Russia Calls For Mutual Recognition Of COVID Vaccines

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow supports mutual recognition by countries of COVID-19 vaccines approved by other states.



"COVID-19 is our common enemy," Lavrov said while speaking to the UN General Assembly in New York on September 25. "We support mutual recognition of vaccines approved by national oversight bodies, in the interests of lifting restrictions on international travel of citizens as soon as possible."



Russia primarily uses its domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine, which is also being administered in dozens of countries.

However, Sputnik V has still not been approved by the European Union’s medicines regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO), meaning those who have taken the vaccine could face restrictions in countries where it isn’t recognized.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and TASS