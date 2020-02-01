Police Disperse Demonstrators Protesting Constitutional Reform in St. Petersburg
At least eight people demonstrating against proposed constitutional changes in Russia were detained in St. Petersburg on February 1. Police in riot gear targeted a few dozen activists whom they deemed to be violating public order. Protesters, some holding handwritten signs, had rallied against constitutional changes put forward by President Vladimir Putin on January 15. The draft proposals are seen by many as laying the groundwork for Putin's future political role after his current presidential term ends in 2024.