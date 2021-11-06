Russia Reports New One-Day High For Coronavirus Infections

Russia has reported a new daily record for coronavirus infections despite recent efforts to contain the outbreak with paid work vacations and other measures.

Officials announced on November 6 that 41,335 infections had been registered over the previous 24 hours, the highest number on record. More than 1,180 deaths were reported over the same period. The infection count narrowly beat out the previous daily record reported last week.

The country recently introduced a paid holiday from October 30 to November 7 in an effort to lessen workers' exposure to COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders were issued for older adults and businesses are required to have 30 percent of their staffs work from home.

Russia has several domestically produced vaccines, but only about one-third of the population is vaccinated.

The country has recorded more than 8.7 million coronavirus infections and more than 245,000 related deaths, but has been accused of skewing the numbers to cover up a much higher death count.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP