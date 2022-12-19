News
Russia Says Crimean Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Passing Naval Secrets To Ukraine Intelligence
Russian security officials said a Crimean court has sentenced a local man to 12 years in prison for passing data about Russia's navy to Ukrainian intelligence. The Federal Security Service said Yevgeny Petrushin was convicted of treason for his alleged spying, which it said occurred in 2020-2021. It is unknown how Petrushin pleaded, and no further information was released. Russia has arrested dozens of people in Crimea since it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and established a Russian system of courts and administration. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
IRGC Says Four Security Officers Killed In Southeastern Iran
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says four security forces have been killed in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, where intense anti-government protests have rocked the region in recent months.
The IRGC said in a statement on December 19 that the four killed were part of the 44th Qamar Bani Hashem Brigade of the IRGC Ground Force. One was an IRGC member, while the three others were part of its Basiji paramilitary force.
It blamed "terrorist groups" for the killings, a term it often uses to describe groups opposed to the government.
No details of what happened were released, nor did the IRGC identify the actual group it says carried out the attack.
Iranian security forces in Sistan-Baluchistan have been targeted repeatedly by Sunni militants thought to be crossing into the region from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province.
Sisten-Baluchistan has been a hotbed of unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of Iran's rules that require women to wear head scarves in public.
Exacerbating the tensions, a police commander in the city of Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchistan is alleged to have raped a 15-year-old protester.
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown over the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, almost 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Officials Say Death Toll From Afghan Fuel Tanker Explosion Climbs To 31
Afghan health officials said the death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of Kabul has jumped to 31. The Health Ministry for the Taliban-led government also said the number of injured in the December 17 blast had risen to 37, and said both casualty figures were expected to climb further. Two days after the explosion, the cause was still unclear. The Salang Tunnel, located about 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
Pakistani Taliban Overpowers Guards, Seizes Police Center
Several Pakistani Taliban detainees have managed to overpower their guards at a counterterrorism center in northwestern Pakistan, snatching police weapons and taking control of the facility, officials said on December 19. The militants at the detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and part of a former tribal region, also took police and others inside the compound hostage, according to Mohammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the provincial government. Officials say at least 30 Taliban fighters are involved in the takeover and that there could be as many as 10 hostages being held. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Space Station Crew Inspects Russian Capsule For Possible Meteoroid Damage
Russia’s space agency said crew members on the International Space Station were inspecting a Russian capsule that may have suffered damage from a meteoroid strike.
The inspection, which occurred on December 18, came several days after a leak on the Russian Soyuz capsule was reported. Dramatic video footage showed what engineers said was ammonia spraying into space near the orbiting station.
Experts later said they were monitoring the capsule, and the wider station, for possible drops in temperatures.
Russia's space agency, Roskosmos, said in a statement that the station’s seven-member crew, which includes Russians and Americans, were using a camera on a Canadian-built robotic arm to examine the Soyuz MS-22 capsule.
Both the Russian agency and its U.S. counterpart, NASA, said the problem did not appear to pose any danger to the crew. But the leak did cause officials to scrub a planned spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts.
The Russian agency said one option under consideration is to speed up the launch of another Soyuz capsule. The next Soyuz is scheduled to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in March, but officials could send it up sooner without a crew. That would allow some of the crew now on the space station to return home.
A Russian space official said last week a micrometeoroid could have caused the leak.
Sergei Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut and director of Roskosmos' manned space flight programs, said the leak could affect the performance of the coolant system and the temperature in the equipment section of the capsule.
The RIA-Novosti news agency said the capsule's temperature had risen but that ground controllers were able to reduce it to normal levels.
Despite tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Washington have continued to partner on space exploration and maintenance of the aging orbiting space station.
NASA is less reliant on Russian space craft to send crews and equipment up to the station now that the private company SpaceX has begun flying regular missions.
With reporting by AP
Ukraine Says Russia Uses Iranian Kamikaze Drones In Early Morning Attack
Ukrainian authorities said Russia attacked the power grid and other infrastructure using kamikaze drones in an early morning attack on Kyiv and its surrounding districts.
Initial reports said there were no deaths and only two people were wounded in the December 19 attack, which the military administration for the Kyiv region said included more than 20 Iranian-designed drones.
Ukrainian military officials, meanwhile, said 35 Shahed drones were used in the attack, and 30 of them were shot down by air defenses.
"It was one of the most massive drone attacks on our country since the beginning of the war," the Defense Ministry said.
Air-raid sirens could be heard for some time in the early pre-dawn hours around Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, meanwhile, said that preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said that infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the attacks and that two people were wounded.
"The terrorist country continues its war against the civilian population," Kuleba said in a post to Telegram. "We will overcome everything."
Power grid operator Ukrenerho said the situation with the grid nationwide was "difficult" and the Dnipropetrovsk region and eastern and central regions were the worst affected.
Nearly 10 months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been using cruise missiles and Iranian-built drones to hammer Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nationwide as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Last week, Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, triggering widespread power outages.
Ukrainian officials have raced to repair damaged infrastructure and called for donations from the West, both of generators and power-grid equipment but also more advanced air-defense systems.
Russia’s invasion has faltered overall, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats in the nearly 10 months since the February 24 invasion. The fiercest fighting is currently in the eastern Donbas region, near the city of Bakhmut.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to travel to Belarus on December 19 amid speculation that Moscow could try to push Belarusian forces into attacking Ukraine from the north.
With reporting by AP, Reuters
Putin Making First Visit To Belarus In Years To See Ally Lukashenka As Invasion Falters
Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to travel to Belarus, his first trip in more than three years to see ally Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid speculation he may try to pressure Belarus to join the fight against Ukraine.
Putin, who has made only a few trips out of Russia since the start of the pandemic in 2020, will travel to Minsk on December 19.
Lukashenka’s office said the pair will hold one-on-one talks as well as wider negotiations with their ministers on integration.
Putin may seek to persuade Lukashenka to deploy Belarusian soldiers alongside Russian forces in a joint attack on Ukraine, analysts and military officials said.
Other experts say the Russian leader may be trying to distract Ukraine’s military leadership and draw its forces away from fierce fighting in the east and toward the border with Belarus in the north.
Ukrainian Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev said on December 18 that the two leaders are likely to discuss the "broader involvement" of the Belarusian military in the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was "preparing for all possible" developments, including an attack coming from Belarusian territory.
"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus, is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 18.
Russia is currently training thousands of its own troops in Belarus as it lacks enough facilities at home. Experts have said Russia may be preparing them for a large-scale offensive early next year.
The Interfax news agency, meanwhile, quoted the Defense Ministry on December 19 as saying that Russia and Belarus would be conducting joint exercises, though no details were given.
"The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will be given...after the battalion tactical exercises have been conducted," the ministry was quoted as saying.
Moscow transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus on December 16, according to a watchdog group that monitors the movement of Russian troops.
Russia used Belarus, which shares a 1,000-kilometer border with Ukraine, as a launching pad for its February 22. However, Belarusian forces did not participate in the attack.
Russia is now facing manpower issues after 10 months of fierce resistance by Ukraine. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month that "well over" 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war.
Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Donbas.
Putin was forced in September to make the unpopular decision of calling up 300,000 reservists amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
Though Putin later claimed there would be no need for further mobilization, analysts say Russia still faces manpower shortages.
Lukashenka is unlikely to agree to send his troops into Ukraine because the move would be highly unpopular and strain his nation's limited military resources, experts said.
The Belarusian strongman, who has been in power since 1994, faced the largest uprising against his rule in 2020 following presidential elections that the opposition called rigged.
Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets for months to call on Lukashenka to step down. The Belarusian leader answered their demands with a violent crackdown that triggered sweeping U.S. and European sanctions and isolated his regime.
Over the ensuing two years, the embattled Lukashenka has traveled to Russia to meet Putin on more than a dozen occasions, a sign of his heavy dependence on the Russian leader.
Putin’s decision to make a trip to Minsk shows the balance in the relationship has changed since the invasion, analysts said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Serbian Police Prevent Far-Right Activists From Crossing Into Kosovo Amid Elevated Tensions
Serbian police prevented several dozen far-right activists from crossing over into Kosovo on December 18 amid elevated tensions between the two nations. The rally at the border was organized by Narodne Patrole, a Serbian nationalist organization with ties to the Russian paramilitary group Vagner, and comes a week after ethnic Serbs in Kosovo blocked roads to protest new licensing laws. Serbia does not recognize the independence of its former province Kosovo. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
At Least 19 Killed After Fuel Tanker Explodes In Afghan Tunnel
An Afghan official says at least 19 people were killed when a truck carrying fuel exploded in a tunnel north of the capital, Kabul. Said Shamim, a spokesman for the Parwan provincial governor, said in a statement that the blast on December 17 injured at least 35 people and that survivors remained trapped under rubble. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which happened at around 8.30 p.m. local time. The Salang Tunnel, which is around 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
Kyiv Mayor Says Heat Fully Restored to Ukrainian Capital After Russian Missile Barrage
The mayor of Kyiv said municipal heating has been fully restored to the Ukrainian capital after being knocked out in the latest Russian missile barrage.
Vitali Klitschko’s comments, in a post to Telegram on December 18, came two days after Russia fired nearly 100 missiles targeting Ukrainian electricity and water infrastructure nationwide.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
It was one of the heaviest bombardments since the start of the February 24 invasion.
"The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling," Klitschko said. "In particular, the capital's heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally."
Like in most Ukrainian, and Russian, cities, Kyiv has several central heating plants that provide heat and hot water to hundreds of thousands of houses and apartments.
Few homes have their own hot water boilers; many people have invested in portable heaters, or generators, as Russia has tried to knock out municipal services.
Temperatures in Kyiv, home to 2.8 million people, and many places across Ukraine were below freezing and falling on December 18.
Grid operator Ukrenerho had warned that extensive damage in the north, south, and center of the country meant that repairs could take some time.
“Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water-supply facilities, heat-supply facilities, sewage-treatment plants,” the state-owned company said in a statement late on December 16.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the December 16 attacks hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities.
"As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted," the ministry said on December 17. The ministry claimed that Ukraine's plants producing weapons, military equipment, and ammunition had been disabled by the strikes.
In addition to seeking equipment to rebuild its electricity grid and power systems, Ukraine has also sought more sophisticated air-defense systems to shoot down the missiles and drones Russia is deploying.
U.S. officials are reportedly considering shipping Patriot antiaircraft missile systems to Ukraine, something Russian officials have warned would constitute a further escalation.
Meanwhile, in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, one person was killed and four wounded by shelling early on December 18, the regional governor in a statement.
Belgorod is one of several Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been hit by explosions since the start of the February 24 invasion.
Ukraine has rarely taken responsibility for the attacks, though most experts assume they are the work of either cross-border shelling or Ukrainian special forces operating clandestinely.
That same day, Russian military forces shelled the center of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
WATCH: In the woods of eastern Ukraine, a team of volunteers are scraping the dirt from a corpse and searching for anything that might identify who it was. One of them finds a cross -- a possible clue. He says it's always an honor for him if the team manages to return a body to its family.
Russia has shown no sign of letting up the fight against Ukraine, even as some Western military experts have speculated the tempo of fighting may decline in the colder temperatures. Ukraine has vowed to keep up the fight.
The heaviest December snow in nearly three decades blanketed Moscow on December 18. One of Russia's largest military training grounds is located just outside the city. Ukraine has vowed to keep up the fight regardless of the weather.
Late in the evening on December 18, Ukraine's General Staff announced it had destroyed at least two Russian ammunition depots and anti-aircraft system positions during fighting in the Donbas in the east.
Russia has been throwing thousands of recently mobilized troops into combat in the Donbas where fighting has been brutal and losses on both sides heavy. Russian forces has been trying for weeks to take Bakhmut, a key logistics center in the Donbas.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that a Russian unit of 400 to 800 men had been ambushed near Bakhmut.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on December 18 that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected troops involved in the invasion. The ministry did not say where or when Shoigu’s trip took place and whether he visited the Donbas.
Shoigu "made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected troops in the areas of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram, using the term that Moscow uses to describe the invasion.
Shoigu spoke with soldiers "on the front line" and listened to reports from military officials at a "command post,” the ministry said.
Shoigu's trip comes days before Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to chair an annual, expanded meeting with the Defense Ministry. The exact date of the meeting has not been announced.
Pavel Sarubin, the host of the weekly television program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin, told state media on December 18 that the Russian leader will make "important statements" at the meeting.
Putin could announce a further mobilization of the Russian economy to serve the needs of the military, media reports speculated. Russia's armed forces have suffered from a lack of supplies and weapons.
At a goverment meeting last week, Putin demanded that armament plans be adjusted.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
- By PBS
CIA Director Says Russia Not Serious About Ukraine Negotiations
The director of the CIA said that Russia was not serious about conducting negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The comments by William Burns, made in a December 16 interview with PBS, were his first public comments since meeting with his Russian counterpart in Turkey last month. Asked whether cold winter weather may slow fighting and open the possibility to talks, Burns said: “It's not our assessment that the Russians are serious at this point about a real negotiation.” Earlier this week, Russia accused the United States of not having a “constructive approach” toward talks. To read the original story from PBS, click here.
Prominent Iranian Actor Arrested After Voicing Support For Protests
Iran arrested a prominent actor on December 17 after she voiced support for the 3-month-old protest movement triggered by the death of a woman in custody, Iranian media reported. Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was detained for "publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos," the Tasnim news agency reported. She is best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman. Alidoosti's most recent social media post was on December 8.
Pakistan's Imran Khan Says His Party To Dissolve Two Local Assemblies On December 23
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on December 17 that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies next week, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections. "Next Friday, we will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," Khan said while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the eastern city of Lahore. His party controls two of the country's four provincial assemblies. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Iran Threatens To Permanently Block WhatsApp And Instagram
Iran is threatening to permanently block WhatsApp and Instagram, which are very popular in the country. The U.S. internet company Meta has so far not responded to the letter sent by the Iranian authorities in early December, in which they demanded that the company open a representative office in the country and adapt its guidelines to those of the Islamic republic. "If Meta does not respond to our letter, this could be the prologue to a permanent block," National Cybercenter chief Abolhassan Firouzabadi said in a newspaper interview on December 17.
Iran Says Enriched Uranium Capacity Hits Record Level
Iran said on December 17 that its uranium enrichment capacity has increased to record levels, a day before UN nuclear monitors are set to visit the country. "Currently, the enrichment capacity of the country has reached more than twice the entire history of this industry," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 14 that a technical team will visit Iran on December 18 to try to resolve a deadlock over the detection of traces of radioactive material at sites not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
Germany Opens First Floating LNG Terminal To Counter Lost Russian Gas
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has presided over the opening of his country’s first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the North Sea town of Wilhelmshaven. The project opened on December 17 was part of Germany’s effort to replace lost supplies of Russian gas following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The terminal was expected to provide gas for 50,000 households per year and was the first of several similar projects in the works. Germany hopes to be able to import 30 billion cubic meters of LNG by the end of 2023. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Oil Workers Launch Strike As National Unrest Continues
Oil-sector workers in southern Iran launched a strike in several cities on December 17, demanding higher wages and other benefits.
According to social-media reports, pickets have been reported in Mahshahr, Ahvaz, Asaluyeh, and other locations in Iran’s oil-rich south. The Telegram channels of the Oil Workers’ Protest Organizing Council and the Free Workers’ Union were posting updates on the strike.
In a statement, the Oil Workers’ Protest Organizing Council called for a nationwide oil workers’ strike, citing a lack of job security in the sector, especially for workers involved in the protests.
It was unclear how many workers were involved in the protests. Reuters reported that Iran’s Oil Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
The oil workers’ protest comes amid a national wave of unrest that has presented the stiffest challenge to the country’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Hundreds of people took to the streets on December 16 in southeastern Iran as the protests entered their fourth month.
The reformist daily newspaper Ham Mihan reported on December 17 that defense lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfiruzi, who has been defending two female journalists arrested while covering the protests, has himself been arrested on unknown charges. The newspaper said 25 defense lawyers have been arrested since the protests began.
The unrest was triggered by the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She had been detained by the country’s notorious “morality” police for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code. Eyewitnesses said Amini was beaten during her detention, while authorities say she died of “underlying diseases.”
Security forces have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the protests, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said on December 16 that the whereabouts of five female university students in the western city of Sanandaj were unknown following their arrests at a rally earlier this month.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Over the last three months, there have been several reports about the bodies of dead students being found at universities in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan Agree To Black Sea Electricity Project
BUCHAREST -- The leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed an agreement on laying an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea to provide Azerbaijani energy to Europe at a meeting in Bucharest on December 17.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called the project “crucial” and “ambitious.”
The nearly 1,200-kilometer cable will convey electricity from Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania and Hungary. The project is to be completed within six years.
The project is part of the European Union’s drive to reduce reliance on Russian energy.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing and said the EU was ready to provide financial support for the project following a feasibility study.
She said the cable would “help reinforce our security of supply.”
Iohannis emphasized that the project represents an important step in strengthening European energy security and building cooperation in the Black Sea region.
“Given the current security context due to the military aggression against Ukraine, we must cooperate better and show more solidarity to address current problems,” he said.
Von der Leyen added that the project “could bring considerable benefits to Georgia, a country with a European destiny.”
“It could turn that country into an electricity hub and integrate it into the EU electricity market,” she said. “The cable under the Black Sea could carry electricity to our neighbors in Moldova and the Western Balkans and, of course, to Ukraine.”
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has the warmest relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin among EU leaders, praised the project, noting that “the times of cheap raw material imports from Russia are over.”
“We want to have economic growth and security,” Orban said. “We are here together because we agreed to identify new sources of energy for Europe.”
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also hailed the initiative as “a new ‘bridge’ from Azerbaijan to Europe.”
Power Restored To Nearly 6 Million Ukrainians After Latest Russian Strikes, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian emergency workers have managed to restore electricity power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours after Russia's latest wave of attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 17.
"Repair work continues without a break after yesterday's terrorist attack," Zelenskiy said in a video address.
Russian forces fired more than 70 missiles on December 16 that pitched multiple cities into darkness and forced people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heating or running water.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
By the evening of December 17, two-thirds of homes in Kyiv had been reconnected to electricity and all had regained access to water, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. He said the subway, which had stopped running so that people could shelter underground, had resumed service early on December 17.
Half of Kyiv Province, which surrounds but doesn't include the capital, still lacked electricity a day after the attack, regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. Rain and snow, making power lines icy, were complicating efforts to restore power, he added.
Energy provider Ukrenerho had warned that extensive damage in the north, south, and center of the country meant that repairs could take some time.
“Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water-supply facilities, heat-supply facilities, sewage-treatment plants,” the state firm said in a statement late on December 16.
Electricity had been restored to the entire Kharkiv Province, including Kharkiv city, the country's second-largest metropolis, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on December 17.
In the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, emergency workers retrieved the body of a toddler from the rubble in a predawn search for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building, local officials said on December 17.
In all, four people were killed in the strike and 13 injured -- four of them children, authorities said.
On December 16, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 2013-16, visited Kyiv to oversee the delivery of the first batch of emergency power-grid equipment from the United States since Washington announced a $53 million package of targeted assistance last month.
Pyatt held talks with leading officials and Ukrenerho managers to discuss how the United States and other allies can help Kyiv cope with the Russian attacks.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a statement condemning Russia’s December 16 attacks as “yet another example of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate terror.”
“These bombings are war crimes and are barbaric,” Borrell said. “All those responsible shall be held accountable.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the December 16 attacks by its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities.
"As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted," the ministry said on December 17. The ministry claimed that Ukraine's plants producing weapons, military equipment, and ammunition had been disabled by the strikes.
Since October, in the wake of a spate of embarrassing military setbacks in Ukraine, Moscow has waged an aerial campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid and other civilian infrastructure. Moscow says the attacks are targeting military-linked facilities.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with military commanders to discuss the war.
The Kremlin reported on December 17 that Putin had spent the “entire” previous day listening to the reports of generals together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu; Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov; and the commander of the operation in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin.
Rising Temperature Inside Soyuz Capsule Docked At ISS Poses No Danger To Crew, Roskosmos Says
The temperature in the Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station has risen but the crew is not in danger, the Russian space agency said on December 16. Roskosmos reported that the temperature inside the module had increased but did not exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Roskosmos and NASA said on December 15 that a coolant leak had been detected in the spacecraft. Roskosmos said the leak may have been caused by a tiny meteorite. The leak raised questions about whether the spacecraft will be able to return to Earth with a crew of three in March as planned. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moldovan Government Suspends Licenses Of Six TV Stations To 'Eliminate Propaganda'
Moldova has temporarily suspended the broadcast licenses of six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine.
The six TV stations are owned or affiliated with businessman Ilan Șhor, who is a fugitive from Moldovan justice and who has been designated for sanctions by the United States and Britain.
The stations have seriously and repeatedly violated Moldova’s Audiovisual Services Code in broadcasting information related to the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița said on Facebook.
“After almost 300 days of war in Ukraine, the propaganda in the Republic of Moldova has not stopped, in fact it has intensified,” Gavrilita said. “In the situation where not only an energy war is being waged against our country, but also an information war, we have the responsibility and even the obligation to protect our citizens and the country.”
She added that the decision aims to “secure the information space in the country, to eliminate manipulation and propaganda, corrupt and particularly dangerous elements, especially in the difficult period we are going through.”
TV6, one of the channels whose license was suspended, said the decision was illegal and an "unprecedented attack on freedom of expression, editorial freedom, [and] freedom of journalists."
The channel, which is owned by Shor, said the arguments put forth by the country’s Commission for Exceptional Situations, which announced the decision, were unfounded and false.
Shor owns two of the other six channels; another two belong to his close associates; the sixth channel suspended sympathizes with him.
"Moldova must be protected from propaganda and lies," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Telegram.
The six channels, he said, had covered Moldova and the war "in a biased and manipulative manner."
Russia denounced a decision as "political censorship.”
The ban will start on December 19 and last for the duration of a state of emergency that Moldova declared after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The state of emergency has been renewed several times and currently is due to expire in February.
Britain on December 9 announced the sanctions against Shor and another fugitive, Vladimir Plahotniuc, a businessman and a former politician. The two were sanctioned in October by the U.S. Treasury Department “for actions related to systemic corruption and interference in the elections in Moldova, supported by the Kremlin."
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy, Ukrainians Awarded German City's European Unity Prize
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people on December 16 were awarded a prize that the German city of Aachen gives for contributions to European unity. The prize committee said it selected Zelenskiy and his country's citizens for the 2023 International Charlemagne Prize because they were fighting Russia not only for the sovereignty of Ukraine “but also for Europe and European values,” German news agency dpa reported. The committee said awarding the prize to Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people underscored that their nation is part of Europe. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Croatian Parliament Rejects Proposal To Join EU Military Mission In Support Of Ukraine
Croatian lawmakers on December 16 rejected a proposal for Croatia to join an EU mission in support of the Ukrainian military.
The government needed 101 votes in the 151-seat parliament -- a two-thirds majority -- to pass the proposal, which was narrowly rejected 97-10.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union agreed in October to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and appointed a Polish general to lead training, most of which will take place in Poland.
Twenty-two of 27 European Union members have confirmed their participation in the mission.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who is the supreme commander of the Croatian armed forces, opposed the proposal, which would have entailed the training of Ukrainian troops in Croatia.
Milanovic said Croatia should not be involved in the war and the proposal would violate the constitution because it failed to clarify the basis for declaring Ukraine an ally, given that it is not a member of the European Union or NATO.
Opposition deputies in Croatia said they did not want to become hostages to political disagreement among the Balkan country’s top leaders and said the constitution does not envisage parliamentary votes on matters normally approved by the president in agreement with government.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed criticism that legal procedures had been violated when the government sent the proposal to the parliament hoping to secure the two-third majority.
"The participation in this military mission is just a consistent, principled, and rational decision of Croatia, in its national interest," Plenkovic said, calling it a choice between Ukraine and the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Plenkovic said it was a shame that among the deputies who either voted against the proposal or didn’t vote at all had not yet distinguished "the forest from the trees, white from black, day from night, good from evil."
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Issues First Statement Since Being Freed In Prisoner Swap With Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner said on December 16 in her first remarks since being released from a Russian prison that it was "so good to be home" and vowed to play for her professional team, the Phoenix Mercury, in the upcoming season. Griner, in a message on Instagram, thanked a long list of people, including her wife, Cherelle Griner, her fellow players in the Women’s National Basketball Association, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their support in securing her release. "I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season," she said. To read the original story from ABC News, click here.
Iranian Student Organization Raises Concern About Five Female Students Arrested After Protest
The whereabouts of five female university students in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj are unknown following their arrest earlier this month after they took part in a rally against the execution of protesters, the Union Council of Iranian Students said.
The women were arrested by security forces between December 10 and 14, and the council said no information has been released about which security agency arrested them or their whereabouts and condition.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Bita Veisi was the first to be arrested after the rally at Sanandaj Technical College on December 10 in protest of the execution of Mohsen Shekar two days earlier. The students chanted slogans demanding the return of his body and "Death to the dictator."
Video images released later the same day purportedly show that the students left the campus after an attack by security forces and continued their protest in the streets of the city.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial.
The other four women -- Tina Khedri, Sana Khodamoradi, Rezvan Bazaniqaleh, and Hanieh Chahardoli -- were arrested by the security forces in front of the university dormitory without a judicial warrant.
The unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody has swept the country over the past three months.
Amini died after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said she was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered antigovernment protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have become the main venue for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of December 15 at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest.
Several reports during the past three months have been published about the bodies of dead students being found at various universities, including those in Shiraz, Ahvaz, and Tehran.
In the latest case, relatives of Donya Farhadi, a student living in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, said on December 15 that after she disappeared for a week her body was found by the Karun River.
In most cases, the authorities say the cause of death of these students is an accident, suicide, or fall from a height without providing further details.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'It's Not Napoleon Or The Wehrmacht. It's The Ukrainians': Military Strategist Sean McFate On What Could Stop Russia2
'We Have A Common Enemy': Georgian Soldier Says Ukraine's Fight Against Russia Is His Country's, Too3
Ukrainian Troops Block Russian Probing Forces Southwest Of Donetsk City4
Putin Making First Visit To Belarus In Years To See Ally Lukashenka As Invasion Falters5
Fire And Ice: Siberians Ponder The Message Behind Chita's Militarized New Year's Decorations6
In Central Asia's Wealthiest Country, Kazakhstan, Many Can Barely Afford Food And Rent7
Power Restored To Nearly 6 Million Ukrainians After Latest Russian Strikes, Zelenskiy Says8
'If I Disappear, It Means They Killed Me': Russian Activist Accused Of 'Discrediting' The Military Vanishes, Friends Say9
CIA Director Says Russia Not Serious About Ukraine Negotiations10
Russian Cultural Center's Chief In Central African Republic Survives 'Assassination' Attempt
Subscribe