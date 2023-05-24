News
Another Crimean Tatar Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term in Russia On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced another Crimean Tatar activist to 18 years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Crimean Solidarity public group says the Southern Military District Court sentenced Ernes Seytosmanov on May 24, with the first four years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony. The court added that after his release, Mustafayev will remain under parole-like conditions for 18 months.
Seytosmanov's lawyer Aleksei Ladin said the court's ruling will be appealed.
Seytosmanov was arrested along with three other Crimean Tatar activists by Russian-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea in February after their homes were searched. They all were accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial human rights group recognized the four detained men as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped up.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Germany To Help Boost NATO's Eastern Flank In Ukraine, President Tells Romania
Germany will make further contributions to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Romania on May 24. After talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Steinmeier said, "We know in particular that the eastern flank must be strengthened by a presence." Steinmeier also referred to the contributions already made by Germany, such as air surveillance on the eastern edge of the alliance. Romania shares a 600-kilometer border with Ukraine. Steinmeier told Iohannis that Berlin was considering "Romania's security needs with very special sensitivity."
Pakistani Taliban Claims Responsibility For Deadly Oil Field Attack
The Pakistani Taliban on May 24 claimed responsibility for an attack earlier in the week on an oil field run by the Hungarian company MOL that left at least six security guards dead and forced the suspension of operations. Around 50 militants armed with heavy weapons overran the security check post at the facility located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, northwestern Pakistan, overnight between May 22-23, police official Asadullah Khan said. At least four Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and two security guards from a private company were killed in the hours-long gun battle at one of the country's largest oil fields, Khan added.
Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Joining NATO During War 'Not On The Agenda'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine's accession to the Western military alliance will not happen while the war is going on but that the membership path is there for the future. Stoltenberg told an event organized by the U.S. German Marshall Fund in Brussels that "we all agree Ukraine will become a member of the alliance." But, he added, "to become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda." Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made "two big strategic mistakes" -- underestimating the "bravery" and "resolve" of the Ukrainians and underestimating NATO allies and partners.
Siberian University Rector Rejects Reports About Mass Beating Of Tajik Students
The rector of the Technical University in the Siberian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur has rejected reports about the beating of almost 100 Tajik students on campus by police last week. Eduard Dmitriyev said on May 23 that "a conflict between police and Tajik students" had occurred while immigration police held checks after a student from Tajikistan was detained on suspicion of financing terrorism. Tajik students told RFE/RL, meanwhile, that police and security officers raided their dormitory on May 19, severely beating some 100 students from the Central Asian country, leaving 15 students injured, some of whom need surgery. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Scholars Say Ancient Icon Will Be Damaged If Transferred To Orthodox Church
Russian scholars have urged Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova not to transfer the ancient Trinity icon by medieval painter Andrei Rublev from Moscow's state-run Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum to the Russian Orthodox Church's premises, saying the historic artifact will be damaged by the change in microclimate and vibrations during the process. The letter from experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences was made public on May 24, nine days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the museum to hand over the icon to the Orthodox Church. Last year, the museum's curators said the icon was damaged in 61 places when it was used at a religious event. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bodies Of Migrants Who Died In Bulgaria Returned To Afghanistan, Taliban Says
Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled Foreign Ministry says the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who died of suffocation while attempting to cross into Bulgaria have been transferred to Kabul. The bodies were returned on the morning of May 24, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the ministry, said on Twitter. The 18 Afghans were discovered lifeless on February 17 in an abandoned truck close to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. Seven suspected smugglers were arrested by Bulgarian authorities. Takal said the Taliban has paid for the repatriation. The bodies have been returned to their families, Takal said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian-Based MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Renounces U.S. Citizenship
Russian-based mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson says he has renounced his U.S. citizenship. Monson told Russia's state TASS news agency on May 24 that he had handed his passport to the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Monson, 52, also known as the Snowman, has a record of 89 fights -- 61 wins, 26 losses, 1 draw -- in MMA competitions. Monson supported Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's east in 2014. In 2018, he obtained Russian citizenship and became a lawmaker in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, representing the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan Sent To Pretrial Detention
The Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region has remanded in pretrial detention noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested last week over her online posts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The court rejected Saitova's appeal against her arrest on May 24 after she was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say, 'I do not want to kill.'" To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russian Prosecutor Seeks Eight Years In Prison For Anti-War Senior With Cancer
A prosecutor in Russia's far western exclave of Kaliningrad has asked a court to sentence a 64-year-old anti-war activist to eight years in prison on a charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Igor Baryshnikov's lawyer, Maria Bontsler, told RFE/RL on May 24 that her client was in no state to be incarcerated, as he has been diagnosed with cancer and urgently needs surgery. The case against Baryshnikov was launched on May 5 over his numerous online posts condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Six Killed, 100 Homes Destroyed In Afghan Flooding
Six people have been killed and dozens of homes washed away in flooding in central Afghanistan, local authorities said on May 24. Abdul Wahid Hamas, a spokesman for the Taliban governor in central Ghor Province, said three women and a child were killed when their house in the town of Firozkoh was washed away on May 23. In Pasaband district, in the same province, a man and a woman were also swept away and later found dead, while another person remains missing, Hamas said. More than 100 houses and about 200 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed, with canals used to irrigate the fields damaged, he said. "We don't have more details of the financial losses for now," Hamas told AFP.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says Russia's Plan To 'Demilitarize' Ukraine Has Failed
The leader of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says Moscow's plan to "demilitarize" Ukraine with its full-scale invasion has failed, instead turning its neighbor's army into one of the "most powerful in the world" and setting Russia up for a possible uprising.
In an interview with pro-Kremlin political observer Konstantin Dolgov, the full version of which was published on May 24, Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, recalled that when Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year the Kremlin called it "a special military operation to demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Some 15 months later, the West has not tired of the war nor backed off its support of Ukraine, which has not only put up staunch resistance but is now preparing a counteroffensive, the Wagner chief said.
Prigozhin, 61, didn't mince words in the interview, saying Russia's military leadership had "f**ked up" many times during the war, leading to failures such as this week's cross-border incursion into Russian territory by forces fighting against Russia and heavy troop losses, including some 20,000 Wagner troops during the monthslong fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
"Ukraine's army now has a high level of organizational skills, a high level of training, a high level of intelligence. They have different types of weapons and, what is most important, they can easily and successfully work with all systems -- Soviet, NATO systems, you name it," said Prigozhin, who has at times bitterly complained about Russia's defense apparatus failing to support his fighters, who have played a key role in the few victories claimed by Russia during the conflict.
Prigozhin's frequent, bluntly worded press releases and unrestrained, profanity-laced criticism of senior Russian officials and military brass have become something of a personal trademark, prompting some to speculate the Kremlin-connected businessman harbors political ambitions that could even include challenging Putin.
In recent months, as his ostensibly private mercenary group has borne the brunt of the fierce fighting in and around Bakhmut, Prigozhin has stepped out into the limelight. His company has released videos showing him personally visiting prisons to recruit convicts to fight in Ukraine and purportedly touring the battle-scarred streets of Bakhmut, sometimes with corpses littering the spaces behind him.
Although the gruesome videos have appalled most of the world, the sledgehammer image has become an integral part of the Prigozhin brand and, more importantly, symbolic of the brutal shift that Russian political culture has undergone since Putin invaded Ukraine.
In the interview, Prigozhin reiterated his previous criticism of the country's main defense officials, accusing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov of unprofessionalism and corruption that led to troop losses in Ukraine.
Prigozhin also criticized Shoigu and Russia's elite for allowing their children to evade mobilization and "enjoy life and have fun in Dubai and elsewhere," suggesting the war in Ukraine could lead to "what happened in 1917" in Russia, meaning a mass mutiny by soldiers and their refusal to take part in the World War I that led to the Russian Revolution.
"We are at such a point that we could f**king lose Russia -- that is the main problem.... We need to impose martial law," he said, concluding that the "scenario for us will not be good, and that is why need to get ready for an arduous war."
Russian Rights Defender Khamroyev Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison
A Moscow court has sentenced an Uzbekistan-born human rights defender, Bakhrom Khamroyev, known for providing labor migrants from Central Asia in Russia with legal assistance, to 14 years in prison for "online calls for terrorism and organizing a terrorist group's activities." The Memorial human rights group condemned the May 23 ruling, saying that "Khamroyev is being persecuted for his consistent human rights activities." The charges against Khamroyev stemmed from his online statements related to controversial probes against people accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia.
Pakistani Government Mulls Banning Khan's PTI Party; Khan To Address Nation
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says Pakistan's government is mulling a ban on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, which he accused of attacking the basis of the state amid a deepening political crisis in the South Asian nuclear power.
Khan, a former cricket star, said he would address the nation later on May 24 as Pakistan reels from a faceoff between civilian politicians and the military, which has played a major role in ruling the world's fifth-most-populous country since it gained independence in 1947.
Khan's brief arrest earlier this month enraged his many supporters, who went on a rampage in several regions, clashing with security forces, attacking military installations, and burning down buildings housing state institutions.
Khan and the PTI have distanced themselves from the violence in which at least 10 people were killed.
Khan, who was targeted by multiple corruption cases, was arrested after being dragged out of a court in Islamabad on May 9, but was later released on Supreme Court orders and placed on bail.
He was toppled in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has rejected the corruption cases as politically motivated.
His arrest came a day after he accused an army general of involvement in an assassination attempt against him last year in which he was wounded while leading an opposition march toward the capital, Islamabad.
Asif told media in Istanbul that "a decision has not been made yet, but a review is surely under way" regarding the banning of the PTI.
He said that by "attacking defense installations," PTI supporters attacked "the very basis of the state.... It can't be tolerated."
Meanwhile, Khan tweeted that PTI Vice President and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been rearrested despite having been released on bail several days earlier.
Khan is due to address the nation at 7 p.m. (1400 GMT/UTC), the PTI's central information secretary told Pakistani media.
U.S., Ukrainian Defense Chiefs Hold Talks Ahead Of Contact Group Meeting
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has talked on the phone with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov ahead of a virtual meeting on May 25 of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), the Pentagon press service said. During the call on May 23, Austin provided an update on recent U.S. security assistance efforts for Ukraine. The UDCG, which groups dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian forces, is to discuss ways to sustain Ukraine's armored maneuver capabilities and bolster its air defenses against Russia's continued attacks, the Pentagon said.
British Defense Minister In Kyiv For Talks On Weapons Deliveries
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a surprise visit to Kyiv on May 24, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced.
The visit comes a day ahead of a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which consists of dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.
"We talked about the ongoing training of our servicemen on British territory, about the main priorities and importance of this training. We had the opportunity to shake hands with pilots who trained in Britain and are already successfully using the Storm Shadow weapon," Reznikov said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Wallace noted that the long-range Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to Ukraine were the first of this type, the statement said.
"We provided this kind of weapon because of Russia's continued use of its long-range missiles, which it uses to harm civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," Wallace was quoted as saying.
Reznikov on May 23 held a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who provided his Ukrainian counterpart with an update on recent U.S. security assistance efforts for Ukraine.
The UDCG virtual meeting is to discuss ways to sustain Ukraine's armored maneuver capabilities and bolster its air defenses against Russia's continued attacks, the Pentagon said.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson region has killed two civilians and wounded three others, a regional official said on May 24.
"Russia targeted residential quarters of civilian-populated areas, and infrastructure objectives in [Kherson's] Beryslav district," the head of Kherson's regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Prokudin said Russian forces carried out 64 shellings of the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government in Kherson, using heavy artillery, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones.
After Ukraine recaptured parts of the Kherson region last fall, Russian forces have been shelling the region and the city of Kherson almost daily from across the Dnieper River.
In eastern Ukraine, fighting for control of Bakhmut and its surroundings is still under way, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 26 assaults by Russian forces over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 24.
Russia's main directions of attack concentrate around the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line, which remains at the epicenter of hostilities in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
Russian forces have also been launching attacks on Lyman, north of Bakhmut, and Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region, the military said in its daily report from the front.
Both Russia and Ukraine have recently claimed success in Bakhmut.
Russia claims it has the city under its control after months of fighting that is estimated to have claimed thousands of casualties, but the Ukrainian military says it has been advancing on the northern and southern flanks of the city, aiming to encircle it.
WATCH: A Ukrainian spokesman said on May 22 that Russian forces walked straight into a "trap" in Bakhmut, with Ukrainian troops advancing on the flanks of the town poised to encircle them.
Meanwhile, fighting appeared to cease around Russia's Belgorod region a day after armed fighters allegedly coming from inside Ukraine launched one of the largest cross-border incursions since the start of the war.
Pictures purporting to show abandoned or damaged Western military vehicles, including U.S.-made Humvees, have circulated on social media.
The Ukrainian government has denied any role in the events, while the U.S. State Department voiced skepticism about Russian claims that U.S. military equipment had been used in the alleged incursion.
"We've seen some of the reports circulating on social media and elsewhere making claims that U.S.-supplied weapons were used in these attacks. I will say that we're skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a media briefing on May 23.
"As a more general principle, as we've said, as I’ve said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we've made that clear. But as we've also said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," Miller added.
The Russian Defense Ministry on May 23 claimed that its troops had surrounded enemy fighters and used "air strikes, artillery fire, and active action by border units" to push back the forces, killing many of them.
It was not possible to independently confirm the claims, but the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said so-called anti-terrorism measures introduced earlier had been called off.
WATCH: A Ukrainian reserve colonel says that fighting in Russia's Belgorod region was a "combat reconnaissance mission" launched by units of Russian citizens that have been fighting on Kyiv's side since 2014.
However, Gladkov on May 24 claimed in a message on Telegram that the situation was "still dangerous."
Two groups -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russia Legion -- claimed responsibility for the incursion that shocked local residents and Russian authorities. They said they were anti-Kremlin Russian fighters seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.
Armenia To Consider Extradition Request For Chechen Accused Of Homosexuality
An Armenian court is to consider on May 24 the extradition of Chechen Salman Mukayev to Russia. Mukayev was detained by Chechen authorities on suspicion of homosexuality. He says he was tortured while in custody. A criminal case was initiated against Mukayev for illegal possession of weapons -- a charge human rights activists say is fabricated. Aleksandra Miroshnikova of the SK SOS rights group told RFE/RL that the Armenian authorities had refused to let Mukayev leave because he appears on a wanted list in Russia. "If the court decides on extradition, we are ready to appeal it at the European Court of Human Rights," Miroshnikova added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
In Beijing, Russian PM Says Western Pressure Strengthening Ties With China
Pressure from the West is strengthening Russia's ties with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on May 24. Mishustin's visit comes as Russia is increasingly turning to China for diplomatic and economic support amid growing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine. In opening remarks at his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin did not mention the 15-month-old war that China, in deference to Moscow, has refused to criticize, focusing instead on economic cooperation between the neighbors that have partnered in challenging the U.S. lead in global affairs. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Bulgarian Writer Wins International Booker Prize For Darkly Comic Novel
Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel won the International Booker Prize on May 23 for Time Shelter, a darkly comic novel about the dangerous appeal of nostalgia. The book beat five other finalists to the prize, which recognizes fiction from around the world that has been translated into English. The 50,000 pounds ($62,000) in prize money is divided between author and translator. French novelist Leila Slimani, who chaired the judging panel, said it was "a brilliant novel full of irony and melancholy." To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Senators Promote Closer Serbia-Kosovo Ties In Balkans Visit
Two U.S. senators on May 23 said they hope that European Union-backed negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia can achieve results this year in resolving the dispute between the two countries and normalizing their relations. Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) and Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan) were visiting Albania's capital following a stop in Kosovo during a trip that also will take them to Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia. Washington and Brussels have stepped up efforts to help resolve the Kosovo-Serbia dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as war rages in Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Says Russia Prevents Black Sea Grain Deal Port Operating
The Ukrainian port of Pivdenniy has halted operations because Russia is not allowing ships to enter it, in effect cutting it out of a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports, a Ukrainian official said on May 23. The Black Sea Grain Initiative signed by Russia and Ukraine in July 2022, and extended last week for two months, is intended to guarantee the safe wartime export of grains and foodstuffs from three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenniy. The United Nations expressed concern on May 22 that Pivdenniy -- near Odesa on the Black Sea -- had not received any ships since May 2 under the deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Taliban Mulls Guidelines For Letting Female NGO Staff Resume Work
Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said on May 23 that key Taliban officials told him in meetings that they are close to finalizing guidelines that will allow Afghan women to resume working for nongovernmental organizations. But they were unable to give a timeline or details when pressed. The Taliban last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab -- the Islamic headscarf -- correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules. In April, the militants said this ban extended to UN offices and agencies in Afghanistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention For U.S. Journalist Held On Spying Charges
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. reporter for The Wall Street Journal, arrested in Russia in March on spying charges that he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
The Lefortovo district court in Moscow ruled on May 23 that Gershkovich must remain in custody until at least August 30. The hearing was held behind closed doors. Gershkovich's current pretrial detention term expires on May 29.
Washington has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
The reporter's detention comes at a time when relation between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Gershkovich was arrested in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg in late March. Since then, Moscow has allowed only one consular visit from a U.S. official, Ambassador Lynne Tracy. It has twice denied Gershkovich consular access, including a request for a meeting on May 25.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN on May 23 while the court was looking into the FSB request to extend Gershkovich's pretrial detention that the reporter "shouldn’t be detained at all."
"Journalism is not a crime. He needs to be released immediately.... We're still going to work very, very hard to see if we can get him home with his family where he belongs," Kirby said, adding that U.S. officials are still pressing for consular access to Gershkovich directly with the Russians.
"There are no grounds for denying consular access.... We really want to get that consular access going," he said.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement on May 23 that "we are deeply concerned by today's Russian court decision.."
"This follows last week's denial of the embassy's request for a consular visit to Evan Gershkovich, marking the second time Russian authorities have unjustifiably denied consular access in this case," it said.
"We reiterate that the claims against him are baseless and call for Mr. Gershkovich's immediate release," the statement added.
U.S. President Joe Biden also has called on Russia to release him, as have several international journalist organizations.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by the Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
Iranian Women Protest Inside Evin Prison Against Wave Of Executions
A group of Iranian female political prisoners incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison have held a protest against the recent execution of three protesters and the state's increasing usage of the death penalty, which has been widely criticized by rights groups and governments around the world.
According to reports on social media accounts published on May 23, some of the most well-known female political prisoners, including Sepideh Gholian, Bahareh Hedayat, Faezeh Hashemi, and Narges Mohammadi, participated in a rare political protest inside the prison, with each issuing statements condemning the wave of executions.
Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, another prisoner, said: "The female political prisoners of Evin Prison held a ceremony on Saturday [May 20] in the women's ward courtyard to protest the recent executions, including the execution of two people in Arak Prison on charges of blasphemy, and the three recent executions in Isfahan."
Iraee, who in April was sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes "against the regime," said that "the nature of this regime is to physically eliminate its opponents, critics, and those who protest against its policies. Our silence is an endorsement of the shamelessness of the perpetrators and complicit in sharpening the blades of the gallows."
It was not clear whether the women were punished for the protest.
Iran's judiciary, at the urging of senior leaders, has taken a hard-line stance against protesters demonstrating against the September death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died while in police custody in Tehran after being detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The incident ignited anger across the country, prompting tens of thousands -- led by women and students -- to take to the streets demanding more freedoms. The harsh response by security agents has intensified the protests, with many calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni to step down.
So far, Iranian authorities have executed at least seven protesters, including the three on May 19.
Human rights activist Mohammadi said the government "is exacting revenge on the revolutionary movement in a brutal way by executing and killing people."
"Iran of 2023 is not Iran of the 1980s. If the purpose of executions in the 80s was to create fear, horror, and suppress different currents and trends, the recent executions will have the opposite effect," she said.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year at least 275 people have been executed in Iran, including at least 90 in the last three weeks, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
Labor activist Gholian, arrested earlier this month for publicly criticizing Ali Khamenei shortly after she had been released from prison after serving , said during the gathering of political activists: "Our mission is now clearer. They will leave before all the oil wells run out. We will passionately dance in our homeland."
Vida Rabbani, Nasrin Khazri Javadi, Shakila Manfred, Zohreh Sarv, and Mahvash Shahriari were other prominent political prisoners who participated in the gathering inside the prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German Defense Minister Slams Hungarian Blockade Of EU Military Aid
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized Hungary for blocking further military aid to Ukraine at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels on May 23. Pistorius said he was "somewhat disappointed or irritated by the behavior of Hungarian friends" for blocking the aid. The move comes after Ukraine included Hungary's largest bank OTP in a list of supporters of Russia's invasion, prompting outrage from Budapest. A Hungarian government spokesman said Hungary would reject new military aid unless the OTP bank was removed from the list.
