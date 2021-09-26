Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russia Calls For Mutual Recognition Of COVID Vaccines

Russia's domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine has still not been approved by the World Health Organization or the European Medicines Agency. Earlier this month, the WHO suspended its approval process for Sputnik V after a number of manufacturing infringements were uncovered during an inspection. (file photo)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow supports mutual recognition by countries of COVID-19 vaccines approved by other states.

"COVID-19 is our common enemy," Lavrov said while speaking to the UN General Assembly in New York on September 25. "We support mutual recognition of vaccines approved by national oversight bodies, in the interests of lifting restrictions on international travel of citizens as soon as possible."

Russia primarily uses its domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine, which is also being administered in dozens of countries.

However, Sputnik V has still not been approved by the European Union’s medicines regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO), meaning those who have taken the vaccine could face restrictions in countries where it isn’t recognized.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and TASS

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG