Russia Reports More Record Coronavirus-Linked Deaths, Cases

Russia has again reported new record daily figures related to COVID-19.



For the third day in a row, the country's coronavirus task force registered a new record number of deaths -- 986 -- in the last 24 hours, and 31,299 new cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began.



The case tally announced on October 14 marked the first time Russia has officially reported more than 30,000 cases in a single day.



The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia's slow vaccination campaign and has appealed to people to get the shot. Take-up has been slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products.

Russia was fast to develop and launch its Sputnik V vaccine when the pandemic struck last year and has since approved four vaccines for use.

Despite the surge in infections and deaths, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.



Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on October 12 the importance of broad vaccination and urged lawmakers to help encourage the population to get the shots.



"We must patiently and persistently work with people and explain all the advantages of prophylactics against this dangerous disease," Putin told a meeting with newly elected Russian lawmakers.



Around one-third of the population -- 43 million -- has been inoculated, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on October 12.

Based on reporting by Interfax and Reuters