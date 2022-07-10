News
Federation Head Says Russian Tennis Deserves Credit For Kazakh Player's Wimbledon Victory
The president of the Russian Tennis Federation says Elena Rybakina, who became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title, owes her success to training in Russia.
Rybakina, who won the women's singles title at Wimbledon on July 9, was born in Moscow and played in the Russian system until financial issues led her to switch her nationality four years ago.
"It's the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan," Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev told Russian sports website Championat after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur for the title.
Tarpishchev referred to Rybakina as a "Muscovite."
Rybakina, 23, would not have been allowed to play in this year's Wimbledon as a Russian because the tournament banned players from Russia and Belarus over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
She was asked during her post-match news conference how she would respond if Russia tried to politicize her victory.
"As I said in previous interviews, I have been playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represented this country at the biggest tournaments, at the Olympic Games, which was my dream," she said.
"For my part, I can only say that I represent Kazakhstan."
There's been no official reaction from the Kremlin on Rybakina's Wimbledon success, but some Russian commentators have claimed her victory as a Russian achievement and a symbolic snub to the Wimbledon ban.
Kazakhstan, meanwhile, was pleased to have its first Grand Slam singles champion.
"Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has achieved a historic victory in the extremely prestigious Wimbledon tournament. I heartily congratulate this outstanding athlete!" President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev wrote on Twitter.
Kazakh media reported that Toqaev had a phone conversation with Rybakina after her victory.
Rybakina, was 19 when she switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan after the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation offered to support her with the cash she needed to continue playing on the Women's Tennis Association tour.
Rybakina said this week she feels like she lives on tour rather than in any one place. According to U.S. media, however, she maintains an apartment in Moscow, and on social media has referred to her home in Moscow.
After her victory on July 9 she climbed into the stands and embraced Kazahkstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov, then hugged Yaroslava Shvedova, a former player who has become her mentor.
Shvedova was born in Moscow, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2008, and won two Grand Slam doubles titles.
With reporting by AP
Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Adha Amid Rising Food Prices From War In Ukraine
Millions of Muslims across the globe have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, which coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
In some countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and the Central Asian states, Eid al-Adha was observed on July 9. But in other parts of the globe, including Pakistan and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, the holiday was observed on July 10.
Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among relatives, neighbors, and the poor.
Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it's a joyous occasion of which food is a hallmark. But as Russia's war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring across the world, many people said they couldn't afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice.
In Afghanistan, there is normally a shopping rush for animals ahead of Eid al-Adha. But this year, the global food-price hikes and economic devastation since the Taliban takeover have put it beyond the reach of many Afghans.
In eastern Ukraine, dozens of Ukrainian Muslims gathered on July 9 to observe Eid al-Adha at the mosque in Kostyantynivka, the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Donbas region.
The congregation was mostly made up of soldiers or combat medics from different units: Crimean Tatars and Ukrainian converts from Kharkiv, Kyiv, and western Ukraine.
Only a few local residents were present, as the war has forced many to flee to western regions of the country.
Muslims make up almost 1 percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian.
In his sermon following the traditional Eid prayers at the mosque in Kostyantynivk, mufti Said Ismahilov asked the congregation to remember Muslims living in occupied territories, where many have lost their homes and where several mosques have been destroyed by shelling.
Ismahilov said Muslims in occupied territories do not feel safe.
“There is a lot of fear," he said. "The war continues and we have no idea what is happening in the occupied territories and what situation Muslims are in there.”
Nearly 1 million Muslims from around the world arrived this week in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the largest pilgrimage since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the event.
On July 9, pilgrims carried out the symbolic stoning of the devil. It's among the set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible, performed during the pilgrimage every year.
All Muslims who are physically and financially able to complete the spiritual journey, are required to do the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lives.
With reporting by AP
Russia's Blockage Of Ukrainian Grain Exports Contributed To Sri Lanka Turmoil, Blinken Says
Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, voicing concern that it could lead to other crises elsewhere in the world.
Blinken reiterated calls on Russia to let an estimated 20 million tons of grain leave Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February.
"What we are seeing around the world is growing food insecurity that has been significantly exacerbated by the Russian aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok on July 10.
He said there was also an impact in Thailand, where fertilizer prices have "gone sky-high" due to the blockade.
Blinken said it will have severe consequences to a farming country like Thailand "because in the absence of fertilizer, we know that means that next year yields will go down, prices potentially will go up."
Sri Lanka has been wracked by weeks of turmoil triggered by severe shortages of food and fuel.
The country's president and prime minister agreed to resign after protesters stormed their official residences on July 9.
Millions of tons Ukrainian grains are exported annually to Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world. But the exports have been halted, as Russia's navy is blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Moscow says it would allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if Ukraine's military demined the waters off Odesa and other ports.
But Kyiv says it can't demine the coast because Russia would "use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine."
Russia and Ukraine jointly account for nearly a third of global wheat exports.
According to the UN data, Ukraine accounted for 16 percent of the world's corn supplies and 42 percent of sunflower oil in 2019.
Based on reporting by AFP and BBC
At Least 15 Ukrainians Killed In Russian Rocket Attack On Apartment Building
Ukrainian rescuer workers have recovered 15 bodies after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block, collapsing the building in the eastern Donetsk region, officials said.
More than 20 people may still be trapped in the wreckage, the local branch of the emergency service said on Facebook. Five people were pulled out of the rubble alive, it said, adding that rescuers were in contact with at least three people trapped under the ruins.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk military administration, said on July 10 that the attack took place late on July 9 in Chasiv Yar, a town of about 12,000 inhabitants.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.
The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.
At least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June. Earlier this month, 21 people were killed when an apartment building and recreational area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region.
Russia -- which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine -- denies targeting civilians in the war. There was no comment on the strike on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on July 10.
Multiple rocket attacks were also reported in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, not far from the Russian border.
Rockets, fired in the early hours of July 10, hit a school, a private house, and a children's sanatorium, partially destroying the buildings, the Kharkiv prosecutor's office said. A 62-year-old man was wounded in the attacks, it said in a Telegram post.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked areas near the eastern town of Slovyansk on July 10, but were forced to withdraw.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of eastern Luhansk region, said Russian troops were gathering in the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 kilometers east of Slovyansk.
"The enemy is...shelling the surrounding settlements, carrying out air strikes, but it is still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region," Hayday said on Telegram.
"During the last night alone, the Russians launched seven artillery barrages and four rocket strikes," he added.
Donetsk and Luhansk make up the Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Last week, Russian forces captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that advanced U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems had already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.
Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the U.S. and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.
The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by Washington to 12.
Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.
Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."
Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and Unian
Canada Grants Sanctions Waiver To Allow Repair Of Russian Gas Pipeline
Canada says it will grant a sanctions waiver to return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.
At the same time on July 9, Canada also said it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement the new sanctions will apply to "land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery."
The day before, Germany confirmed Berlin had received a positive signal from Canada regarding delivery of the turbine.
Siemens said in a statement that Canada's decision was a necessary first step and that it was aiming to get the equipment there as soon as possible.
"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics," Siemens Energy said.
"Among other things, this involves legally required export- and import-control procedures. Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," it added.
Russia's Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
The turbine will be sent to Germany first and then be delivered to Gazprom so that Canada does not breach any sanctions, a government source told Reuters.
Germany says the return of the turbine would deprive Russia of an excuse to keep supplies significantly below normal levels.
Moscow on July 8 said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.
Ukraine has opposed Canada's handing over the turbine to Gazprom, saying such action would flout sanctions on Russia.
Kyiv has said its own pipelines were capable of transporting a sufficient volume of gas to Germany to make up for the falloff in Russian supplies.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Director Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Iranian director Sadaf Foroughi's film Summer With Hope (Tabestan Ba Omid), an Iranian-set social drama, captured the top Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the award for best actress for their roles in the German-Georgian film A Room Of My Own (Chemi Otakhi) at the ceremony on July 9.
A Room of My Own was directed by 35-year-old Georgian Ioseb Bliadze.
Summer With Hope was the 45-year-old Canadian-based Foroughi's second feature film, following Ava in 2017.
The Canadian-Iranian social drama depicts a young swimmer in training for the national championships with his new coach. But the relationship between the two young men elicits disapproval from the people around them.
Organizers said 121,015 tickets were sold to film screenings at the 56th edition of the festival in the Czech spa city.
Based on reporting by AFP and The Hollywood Reporter
Blinken, EU's Borrell Back Compromise In Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dispute
WASHINGTON -- In a joint statement, the U.S. secretary of state and the European Union's foreign policy chief have expressed support for North Macedonia’s bid to begin EU accession talks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU’s Josep Borrell on July 9 said that, in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advancing the path to EU membership for North Macedonia, along with that of Albania, is important to all of Europe.
“At this critical moment in European history, marked by the unjustifiable aggression carried out by Russia against Ukraine, advancing Albania and North Macedonia’s EU path is key to strengthening the cohesion and resilience of the entire European continent,” they said.
“Guided by common values and EU standards and benchmarks, both countries are ready to take the next step toward EU membership,” it added.
The two also offered support for a French-initiated compromise proposal aimed at ending EU member Bulgaria’s veto of North Macedonia’s bid to enter the bloc.
Bulgaria has endorsed the proposal, which could lead to mentioning the Bulgarian minority in the preamble to North Macedonia’s constitution, among other things.
Critics in North Macedonia, including the leading opposition party, have attacked the proposal as a national "betrayal" that threatens to "Bulgarianize" their country, which declared its independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and has been an EU candidate for 16 years.
“We welcome a compromise proposal which takes into account the interests and concerns of both North Macedonia and Bulgaria based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding,” the Blinken-Borrell statement said.
“The sovereign decision of the parliament of North Macedonia will be important to move forward. This spirit of constructive compromise on which European integration is built should continue to inspire all those involved in this historic process,” it added.
Washington and Brussels have sought to integrate the small nations of the Western Balkans into Europe to help blunt Moscow's influence in the region.
U.S. Announces $368 Million In Additional Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new round of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with nearly $368 million worth of assistance going on top of previously announced military support.
“Today, I can announce the United States will provide nearly $368 million in additional support,” Blinken said on July 9 following his meeting with Group of 20 (G20) ministers in Indonesia.
He said the aid would include “food, safe drinking water, cash assistance, emergency health care, shelter, as well as support to coordination among humanitarian organizations that are doing so much of this critical work on the ground.”
“More than 11 million people in Ukraine -- 11 million people -- have fled their homes since the aggression began. That is more than a quarter of Ukraine’s entire population. The needs are tremendous and they’ll only increase as the war continues,” he said.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion, the United States has provided $1.28 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, USAID said.
Blinken said the United States has provided $7.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its "brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” including $2.2 billion over the past several weeks.
On July 8, the White House announced a new weapons package worth up to $400 million, including four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems and more ammunition.
The rocket systems, known as HIMARS, allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian positions from further distances and with greater accuracy than regular artillery. With the new shipment, Ukraine will have 12 HIMARS in all in operation.
Zelenskiy Removes Ukraine's Ambassador To Germany, Others In Diplomatic Shake-Up
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Kyiv's ambassadors to five countries, including Germany, and several other envoys, according to presidential decrees announced on July 9.
The series of short decrees did not give reasons for the dismissals, but listed the ambassadors as those to Germany, Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic, and India.
Envoys to the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh were also dismissed, the decrees stated.
The decrees did not say if the removed envoys would be offered other jobs within the Ukrainian government.
Hours later, Zelenskiy said in a video message that "rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice."
"New representatives of Ukraine will be appointed to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway, and India. Candidates are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said.
Among those dismissed was Ukraine’s controversial ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.
German newspapers Bild and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier in the week that Melnyk was set to leave Berlin and take up another post within the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.
Melnyk has been vocal in his appeals for more assistance from Berlin, particularly in the form of weapons exports from Germany.
In a Reuters interview prior to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Melnyk criticized Berlin’s resolve in negotiations with Moscow and said that "so far, there has been a lot of dialogue with Russia -- alas, without results -- but not enough severity.”
More recently, Melnyk came under pressure for defending controversial mid-20th-century nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.
Bandera is revered as a hero by many Ukrainians for leading the political wing of the anti-Soviet independence movement. Its military wing -- the Ukrainian Insurgent Army -- waged partisan warfare during and after World War II.
But Bandera -- who was killed by a Soviet assassin in Munich in 1959 -- is regarded as a traitor by others for leading an insurgent war against Soviet forces and collaborating with Nazi Germany. His forces also fought against the Nazis at times during the war and are accused of carrying out murderous campaigns against Poles and Jews.
Kyiv's relations with Germany have been particularly difficult since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While Berlin has given political support and military aid, Kyiv has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more.
Germany is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies, and some in Berlin have expressed concerns about rising energy prices in the country.
Scholz has accused Russia of using energy as a weapon and said Germany has relied too long on energy supplies from Russia.
Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Germany halted the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas project as punishment for Russia's military onslaught.
Nord Stream 2, half-owned by Russia’s state-owned Gazprom in a consortium with European energy companies, was designed to double shipments of Russian gas to Germany.
Ukraine has also demanded Germany either halt or severely curtail natural-gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said it is able to provide alternative supply routes.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Blinken Assails China's 'Alignment With Russia' Over Ukraine Invasion
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart that Beijing's political support for Russia’s war with Ukraine is complicating the relationship with Washington.
“We are concerned about [China’s] alignment with Russia,” Blinken told reporters on July 9 after the Group of 20 summit at the Indonesian resort of Bali.
In five hours of discussions, Blinken said he expressed deep concern to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about Bejing’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and that he did not accept China’s claims that it is neutral in the conflict.
Blinken said it would be difficult to be “neutral” in a war in which there is a clear aggressor, but that even if possible, “I don’t believe China is acting in a way that is neutral.”
Washington had hoped Beijing would join the West in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's long-stated view of opposing what it sees as interference in its own internal affairs.
Wang blamed Washington for the tensions between the two superpowers and said U.S. policy is being led by what he called a misperception of China as a threat.
“Many people believe that the United States is suffering from a China-phobia,” he said in a statement.
Blinken said he and Wang discussed a range of difficult issues, including trade, human rights, Taiwan, and disputes in the South China Sea.
Blinken said that "moving forward, the United States wants our channels of communication with Beijing to continue to remain open."
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Rybakina Becomes First Kazakh Player To Win Grand Slam Title With Wimbledon Victory
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has become the first player representing the Central Asian nation to win a Grand Slam tennis singles title, defeating Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon finals.
The 23-year-old Rybakina beat Tunisia's Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on July 9 in the famed tournament outside of London.
The 27-year-old Jabeur made history herself, becoming the first Arab woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament.
Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, would not have been allowed to play at this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia to Kazakhstan four years ago.
Players from Russia and Belarus were banned from competing at the tournament this year because of the war in Ukraine.
Rybakina is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in 2011.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and will face Nick Kyrgios of Australia on July 10 in the men's final.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Blinken: 'No Signs' Russia Sought 'Meaningful Diplomacy' At G20 Summit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw no indications that Russia was seeking to engage with diplomats at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"We saw no signs whatsoever that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said on July 9 following the G20 gathering on the resort island of Bali. "If there is an opportunity for diplomacy, we will seize it."
Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov stormed out of a closed-door G20 session on July 8 after the United States and its allies condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Lavrov left both a morning session and an afternoon meeting before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the ministers through a video link.
"There was a strong consensus and Russia was left isolated, as it has been many times since this war begin," Blinken said. "In fact, Foreign Minister Lavrov left the meeting early, maybe because this message had been so resoundingly clear."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
First Group Of Ukrainian Soldiers Begin Training In Britain
The first group of an expected 10,000 Ukrainian military recruits to receive training in the United Kingdom in the upcoming months have arrived in Britain and begun exercises, the Defense Ministry said.
Defense officials on July 9 said 1,050 British service personnel will train the inexperienced Ukrainian volunteers at several locations across Britain for several weeks.
Defense Minister Ben Wallace met with the recruits earlier in the week, telling them that "this ambitious new training program is the next phase in the U.K.'s support to the armed forces of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.”
The Ukrainians will undergo Britain's basic soldier training program, featuring weapons handling, battlefield first aid, field craft, patrol tactics, and the laws around armed conflict, the British ministry said.
The soldiers will also train on AK variant assault rifles, allowing the Ukrainians to work with the type of weapons they will use on the battlefield back home.
Ukraine is struggling to hold off a brutal invasion of the country by Russian forces. After holding off the Russians near Kyiv, the Ukrainians are now involved in a deadly effort to stop the Kremlin’s offensive in the east and south of the country.
Britain, under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has taken the lead in providing military aid to Kyiv. Johnson, hit by political scandals at home, has said he will step down, but most experts say the country is likely to continue its support for Ukraine.
Britain has provided nearly $3 billion in military aid, including more than 5,000 anti-tank weapons and multiple-launch rocket systems.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Sky News
Russia Vetoes Extension Of UN Aid Route For Syria
Russia vetoed an extension to a vitally needed United Nations humanitarian aid program for Syria, as aid groups and diplomats warned of potential catastrophe.
A UN program to get food, medicine, shelter, and other aid to some 4 million people in opposition-controlled northwest Syria has been in place since 2014.
Diplomats have struggled to extend the current UN Security Council mandate authorizing the mechanism, which expires on July 10. That program routes aid from Turkey via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.
Russia, which supports the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, signaled that it wants to close Bab al-Hawa. Russia's main argument is that the UN aid operation via Bab al-Hawa violates Syria's sovereignty and says more aid should be delivered from inside the country.
Moscow on July 8 vetoed a draft resolution by Ireland and Norway that would have continued the program for another year.
Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the only solution that Moscow would not veto was its own, via an alternative route.
Opposition groups fear that sending food and other aid from within Syria itself would allow it to fall under government control.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council last month to extend the aid operation. "We cannot give up on the people of Syria," he said.
The United States’ ambassador to the UN condemned Russia’s veto, calling it “a dark, dark day in the Security Council. “
“I have long said this is a life-and-death issue,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
The United Nations said last week that in the first 10 years of the Syrian conflict, which started in 2011, more than 300,000 civilians were killed.
With reporting by dpa, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Says It's Pushing Back Against Russian Forces Trying To Advance West
A regional governor said Ukrainian forces were pushing back against Russian efforts to advance into the eastern Donetsk region, as Ukraine officials urged Western allies to send more weapons.
In a post to Telegram on July 9, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional administration, reported heavy Russian shelling of towns amid attacks from several directions.
"Russians are firing along the entire front line," Hayday wrote. "The enemy is trying to advance from the settlements of the Luhansk region to the first villages of the Donetsk region."
In Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, emergency services said six civilians were wounded when a rocket hit a two-story residential building on July 9.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces hit two "bases of foreign mercenaries deployed near Kharkiv.”
Kharkiv’s governor, Oleh Synehubov, said on Telegram that Ukrainian fighters had driven back two Russian attacks near Dementiivka, a town between Kharkiv and the Russian border.
Western intelligence agencies said this week that Russian forces may be taking an operational pause in their offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region after claiming to have taken all of the Luhansk region.
Hayday and other Ukrainian officials have denied that Luhansk was fully under Russian control, even as Ukrainian forces withdrew from the last major cities of Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk.
"The Russians are making very, very incremental, limited, hard-fought, highly costly progress in certain, select, small spaces in the Donbas," a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on July 8. "They're way behind on their timelines. They're far behind on their objectives. The Ukrainians are in localized places launching effective offensives."
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator, also said that Russia had been forced to pause operations to replenish troops and equipment.
"It is clear that they have to redeploy things, bring forward new troops and weaponry, and this is very good," Podolyak told Ukraine's 24 Channel television on July 8. "A certain turning point is beginning to take shape because we are proving we are going to attack storage facilities and command centers."
Britain’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on July 9 that Russia appeared to be using older, outdated vehicles to get troops to the front lines and suggested that Russia might be running low on some weaponry.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for more modern Western weaponry to help bolster defenses and launch counterattacks.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on July 9 that Western sanctions on Moscow were working, and he called again for more deliveries of high-precision weapons.
"Russians desperately try to lift those sanctions, which proves that they do hurt them. Therefore, sanctions must be stepped up until [Russian President Vladimir] Putin drops his aggressive plans," Kuleba told a forum in Dubrovnik by video link.
On July 8, the White House announced a new weapons package worth up to $400 million, including four more high mobility artillery rocket systems and more ammunition.
The rocket systems, known as HIMARS, allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian positions from further distances and with greater accuracy than regular artillery. With the new shipment, Ukraine will have 12 HIMARS in operation.
Russian forces have also seized territory across Ukraine's south, including in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya. Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, urged residents to evacuate before Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive.
Ukrainian officials have also warned civilians to flee in case they are trapped in territory that is taken over by Russian forces. As many as 1.6 million people may have been forcibly resettled from Russian-occupied territories, to Russia itself, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.
Activists and reporters have documented so-called filtration camps, where Ukrainians are interrogated and held -- sometimes for days -- while their backgrounds are scrutinized.
"We assess that Russia, with the help of proxy groups, almost certainly is using so-called filtration operations to conduct the detention and deportation of Ukrainian civilians to Russia," Courtney Austrian, the deputy U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said in remarks on July 7.
"Russian officials reportedly began preparations for the filtration process before February 24," she said. "At least 18 filtration locations along both sides of the Ukraine-Russia border have been identified thus far."
Top diplomats from the Group of 20 major industrial nations met in Bali, Indonesia, on July 8 for talks that were dominated by the Ukraine war, as well as soaring global food and energy prices.
Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, walked out of the meetings in the face of criticism from Germany and other Western officials. He denounced the criticism as "frenzied."
The rise in food prices is due in large part to Ukraine's inability to export its grain from Black Sea ports because of Russia's naval presence and ports that are mined.
Speaking on July 9 in Indonesia, alongside his Chinese counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that he believed Russia had come away from the G20 meetings isolated and alone.
“It was very important that he heard loudly and clearly from around the world condemnation of Russia’s aggression,” Blinken was quoted by Reuters as saying. “We see no signs whatsoever that Russia at this point is prepared to engage in diplomacy.”
Putin, meanwhile, said Western sanctions against Russia risked causing "catastrophic" energy price rises.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Montenegrin PM Signs Basic Agreement With Serbian Orthodox Church
Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has signed a basic agreement on relations between the government in Podgorica and the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Abazovic signed the agreement, which covers sensitive relations between the government and the church, after more than four hours of discussions on July 8. Thirteen ministers voted for the adoption of the agreement, five voted against, and three were absent.
Abazovic negotiated the agreement with Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Porfirije. A draft of the agreement was published last week after which the patriarch said the new agreement would mark a "crowning" of the normalization of relations between Montenegro and his church.
Some protests broke out in Podgorica after Abazovic's announcement alongside the Serbian patriarch.
Deputy Prime Minister Rasko Konjevic said on July 8 that, with the adoption of the basic agreement, Abazovic would lose the parliamentary majority that has supported his government so far.
"The contract is not in accordance with the constitution, and the preamble is not in accordance with historical facts," Konjevic said. "I am informing you that the government has lost its legitimacy, and after consultations a request will be submitted to shorten the mandate of the assembly -- that is, to hold extraordinary elections."
He asserted that the text was not properly adopted because 13 votes was not a two-thirds majority of the 21 ministers.
Abazovic disputed Konjevic's statement but said a new vote could be held because three ministers were absent when the vote took place.
The Serbian Orthodox Church has considerable influence in Montenegro and within the ruling coalition. A majority of Montenegrins worship under the auspices of the Serbian Orthodox Church, which has an arm based in Cetinje called the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral.
The basic agreement outlines the obligations of the state and institutions toward the church.
It recognizes Serbian Orthodox subjectivity six centuries further back than the church is afforded in Serbia itself, extends extraterritoriality of religious buildings, opens the possibility of religious teaching in public schools, and gives the church legal status that in some areas is equal to state institutions.
Critics have complained about the criteria it sets for settling registration disputes over property. The church controls hundreds of properties throughout Montenegro.
Montenegro's largest ruling party, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), and the Social Democrats (SDP) criticized a draft of the basic agreement published on June 28 as overly generous toward the Serbian church.
The basic agreement must now be sent to the Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Belgrade, which must also accept it.
With reporting by Jasna Vukicevic
Iranian Oil Minister Reports Increase In Oil Exports, But Audit Court Says Revenue Collected At Just 15 Percent
Iran's oil minister has announced a 50 percent increase in oil exports and a 100 percent collection of oil revenues, but the Supreme Audit Court of Iran says revenue collected from customers in April and May was less than 15 percent.
Meanwhile, in the current annual budget, the government predicted the daily export of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil at a price of $70 per barrel.
That would represent a doubling of exports based on statistics from oil tanker tracking companies, which show that Iran exported an average of 700,000 barrels of oil per day in April and May.
The data company Kepler told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on June 13 that preliminary estimates showed that Iran's crude oil and gas condensate loaded in May was about 400,000 barrels per day, compared with 820,000 barrels in April and 908,000 barrels in March.
Iran's economy has been devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington after the United States withdrew from a deal with world powers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program. It is now struggling to circumvent sanctions and sell oil.
Iran’s main oil customer is China, and it incurs costs for circumventing sanctions and providing oil discounts to China. The exact amount of these costs is unknown.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in February, Russian state-run oil companies were sanctioned, and Moscow is now seeking new customers. It is scheduled to begin selling its oil to China in August, which will affect Iranian sales.
To compensate for the drop in demand from other markets, Moscow has sought to increase exports to Asia by discounting its crude by about $30 per barrel, which is $10 per barrel more than Iran's discount to its Asian customers, especially China, according to Reuters.
Prominent Reformist Figure Tajzadeh Reportedly Arrested In Iran
Iranian state media has announced the arrest of Mostafa Tajzadeh, the deputy interior minister in former President Mohammad Khatami's government and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic.
Tajzadeh has been accused of "a conspiracy to act against the country's security," the Mehr news agency said late on July 8.
Tajzadeh also was charged with "publishing falsehoods to disturb the public mind,” adding that this is the reason authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.
The report gave no further details.
Neither the arresting agency nor the location where he is being held was disclosed.
Tajzadeh was arrested and sentenced to six years in prison following the disputed reelection of President Mahmud Ahmadinejad in 2009. The sentence was later increased by one year.
Tajzadeh is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While serving his previous sentence he published open letters addressed to Khamenei from inside the prison.
The reformist activist also registered to run in a subsequent presidential election but was disqualified in preelection vetting by the Guardians Council.
The arrest of Tajzadeh coincided with the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulov and Mostafa al-Ahmed, two Iranian cinematographers and signatories of an anti-violence protest statement.
More than 100 Iranian cinematographers backed the statement, demanding that soldiers, who they wrote "have turned into the people's oppressors," lay down their weapons and "return to the arms of the nation."
Iranian state media has said the two filmmakers have been accused of "association with counterrevolution" and "inflammation and disrupting the psychological security of society" since the collapse in May of a residential tower in the southwestern city of Abadan, killing dozens of people.
Protests that took place after the collapse pointed the finger at government negligence and endemic corruption. As of mid-June, 13 people had been reported to have been arrested for construction violations.
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Of 'Severe Shortage' Of Crucial Drugs
An Iranian parliament member says the shortage of drugs in the country has reached a critical stage and that Iran's pharmaceutical industry is on the verge of collapse.
Abdul Hossein Rohalmini said on July 6 that the 13 Aban Pharmacy, the biggest drug distributor in Iran, currently has a shortage of 356 pharmaceutical drugs. He said that if this trend continues the country will face a "severe shortage" of medicines.
WATCH: It's been estimated that 95 percent of the medicine in Afghanistan enters the country illegally. According to an investigation by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, a significant portion of the pharmaceuticals come from Iran and are smuggled into Afghanistan on trucks and buses.
In March, the parliament voted in favor of cutting subsidies for drugs. State media reported the cash-strapped Iranian government would save some $9 billion annually by reducing drug subsidies.
Although domestic manufacturers supply most of Iran's drugs, much of the raw materials needed for the medicines is imported. Iran also is dependent on imports for most of the drugs needed to treat life-threatening ailments such as cancer and coronary disease.
In late June, Iran's Syndicate of Pharmaceutical Industries warned President Ebrahim Raisi of a critical situation in which pharmaceutical drug production lines could break down starting in July.
Rohalmini also criticized the current health minister, Iraj Harirchi, and previous ones, saying that they should be tried for crimes for failing to "implement general health policies."
The Iranian economy has been devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington withdrew from an accord Iran signed with five world powers aimed at curbing Tehran's controversial nuclear program.
The poor economic situation has led hundreds of thousands of people to protest in recent months. Many of the demonstrations have been met by crackdowns from security forces.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
HIMARS: U.S. Sends More Advanced Rocket Systems To Ukraine To Further Slow Russian Advance In East
The United States says it will send more long-range multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine as Kyiv's forces prepare for a slow Russian advance to grab more territory in the eastern Donbas region.
The U.S. weapons package announced on July 8 will include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, bringing to 12 the total number of these systems sent to Ukraine since last month.
The announcement came after Russia’s top diplomat clashed with his Western counterparts at a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, and after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that continued sanctions against Russia could lead to catastrophic energy price increases for European households.
Russia’s ambassador to Britain, meanwhile, painted a bleak prospect for the war ending soon, predicting Russian troops would capture the rest of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine and were unlikely to withdraw from land across the southern coast.
Ukraine would eventually have to strike a peace deal or "continue slipping down this hill" to ruin, Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Reuters in London.
Russia is likely concentrating its equipment in the direction of Siversk, about 8 kilometers west of the current front line, Britain's Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces are likely pausing now to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in the Donetsk region, while Ukrainian troops were preparing to push back another assault, the ministry said.
On the Donbas front lines, the Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling of towns and villages ahead of an anticipated push for more territory.
Civilian and military infrastructure was hit in towns near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, while shelling continued along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, a report from the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on July 8.
WATCH: Oleksandr Kraskivskyi, head of the village of Zamhlay in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, says he tried to reason with occupying Russian troops but he ended up being bound, beaten, and held captive. Kraskivskyi believes he survived after explaining that he had served with the Soviet Army in Afghanistan.
Russia is conducting defensive operations in the Kharkiv direction and is trying to improve the tactical position in certain areas, the report said. The shelling of Kharkiv and its surroundings, as well as other populated areas of the region, continued.
The aid announced by the United States on July 8 is the 15th package of military weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine from U.S. Defense Department stocks since last August.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff on July 8 urged the West to send more heavy weapons to counter what he called Russia's "scorched-earth tactics."
"With a sufficient number of howitzers, SPG, and HIMARS, our soldiers are able to stop and drive the invaders from our land," Andriy Yermak tweeted.
Russia has accused the West of waging a proxy war against it by stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine and by imposing economic sanctions.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in comments that contrasted with those of the Russian ambassador to Britain, said he believes the war will end through one of three scenarios -- a negotiated settlement, a long drawn out war of attrition, or the collapse of the Russian Federation.
Speaking at a conference on July 8, Reznikov said in the case of the first scenario, before negotiations could take place the two sides would withdraw to the positions they held on February 24, the day Russia started its invasion.
The talks would cover the status of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea.
“And we will conduct these negotiations at the table with our powerful partners. There will definitely be no Minsk 3,” he said, a reference to unsuccessful German-French efforts to find a peaceful solution with Russia after Russia-back separatists first seized parts of the Donbas and Crimea in 2014.
“There will be no capitulation agreements, and no one will negotiate with a gun held at their temple," he said.
WATCH: Harrowing scenes in Kharkiv as Ukrainian officials say at least three people were killed and five were injured after Russian shells hit residential areas on July 7.
The second option, according to Reznikov, is the gradual destruction of the enemy -- "a war of resources against resources." This option would mean an end would not come quickly. “Not until the end of this year, but maybe the beginning of the next,” he said.
Reznikov also said more than 1 million people are currently defending Ukraine. The majority -- about 700,000 people -- are mobilized in the armed forces. The remainder are national guard troops, border guards, and federal police.
The announcement of the U.S. arms delivery comes amid reports that Ukraine has used HIMARS delivered thus far to successfully strike Russian locations deeper behind the front lines and disrupt Russia's ability to conduct artillery operations, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters.
Ukraine's forces have used them to attack targets such as ammunition dumps, hitting them with guided missiles launched from farther away, out of range of Russian artillery. They have not used them to strike outside of Ukraine, the official added.
The official acknowledged that Russian forces recently made progress in eastern Ukraine, seizing more territory, but called it “very incremental, limited, hard-fought, highly costly progress” and said it was in “certain, select small spaces in the Donbas.”
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Bulgaria Party Fails To Form Coalition, Bringing Country Closer To New Elections
Bulgaria's centrist Continue the Change party (PP) has announced that it failed to secure the support of a majority in parliament to put forward a new coalition government.
On July 8, Asen Vassilev, who was expected to be nominated to become Bulgaria’s next prime minister, informed President Rumen Radev that the party had failed to get the backing from at least 121 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament.
"Unfortunately, we failed to gather enough support to implement the politics that our...government would have wanted to push through," Vassilev said.
“We could not get the support needed to rid Bulgaria of corruption and make the state work for the people, instead of channeling taxpayers’ money into a few select companies that can use it to corrupt the political class,” the prime minister- designate said.
Vassilev, who served as finance minister in the previous pro-Western government, told a news conference that the party had the support of 117 deputies ready to support the party's program.
“We hope that in the next elections, the additional four deputies will be elected by the people," he said.
The party received the mandate to form a government a week ago after a coalition government that it led fell in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last month.
In a bid to cling to power, the PP had put forward Vassilev as their prime minister-designate instead of outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and proposed to form a government for a six-month term to see through judicial reforms and other measures.
Petkov’s coalition began to fray after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The government, which only took office in December on pledges to tackle high-level corruption, was toppled in the no-confidence vote over disagreements on the economy and whether Sofia should drop opposition to North Macedonia's European Union accession.
Radev will now hand out two more mandates to form a government. He said the first will go next week to the center-right Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. A third mandate will be handed out if GERB is unsuccessful.
If the two other attempts fail, the president will dissolve parliament and call new elections to be held within two months. It would be Bulgaria's fourth parliamentary elections since April last year.
Fresh elections could return a similarly fragmented legislature as did the other three general elections last year after frustrations over corruption led to mass protests against Borisov's rule.
A recent poll by the Alpha Research institute in the country of 6.5 million showed as many as seven parties passing the 4 percent entry threshold. Borisov's GERB led the poll with 21.5 percent, followed by PP with 20.2 percent.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Uzbek President Dismisses Chief Of Staff In Wake Of Karakalpakstan Unrest
Uzbekistan's president dismissed his chief of staff in what appeared to be fallout from last week’s spasm of violence in northwestern Karakalpakstan, the worst in the Central Asian nation in 17 years.
Zainilobiddin Nizomiddinov's dismissal was officially due to health reasons, according to a government statement. The office of President Shavkat Mirziyoev did not comment further on his departure.
Nizomiddiinov, 49, has worked closely with Mirziyoev since 2016. As chief of staff in the presidential administration, he was considered a powerful political figure.
Officials have told RFE/RL he was also instrumental in pushing proposed changes to the national constitution. Those changes were seen as sharply limiting the autonomy -- or even potential independence -- of Karakalpakstan, a sprawling desert region in northwestern Uzbekistan.
The current constitution states that Karakalpakstan is a sovereign republic within the country and has the right to secede by holding a referendum.
The region is largely inhabited by Turkic-speaking Karakalpaks who had special autonomy even under Soviet rule.
Sizable protests broke out in the regional capital, Nukus, and other towns after the changes were announced on June 27. In the ensuing turmoil, at least 18 people were killed -- including four police officers -- and 243 wounded in clashes with security forces, according to Uzbek prosecutors.
Rights activists and exiled opposition politicians say they believe the real toll is higher.
Mirziyoev on July 2 backed down on the proposed amendments.
He later blamed the violence on what he called foreign forces, and the Foreign Ministry described the disorder as "mass pogroms and atrocities.”
The United States and the United Nations human rights chief called for a full and transparent investigation into the bloodshed, which is the worst since 2005 when the country was rocked by protests and a brutal security crackdown in the Andijan region.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Court Sentences Lawmaker To Seven Years In Prison For Anti-War Statements
A Russian court has sentenced a Moscow city lawmaker to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of “knowingly distributing false information” about Russia’s military.
Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court handed down the sentence against Aleksei Gorinov on July 8, the TASS news agency said.
The watchdog organization OVD-Info said several spectators applauded Gorinov during proceedings and were arrested by bailiffs.
Gorinov is the first elected official in Russia to be convicted under the “distributing false information” law that was passed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. He could have gotten up to 15 years in prison.
At a meeting of the Moscow city legislature in March, Gorinov criticized the Russian invasion, suggesting it was inappropriate to be holding a local children’s art competition while in Ukraine “every day children are dying.”
During a court hearing last month, Gorinov, who was detained in April, held up a sign that read “I am against the war.”
Prosecutors have launched dozens of investigations across the country into people who have criticized the Russian war or have merely called for peace. The Kremlin insists on calling the invasion a “special military operation.”
"Seven years in prison for words. Seven years in prison because of a denunciation,” said Andrei Pivovarov, a prominent opposition activist who faces a five-year prison sentence for heading an “undesirable organization.”
“A new dark page of repression in Russia has officially opened,” he wrote in a post on Facebook, following Gorinov’s sentencing.
With reporting by AP, TASS
- By Mike Eckel
NASA Rebukes Russian Space Agency After Cosmonauts Display Occupied Ukrainian Flags
The U.S. space agency, NASA, issued a rare rebuke of its Russian counterpart after three cosmonauts on the International Space Station posed with the flags of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.
NASA issued the statement on July 7, three days after the Russian space agency Roskosmos released photographs showing the three Russians and the flags of Russia-backed fighters in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Russia last week claimed its forces completely controlled Luhansk, and its troops were advancing slowly in what appeared to an effort to take all of Donetsk, as well. Ukraine has denied that Russia controls Luhansk entirely, though Ukrainian forces have been forced to withdraw from the last major cities there. The photographs were released to coincide with Russian officials' proclamations.
NASA “strongly rebukes Russia using the International Space Station for political purposes to support its war against Ukraine, which is fundamentally inconsistent with the station’s primary function among the 15 international participating countries to advance science and develop technology for peaceful purposes,” the agency said.
Roskosmos had no immediate public response to the U.S. statement.
Large parts of Luhansk and Donetsk have been largely controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.
As relations between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated over the years, space exploration has been one of the rare places where the two countries have continued to cooperate.
Both nations have personnel on the orbiting station. The United States has relied heavily on Russian spacecraft to get its astronauts to and from the station, though the advent of private space travel is changing that.
Russia is negotiating to have its cosmonauts fly aboard a private U.S. space craft to the station under a barter-swap deal.
Even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February drew sweeping economic sanctions from the West, NASA has continued operations with Roskosmos. In late March, a U.S. astronaut returned to Earth from the station along with two Russian astronauts aboard a Russian space craft.
NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson last year scolded Russia after it conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon, a test that sent a cloud of debris hurtling around the earth and threatening the space station.
"Their actions are reckless and dangerous,” Nelson said at the time.
While NASA has been reticent to make political statements or air its criticism publicly, the director of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has built a reputation for his sharp tongue and punchy rhetoric.
In April, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Rogozin warned that the station’s future was at risk if the United States and the West did not lift punitive sanctions.
G20 Diplomats Find No Common Ground As Western Countries Press Russia Over War In Ukraine
Diplomats from the world’s major industrialized nations failed on July 8 to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and how to deal with its impact on grain shipments and energy markets.
Russia’s foreign minister walked out of two sessions held by diplomats from the Group of 20 (G20) amid criticism of the war on Ukraine and amid calls for Russia to allow Kyiv to ship grain out to the world.
The July 8 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, was intended to lay the groundwork for a summit of G20 leaders later this year. The war and soaring global food and energy prices that have resulted from it topped the agenda.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of the morning meeting after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized Moscow for the war.
The vast majority of representatives at the meeting had condemned "Russia's brutal war of aggression," Baerbock said. "The appeal of all 19 states was very clear to Russia: This war must end."
Lavrov left the afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s scheduled virtual speech. Kuleba told ministers to "remember about 344 families who have lost their children when listening to Russian lies."
Lavrov told reporters the discussions "strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov was in the room when the meeting began and "about two hours later he began to hold bilateral talks with colleagues in the same forum in the next room."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the Russian invasion.
"What we've heard today already is a strong chorus from around the world...about the need for the aggression to end," Blinken said.
During a closed-door session of officials, Blinken, who refused to hold one-on-one meetings with Lavrov, demanded Moscow allow grain shipments out of Ukraine.
"To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out," Blinken said, according to a Western official present.
Zakharova said Lavrov was not present to hear Blinken's comments.
Members of the G20, whose countries account for about 80 percent of the world's economic output and about two-thirds of the world's population, had much to address as prices for meat, cereals, vegetable oils, dairy products, and sugar have soared in recent months, due largely to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine is not a member of the G20 but is one of the world’s largest exporters of corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion halted most of that flow. Millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are stuck in silos, unable to be exported due to Russia’s naval presence in the Black Sea.
Those disruptions threaten food supplies for many developing countries, especially in Africa.
But the meeting ended with no group photo taken nor a final communique issued as has been done in previous years. It also exposed further evidence of an East-West split driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other.
In closing remarks, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said "participants expressed deep concern about the humanitarian impacts of the war" in Ukraine, and "some members expressed condemnation" of the invasion.
The meeting's agenda was also rocked by the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which prompted his foreign secretary, Liz Truss, to depart Bali, and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
While in Bali, Blinken will also seek to reopen dialogue with Beijing in talks on July 9 with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Lavrov met Wang on July 7 to discuss Russia's invasion. The United States has condemned Beijing's support for Russia, and Blinken is expected to reiterate those warnings in talks with Wang.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
