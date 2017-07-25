Congress Expected To Pass Russia Sanctions Bill, Setting Up Showdown With Trump

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House was set to pass new legislation cementing sanctions on Russia, setting up a possible showdown with President Donald Trump -- whose administration has lobbied against it.

The lower chamber of Congress was scheduled to start voting at 5 p.m. local time on the measure, which also targets Iran and North Korea.

The Senate, which had earlier passed a similar measure, was expected to act soon after the House vote. If passed by both chambers, the legislation could be sent to the White House within a week.

Both chambers were expected to approve the legislation with enough votes to override a veto, which Trump has suggested he may do.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to improve ties with Moscow.

However, Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress have moved instead to punish Russia over its actions in Ukraine and Syria.

The sanctions bill has drawn criticism from Russia as well as from some of Washington's European Union allies, who have warned the measure might affect joint energy projects such as pipeline construction.