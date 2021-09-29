Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russia Posts Record Daily COVID-19 Death Toll For Second Day In A Row

Servicemen of Russia's Emergencies Ministry disinfect a railway terminal in Moscow.

Russia has reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, a single-day record since the pandemic began, as the country continues to see a surge in infections linked to the Delta variant and a lackluster vaccination campaign.

The government's anti-coronavirus crisis center said on September 29 that 22,430 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours.

The daily death toll, the second consecutive day a record was hit, brings Russia's total deaths from COVID-19 to more than 206,000 -- the highest total in Europe.

Russia, the world's fifth worst-hit country with more than 7 million people infected, has seen cases spike since last month as vaccinations stall.

Polls show Russians are vaccine-skeptic, with a majority not planning to get inoculated.

Just over a quarter of the population had been fully vaccinated as of September 28, according to the Gogov website, which tallies COVID data from the regions.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG