Kremlin Critic Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison

Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and other offenses, including spreading "false information" over his criticism of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At the conclusion of a trial that has been widely condemned as politically motivated, the Kremlin opponent appeared in the defendant's cage in the Moscow City Court on April 17. Media and diplomats could only follow proceedings on a screen in the court's guarded hallway.