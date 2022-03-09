News
Russian Defense Minister Confirms Presence Of Conscripts In Ukraine War For First Time
MOSCOW -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed for the first time that conscripts are among military personnel involved in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on March 9 that "some of the conscripts" had been captured by Ukrainian armed forces, adding that "almost all of the conscripts" had been recalled from Ukrainian territory.
Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have insisted that there are no conscripts involved in the invasion, emphasizing that only soldiers serving on a contract basis are fighting in Ukraine.
But Ukraine has placed numerous videos of captured Russian soldiers, many of whom were conscripts between the ages of 18 to 20, on the Internet. Many Russian mothers have taken to social media to find out where their sons are, while rights groups say they have been swamped with calls from family members of soldiers looking for information.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 9 that Putin ordered the Military Prosecutor’s Office to investigate how conscripts had turned up in Ukraine and to the punish officials who allowed their presence there.
With reporting by Zvezda TV, TASS, and The Moscow Times
Mariupol Children's Hospital Destroyed By Shelling As Ukraine Blames Russia For Collapse Of Safe Corridors
Russian shelling has devastated a children's hospital in the beleaguered port of Mariupol as humanitarian corridors set up to let civilians flee several besieged cities around Ukraine failed to materialize on the scale expected because of continued fighting, leaving hundreds of thousands trapped without basic supplies because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
Mariupol's City Council said a Russian attack on the hospital on March 9 caused “colossal” damage, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital. He called the strike an “atrocity” as authorities try to establish how many people had been killed or wounded.
"Children are under the wreckage. This is an atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice by ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelenskiy wrote referring to his calls for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The attack came on a day when Russia said its forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 a.m. Moscow time on March 9 to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port of Mariupol, which the Red Cross has said faces "apocalyptic" conditions.
But by late afternoon, officials reported mixed results in shuttling people out of the battle zones, with only safe corridors out of the eastern city of Sumy and the southern city of Enerhodar, the location of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant which Russian forces seized last week, being confirmed.
Russian forces were also reported to be preventing a convoy of 50 buses from evacuating civilians from the town of Bucha just outside of Kyiv, local authorities said, adding that talks continued on allowing the convoy to leave.
"Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food."
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights released fresh civilian casualty figures on March 9. It said that, since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 516 people have been killed and 908 injured.
It was quick to add in a statement that the agency "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."
The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the United Nations’ refugee agency, UNHCR, estimating on March 9 that the figure has now reached somewhere near 2.2 million people.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that "the time is now to try to help at the border," rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.
Early on March 9, with Russian missile and artillery attacks intensifying as the war stretched into its 14th day, Zelenskiy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine, saying that otherwise, the international community would be responsible for a mass humanitarian catastrophe.
But many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that any aggression against Russian ground or air forces would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.
The new sanctions also target the maritime sector and will exclude three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT financial payment messaging system, while also clarifying the issue of cryptocurrencies and giving a complete list of technologies and goods that cannot be sold between Russia and the bloc.
"We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Britain, which is not an EU member, unveiled new aviation sanctions under which any Russian plane can be detained while exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia can also be banned.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on March 9 begins a tour of two European NATO allies, Poland and Romania, to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact the war is having on the region, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Turkey, where he will meet Kuleba, on March 10.
Poland has publicly said it is willing to transfer its Russian-made MiG fighter jets to a U.S. military base in Germany to allow the aircraft to be handed over to Ukraine. But the Pentagon quickly dismissed the idea as untenable as warplanes flying from a U.S. and NATO base into airspace contested with Russia would raise the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.
Russian Authorities Plan To Introduce Registry Of People Linked To 'Foreign Agents'
MOSCOW -- Russian authorities plan to introduce a registry of people who have links with companies, organizations, or media outlets that have been officially recognized as "foreign agents," another move to broaden the state's crackdown on civil society.
A committee at the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, prepared the bill, which is expected to be officially proposed for debate soon, according to the legislature's website.
Russia already maintains multiple lists of individuals and entities it considers to be working as "foreign agents," a label that is handed down in keeping with the country's so-called foreign agent legislation adopted in 2012.
Among other things, the designation requires nongovernmental organizations that receive foreign assistance -- and which are considered by the government to be engaged in political activities -- to register as "foreign agents," to identify themselves as such, and to submit to audits.
They also must label any content they produce with an intrusive disclaimer, or face criminal fines for not doing so. Kremlin critics say the "foreign agent" designation brings up Soviet-era connotations that are intended to root out any independent civic activity in Russia.
According to the new bill, individuals who were labeled as foreign agents, as well as former and current employees, founders, and CEOs of media outlets, noncommercial and nongovernmental organizations that were officially recognized as foreign agents would be included in the new registry, which will be maintained by the Justice Ministry.
The foreign agent law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and pretty much anyone who receives money from outside Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
RFE/RL has 18 journalists who are Russian nationals on the government's "foreign agents" list and faces over $13 million in assessed fines.
British Defense Secretary Says London To Supply Ukraine With Anti-Aircraft Missiles
Britain intends to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles to help its defense against the Russian invasion, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on March 9.
"It is vital... that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack," Wallace told parliament.
"In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STARStreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles. We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons, but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies."
Wallace said the decision had been made in principle to supply the weaponry, and the government was working out how to get them into Ukraine and train Ukrainian forces to use them.
If confirmed, the supply would mark a significant step in Britain's support for Ukraine. Britain's support, however, has been limited to defensive weaponry.
Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 9 that his country will continue to send military equipment and defensive weapons to Ukraine.
So far, many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that it would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Ukraine Demands Cease-Fire At Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Amid Power Outage After Russian Takeover
KYIV -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Russia to agree to a cease-fire to allow repairs to the Chernobyl power plant, the site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, after it was fully cut off from the electrical grid, raising the risk of radiation leaks.
Ukraine's national energy company, Ukrenergo, said on March 9 that electricity to the plant was cut off due to a disruption of an electricity line connecting the Chernobyl nuclear plant with the electricity supplier in Kyiv.
The outage puts at risk some 20 tons of waste that must be constantly cooled to keep radiation leaking and potentially endangering "Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe."
"The entire power supply line of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and all its nuclear facilities controlled by the Russian Army has been damaged," Kuleba said on Twitter.
"Chernobyl has lost power. I call on the entire international community to immediately call on Russia to cease fire and allow repair crews to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible," he said, noting reserve diesel generators had a 48-hour capacity to power the plant, after which the cooling systems will stop, "making radiation leaks imminent."
The cause of the outage was not given, but during the launch of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the still-radioactive site, which lies some 100 kilometers from Kyiv, was taken over by Russian forces during a pitched battle in the area.
Since then, 210 Ukrainian personnel have been working at the nuclear plant without being rotated out for fresh workers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on March 8 that Ukraine had informed it about the urgent need to rotate the nuclear plant's personnel.
"[Ukraine] asked the IAEA to lead the international support needed to prepare a plan for replacing the current personnel and for providing the facility with an effective rotation system," the IAEA said in a statement.
Last week, on March 4, Russian forces seized another nuclear power plant in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya.
The plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The UN's nuclear agency said at the time that it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
The fourth reactor at Chernobyl exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.
Iranian Rights Activist Mohammadi Refuses To Return To Prison, Calls Her Sentence 'Illegal'
Prominent Iranian human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi says she refuses to return to prison to continue her sentence despite receiving a summons by authorities.
Mohammadi spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on March 8 while on medical leave from prison to recover from a recent surgery for blocked arteries. Before her procedure, she was serving her sentence at the Gharchak women’s prison near Tehran.
Mohammadi said she was given leave after one of her friends posted her bail, which was set at 500 million tomans (about $120,000).
“Unfortunately, the judiciary has called my bailiff and said that I have to return to prison in the next few days,” Mohammadi said in a telephone interview with Radio Farda.
“I will talk to my guarantor. I consider the sentence illegal, and I don’t believe it should be obeyed,” she added.
Mohammadi was arrested in November 2021 after she attended the memorial of a man killed by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019.
In late January, a court sentenced her to another eight years and two months in prison, as well as 74 lashes.
Mohammadi said her trial lasted less than 5 minutes and that she didn’t have access to a lawyer.
“I told them several times that I want my lawyer, you are putting me on trial and I can’t defend myself, yet they didn’t allow me to contact a lawyer," she said.
She also blasted authorities for having used guns to intimidate her during her arrest.
“Why did they use a gun? Why did they point a Colt at me?” Mohammadi said.
She said judicial officials should explain why security forces use guns to arrest peaceful activists like her.
“This is a serious warning,” she said.
Before her imprisonment, Mohammadi was the vice president of the banned Center for Human Rights Defenders in Iran.
She has been repeatedly jailed and harassed by Iranian authorities.
Human Rights Watch has called on Iran to release Mohammadi “immediately and unconditionally.”
"Iranian authorities' cruel detention and prosecution of Narges Mohmmadi only one year after she was released from an earlier prison term and then piling on more unfair prison sentences are clearly intended to crush her into silence at all costs," HRW said in a statement released in late January.
In May 2021, a Tehran court sentenced Mohammadi to two and a half years in prison, 80 lashes, and two separate fines on charges that include "spreading propaganda against the system."
In 2016, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges that rights groups said were solely related to her human rights activities.
Following her release from prison in October 2020 after her sentence was reduced, she continued to criticize human rights abuses in Iran and accused prison authorities of sexually harassing her and other female prisoners.
A journalist and an engineer, Mohammadi has been awarded several prestigious prizes, including the American Physical Society's Andrei Sakharov Prize in 2018 for outstanding leadership in upholding human rights.
Iran's Chief Negotiator Back In Vienna Amid Talk Of Progress On Nuclear Deal
Iran's chief negotiator in talks to revive a nuclear deal with world powers has returned to Vienna after consultations in Tehran, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported.
Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in the Austrian capital early on March 9, ISNA said, amid reports of progress in negotiations to restore the 2015 accord that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and some of its measures were subsequently violated by Tehran.
Talks to restore the deal have been ongoing in Vienna since April, and the negotiations are reportedly close to reaching an agreement.
But the talks have been complicated by a last-minute demand from Russia for guarantees from the United States that Western sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its dealings with Iran.
The Western parties to the deal -- the United States, Britain, France, and Germany -- on March 8 warned Russia against wrecking the almost completed agreement to restore the JCPOA.
European Union diplomat Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the talks, said on March 7 the time had come for political decisions to be taken to end the negotiations.
EU Agrees To Broaden Sanctions On Russian Officials, Oligarchs
The European Union has agreed to expand its third round of sanctions being imposed on Russia to target a larger number of oligarchs and officials close to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The French Presidency of the European Council said in a series of tweets on March 9 that the new sanctions added would apply to "Russian leaders and oligarchs and their family members implicated in the Russian aggression against Ukraine."
The third round of sanctions being imposed on Russia, the largest EU package agreed since the invasion began on February 24, includes a freeze on the Russian central bank's assets in the bloc and a ban on Kremlin media in the European Union.
The French Presidency said the new sanctions approved on March 9 also include targeting the maritime sector and measures aim at excluding three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT financial payment messaging system, while also clarifying the issue of cryptocurrencies and giving a complete list of technologies and goods that cannot be sold between Russia and the bloc.
It did not detail which banks in Belarus, which has assisted Moscow in the invasion, are affected or which technologies and goods are included in the sanctions.
"These sanctions will be formally adopted by the Council by written procedure with a view to their rapid publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," it said.
The EU has now sanctioned 680 people and 53 entities since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, recognized the independence of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, and invaded the country in February.
London Slaps New Aviation Sanctions On Russia
Britain unveiled new aviation sanctions on March 9 under which any Russian plane can be detained, while exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia can also be banned.
One aircraft was immediately impounded under the new restrictions.
“Banning Russian-flagged planes from the U.K. and making it a criminal offense to fly them will inflict more economic pain on Russia and those close to the Kremlin," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
A Foreign Office statement said the ban includes any aircraft owned, operated, or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia.
Transport Minister Grant Shapps said one private jet had already been impounded while further investigations were carried out. The Telegraph newspaper reported that the plane was connected to a friend of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
The statement said that new restrictions will also prevent aviation and space-related exports, including insurance and reinsurance.
This will mean cover is withheld on existing policies, while British-based insurers and reinsurers will be unable to pay claims on existing policies in these sectors, according to the statement.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
UN Accuses Belarusian Officials Of Violating Human Rights With 'Complete Impunity'
A new United Nations report has slammed Belarusian officials for acting with "complete impunity" in systematically crushing dissent after a disputed presidential election in August 2020 handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory, while keeping those whose human rights were violated from seeking justice.
The report, published on March 9, said information collected showed that "torture and ill-treatment were widespread and systematic," with individuals targeted for their real or even perceived opposition to the government or the election results.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
"The examination not only lays bare the violations inflicted on people trying to exercise their fundamental human rights, but highlights the inability of victims to access justice," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
"The authorities' extensive and sustained actions to crush dissent and repress civil society, independent media, and opposition groups, while at the same time shielding perpetrators, points to a situation of complete impunity in Belarus," she added.
Many Belarusians have faced trials linked to mass protests following the vote, in which Lukashenka claimed reelection even though the opposition says the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and media outlets.
The UN report said that between May 2020 and May 2021 alone, some 37,000 people were detained, many of them ending up in administrative detention for up to 15 days.
It added that lawyers who defended dissidents, spoke out about human rights violations, or brought cases to UN human rights mechanisms were detained, intimidated, faced disciplinary sanctions, or were even disbarred.
Beside the lack of investigations into rights violations, “there was an active policy to shield perpetrators and prevent accountability, reflected in the level of reprisals, intimidation of victims and witnesses, [and] attacks on lawyers and human rights defenders,” the report says.
The West, which has refused to recognize the official results of the presidential election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader, has imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime.
Slow Progress In Evacuations Of Ukrainian Civilians From Conflict Zones As EU Slaps Fresh Sanctions on Russia
Civilians are trickling out of several besieged Ukrainian cities amid an uneasy cease-fire announced by Russia as Western nations continued to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion, which has sparked a major humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands trapped without basic supplies.
Russia said early on March 9 that its forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 a.m. Moscow time on March 9 to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port of Mariupol, which the Red Cross has said faces "apocalyptic" conditions.
But officials reported mixed results in shuttling people out of the war zones, with only a safe corridor out of the eastern city of Sumy being confirmed.
Officials in Enerhodar, the location of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant which Russian forces seized last week, said some humanitarian supplies were making their way into the city, with vehicles expected to take residents out as they left the area.
It was unclear whether residents of Mariupol would be able to escape the fighting after a similar attempt on March 8 failed when the cease-fire broke down.
Corridors to let civilians escape and allow aid to reach besieged areas have been the main subject of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, but there has been little success in opening them.
Lyudmyla Kunytska, a resident of Irpin just outside of Kyiv, said she and a group of other civilians came under heavy fire on March 8 while trying to use one of the corridors.
She said that, even though the vehicles they were traveling in were clearly marked as containing children, Russian troops opened fire, killing her mother and others in the unarmed group.
"Our vehicles had inscriptions saying “Children,” “Evacuation,” but they started shooting at us," she told RFE/RL.
Another woman at the scene, Olena Dovzhenko, said her husband was wounded in the shooting, covering her in blood as he tried to shield her.
She said the Russian soldiers approached her and instead of helping, they told her "how bad we are for living in Ukraine" and how they came to “save” us.
"Imagine that. My beloved husband is bleeding, and they are telling me how bad I am living here,” she said.
The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the United Nation's refugee agency, UNHCR, estimating on March 9 that the figure has now reached somewhere near 2.2 million people.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that "the time is now to try to help at the border," rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.
With Russian missile and artillery attacks intensifying, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine, saying that otherwise, the international community would be responsible for a mass humanitarian catastrophe.
"Russia uses missiles, aircraft, and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure. It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond," he said as the war stretched into its 14th day.
So far, many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that it would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.
The new sanctions also target the maritime sector and will exclude three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT financial payment messaging system, while also clarifying the issue of cryptocurrencies and giving a complete list of technologies and goods that cannot be sold between Russia and the bloc.
"We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Britain, which is not an EU member, unveiled new aviation sanctions under which any Russian plane can be detained while exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia can also be banned.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris begins a tour of two European NATO allies, Poland and Romania, on March 9 to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and impact the war is having on the region, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Turkey, where he will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on March 10.
On March 8, the United States announced a ban on oil and other energy imports from Russia, while Britain said it would also phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.
The EU, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies, planned to slash gas imports by two-thirds. Oil and gas exports account for a significant portion of Russia's budget revenues and are a key source of foreign currency to defend the ruble.
In Washington, congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early on March 9, providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.
Biden had requested $10 billion for military, humanitarian, and economic aid last week, and Democratic and Republican backing was so staunch that the amount was upped to $12 billion on March 7 and $13.6 billion just a day later.
Russian-American Woman Who Fled To Moscow Charged With Being Unregistered Foreign Agent
WASHINGTON – A Russian-American woman who has headed a cultural organization for diaspora Russian groups in the United States has been charged with being an unregistered foreign agent for promoting the Kremlin’s interests.
Elena Chernykh Branson, 61, was charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the U.S. Justice Department criminal complaint unsealed on March 8. She also faces a related charge known as a Section 951 violation, which is often referred to as an “espionage-lite” charge.
Branson, who fled the United States in October 2020 after FBI agents raided her Manhattan apartment, is believed to be in Moscow. She did not immediately respond to e-mail and phone calls seeking comment.
Her U.S.-based lawyer, Arkady Bukh, rejected the charges.
“It is very clear there was no hostile activity toward the United States. Cultural exchanges, trying to meet powerful people, there was no sort of espionage activity,” he told RFE/RL.
“She was not trying to sneak into a nuclear plant or a base. Nothing like that. What are we talking about? It’s clearly an attempt by the U.S. government to send a message: We don’t like Russia. We don’t like Russians,” he said.
Asked why she had left the United States or whether she would return to fight the charges, Bukh declined to answer.
For roughly a decade, Branson headed a Russian cultural group known as the Russian Community Council of the USA. The group, which also calls itself KSORS, is an umbrella organization that encompasses dozens of Russian cultural organizations in the United States.
Its goal, the group’s website said, was aimed at “supporting organizations of Russian compatriots [and] to preserve and popularize the Russian language and cultural and historical heritage in the United States.”
In November, the group announced it was shutting down after some of its members were questioned by FBI agents, allegedly about potential violations of the FARA law.
According to the criminal complaint, Branson founded the Russian Center New York, which the Justice Department described as a propaganda center, in 2012 after corresponding with Russian President Vladimir Putin and meeting a “high-ranking" Russian minister.
Branson allegedly sought to advance Russia’s interests in the United States, including by coordinating meetings for Russian officials to lobby U.S. political officials and business leaders, the complaint alleged.
She was allegedly directed to host events “designed to consolidate the Russian-speaking youth community in the United States” in exchange for funding from the Russian government and Russian officials, the complaint said.
FBI agents raided Branson’s apartment in Manhattan in September 2020, seizing iPhones, iPads, computers, documents, and tax declarations. About a month later, she fled the country.
In September 2021, Branson gave an interview to RT, the TV channel formerly known as Russia Today, where she described an early morning FBI raid.
“The agents asked me to go out and searched the apartment for several hours. They didn't tell me what they were looking for,” she was quoted as saying.
Her interviewer was Maria Butina, a Russian woman who served more than a year in U.S. prison after being charged with trying to infiltrate Republican and conservative political circles in the United States, allegedly in an effort to influence U.S. politics.
Butina, who was later released and returned to Russia, was also charged under Section 951.
The Justice Department complaint charges that Branson's Russia Center New York hosted an annual youth forum funded in part by an entity controlled by the government of Moscow.
Through the center, she also coordinated a campaign to lobby Hawaiian officials not to change the name of a fort located on the island of Kauai. The site is the last remaining formerly Russian fort in the Hawaiian-islands and holds significance for the Russian government.
Records show she registered a nonprofit named Russian Kauaiian Association in February 2019 along with five other individuals.
Branson allegedly organized a trip to Moscow for Hawaiian officials responsible for the potential name change to meet with high-ranking Russian government personnel.
U.S. Vice President To Visit Poland, Romania
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is due to arrive in Poland on March 9 to meet with Polish officials to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact the war is having on the region.
During her March 9-11 trip, Harris is also visiting another NATO member, Romania, located on the alliance's southeastern flank.
The vice president’s agenda in Warsaw and Bucharest is expected to center on economic, security, and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, the White House has said.
“The vice president’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence,” a spokesman for Harris said.
Poland is assisting about 1.2 million Ukrainians and others who have fled the war so far.
The United States has more than doubled its military presence in Poland to 9,000 troops in recent weeks.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
BBC Announces It Will Resume English Reporting From Russia
Britain's BBC has announced that it will resume English-language reporting in Russia after it suspended its coverage to assess the implications of a new law.
On March 4, the BBC said it had paused its reporting in Russia after the State Duma passed a law there that could impose a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
"We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia. After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English-language reporting from Russia this evening," the BBC said in a statement.
"We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards. The safety of our staff in Russia remains our No. 1 priority."
The BBC had announced the suspension after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian military.
The Kremlin said it needed a "harsh" new law to tackle such reports due to the current "information war."
The law and other aspects of the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have already prompted Russian and international closures and suspensions.
Major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions include CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and Germany's ARD and ZDF.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Poland Ready To Hand Over All MiG-29 Warplanes To U.S. In Germany
Poland has said it is ready to hand over all its MiG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany and urged other NATO members with the same type of Russian-made warplanes to do the same, the Foreign Ministry has said, although a U.S. official later said the announcement was a "surprise."
U.S. lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on March 7 to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on March 5 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"The authorities of the Republic of Poland...are ready to deploy -- immediately and free of charge -- all their MIG-29 jets to the Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America," the ministry said in a statement.
"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes," it added.
The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.
Former Soviet-bloc NATO members Bulgaria and Slovakia also still have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.
There was no immediate word from the Pentagon and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland indicated the Polish announcement was unexpected.
"I was in a meeting where I ought to have heard about that just before I came (to a Senate hearing), so I think that actually was a surprise move by the Poles," Nuland told U.S. lawmakers.
Asked by a senator whether U.S. officials coordinated ahead of time with Poland before Warsaw made its announcement, Nuland said, "Not to my knowledge."
The handover of Poland's 28 Soviet-made MiG-29s signals the Western resolve to do more to deter Russia. But militarily it is unlikely to be a game-changer because the number of aircraft isn't that big and they are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for the Russian Air Force.
Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine's air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.
Earlier on March 8, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said his country would stand by Poland if it handed over the jets, noting that it could face the "direct consequence" of its decision.
"And so we would protect Poland, we'll help them with anything that they need," Wallace said on Sky News.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who had visited London earlier in the day, insisted at a news conference in Norway after his government announced the decision that "neither Poland or NATO are parties to this war."
"Decisions on the supply of offensive weapons must be made unanimously at the level of the entire NATO. We cannot take any steps on our own, because we are not a party to this war," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Ministries, Agencies Hacked In Apparent Anti-War Protest
Several Russian ministries and other state entities have been hacked in an apparent protest over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Late on March 8, the websites of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service, Culture Ministry, Ministry of Energy, and the State Statistics Agency carried an image with a small Ukrainian flag in the corner depicting a sole individual stopping a tank juxtaposed with an image with a small Russian flag of a group of protesters running from a police officer with a truncheon.
Between the two images was one word -- "Why?"
The day before, Russian television channels were hacked and had their programming interrupted with coverage of the war in Ukraine by independent broadcasters Current Time and Dozhd TV, outlets blocked in Russia by the government.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the cyberattack on March 7.
Last week, Anonymous said it hacked several Russian media outlets, including the state TASS news agency, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
Before that, on February 26, the official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin.ru, was down following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous claimed it was behind that hacking attack as well.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing Russia's unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting they be called "special military operations."
Kharkiv Resident Tearfully Calls For The Skies To Be Closed Over Ukraine, Because 'Our Children Are Dying There'
McDonald's To Close Restaurants In Russia, Says Conflict 'Has Caused Unspeakable Suffering'
The global fast-food chain McDonald's has announced it is temporarily closing all 850 locations inside Russia, as the number rises of Western businesses that abandon Russia after its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement obtained by RFE/RL.
"McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market," the statement said.
The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia, "who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand."
Kempczinski also said the U.S.-based corporation continued to support its employees in Ukraine, including paying "full salaries," and contributing $5 million to an employee assistance fund. McDonald's has also temporarily closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine.
Unlike other big fast-food brands in Russia that are owned by franchisees -- including KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King -- McDonald's owns 84 percent of its Russian locations.
Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, said on March 7 that it was donating all of the profits from its 1,050 restaurants in Russia to humanitarian efforts. It has also suspended new restaurant development in the country.
Starbucks also announced on March 8 that it would pause all business activity in Russia, including shipments and cafe operations.
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo also announced late on March 8 that they would temporarily halt all business operations in Russia as well.
Many corporations have ceased operations in the country to protest the Ukraine invasion. Among them is consumer-goods conglomerate Unilever, which on March 8 said it had suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and that it will not invest any further capital into the country.
With reporting by AFP and AP
UNESCO Calls For Greater Protection For Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
UNESCO has called for greater protection for Ukraine's cultural heritage sites amid Russia's brutal, unprovoked invasion.
"We must safeguard the cultural heritage in Ukraine, as a testimony of the past but also as a catalyst for peace and cohesion for the future, which the international community has a duty to protect and preserve," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement on March 8.
Since the start of the Russian invasion last week, UNESCO has been in constant contact with Ukrainian institutions to assess the situation and strengthen the protection of cultural heritage sites.
"The first challenge is to mark cultural heritage sites and monuments and recall their special status as protected areas under international law," Azoulay said.
With the help of satellite images, UNESCO is attempting to monitor the damage inflicted by Russia's invasion on cultural heritage sites in Ukraine.
UNESCO also confirmed its intention to support cultural workers in Ukraine.
EU culture ministers on March 7 assured Ukrainian journalists and artists of help. In a joint statement, they said they would support professionals so that they could continue to be active and maintain creative and free expression.
With reporting by dpa
Hundreds Hold Women's Day Rally In Almaty Demanding Equal Rights
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- More than 1,000 activists have rallied in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, to mark International Women's Day while demanding equal rights for women.
The demonstrators, who gathered near the Shoqan Valikhanov monument in the center of Almaty on March 8, held posters with slogans such as "Women's Opinions Matter," "More Women In Politics," and "Feminism Will Save Kazakhstan."
The activists demanded that the Central Asian nation's government outline more modern gender policies, reduce the retirement age from 63 to 58 years, enact measures to help stop domestic violence, and hire more women in state entities and government structures.
The event was organized by feminist groups including Feminita, KazFem, SVET, FemAgora, and FemSreda.
The groups organized a similar rally on March 8 last year after obtaining permission from Almaty city officials to hold the public event for the first time.
This year's march was also permitted by the city administration.
Odesa Volunteers Build 'Hedgehogs' And Fill Sandbags To Resist Russian Attack
Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports; U.S. Intelligence Warns Putin May Escalate Attack On Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, calling it a "powerful blow” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
In an address at the White House on March 8, Biden also warned Americans that "defending freedom is going to cost."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed several times to the West to stop importing energy supplies from Russia, Moscow's main source of revenue.
Biden predicted prices would rise further as a result of "Putin's war," but pledged to do all he could to minimize the impact on the American people. He also warned U.S. gas companies against exploiting the situation to engage in profiteering or price gouging.
Biden also said Putin would never win in Ukraine.
"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear -- Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden also said. "Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country."
About 8 percent of oil imports by the United States come from Russia, it does not import any Russian natural gas. Biden had earlier resisted targeting energy with sanctions, saying he did not want to hurt U.S. consumers with a move that would likely trigger higher fuel costs.
"This is definitely for domestic consumption. I don't think it has much impact at all on total U.S. oil supplies, gasoline prices, or anything like that," Karen Young, director of the energy and economics program at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, told RFE/RL.
"It's certainly also not something that our European partners can follow suit with. And I just hope that [the U.S. oil ban] doesn't create distance between what to this point has been a very cohesive policy and sanctions policy against Russia."
Europe imports about 25 percent of its oil needs from Russia.
EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Versailles outside Paris for a two-day summit starting on March 10 and will be working on ways to reduce their dependency on Moscow for fossil fuels.
The European Commission already has proposals to make it happen, including diversifying natural-gas supplies and speeding up renewable energy development. The EU's executive arm said its measures "can reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year."
"We must become independent from Russian oil, coal, and gas,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he opposes a European ban on Russian energy imports and that there's no other way to meet the European Union's needs for motor fuel, heat and electricity, and industrial use.
Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on March 8 that when he visited Washington last week, U.S. officials acknowledged Europe was in a different situation.
After Setbacks, Putin 'May Escalate'
Earlier on March 8, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that sanctions and setbacks on the battlefield were unlikely to prompt Putin to change course in Ukraine, and could even spur him to ratchet up his offensive.
Speaking at a hearing on global security threats at the U.S. House of Representatives on March 8, Haines said the escalating costs of the war in Ukraine, which has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, may agitate Putin and change his outlook on what could be considered a victory.
"Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate," Haines said.
Haines said the United States believes Moscow underestimated Ukraine's ability to fend off an attack, and that it remains unclear as to whether Putin seeks to take control over Ukraine as a whole, for which he would need to allocate more resources, or try to carve out smaller areas.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
After Almost Two Years, Tajikistan Lifts Most Coronavirus Restrictions
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing in public places and a temporary ban of traditional ceremonies and celebrations, including weddings.
The Central Asian country's coronavirus task force said on March 7 that the decision to lift the restrictions was made "while taking into consideration the normalization of the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Tajikistan."
The restrictions were imposed in July 2020. Wedding parties were limited to up to 40 close family members and had to be held inside private homes.
As of March 7, the number of participants in wedding parties and other traditional celebrations was raised to up to 200 people.
Tajik officials have officially recorded 17,000 coronavirus cases, including 124 deaths, in the country since mid-2020.
However, an investigative report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service in 2020 revealed that the real number of COVID-19 deaths might be several times higher, including dozens of physicians and nurses who treated COVID-19 patients and later died.
- By Mike Eckel
Ukrainian Intelligence Claims Senior Russian General Killed Near Kharkiv, Second In Recent Days
Ukrainian intelligence says a top Russian military officer has been killed in fighting near the city of Kharkiv and has released what it says are intercepted phone calls that appear to partly corroborate the death.
If confirmed, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov would be the second top general to have been killed in fighting in Ukraine in recent weeks.
In a statement on March 7, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate said Gerasimov, a chief of staff and first deputy commander with Russia's 41st Combined Arms Army, had been killed along with several other senior officers.
The statement gave no details as to when or how he was killed.
There was also no independent confirmation of the death of Gerasimov, who was a decorated officer and veteran of the Second Chechen War in the early 2000s and, more recently, military operations in Syria and Crimea.
Moscow has given little public accounting of casualties among Russian troops since the new war erupted on February 24.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said that "there were dead and wounded," but gave no other figures.
On March 2, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, citing the ministry, said 498 Russian soldiers had died and another 1,597 were wounded.
Ukraine, however, has claimed its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops.
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate also released two audio recordings of what it said were two Russian intelligence officers discussing the state of the fighting.
In one, one of the officers laments the death of Gerasimov. Later, the two discuss the poor state of encrypted communications being used by Russian forces.
Another Russian officer, General Andrei Sukhovetsky, who was also a deputy commander with the 41st Army, was reported killed on February 28 during the fighting in Ukraine.
Energy Giant Shell Withdrawing From Russia, Will Stop Buying Moscow's Oil And Gas
Energy giant Shell has announced it will halt all purchases of Russian oil and gas and close other operations in the country, joining dozens of other companies in severing ties with Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Shell said in a statement on March 8 that it was wrong to buy a cargo of Russian crude oil last week, a move sharply criticized as Moscow ratcheted up its bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities, including hitting residential areas, and said it was now withdrawing from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner.”
The company had already announced it intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and exit its equity partnerships with Russia's Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development, and the Gydan energy venture.
“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel -- despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking -- was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in the statement.
"As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,” he added.
Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, more than 2 million civilians have fled the country.
Dozens of companies, including major oil sector firms such as BP and Exxon, have said they are exiting Russia as the West imposes tight sanctions on Russia as punishment for its aggression against Ukraine.
