Fire Sparked By Ventilator Malfunction Kills Three COVID Patients In Russian Hospital

A fire caused by the malfunction of an artificial-lung ventilation device has killed three COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Russia's western city of Ryazan.



The governor of the Ryazan region, Nikolai Lyubimov, said on June 9 that the device, produced by the Boaray company in China, exploded overnight, sparking a fire in the medical institution.



According to the regional administration, eight people, including two nurses, sustained severe burns in the blaze.



Six of the people treated for burns, including a nurse, are in a very serious condition, the officials said, adding that two more patients are being treated for smoke inhalation.



The Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe into the deadly fire.



Last spring, two fires caused by the malfunctions of Russian-made artificial-lung ventilation devices in hospitals in Moscow and St. Petersburg killed six patients.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti