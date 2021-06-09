Accessibility links

Russia

Fire Sparked By Ventilator Malfunction Kills Three COVID Patients In Russian Hospital

A medic attends a patient at a special unit for COVID-19 patients in a Russian hospital. (file photo)

A fire caused by the malfunction of an artificial-lung ventilation device has killed three COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Russia's western city of Ryazan.

The governor of the Ryazan region, Nikolai Lyubimov, said on June 9 that the device, produced by the Boaray company in China, exploded overnight, sparking a fire in the medical institution.

According to the regional administration, eight people, including two nurses, sustained severe burns in the blaze.

Six of the people treated for burns, including a nurse, are in a very serious condition, the officials said, adding that two more patients are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe into the deadly fire.

Last spring, two fires caused by the malfunctions of Russian-made artificial-lung ventilation devices in hospitals in Moscow and St. Petersburg killed six patients.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

