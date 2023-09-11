News
RFE/RL Welcomes EU Move To Sanction FSB Officials Over Yesypenko's Incarceration
RFE/RL has welcomed a decision by the European Council to sanction two officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who are responsible for the investigation into, and torture of, the journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko.
Yesypenko, a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who contributes to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2022 by a Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea.
The European Council announced on September 8 that it had sanctioned six individuals -- including the two FSB officers -- "that either took part in torturing Vladyslav Yesypenko, or conducted the investigations in his case, and those of members of the Crimean Tatar community, and of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea."
“I'm grateful to our European partners for their commitment to hold to account those responsible for Vladyslav Yesypenko’s unjust imprisonment and inhumane treatment,” acting RFE/RL President Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement on September 11. “Vlad should be released immediately to his wife and young daughter.”
WATCH: RFE/RL freelance correspondent Vladyslav Yesypenko, who has been in detention in Russian-occupied Crimea, has made detailed allegations in court about being tortured while in custody. (Originally published in 2021)
A former resident of Crimea who left for mainland Ukraine following the 2014 Russian invasion and illegal annexation of the peninsula, Yesypenko would later return to Crimea periodically to report for RFE/RL on the social and environmental situations in Crimea.
The FSB detained Yesypenko in Simferopol on March 10, 2021, on suspicion of collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence. During his apprehension, the FSB claimed that it found an object "looking like an explosive device" in his automobile. He was later charged with "making firearms."
Yesypenko testified during a court hearing that Russian authorities "want to discredit the work of freelance journalists who really want to show the things that really happen in Crimea."
He also made detailed allegations in court about being brutally tortured by Russian FSB officers who forced him into making a false "confession" on Russian television.
In May 2022, Yesypenko was awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award in the United States, which is given to honor writers who are political prisoners.
In August 2022, a Russia-controlled court in Crimea shortened Yesypenko's prison term by one year.
Support Grows As Hunger Strike By Afghan Activists In Germany Enters Second Week
A hunger strike by a group of Afghan rights activists to protest the anti-female policies of the ruling Taliban has entered its second week as they seek international recognition of the militants' policies as "gender apartheid."
The protest that began on September 1 in the German city of Cologne comes after the Taliban rulers who seized power in the country two years ago banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. The hard-line Islamist group has also banned women from visiting parks and imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
Zarmina Paryani, whose sister Tamana Zaryab Paryani was taken to the hospital on the night of September 9 after her health rapidly deteriorated because of the hunger strike, struck a defiant tone, saying that "until Tamana’s demands are heard, she will not end her strike.”
"She told doctors she could not leave her comrades alone and returned straight to the protest camp from the hospital,” Zarmina Paryani told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The two sisters and several other Afghan women activists said they launched the strike after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
The protest has attracted solidarity and support from rights activists in Europe and Pakistan, they say.
“There is gender apartheid in Afghanistan,” said Ziauddin Yousafzai, the father of Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who visited the protesters in Cologne on September 11.
“Under the Taliban, there is no notion of a public life for women,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.
In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Roqia Saee, an Afghan women’s rights activist, is leading a hunger strike in solidarity with the activists in Cologne.
“We will continue the strike until the United Nations, countries of the region and the world, and those who support human rights pay attention to our demand,” she told Radio Azadi.
Since July, UN experts and senior officials have said the Taliban’s systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in policies toward women.
International Rights Groups Demand Immediate Release Of Tajik Political Activist
In a joint statement on September 11, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Human Rights Watch, Freedom for Eurasia, and Freedom Now demanded Tajik authorities drop "trumped-up" charges against Nizomiddin Nasriddinov and immediately release the political activist. Belarusian authorities detained Nasriddinov at Dushanbe's request in January when he entered Belarus from Lithuania. They then extradited him to Tajikistan in July. Nasriddinov was charged with calling for extremist actions, which the right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany.
- By AP
'No Risk' That Romania Will Be Dragged Into War, Senior NATO Official Says
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on September 11 that there is “no risk” that alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine. “The most important thing is to re-confirm the fact that there is no indication of a deliberate action [by Russia] to strike Romanian territory and therefore NATO territory,” Geoana told journalists during a visit to a school near Romania’s capital, Bucharest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Georgia Introduces Visa-Free Visits For Chinese Citizens
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili said that as of September 11, Chinese citizens can enter the South Caucasus nation without visas. During Gharibashvili's visit to China in late July, Tbilisi and Beijing announced a decision to upgrade their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. Tbilisi's move to achieve closer ties with Beijing coincides with rising tensions with both the United States and the European Union over the Georgian government's ambivalent attitude toward Russia, which continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
Kremlin Confirms North Korea's Kim To Visit Russia At Putin's Invitation
The Kremlin has confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia “in the coming days” at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin amid warnings from Washington over "actively advancing" arms negotiations between Moscow and Pyongyang.
The Kremlin announced the upcoming visit in a statement on September 11 following media reports saying Kim had departed aboard a special train bound for Russia for a summit with Putin, a sign of the deepening cooperation between two countries and leaders who have been isolated globally.
North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to “expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts.”
A summit between Kim and Putin would likely focus on military cooperation and possibly a deal to supply arms, U.S. and South Korean officials and analysts told Reuters.
Despite denials by both Pyongyang and Moscow, the United States has said talks are“advancing actively” for North Korea to supply arms to Russia, which has expended vast stocks of weapons in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine.
The United States has said it would be a “huge mistake” for North Korea to supply Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine and warned Pyongyang that it would “pay a price.”
After decades of a complicated relationship, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer to each other since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the war in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified a Russian offensive in Ukraine to protect itself. Kim has indicated he has an interest in sending construction workers to those areas to help with rebuilding efforts.
Russia -- along with China -- have blocked U.S.-led efforts at the UN Security Council to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its intensifying missile tests while accusing Washington of worsening tensions with Pyongyang by expanding military exercises with South Korea and Japan.
The United States has been accusing North Korea since last year of providing Russia with arms, including artillery shells sold to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials have denied such claims.
In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited North Korea, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington believes the aim of the visit was to secure weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.
Kim's last trip abroad in 2019 was to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Kremlin said on September 9 that Putin will travel to Vladivostok, 6,500 kilometers east of Moscow, to attend the Eastern Economic Forum this week, but it did not say if he will meet Kim in the city.
Vladivostok is 130 kilometers from Russia's border with North Korea. The Associated Press reported on September 11 that residents of the port city said they were anticipating a visit by Kim.
Kim does not travel abroad often and, when he does, it is often shrouded in secrecy and security. North Korea's state media have made no mention of any plan by Kim to visit Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Kazakhs Call For Canceling Concerts Of Russian Comedian Over Performance In Ukraine's Donetsk
An online campaign has been launched in Kazakhstan calling for the cancellation of shows by Azamat Musagaliyev, a prominent Russian comedian of Kazakh origin, over his recent performance in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region. Shows by Musagaliyev, and the Kamyzyaki satirical group, are planned to be held in Astana and Almaty in early October. Musagaliyev and his colleague Denis Dorokhov staged a pro-Kremlin performance in Donetsk last week. In July, Kazakh officials canceled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Soviet Secret Service Founder's Statue Unveiled In Moscow, Faces Northwest 'Threat'
A statue of Feliks Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, Cheka, was unveiled in front of the headquarters of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) in Moscow on September 11. The statue is a replica of a larger Dzerzhinsky statue, one of the symbols of Soviet repression, which was pulled from its pedestal outside KGB headquarters in August 1991. SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said at the ceremony for the statue's unveiling that Dzerzhinsky's face on the original and new statues is turned toward Poland and Baltic states "because the threat to Russia from the northwest remains."
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition
Armenia and the United States have begun joint military exercises that have angered Moscow and come as tensions rise between Yerevan and neighboring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement the Eagle Partner 2023 exercises began on September 11 with the purpose of preparing Armenian forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the U.S. command, said the exercises are "a vital opportunity for our soldiers from our two nations to build new relationships at the tactical level and to increase interoperability for peacekeeping operations."
The drills are being held at the Zar and Armavir Training Areas near Yerevan and will end on September 20. The U.S military said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part. The Americans -- including members of the Kansas National Guard, which has a 20-year-old training partnership with Armenia -- will not be using heavy weaponry, it added.
Russia, which leads the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that includes Armenia, has expressed concern about the joint exercises at a time when relations between Moscow and Yerevan have shown signs of weakening.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on September 10 expressed regret over "the actions of the Armenian leadership," saying he does not expected "anything good" to come of the exercises, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will "monitor the situation."
The Russian Foreign Ministry on September 8 summoned the Armenian ambassador to protest what it termed “unfriendly steps” taken by Yerevan, including the military exercises.
In Yerevan, meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia against what he called continued aggression by Azerbaijan.
Russia maintains a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement that ended a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020, the second they have fought since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But Yerevan has accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to protect the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Tigran Grigorian, political analyst and head of the Regional Center for Democracy and Security in Yerevan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the military exercises show Armenia is trying to distance itself from Russia.
"All recent steps of Armenia can be considered as an attempt to show that Armenia is not in the Russian camp," Grigorian said.
Olesya Vartanian, senior South Caucasus analyst at the nonprofit conflict prevention organization Crisis Group, told Reuters on September 6 that Armenia was sending a signal to Moscow that "your distraction and the fact that you are so inactive plays toward our enemy," a reference to Azerbaijan.
Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of allowing a blockade of the highway linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh for the past nine months. The blockade has left the local population with shortages of fuel, medicine, and food. Azerbaijan has justified its action by saying Armenia was using the road to supply weapons to Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenia denies.
In a recent development, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of concentrating forces near the border between the two countries, which Baku denies.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Pakistani Ex-Cricketer Gets 12 Years For Inciting Murder Of Dutch MP
A Dutch court on September 11 sentenced Pakistani former international cricketer Khalid Latif to 12 years in prison for urging the murder of anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders. Latif, 37, had offered $22,500 for the head of Wilders in an online video after the firebrand lawmaker sought to arrange a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. It is extremely unlikely that Latif, who was convicted in absentia, will serve his sentence.
Noted Kyrgyz Activist Zarina Torokulova Arrested On Unspecified Charges
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek said on September 11 that well-known political activist Zarina Torokulova was sent to pretrial detention two days earlier until at least October 30 on unspecified charges. Torokulova was detained last week. Media reports said at the time that she was accused of involvement in "mass unrest." No further details were given. Neither Torokulova's lawyers nor her relatives have commented. Torokulova is known for her criticism of the Kyrgyz government in posts on social media.
UN Rights Chief Criticizes Russia For Quitting Black Sea Grain Deal
The UN rights chief on September 11 blamed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as well as its alleged attacks on agricultural facilities for higher food prices that have been particularly damaging in the Horn of Africa. "The Russian Federation's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, and attacks on grain facilities in Odesa and elsewhere, have again forced prices sky-high in many developing countries -- taking the right to food far out of reach for many people," Volker Turk said at the opening of the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, referring specifically to high malnutrition rates in Somalia.
Blast In Northwestern Pakistan Kills Soldier, Wounds 10
A roadside bombing in northwestern Pakistan on September 11 killed a soldier and wounded 10 people, including three civilians, authorities said. The blast hit a van belonging to the Frontier Corps as it was driving along the key Warsak Road in the city of Peshawar, police spokesman Bilal Faizi told RFE/RL. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent months the activities of militants have increased in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, prompting government security forces to increase targeted operations against militants.
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces have regained more territory from the invading Russian forces in the eastern and southern fronts, Kyiv said on September 11, as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the capital, promising unwavering support for Ukraine.
"In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces have partial success in the Klishchiyivka area of the Donetsk region, they dislodge the enemy from their occupied positions…. Fierce battles continue," the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin on September 11.
The military said that more than 30 clashes between the Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian troops took place in the previous day.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukraine’s forces had recaptured nearly 2 square kilometers of land -- including part of the village of Opytne in the Donetsk region -- over the past week.
She also reported some "success" near the villages of Novomayorske, Andriyivka, and Klishchiyivka in the east.
Kyiv's troops have retaken 49 square kilometers near Bakhmut since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in June, Malyar told Ukrainian television on September 11.
Malyar claimed Kyiv had recaptured 1.5 square kilometers in the south, where Ukrainian troops are trying to advance toward the Sea of Azov. She also reported some progress near the rural settlements of Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Kyiv also announced on September 11 that its forces had retaken the "Boyko Towers" oil- and gas-drilling platforms in the Black Sea that had been controlled by Russia since 2015.
The platforms are located roughly halfway between the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula and the coast of Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region.
"During one phase of the operation [to recapture the platform], a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet," Kyiv's military intelligence said.
Moscow's plane was "hit and forced to retreat," it claimed.
Crimea and much of the surrounding waters were illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and two other Ukrainian regions in September last year, despite not having full military control over the regions.
Russia’s election authorities said the pro-Kremlin United Russia party won local elections in those regions over the weekend, in polls denounced by Kyiv and the West as a sham and a breach of international law.
Baerbock announced that Germany will provide an additional $21.4 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which would bring Germany’s total to $407.6 million this year.
The German Foreign Ministry also said Berlin wants to help Ukraine, which applied last year for EU membership, make progress in strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption, and aligning itself with EU standards.
Ukraine can "rely on us and on our understanding of EU enlargement as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia's war," she said upon arrival in Kyiv for her fourth visit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Baerbock said Ukraine has achieved impressive results on judicial reform and media legislation. But it still has a long way to go in the implementation of the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption, she added.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Brazilian Leader Backtracks On Putin's Safety At Rio G20 Summit
Brazil's leader withdrew on September 11 his personal assurance that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he attends next year's G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, saying it would be up to the judiciary to decide. Putin missed this year's gathering in India, avoiding possible political opprobrium and any risk of criminal detention under a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva raised eyebrows over the weekend when he said, "If I'm the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there's no way that he will be arrested."
Pakistan Hunts For Kidnapped Soccer Players
Pakistan security forces in the country's restive southwest were searching on September 11 for six soccer players kidnapped last week, a minister said. The athletes were abducted in the gasfield town of Sui in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan Province on their way to a local tournament. "The entire area has been cordoned off," Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement released late on September 10. "All available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages." Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populous province, rich in natural resources but poor by all other measures.
Putin's Party, Candidates Seen Winning Tightly Controlled Regional Elections
Russia’s ruling party and candidates backed by the Kremlin were expected to win elections held in 85 regions across the country as well as parts of occupied Ukraine, preliminary results showed.
Voting for local mayors, local legislatures, regional governors, city councils, and even a handful of members of Russia's lower house of parliament wrapped up on September 10, the day designated for in-person ballot casting.
The elections come amid a struggling invasion with Ukraine and the worst political repression since Soviet times. Criticism of the war has been outlawed and opposition candidates largely banned, turning the elections into little more than a Kremlin propaganda exercise.
Experts described the election atmosphere as quiet as a graveyard. Citizens have grown alienated from Russian politics amid the repression.
United Russia, the ruling party, was winning local legislatures and city councils, while incumbent governors or candidates backed by the Kremlin were willing reelection generally with 70 percent or more of the vote.
In Moscow, incumbent Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin loyalist, had been declared the winner, leading with 64 percent of the vote. More than 80 percent of the votes for Moscow mayor were cast online.
Russia’s opposition has voiced concern over online voting due to the lack of transparency in a country known for manipulating elections.
Amid the steep political repression, few members of Russia’s opposition took part in monitoring the vote. They had played a critical role in monitoring past elections, catching large-scale falsification and spreading the message on social media.
Russia has recently sentenced several leading opposition figures to long-prison terms, including decades in some cases, largely decapitating their movement.
Many others have fled the country for fear of arrest.
Russia held elections in four Ukrainian regions it claimed last year to have annexed. Kyiv and Western nations have called the Kremlin’s elections in eastern and southern Ukraine "a sham."
Voting in the Ukrainian regions took place early and at home with armed men accompanying election officials along streets. Armed men were also at voting polls.
Moscow-installed local authorities urged people to vote for Putin’s United Russia.
At a meeting with parents, the head of a school in the Ukrainian occupied region of Donetsk called on those present to vote for the ruling party, saying it was “very important,” a local Telegram channel reported.
Meanwhile a chief doctor at a hospital in occupied Kherson largely said the same to his staff.
At home, Russian propaganda channels published interviews with monitors and election officials who praised the vote.
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'
The head of Israel's intelligence agency said on September 10 that Iran's attempts to supply Russia with missiles had been foiled, The Times of Israel reported.
Speaking at an annual counterterrorism conference in Israel, Mossad chief David Barnea did not elaborate on how the supply deal was interrupted and by whom.
"I have a feeling that more deals will be foiled soon," he said, again without elaborating.
Russia has been turning to allies like Iran and North Korea for weapon supplies, including missiles, as Western sanctions hinder the speed of domestic production.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible weapons deal.
Iran has already provided Russia with hundreds of Shahed-136 drones, which have rained terror on Ukrainian cities.
Barnea said Iran had intentions to provide Russia with short- and long-range missiles.
Russia has been using its own missiles to bomb civilian targets in an attempt to demoralize citizens but supply is low.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in December that the United States believed Iran was considering the sale of "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia.
In return, Russia was offering Iran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership," he said at the time.
Kirby said Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year.
He said the fighter planes would significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbors.
Barena told the audience he was concerned about Russia supplying weapons to Iran.
"Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here," he said.
On Iran's nuclear program and a potential agreement with world powers that would see sanctions on Iran eased, Barnea urged the international community to "be on high alert."
"Iran's known nuclear weapon ambitions, and its past attempts to implement them, require that the international community be on high alert, and demonstrate unflagging determination to foil these ambitions," he said.
With reporting by The Times of Israel, Al-Jazeera, and AP
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader
A guard at one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences in occupied Crimea has fled to Ecuador, calling the Kremlin leader a war criminal.
Vitaly Brizhaty, who worked on the Ukrainian peninsula for the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the Kremlin's bodyguard agency, told Dozhd TV in an interview that he opposed the war in Ukraine.
Brizhaty is the second member of the FSO to flee and publicly criticize the president over the invasion of Ukraine.
Brizhaty worked at Olivye, one of Putin's two palaces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities revealed the massive palace in Olivye in a 2021 report.
In the interview, Brizhaty said that Putin didn't trust his own guards. He said the Kremlin would announce Putin's arrival at two different airports in Crimea but that he could very well end up arriving by sea.
"That's how much this man fears for his life," he said.
Brizhaty claimed that FSO personnel were banned from communicating with Ukrainian relatives, citizens of the United States and European Union, or any people who oppose the war, under threat of criminal prosecution.
He said he feared punishment because one of his friends, a former classmate with whom he has remained in contact, now resides in the United States and has come out against the war. Brizhaty claimed that if his friend liked a pro-Ukrainian post on Instagram, he could come under investigation.
"It's just insane," he said.
A few months after the start of the war, Brizhaty said he tried to quit the FSO but was told he would be sent to fight in Ukraine if he left the service.
In the meantime, his wife, a native of Crimea, applied for a residence permit in Ecuador as a qualified worker and received it. The permit extended to him as well.
As FSO and other Russian security-service personnel are not allowed to hold a foreign passport or residency permit, Brizhaty was dismissed and he immediately left with his wife for Ecuador.
Russian Torture Of Ukrainians Systemic, State-Endorsed Policy, UN Expert Says
A UN expert said Russian torture of Ukrainians is so widespread that it is clearly a systematic, state-endorsed policy. Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, made the comments on September 9 following a seven-day trip to Ukraine. "This is not random, aberrant behavior," she said. Russian soldiers' torture of Ukrainians following the February 2022 invasion has been well documented but Edward's conclusion is one of the strongest yet implicating Russia's leadership in war crimes. The International Criminal Court has already issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.
Russia Reports Sabotage Attempts At Polling Stations In Occupied Ukraine Amid 'Sham' Election
Russian authorities on September 10 reported multiple attempts to sabotage voting in local elections taking place in occupied areas of Ukraine. Russia is holding elections in 79 regions this weekend to chose governors, regional legislatures, and city councils. It is also holding them in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed last year to have annexed even though it doesn't even fully control them. Kyiv and the West have called the elections in the four regions a "sham." Russia's elections are tightly controlled and neither free nor fair. Russia currently has more than 400,000 troops in the four Ukrainian regions.
Putin Wants Release Of Hitman In Exchange For U.S. Prisoners Held In Russia, WSJ Says
President Vladimir Putin wants the release of a Russian special-forces hitman convicted of murder in Germany in exchange for U.S. prisoners such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the newspaper reported, citing Western officials. Moscow has brought up Vadim Krasikov's case in prisoner-swap negotiations and said he is central to any deal, the Western sources told WSJ. Krasnikov shot to death Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Chechen rebel and Georgian national who Moscow says took part in a terrorist attack in Russia's North Caucasus region in 2004. Putin has returned other security-service hitmen convicted overseas.
Russia's Regions Boost Spending By Half On Security Services, Police Amid Growing Repression
Russia's regions have ramped up spending this year on national security and law enforcement as the state intensifies its crackdown on any form of dissent amid a failing war, according to a new report.
Regional spending on security services and police rose on average by more than half, a new record since the fall of the Soviet Union, according to a detailed report released by Russia’s Gaidar Institute on August 30 and reviewed by The Moscow Times last week.
Spending on security and law enforcement remains a small part of Russian regions' overall budget, with the federal budget overwhelmingly covering those needs.
The jump in regional spending on security and law enforcement this year is vastly outpacing other areas, such as communal housing, social spending, and health care, the report says.
Regional spending on housing and communal services rose by a quarter while social spending, including pensions, by 18 percent on average. Health-care spending fell for the second year in a row, declining more than 3 percent on average.
Overall, regional budgets increased spending this year by 13 percent.
Russia's federal budget accounts for the lion's share of spending on security and law enforcement and the increase has been no less staggering.
Russia is on pace to boost spending on those segments this year by 48 percent, surpassing the record set in 2012 following large-scale street protests in Moscow, the Gaidar Institute wrote.
Russia is boosting law enforcement numbers and pay as the Kremlin steps up domestic repression to a level not seen since Soviet times, following its poorly planned invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
As many as 120,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting to date and 180,000 injured, The New York Times reported last month, citing unidentified U.S. officials.
Repression has contained public anger over the tremendous losses.
The Kremlin has outlawed any criticism of the armed forces, going so far as to detain people for comments they made in private conversations, a throwback to the Soviet years. Political opponents have been sentenced to decades behind bars.
At the same time, Russia's security services have stepped up their search for internal enemies.
Russian authorities have launched 82 treason investigations over the first seven months of 2023, a quadrupling over all of 2022, according to Kholod, an independent news website.
Russian Trade Said To Be Surging, Approaching Prewar Levels, Despite Sweeping Sanctions
Trade at Russia's three largest ports has been surging and is approaching prewar levels despite sweeping sanctions by the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies, according to a new report.
"Activity in Russia's ports is surprisingly high. For the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the volume of goods unloaded at Russia's three largest container ports, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Novorossiisk, is approaching the levels seen at the outbreak of the war," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany wrote in a report published on September 7.
The United States and its allies imposed harsh economic sanctions on Russia after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, banning high-tech exports needed for industrial production and cutting off many of its banks from Western financial markets.
Many economists expected a steep contraction in Russian economic activity now that it was isolated from the West.
But after an initial steep fall in imports following the imposition of sanctions, Russia has been able to evade the restrictions and build new supply chains to get its hands on key technology and other goods.
Moscow has rerouted Western goods through third countries such as Turkey and Kazakhstan, data shows, and Russia's economy is now forcast to grow more than 2 percent this year.
"Where the goods are coming from is not clear from the container ship movements, but Russia seems to be rejoining world trade," the Kiel Institute wrote.
The surge in imports has been driven by both the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex as well as citizens' demand for consumer goods.
Russia has been splurging on the military, causing a large budget deficit, as its nearly 19-month invasion of Ukraine falters. The massive government spending has been a boon for Russian workers, who have seen their household income jump, giving them the financial means to buy greater amounts of foreign goods.
But the jump in spending and imports has hammered the ruble, whose value fell below one U.S. cent in August, making the Russian currency one of the worst performers among emerging markets this year.
It has also led to a spike in inflation to 5.2 percent, forcing the Russian Central Bank last month to hike rates a whopping 3.5 percent at an emergency meeting.
Higher rates cool economic activity, including import demand, and bolster the currency. Russia's ruble has slightly strengthened since the rate hike and is now worth 1.02 cents. ($0.0102)
Excluding Russia From Grain Deal Talks Will Not Be Sustainable, Erdogan Says
Any initiative to revive the Black Sea grain deal that isolates Russia is not likely to be sustainable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press briefing after the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10. Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and insufficient Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are going to continue to discuss the grain deal, Erdogan added.
