COVID-19 Deaths Hit Another Daily Record In Russia; Romania Closes 117 Vaccination Centers

Coronavirus deaths in Russia have hit another daily record as many countries are reporting surges in infections caused by the delta variant, prompting additional restrictions or longer lockdowns.

Authorities in Moscow said on July 6 that there were 737 more daily fatalities amid a rapid rise in infections. Russia’s coronavirus task force also reported 23,378 new coronavirus cases.

The daily tally of confirmed infections has more than doubled in the past month, soaring from around 9,000 in early June to more than 23,000 this week. Despite the surge, there are no plans to impose another lockdown.

Russia’s public health agency also announced amended rules for travelers. From July 7, people who are not vaccinated and haven’t had the coronavirus recently will be required to take a test within three days of arrival and self-isolate until receiving the results.

Romania

In Romania, demand is declining for coronavirus vaccinations, prompting authorities to close 117 vaccination centers and to reduce hours of operation at 371 others, health officials said on July 6.

The number of daily vaccinations in Romania has consistently dropped from a mid-May peak of around 120,000 a day to less than 20,000 a day over the last week.

The number of daily coronavirus infections in recent weeks has dropped to record lows, but national vaccination committee chief Valeriu Gheorghita warned of a possible resurgence due to the delta strain.

Just 24 percent of the more than 19 million people in Romania have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If a resurgence increased demand for vaccines, Gheorghita said, the closed vaccine centers could quickly reopen.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters