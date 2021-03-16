Russia-Controlled Crimea Temporarily Lifts Pandemic Restrictions To Mark Annexation Anniversary

Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea have temporarily lifted coronavirus pandemic restrictions to mark the seventh anniversary of the region's annexation by Moscow.

The Russian-imposed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, signed a decree on March 15 to allow the ceremonies. The decree was placed on the website of the occupational government.

According to the decree, events organized by the pro-Kremlin Night Wolves bikers' club, as well as patriotic events at schools and military schools are allowed to be held on March 18.

In addition, local self-governing bodies are allowed to hold their own events to mark the date.

The restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Crimea were imposed a year ago.

Russia illegally took control of Crimea from Ukraine seven years ago after sending in troops, seizing key facilities in February 2014, and staging a referendum weeks later that was dismissed as illegitimate by at least 100 countries.

Moscow also backs separatists in a war against Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.