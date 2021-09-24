Russia Records New Daily Record For Coronavirus Deaths

Russian health authorities say 828 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, a record daily total during the pandemic.



The anti-coronavirus crisis center said on September 24 that 21,379 new coronavirus cases had been found in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 21,438 cases the previous day.



It was the fourth consecutive day the country has seen more than 800 deaths due to the virus in Russia, which has the highest death toll in Europe.



Health officials said growth in new infections was “intense” in 36 of Russia’s 85 regions, and warned the situation could worsen as seasonal respiratory infections spike.



Russian hospitals, meanwhile, are girding for a possible influx of patients.



Last week, President Vladimir Putin went into self-isolation after dozens of members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19.



Putin, 68, has described his self-quarantine as a "test" for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which he says he received several months ago.