 6 in the Irkutsk region.
Bakiev's sister, Nargiz Bakieva, told RFE/RL that the prison's administration called her on February 6, asking to take her brother's body, saying he hanged himself.
In his last letter from prison, Bakiev asked "all indifferent people" to help him to deal with the consequences of torture he faced while in custody, stressing he did not want "to die here" as if he killed "himself."
In February last year, a court in Irkutsk sentenced a former prison warden and two of his associates to five years in prison after convicting them of involvement in the beating, torture, and rape of Bakiev in January 2021.
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said in March 2021 that probes had also been launched against six inmates who allegedly tortured Bakiev, adding that it had yet to be confirmed that the incidents were motivated by ethnic reasons.
Physicians who treated Bakiev, who was serving a seven-year sentence for gun theft, said he sustained severe injuries after he was raped with a mop handle and beaten by the inmates.
Bakiev said the men who tortured him desecrated a Koran while he was lying on a cell floor bleeding. He was then kept under a cell bed for two days. The penitentiary's administration then prevented him from sharing his ordeal with his wife, Anastasia Bakieva, and other relatives by not allowing him to call home for more than a month.
After Gulagu.net human rights group intervened, Bakiev was rushed to a civilian hospital where he had surgery. An investigation was subsequently launched into his torture.
Gulagu.net’s founder, Vladimir Osechkin, told RFE/RL at the time that some of the inmates had confessed to beating and torturing other inmates and testified that they were doing so on the commands of guards.
Bakiev initially served his term at correctional colony No. 15 in the city of Angarsk in the Irkutsk region. In 2020, inmates of that penitentiary staged a large riot, after which many were transferred to other prisons in the region.
Human rights groups cited some of the inmates as saying that they faced beatings and torture after they were transferred to other prisons, where guards used other inmates who agreed “to cooperate” with the administration to force them to confess in organization of the riot.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Former Adviser To Ukraine's Presidential Office
A court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for the former adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovych, on February 6, on charges of calling for terrorism and distributing false information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In October, Russia added Arestovych to its wanted list. In May 2023, Arestovych's name appeared in Russia's registry of terrorists and extremists. Arestovych has regularly given analytical assessments online about Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Three Belarusians On Trial Over Online Chat Supporting Ukraine
Three men went on trial on February 6 in the Belarusian city of Homel over an online chat in which they supported Ukraine's efforts to stand against Russia's ongoing invasion. Zmitser Papkou, Ihar Charnavusau, and Uladzimer Kamenau are charged with creating an extremist group, taking part in an extremist group's activities, and insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The men were arrested in March last year. The trial is being held behind closed doors. In a separate case on February 6, police in Homel detained at least seven people on a charge of distributing of extremist materials. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here and here.
Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Says Russia Needs To Stick To Its Constitution
Anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, whose official registration as a candidate for the March 15-17 presidential election in Russia is under question by authorities, says Russia should stick to its constitution and act like a real federation by giving more freedom to its regions and ethnic republics.
Though Nadezhdin -- if he is allowed on the ballot -- is not expected to seriously challenge incumbent Vladimir Putin, the 60-year-old Uzbekistan-born academic has caught the attention of the electorate with his criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and of Kremlin policies that have restricted freedoms and regional rights.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, Nadezhdin said the country had strayed away from real federalism, "when people in regions elect their leaders, and the money earned by the regions themselves remains in the regions."
Russia's Electoral Commission (TsIK), which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, has told Nadezhdin that some 15 percent of the signatures he turned in are invalid, a claim he rejects.
Russia's presidential election law allows for flaws in up to 5 percent of signatures among 60,000 that are checked to approve a candidate's registration. The commission is expected to make a final decision regarding Nadezhdin's official registration as a presidential candidate on February 7. He has said he will appeal all the way to the Supreme Court to get on the ballot.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
In the RFE/RL interview, Nadezhdin took aim at Putin's centralization of power while moving away from allowing regions to govern themselves, saying that if elected president, he would return "real elections of regional governors."
"A governor must be a person well known in the region. I believe that financial support for the regions must be increased. And governors must feel accountable not to Moscow but to their electors," Nadezhdin said.
An example of Putin's moves came last year when he pressured the Republic of Tatarstan until it changed its constitution, canceled the status of the region's president, and restricted other elements of Tatarstan’s sovereignty,
Nadezhdin said Moscow shouldn't interfere in such issues, instead allowing regional lawmakers to rule.
Republics and regions within the Russian Federation must "live within Russia not because they are banned from something or frightened by somebody, but because they feel themselves comfortable and well," he said.
"My task is to work so that none of the republics wanted to separate [from Russia]," Nadezhdin added.
Talking about the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of the Chechen Republic in Russia's North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of regularly violating Russia's constitution, Nadezhdin said leaders should be loyal to the country and not to one person like Putin.
"Kadyrov must be loyal to the Russian Constitution, secure its implementation in the republic’s territory. If he manages to do that, then let him work; if he fails, we would seek a replacement," Nadezhdin said.
Similarly, Nadezhdin said a Putin-initiated 2017 move to abolish mandatory studies at schools of national languages in Russia's ethnic republics was wrong and that it is "up to parents to decide if their children will learn those languages."
"Russia must stick to the Russian Constitution. In fact, everything written there is right," Nadezhdin said.
Romanian Defense Minister Rules Out Reintroducing Mandatory Military Service
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has ruled out reintroducing a mandatory military service in Romania amid discussions about measures to better prepare the NATO member country in case Russia's war against Ukraine spreads.
Romania currently has an 80,000-strong professional army and a reservist corps after it canceled mandatory military service in 2007, three years after joining NATO in March 2004.
Romania's new army chief, General Gheorghita Vlad, last week told RFE/RL that the country should urgently adopt a legal framework that would allow civilian volunteers to pursue military training, a statement that gave room to speculation among Romanians that mandatory military service would be reintroduced.
"Reintroducing a mandatory military service is out of question, at least during my term as defense minister. I have ruled out this possibility," Tilvar told Euronews on February 5. "There is no current discussion about this."
However, Tilvar confirmed Vlad's statement that a law being discussed by the Defense Ministry would envisage a fixed-term military training program for volunteers between 18 and 35 years of age and would include a one-off payment for those who complete the program.
"Such a voluntary military service would fulfill the need for a reservist force, since every country is preoccupied with ensuring enough manpower for a reservist corps," Tilvar said.
He said that the Romanian military last year lost 7,000 professional soldiers through either retirement or resignations.
However, Romania's parliament is unlikely to discuss a bill to introduce a fixed-term voluntary service this year, when several rounds of local, parliamentary, and presidential elections are scheduled.
Tilvar echoed statements by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, reassuring the public that Romania is in no immediate danger of being attacked and is a member of NATO.
"But that does not mean that a strong state such as Romania, a member of the most important alliance in its history, should not get in line with what other militaries are doing from this point of view,'' Tilvar said.
Iohannis last week said Romania "was never better protected than it is now, as a NATO member state," while Ciolacu said, "there is no risk for Romania to be involved in any war right now. Romania has never been safer."
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO beefed up its troop numbers in Europe and established four more multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
UN Nuclear Chief Says Security Still Fragile At Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Power Plant
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said on February 6. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is in Kyiv, told The Associated Press that his upcoming visit to the plant as the war approaches its two-year milestone will aim to assess the impact of recent personnel reductions after Russia denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Energoatom.
Kremlin Critic Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement For 26th Time
The press secretary of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny said on February 6 that the outspoken Kremlin critic had been placed in solitary confinement five days earlier for unspecified reasons.
According to Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's current solitary confinement term is 10 days. It is the 26th time he's been placed in solitary confinement since his incarceration more than three years ago. Including this term, Navalny will have spent 293 days in solitary confinement over the period of his current sentence.
It is also Navalny’s third placement in solitary confinement at the Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region, where he was transferred in December 2023.
Navalny, who nearly died after being poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the attack.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny’s prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was being held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison. Such facilities are considered the most strict in the Russian prison system.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant In Absentia For Writer, War Critic Akunin
A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for prominent Russian writer Boris Akunin (aka Grigory Chkhartishvili), who has been accused of calling for "terrorism" and disseminating "fake information" about the Russian Army.
“A preventive detention measure has been issued against Chkhartishvili for a period of two months from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition,” the Basmanny district court’s press service said on February 6.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Last month, Russia's Interior Ministry put Akunin on an international wanted list for alleged criminal activity, although specific charges were not listed.
Akunin, 67, who currently lives in London after leaving Russia in 2014, has openly criticized Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, the Russian Justice Ministry declared Akunin a "foreign agent," a punitive list broadly applied to target regime critics.
Last month, Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added Akunin to its list of "terrorists and extremists" without any explanation, but media reports said a probe on charges of discrediting Russia's armed forces had been launched against Akunin.
That move came less than a week after one of Russia's largest book publishers and the country's biggest bookstore chain announced that they had dropped Akunin and another popular writer, Dmitry Bykov, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, immediately after the beginning of Russia's invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"Until the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
EU's Borrell, IAEA's Grossi In Kyiv As Russian Strike On Kharkiv Kills 2-Month-Old Baby
KYIV -- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi have arrived on separate visits to Kyiv as Russian missile strikes continued to claim victims among Ukrainian civilians, killing a 2-month old baby boy on February 6 in the Kharkiv region.
"Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he will reaffirm during talks with Ukrainian officials the "EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine -- on military side, on the financial side with the new [50 billion euro] Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kyiv, which largely depends on Western military and financial support, has said it expects a 4.5 billion-euro ($4.84 billion) disbursement from the EU next month after the 27-member bloc last week approved a four-year, 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) facility for Ukraine.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on X that the bloc is to start payments next month.
However, a $60 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine remains blocked in Congress amid opposition from some Republicans who are tying any funds to massive changed in U.S. border policies.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Kyiv where he said he held talks with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and other Ukrainian officials ahead of a visit to the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest.
The IAEA has voiced concern many times over the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant amid the fighting in the area.
The IAEA has had a monitoring team at the plant since September 2022, but its experts have not been able to inspect every part of the power station, said Grossi, who will visit the plant on February 7.
At times "we weren't granted the access that we were requesting for certain areas of the facility," Grossi said at a press conference in Kyiv.
"On a technical point of view, we have many questions, and we are trying to address these one by one with the administration," Grossi said.
One of the problems is the situation with the nuclear fuel, which has been inside the reactors for years and is reaching the end of its useful life.
Grossi on February 6 also said he was worried about the operational safety of the plant amid personnel cuts after Moscow denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Enerhoatom.
“This huge facility used to have around 12,000 staff. Now, this has been reduced to between 2,000 and 3,000, which is quite a steep reduction in the number of people working there,” Grossi told AP. "I need to see for myself what is the situation, what are the prospects in terms of staffing, medium-term and long-term as well.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he told Grossi during their meeting that the Russian occupation of the plant must end.
"This is the main prerequisite for the restoration of radiation safety for our entire region," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address.
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on the settlement of Zolochiv, in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, killed a 2-month-old baby on February 6.
"At about 2:30 a.m., a three-story hotel was destroyed in Zolochiv after being struck by the occupiers with S-300 missiles," regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. "A 2-month-old boy died. Three women were wounded and were hospitalized."
Houses, civilian infrastructure and cars were also damaged by the Russian strike, he said.
Separately, Russian shelling on February 6 wounded two civilians in the village of Tokarivka, in the southern region of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. On February 5, five people were killed and one was wounded in Kherson by Russian shelling.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
