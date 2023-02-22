News
Russian Court Again Extends Forced Psychiatric Care For Anti-Putin Shaman
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has again extended the forced detention in a psychiatric clinic of a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer Aleksei Pryanishnikov told RFE/RL on February 22 that the Ussuriisk district court prolonged his client's forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic until mid-June.
Pryanishnikov added that the court also rejected the defense team's request to have Gabyshev examined by psychiatrists at Moscow's Serbsky clinic.
"We believe that medical examiners at the psychiatric clinic in Ussuriisk are reaching abstract conclusions about Gabyshev's social incompatibility when justifying the necessity to extend his treatment. Meanwhile, they agree that he has not expressed any aggression toward either himself or others," Pryanishnikov said.
Gabyshev's forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic was last extended in October.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021, after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Memorial Human Rights Center in Russia has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner and Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
More News
Germany Expels Two Iranian Diplomats Over Death Sentence Of Dual Citizen
Germany on February 22 said it was expelling two employees of the Iranian Embassy in Berlin following the sentencing of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death by Iran's judiciary for allegedly planning a deadly 2008 bombing. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that she had summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to inform him "that we do not accept the massive violation" of the rights of a German citizen. "We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd's death sentence and allow him a fair and due process of appeal," Baerbock said.
U.S. Judge Rules 9/11 Families Can't Seize $3.5 Billion In Frozen Afghan Funds
A U.S. court has ruled that families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks are not entitled to access $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan funds being held in the United States. Judge George Daniel of the Southern District of New York said on February 21 that there was no jurisdiction to seize the money because the Taliban-led government is not legitimate. Handing over money ultimately owned by Afghanistan's central bank would amount to being an acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the Taliban's government, he said. Washington has not recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russia's State Duma Approves Putin's Move To Suspend New START Nuclear Deal
MOSCOW -- Russian lawmakers have taken the first step toward suspending the country's participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty with parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, unanimously approving the move announced a day earlier by President Vladimir Putin.
The treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms accord between the two superpowers, restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Both sides have blamed the other for the breakdown of the pact, which has further raised concerns over global security during Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The vote by Russian lawmakers on February 22 came less than 24 hours after Putin announced the move in his state-of-the-nation address to the parliament. Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, is expected to approve the bill later in the day, after which Putin will sign it into law.
The outcome of the vote was never in doubt with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin saying just before voting began that ballots against the move "are not even expected."
Several Russian lawmakers echoed Putin's rhetoric blaming Washington for breaking the treaty, with former President Dmitry Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, saying the move was "long overdue" as the United States and NATO have "declared war" on Russia.
Speaking the same day as Putin's address, U.S. President Joe Biden gave a strong and emotional response in the Polish capital, Warsaw, vowing to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion, which was launched on February 24 last year.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, called Putin's move "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible."
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he regretted Putin's decision and expressed hopes that Moscow will reconsider it, adding that with the move "the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled."
The New START treaty was signed in 2010. In February 2021, just days before the New START was due to expire, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for another five years.
But in August last year, Russia informed the United States of a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear weapons under the treaty, claiming Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine along with visa restrictions had hampered similar inspections of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors.
New talks between Moscow and Washington on the treaty were scheduled for last November but Russia unilaterally called them off at the last moment.
RFE/RL Chief Jamie Fly Among New Additions To Iran's Sanctions List
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and Chief Executive Office Jamie Fly is one of more than two dozen people and entities to have been added to Iran’s sanctions list in response to new measures taken by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on February 21 that the sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
A day earlier, the EU and UK imposed new sanctions -- the latest of several rounds of measures enacted -- on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent and often deadly crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.
That crackdown has included a stifling of independent journalists and information sources that have tried to report on events in Iran.
Tehran’s new sanctions list also includes French Equality Minister Isabelle Rome and French Industrial Affairs Minister Roland Lescure, as well as three German members of parliament and the French and Belgian representatives at the European Parliament.
Eight British citizens, most of whom are officials with the country's armed forces, were also put on the list.
The Foreign Ministry’s statement accused those placed on the list of "inciting and encouraging terrorist actions."
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
The demonstrations follow a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim of Western involvement in Iran's protests, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch the crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 500 deaths and thousands of arrests.
The new EU sanctions, which were announced on February 20, target 32 people and two entities and include the Iranian culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister, and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown.
In total, EU sanctions now apply to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.
In December RFE/RL's Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list by Tehran.
At the time, Fly called the designation "an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook."
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent months after the country admitted to executing protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Iran Says 'Ambiguities' Over Nuclear Enrichment Are Being Resolved By IAEA Inspectors
Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are in Tehran for negotiations and verification, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and check-ups since yesterday. Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said. Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Artillery Pounds Donbas As Zelenskiy Says Ukrainian Forces Holding Ground
Russian forces pummeled the front line in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with artillery and air strikes, the Ukrainian military said on February 22, as regional authorities reported heavy bombardments in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that the front line was holding despite Moscow's incessant pressure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Heavy fighting continued unabated around the disputed cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in several other locations including Fedorivka, Yahidne, and Berkhivka, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.
Russian attacks were also repelled in the Luhansk settlements of Kyzemivka and Dibrova, and in Kupyansk, in northeastern Kharkiv region, the General Staff said, adding that indiscriminate rocket attacks destroyed residential buildings, killing and wounding civilians. It did not elaborate on casualties.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the city of Nikopol was targeted by Russian shelling early on February 22, regional Governor Serhiy Lisak said on Telegram.
"The night in Dnipropetrovsk region passed without enemy attacks. But at 6 in the morning, the aggressor hit Nikopol with heavy artillery," Lisak said, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties among civilians.
On February 21, six civilians were killed and 12 were wounded in the Russian shelling of residential areas of the southern city of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported, adding that the attack also caused substantial damage.
However, "with Russia not letting up at all despite sustaining staggering losses," Ukrainian forces have managed to hold the line, Zelenskiy said on February 21 after meeting with Ukrainian military commanders.
"It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the front line has undergone no change," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine by reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Before departing Warsaw on February 22, Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations on the most eastern parts of the NATO alliance that came together in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
Petr Pavel, the retired general who last month won the election as the next Czech president, called the U.S. president's visit this week to Ukraine an "extremely strong signal" but warned in a CNN interview against underestimating Russia even despite Moscow's "fatal mistakes."
The UN General Assembly is also slated to meet on February 22, two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv and its allies hoping to garner broad support for a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace."
The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate -- not expected until at least February 23.
Like previous resolutions, it reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed U.S. concerns on February 21 that China could supply Russia with weapons to help it pursue its war against Ukraine.
"It is President [Vladimir] Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. It is Putin who keeps escalating the war," Stoltenberg said. "We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war."
Stoltenberg was speaking after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on plans to step up Western ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
Romanian Court Keeps Tate Brothers In Custody Pending Investigation
Divisive Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody until the end of March pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, a Romanian court said on February 21, extending their detention. The brothers, who have dual U.S. and British nationality, and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since December 29. Prosecutors are investigating them for suspected human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bosnia Overseer Intervenes To Free Up Donations To Help Srebrenica Memorial Center's Operations
The international community's high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, German Christian Schmidt, has amended legislation on a memorial center to victims of the 1995 genocide at Srebrenica to allow funds originally intended for burials to be used to help run the facility.
"The OHR has always been particularly committed to the work and legacy of the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center," it said. "Therefore, I have decided to provide assistance in improving the functioning of the Center by opening the possibility for the redistribution of funds that are already available," Schmidt was quoted as saying.
The Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center had requested the change, and reallocations will require prior consent from the funds' donors.
The center's board has suggested that half of the existing funding is sufficient for ongoing burials.
The move will reportedly free up the equivalent of around 3 million euros for the center, which honors around 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys killed by Bosnian Serb forces after UN peacekeepers failed to protect a "safe area" late in the ethnically fueled 1992-95 Bosnian War.
Schmidt stressed that the center is still obligated to ensure an appropriate and dignified burial of the remains of further victims of the Srebrenica massacre, which is of extreme importance to families and other survivors, the Office of the High Representative (OHR) announced.
But the change will also help with construction work and maintenance, as well as international cooperation.
Schmidt added that the center requires constant care and attention from both domestic and international actors.
Schmidt also urged further paths "to ensure the permanent memory of the victims, and further expand the memorialization of the Srebrenica genocide and the promotion of peace."
In addition to victim care and commemorations, he said, the center "will additionally focus on education."
The center remains a keystone of commemoration efforts of a brutal conflict in a region that descended into ethnic cleansing and horrific violence following the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
The Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center was opened in 2003 with former U.S. President Bill Clinton in attendance.
Bosnian Serb forces killed 8,372 men and boys in and around Srebrenica in July 1995. More than 1,000 victims' remains still have not been found or identified.
Additionally, more than 25,000 women, children, and elderly residents were expelled from the UN's so-called safe area.
More than 50 people have been sentenced to a combined 700 years in prison for their roles in genocide and war crimes at Srebrenica, including former Bosnian Serb leaders Radovan Karadzic and ex-commander Ratko Mladic.
Biden Offers 'Strong Support' To Moldova Amid Rising Russia Tensions
U.S. President Joe Biden met with Moldova's president in Poland on February 21 to offer support amid increasing bellicosity from Moscow as the former Soviet republic expresses fears it could be the next target in the Kremlin's sights after Ukraine.
The White House said afterward that Biden "reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity" in his talks with President Maia Sandu.
Biden highlighted Washington's efforts "to help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience, including its democratic reform agenda and energy security, and to address the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine," the White House said.
There was no immediate statement from Sandu's office.
Sandu has been a consistent pro-EU voice on the Moldovan political landscape, and a new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean was sworn in last week.
Sandu has repeatedly accused Moscow of seeking to destabilize her country and recently called for more Western weapons for the possible defense of Moldova, which is not in NATO and is a candidate country for the European Union.
Russia maintains around 1,100 troops at a Soviet-era weapons depot in a largely Russian-speaking sliver of Moldova, Transdniester.
Sandu has repeatedly called for Russia to withdraw the troops, and Recean repeated those calls earlier this month.
In response, the Kremlin urged Moldova to exercise caution in its statements about the Russian forces.
Moldova shares a border of about 1,200 kilometers with Ukraine.
Sandu suggested last week alongside blunt accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that there was a Russian plan to organize a coup in Moldova, masked by opposition protests in the capital, Chisinau.
Russia has denied it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims “completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
The U.S. State Department said that, while reports about the plot had not been independently confirmed, it is "certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior, and we absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and the Moldovan people."
Protests in Chisinau against Sandu and the country's pro-Western government have drawn thousands of Moldovans, with many in the crowd linked to the Russia-friendly Shor Party, which is led by fugitive politician and businessman Ilan Shor, a convicted embezzler who fled Moldova in 2019 after Sandu’s election.
On February 10, a Russian sea-launched cruise missile crossed through Moldovan airspace before it landed in Ukraine as part of a mass missile attack. Following the incident, Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador.
Mostly-Russian-speaking Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990 over fears Chisinau could seek reunification with neighboring Romania, with which it shares a common history and language.
IMF Head Says New Lending To Ukraine Could Be 'Sizable'
Ukraine could secure "sizable support" from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a new, longer-term program, and its economy should see a gradual recovery over the course of this year, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on February 21. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week that Kyiv hopes to agree a $15 billion multiyear program with the fund in what could be the largest loan package for the country since Russia's full-scale invasion a year ago. "Based on the performance of the Ukrainian authorities, we are confident that it could be a sizable support from us," Georgieva said during a call with media a day after a one-day visit to Kyiv. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Roskosmos Says Russian Spacecraft Leak Caused By External Impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said on February 21. The leak from the Progress MS-21 cargo ship was spotted on February 2 and followed a similar leak from a Soyuz crew capsule in December. Russian space officials said that the earlier leak was caused by a tiny meteoroid, but the new leak from another ship raised doubts about that theory. NASA said its specialists were assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the leak.
Visiting Italian PM Says Ukraine Surrender 'Cannot Be Real Peace' But Jets 'Not On The Table'
Any peace that entails the surrender of Ukraine to invading Russian forces "cannot be a real peace" but the supply of military planes to Ukraine "is not on the table," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on February 21 after talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Speaking in a news conference alongside Zelenskiy, Meloni said Italy was considering sending more air-defense systems beyond the SAMP/T-MAMBA on which it has worked with France. She also said that the defeat of Ukraine risks leading to the invasion of other European states.
Investigations By Denmark, Sweden, And Germany Into Nord Stream Blasts Are Ongoing
Investigations into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year are ongoing and it remains unclear when they will conclude, the Danish, Swedish, and German foreign ministries said on February 21 in a letter sent to the UN Security Council. The Security Council is meeting later in the day to discuss "sabotage" after Moscow asked for an independent inquiry into the September attacks on the pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea. Sweden and Denmark, in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred, have concluded that the pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany were blown up deliberately.
Kyrgyz Court Orders Ministry To Reveal Materials Of Probe That Led To Freezing Of RFE/RL Accounts
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan has ordered the Interior Ministry to provide materials related to a probe that led to the freezing of the bank accounts of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek handed down the decision on February 21 as the preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against the move to freeze its bank accounts resumed.
Judge Tilek Turdukulov said there may have been legal violations in the actions of the Interior Ministry's investigator Ulan Japekov, who initiated the move to freeze the bank accounts and added that RFE/RL's lawyers have a right to get acquainted with case materials.
In mid-November, the State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed RFE/RL that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on countering money laundering after "a flag was raised" by security services. In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that, after a special inspection, the media outlet was excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
Weeks before the move, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian saying RFE/RL was refusing to remove a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September. The ministry has said the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
In response, RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Last month, the ministry told RFE/RL that it had asked a court in Bishkek to halt Radio Azattyk's media operations in the country over its refusal to remove the video from the Internet.
The preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against the blocking of Radio Azattyk's websites is expected to resume on March 2.
Earlier in February, Fly met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek as part of his efforts to have Radio Azattyk's websites unblocked.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Missing Chechen Opposition Blogger Squashes Rumors Of His Death In Video Statement
A noted self-exiled Chechen opposition blogger who has been missing amid rumors that he was killed by people close to the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced that he is alive. In a video statement late on February 20, Tumso Abdurakhmanov said he was happy to get back to his blogging activities after two and a half months of being silent. He did not elaborate on why he had not been heard from during that period. Abdurakhmanov who is currently in Sweden, has been known for his open criticism of Kadyrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lawyer Of Iranian Protester Sentenced To Death Says State's Case Lacked Evidence And Witnesses
The lawyer of Iranian protester Javad Ruhi, who has been handed three death sentences after being charged with "corruption on Earth," says the cases against his client lacked evidence and witnesses.
In an interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, lawyer Majid Kaveh reasserted that his client has denied the accusations "repeatedly and clearly" in interrogations as well as in court hearings.
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Kaveh says his client only danced in the city square and threw some head scarves on a fire.
The court's indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender for Ruhi, said in court that a review of video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests.
"There is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth," he said.
Still, Ruhi did confess to the crime. But the rights group HRANA has quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying the confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to a Koran. But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, still the court identified the person as Javad Ruhi."
The same court has also sentenced to death two teenagers -- Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan -- who were arrested during demonstrations for allegedly helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
WADA Appeals 'Wrong' Exoneration Of Russian Teen Figure Skater Valieva
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on February 21 that it plans to appeal to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport against Russian anti-doping officials' exoneration last month of a teen Russian Olympic gold medalist ice skater for a positive doping test.
It emerged during the Tokyo Olympics that the then-15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive before the games for trimetazidine, a banned substance that boosts endurance.
WADA said it disagreed with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) disciplinary commission's decision last month not to punish Valieva over the sample, which was taken at the 2021 Russian National Figure Skating Championships.
The Russian body said Valieva bore "no fault or negligence" in the matter.
WADA called that decision "wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code in this case."
"Within the appeal, WADA is seeking a four-year period of ineligibility and disqualification of all the athlete’s results from the date of the sample collection on 25 December 2021," the international anti-doping authority said on its website. "As it has sought to do throughout this process, WADA will continue to push for this matter to proceed without further undue delay."
The back-dating would necessarily deny Valieva qualification -- and thus any medal -- for competition in the Tokyo Olympics.
Although she won gold in the team event, Valieva's emotional flameout after she was controversially allowed to skate in the individual finals despite the doping disclosure was a signal image from the Tokyo Winter Olympics, which were delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russian athletes have competed at Olympics and other international events under a neutral flag since competitors and Russian authorities were found to have conspired in a massive and "systematic" state doping conspiracy.
Foreign Ministers Say G7 Will Keep Up Economic Pressure Over Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations said on February 21 that their countries would continue to impose economic costs on Russia and urged the broader international community to reject what they described as Moscow's "brutal expansionism."
"We will impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities – inside and outside of Russia – that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law," the ministers said in a joint statement.
Report: Chinese Leader Preparing To Visit Moscow For A Summit With Putin
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, The Wall Street Journal reported on February 21, citing people familiar with the plan. Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multiparty peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added.
Belarusian Lawmakers Approve Bill On Death Penalty For High Treason
The Belarusian parliament's lower chamber, the House of Representatives, approved the second and final reading of a bill on February 21 that envisages the death penalty for high treason for civil servants and members of the military. The bill must still be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Council of the Republic, before authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka signs it into law. Belarus is the only country in Europe that practices capital punishment. Since Lukashenka came to power in 1994, more than 400 executions have been carried out in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
West Warns Of Instability As Putin Suspends Russian Participation In Nuclear Treaty
President Vladimir Putin says Russia is suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last remaining nuclear arms accord with the United States, further raising concerns over global security during Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at his state-of-the-nation address in Moscow on February 21, Putin accused the West of trying to destroy Russia and, given the situation, he was halting the country's participation in the treaty. He added that Russia needed to be ready to resume nuclear weapons tests in case the United States does the same.
Russia's Foreign Ministry later said that it had "concluded that the United States was in violation" of the treaty. It also said that, despite the suspension, the Russian side would stay below the highest limits specified in the treaty on the number of nuclear warheads it could deploy.
Putin submitted draft legislation endorsing the suspension of New START compliance to the State Duma on February 21 and the chairman of the Russian lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said deputies would "immediately" debate it on February 22 before sending it to the upper house, the Federation Council.
The 2010 treaty restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Nuclear weapons testing has been banned since the Cold War era.
The United States late last month accused Russia of failing to comply with its obligation under New START to allow inspection activities on its territory, after Moscow reportedly postponed new talks on inspections slated for last November.
Washington and its Western allies reacted immediately with derision to Putin's announcement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Athens that such a move was "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible."
"We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We’ll of course make sure that, in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies," he added, noting that Washington also remained ready to resume negotiations with Moscow.
Talks between Moscow and Washington on the New START treaty were scheduled for last November but were called off at the last moment.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed his disappointment with Russia's announcement by saying he regretted the move, which he hopes the Kremlin will reconsider.
"Over the last years, Russia has violated and walked away from key arms control agreements," Stoltenberg said in Brussels.
"With today’s decision on New START, the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled," he added.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "We hope Putin reconsiders his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty."
"Arms control is vital to the security of our planet," he added.
France's Foreign Ministry also said through a spokesperson that it regretted the Russian decision.
New START, which was extended for five years in 2021, does not just put a limit on the size of Russian and American nuclear warheads and delivery systems. It also spells out a strictly defined set of inspections in which each side can travel to the other’s country, and use flashlights, tape measures, cameras, and other equipment to check and verify compliance with the treaty.
Each country gets 18 on-site inspections each year, and the two exchange information like declarations of the number of deployed warheads or deployed delivery vehicles -- things like submarines, trucks, and strategic bombers -- as well as telemetry data and notifications of when a test launch occurs.
Putin and other Russian officials, notably former President Dmitry Medvedev, have issued thinly veiled threats to potentially use nuclear weapons in connection with the war in Ukraine.
These threats have been worded in ways that seem designed to provide deniability and to keep the West guessing about Moscow’s intentions. But while U.S. officials have said they see no signs that would indicate preparations to use nuclear weapons, and analysts point out that any such use would be extremely risky for Russia, few in the West are entirely ruling out the possibility.
Jon Wolfsthal, a special assistant for national-security affairs under President Barack Obama, said that, while the United States still has "many more" nuclear weapons than it needs to deter Russian nuclear use, there could be "hard times ahead for stability and nuclear restraint."
"U.S. still has extensive ability to monitor Russian nuclear forces even without a treaty in place. But the loss of agreements will increase uncertainty and chances of misunderstanding, inflate threat perception and fuel accelerating arms race," he said in a tweet.
"Putin’s move is political, not military. He seeks to unsettle NATO allies and stoke fears of broader war because he is losing in Ukraine. Does not mean we have to take the bait but allied coordination more important than ever," he added.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Prosecutors Allege Murder, Torture As Hague War-Crimes Trial Opens Of Former Kosovo Fighter
Prosecutors accused former Kosovo Liberation Army fighter Pjeter Shala of the murder of one person and the illegal captivity and torture of nearly 20 others during Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia, as his war crimes trial began in The Hague on February 21. Shala, arrested two years ago in Belgium, has pleaded not guilty at the EU-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, which is based in the Netherlands but is part of Kosovo's legal system. The U.S. attorney who heads the prosecutor's office argued to the three-judge panel that there was sufficient evidence to convict Shala despite what he called a climate of witness intimidation in Kosovo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Jailed Azerbaijani Activist's Health Said To Be Critical Due To Hunger Strike
BAKU -- Jailed Azerbaijani activist Baxtiyar Haciyev’s health has dramatically worsened due to his hunger strike and he could fall into a coma if he is not provided with urgent medical assistance, his lawyer Rovsana Rahimli told RFE/RL on February 21.
Rahimli added that for the first time in a few days, her client had sipped some water. Still, she says Haciyev has lost 20 kilograms since he started his hunger strike 44 days ago.
On February 20, a court of appeals rejected Haciyev's request to be transferred to house arrest.
Two of Haciyev's supporters who were detained near the court building on February 20 were handed 30-day jail terms each on charges of hooliganism and failing to obey police orders.
Haciyev, who was born in 1982, was arrested on December 9 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court. He previously was convicted on slander charges and had been detained during human rights protests in recent years.
Haciyev was sent to pretrial detention for one month, but his detention was extended in early January, then again on January 21.
The activist was given a two-year prison sentence in 2011 on charges of evading military duty but was released nine months early on the eve of U.S. State Secretary Hillary Clinton's visit to Baku.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department expressed concerns over Haciyev's arrest and his state of health, stressing that the charges against him are “understood as politically motivated.”
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over for his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
Moscow Teenage Activist Detained After Interview With RFE/RL's Russian Service
Police in Moscow have detained 18-year-old activist Maksim Lypkan after searching his and his father’s apartments for giving an interview to RFE/RL's Russian Service. According to Lypkan’s lawyer, his client is charged with distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, Moscow's city administration refused to permit Lypkan to hold an anti-war gathering in Moscow to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Another Russian Official Found Dead After Apparent Plunge From High-Rise Apartment3
What Happened In Vuhledar? A Battle Points To Major Russian Military Problems4
How Did Everybody Get The Ukraine Invasion Predictions So Wrong?5
Biden Arrives In Poland After Historic Visit To Kyiv, Unveils New Military Aid6
Ukrainian Team Sends Drones Deep Into Russian-Controlled Territory By Night7
Russian Strikes Kill Several In Ukraine; Zelenskiy Challenges Filmmakers To Stand Up To Evil8
After Putin Blames West For War, Biden Says Kremlin Leader's 'Lust For Land And Power' Doomed9
The Week In Russia: 'Into The Abyss'10
Vows Of Support For Ukraine, Pleas For More Aid Highlight Munich Security Conference
Subscribe