Russian Court Sentences Two Crimean Tatars To Lengthy Prison Terms
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia has sentenced two Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group.
The Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on February 11 sentenced Zekirya Muratov and Vadim Bektemirov to 11 1/2 and 11 years in prison, respectively, after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group.
The two pleaded not guilty.
Muratov and Bektemirov were arrested in July 2020 in Crimea, which Russia has illegally annexed from Ukraine, along with five other Crimean Tatars. They were charged with being linked to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram that Russian police had detained three Crimean Tatar journalists -- Amar Abulgaziyev, Rustem Useynov, and Ali Suleymanov -- who came to the trial of Muratov and Bektemirov on February 11.
Denisova condemned the sentencing and detainment of Ukrainian citizens by Russia.
"By its activities, the country-occupier, the Russian Federation, is violating norms of international law, the [European] Convention on Human Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Denisova wrote, calling on the international community to "force Russia to stop unfounded detentions and rigged trials of illegally jailed Ukrainian citizens."
Two days earlier, four Crimean Tatars were arrested in Crimea on a charge of organizing the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under the Soviet dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Two Killed In Plane Crash In Russia's Far East
Two pilots have been killed in a plane crash on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East.
The Emergency Situations Ministry in Kamchatka said on February 11 that a private An-2 single-engine biplane crashed overnight near the village of Koryaki while transporting cargo to the village of Tymat.
It said firefighters and rescue teams worked for several hours to extinguish the fire caused by the crash.
"Rescue groups that arrived at the site to search for possible survivors discovered the bodies of the two crew members," the ministry said.
Accidents involving ageing planes are common in Russia's Far East.
All 28 people on board an An-26 aircraft died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.
In September, another An-26 plane crash in the Far East region of Khabarovsk killed six crew members.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Explosion At Hospital In Uzbekistan Leaves At Least One Dead
ANDIJON, Uzbekistan -- An explosion at a hospital in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Andijon has killed at least one person.
The Emergency Ministry said in a statement that a 57-year-old woman, a patient at the hospital in the Shahrixon district, was killed in the explosion at the medical facility on February 11.
According to the ministry, seven people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the explosion that was caused, according to preliminary investigations, by a gas leak.
The ministry said it will be issuing updates on the situation. Rescue groups continue to work at the site.
Deadly explosions caused by gas leaks are common in the Central Asian country, especially during winter, when many households use natural gas for heating.
Blinken Warns Russia Could Invade Ukraine At Any Time As Diplomacy Heats Up
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia continues to amass troops at its border with Ukraine and could launch an invasion any time, including during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
He said Washington was continuing to "draw down" its embassy staff in Kyiv and repeated a State Department call to U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.
"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Blinken told a news conference in the Australian city of Melbourne on February 11.
"As we've said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics."
Russia, which has moved more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine's borders, denies Western accusations it may be planning an invasion. Russia is also holding military drills in Belarus involving some 30,000 troops, fueling further fears.
The Winter Olympics are being hosted by Beijing until February 20 and countries traditionally, though not always, adhere to a truce to stop all hostilities through the course of the Games.
The U.S. State Department urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately because of what it called increased threats of Russian military action and Blinken said Washington would continue to draw down its embassy.
"We will continue that process and we've also been very clear that any American citizens who remain in Ukraine should leave now," Blinken said.
Blinken's comments come amid increased diplomatic activity to ease tensions.
As part of Britain's coordinated diplomatic effort, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to arrive in Moscow on February 11 after saying the day before that Western allies were seeking to protect countries' rights, whether or not they are in NATO.
"What we're really all trying to do, whether you're in NATO or not in NATO, is protect the sovereign right of countries to choose their security alliances," Ben Wallace told Times Radio on February 10.
Separately, domestic reports in Romania say that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to meet the member state's president and to visit a military base on February 11.
Britain and its prime minister, Boris Johnson, are seeking to take a leading role in Western efforts to warn Russia about its actions while at the same time attempting to tamp down tensions.
During a visit to Brussels on February 10, Johnson warned the Kremlin that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine has triggered Europe's most serious security crisis in decades.
That came as Britain's top diplomat, Liz Truss, met in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. She called on Moscow to withdraw its troops from near Ukraine to show it is really interested in diplomacy.
"I can't see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border apart from to threaten Ukraine, and if Russia is serious about diplomacy they need to move those troops and desist from the threats," Truss told a news conference after her talks with Lavrov.
Lavrov in turn said Russia rejected "ultimatums and threats" and that its interests need to be taken into consideration and respected if there is to be a de-escalation to the crisis.
In Romania, President Klaus Iohannis's agenda indicates a meeting is scheduled with NATO chief Stoltenberg at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base on February 11.
As part of NATO efforts to reassure eastern allies in the face of Russian moves, Washington has said it would send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.
The first U.S. troops arrived at a military base in southeastern Poland on February 5 and others arrived in Romania on February 10.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, and Romania-Insider
Polish Couple Sentenced In Germany For Inhumane Transport Of Migrants Through Belarus
A Polish couple has been sentenced by a German court to jail terms for stuffing 16 Kurdish migrants into a van and driving them to Germany from Belarus under inhumane conditions.
"You have made yourselves guilty of inhumane and degrading treatment of people," the judge said on February 10.
The judge imposed a three-year sentence on the 39-year-old man, who was found to lack a driver's license.
The woman received a sentence of two years and four months.
The couple had admitted transporting the Iraqi Kurdish group -- 12 adults and four children -- from the city of Bialystok on Belarus's border through Poland to Germany, where they were discovered by police in what were called inhumane conditions.
The two were to receive about $860 for their work.
German investigators said the Iraqi migrants had paid a total of about $112,000 to a trafficking ring, which took them to Belarus by air and then to the Polish border.
Based on reporting by dpa
U.S. State Department Issues New Advisory Urging Americans To Leave Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has issued a new advisory urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country at the earliest possibility, strengthening earlier warnings that urged U.S. citizens to "consider" such action.
"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19," the February 10 advisory states.
"Those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," it adds.
"If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action. Some areas have increased risk."
Tensions are high in the region amid a flurry of diplomatic activity involving Western leaders and Russia following moves by Moscow to mass at least 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.
Western leaders have expressed concerns of a possible new invasion by Russia of Ukraine. Russia already invaded Ukraine in 2014, seizing the Crimea region and aiding separatists in the eastern portion of the country.
Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine, even as it holds massive military maneuvers with ally Belarus involving some 30,000 troops.
On February 1, the State Department warned American travelers to avoid nearby Belarus due to the "arbitrary enforcement" of laws, the risk of detention, and the "unusual and concerning" Russian military buildup along Belarus's border with Ukraine.
That advisory came as Canada told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict."
On January 26, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued an alert urging Americans in Ukraine to considering leaving the country given the "unpredictable" situation amid heightened tensions with Russia over its troop buildup near the border, surrounding Ukraine from the north, east, and south.
"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice," the embassy said in a statement at that time.
"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it added.
Bosnian Serbs Move Forward With Bid To Establish Separate Judiciary
Deputies in the parliament of the Serbian-majority entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina have adopted the draft version of a law to create a separate judicial system from the rest of the country, a move outside officials say is illegal and which has faced strong opposition from the United States and European Union.
Members of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka voted on February 10 in favor of forming a high judicial and prosecutorial council.
The action is being pushed by Milorad Dodik, the ethnic Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, and is part of moves to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
The draft text will enter a 60-day public-discussion process, after which deputies will again discuss the final version before it is put into effect.
The law stipulates that the proposed council will be in charge of electing judges and prosecutors in the entity, as well as determining their powers and jurisdictions.
Currently, the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Bosnia-Herzegovina -- formed in 2004 after being agreed upon by the governments of the country's two entities -- elects judges and prosecutors in the entire country.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Bosnia consists of two entities -- the Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) and the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- and has a central government that ties both together in a fragile state.
The latest action is another step in moves by the ruling parties in the Republika Srpska to transfer power from the state level to the entity level.
Under terms of the Dayton accords and other agreements, such changes cannot be made unless agreed upon by state members of the steering board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) of the Office of the High Representative.
The PIC includes 55 states and different international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the Council of Europe, and the International Committee of the Red Cross .
Christian Schmidt, the high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina, was quoted by German news agency dpa as saying ahead of the parliament vote that setting up an independent judicial council of this kind contravened the law.
Lawmakers and politicians from the Republika Srpska claim that they are only "taking back" competencies they say were unconstitutionally taken from them in the past.
Last month, the EU threatened the Republika Srpska with sanctions and a reduction in assistance if its leadership continued to fuel political paralysis and division in Bosnia.
"Should the situation further deteriorate, the EU disposes of a wide toolbox, including the existing EU sanctions framework, and a review of the overall EU assistance," EU spokesman Peter Stano said in a January 10 statement.
With reporting by dpa
Britain Details Sanctions Related To Possible Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain has published a new set of laws that widen the scope of those linked to Russia who could be hit by sanctions should the Kremlin invade Ukraine, as Western allies move to outline the consequences that Moscow could face.
Britain on February 10 vowed that the legislation will allow it to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilizing Ukraine.
The legislation includes the power to place sanctions on people who are or have been involved in "destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine."
Also subject to sanction are those involved in "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia" in the event of an invasion.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns that Moscow could be planning a new invasion of its neighbor and rival.
Russia denies it plans to invade Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned earlier on February 10 that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine had triggered Europe's most serious security crisis in decades.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Journalist Safronov's Appeal Against Extension Of Detention Denied
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has rejected an appeal against the extension of the pretrial detention of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.
The first court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital ruled on February 10 that the Moscow City Court's December decision to extend Safronov's pretrial detention until at least April 7, 2022, cannot be changed.
The 31-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russian space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020, amid allegations he had passed secret information to the Czech Republic in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East.
If convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Investigators have set February 11 as the deadline for Safronov and his defense team to get acquainted with the materials of the case.
Safronov's lawyers have complained that they do not have enough time to get acquainted with the case as investigators allocated just two hours per day to work with the case materials and do not allow them to take any notes, saying that the case materials are classified.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
One of Safronov's defenders, noted lawyer Ivan Pavlov, fled to Georgia last year after Russian authorities launched a probe against him, accusing him of disclosure of data from the journalist's case.
Pavlov was also included to the Russian registry of "foreign agents," which he vehemently condemned, calling it politically motivated.
On February 10, Pavlov wrote on Telegram that the Chamber of Attorneys in St. Petersburg concluded that he cannot legally represent Safronov because he himself is under investigation and his name was added to the country's wanted list.
Russian Teenager Gets Five Years In Prison In Minecraft 'Terrorism' Case
KANSK, Russia -- A court in Siberia has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five years in prison in a high-profile terrorism case prompted by plans he had with two friends to add the building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to the popular video game Minecraft to allow players to blow it up.
The First Eastern District Military Court in the Krasnoyarsk region sentenced Nikita Uvarov on February 10 after finding him guilty of illegal weapons possession and passing through training for implementation of a terrorist act, charges he has rejected since his arrest in fall 2020.
Two other defendants in the case were convicted of illegal weapons possession and handed suspended prison terms of three years and four years, Vladimir Ilkov, the lawyer for one of the two other defendants, told RFE/RL.
Prosecutors had sought nine years in prison for Uvarov and six years in prison for the other defendants.
The three boys were 14 when they were arrested in 2020 while distributing leaflets to support Azat Miftakhov, a mathematician, who was in custody at the time and later sentenced to six years in prison in January 2021 on terrorism charges that he and his supporters called politically motivated.
After their arrest, investigators confiscated their telephones and said later they found chats in the phone that "had proven" that the trio planned to add the FSB building to the Minecraft game and blow it up there.
The investigators also said that the boys criticized the FSB in the chats, read banned books, fabricated firecrackers, and blew them up in abandoned buildings in their native city of Kansk.
Uvarov refused to cooperate with investigators and spent 11 months in pretrial detention before he was released last year to finish the ninth grade at school, while his two co-defendants pleaded guilty and fully cooperated with the investigation.
In his final statement at the trial on February 9, Uvarov reiterated his previous comments rejecting the charges and added that if he is imprisoned, he "will serve the sentence with a clean conscience and dignity."
"It was painful for me to see how my country oppresses people, civil rights activists, who want the best for the country and stand for its well-being. Now, unfortunately, I am experiencing myself the despotism of the unfair collaborators of the system," Uvarov said.
Russia, Belarus Begin War Games Amid Outcry From Ukraine, West
Russia and Belarus have launched major war games in an already tense region, intensifying concerns about Moscow’s military intentions and sparking denunciation from the West and Ukraine.
The maneuvers, which began on February 10, are taking place in southern Belarus, near its border with Ukraine. They are scheduled to last for 10 days, the countries' military officials have said.
The drills take part amid a flurry of diplomatic activity as U.S. and European leaders seek ways to tamp down tensions that have soared following Russia's move to amass more than 100,000 combat-ready troops near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns it could launch an invasion.
Moscow insists that it does not plan to invade Ukraine. Russia did invade Ukraine in 2014, seizing the Crimea region, and has also aided separatist forces in eastern regions of the country.
The Russian Defense Ministry said activity will take place at five military training areas, with troops focusing on what officials called "the suppression of and defense against external aggression."
Both countries' military leaders have insisted that the drills are only for training purposes and are not a threat to other countries.
Belarus, a former Soviet republic, has moved closer to Moscow following a spate of mass protests against strongman ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide reelection victory in the August 9, 2020, presidential poll that was immediately dismissed as rigged by the opposition and its supporters, who took to the streets in protest.
Russia has moved military equipment into Belarus in recent weeks, although Moscow claims the hardware will be returned to Russian bases following the military drills.
Military officials have not disclosed how many troops are involved in the drills, but U.S. experts say about 30,000 soldiers have been deployed to Belarus from locations in Russia.
Russia is also planning to conduct navy drills in the Black Sea, angering Ukraine.
Kyiv said the naval drills had made shipping in the Black Sea "virtually impossible" and denounced the maneuvers in Belarus as "psychological pressure."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the "extremely massive" drills "a very violent gesture."
"Every country of course has the right to organize military maneuvers, but here there is a very significant buildup of exercises on the border with Ukraine," he told French broadcaster Inter.
According to the Pentagon, the top U.S. general spoke by phone with his Belarusian counterpart on February 10 in an effort to reduce the possibility of a "miscalculation."
"The phone call facilitated communication between both leaders to reduce chances of miscalculation and gain perspectives on current European security," said a spokesman for General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
NATO has bolstered its troop deployments to allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region in response to Russia's actions and has indicated a willingness to send more.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Investigated Over Land Deal Near Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Adakhan Madumarov, a Kyrgyz lawmaker and the leader of opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, says a probe has been launched against him into allegations that he committed treason over a real estate deal signed 12 years ago.
Madumarov told RFE/RL on February 10 that the case against him was "100 percent politically motivated." He did not elaborate.
Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz lawmakers said they had formed a commission to look into a motion by the Prosecutor-General's Office to start a probe against Madumarov regarding a land-rental agreement with Tajikistan in the volatile border region between the two Central Asian nations in 2009.
Madumarov has been summoned to the Prosecutor-General's Office seven times in recent weeks, where he was questioned regarding the agreement he signed to rent 5 hectares of land located along the disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with a newspaper in Bishkek last month that Tajikistan now uses the 2009 agreement to justify its stance that the disputed land in the area belongs to Tajikistan.
Madumarov has insisted that the agreement he signed has no judicial force.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Last month, border clashes between the two neighbors' security forces left at least two people dead and many more wounded.
In April last year, clashes that involved military personnel along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Armenia Detains 19 People Suspected Of Being In Spy Ring That Used A Dating Service
YEREVAN -- The National Security Service of Armenia (HAAT) has detained 19 people suspected of being members of an "espionage network" in the South Caucasus nation.
The HAAT said on February 10 that dozens of servicemen in different units of the the armed forces may have been involved in the activities of the spy network, which worked for an unspecified nation.
According to the security agency, recruitment took place via an online dating service through which Armenian servicemen who possessed classified data and documents would eventually join the spy ring.
Once part of the operation, the servicemen would receive payments for sending the secret data to foreign intelligence services from mobile devices.
The statement said that investigators conducted more than 30 searches, confiscated documents and other items that led to the launching of the probe and that the spy ring's activities have been "disrupted."
Russian Pensioner Fined For Social Media 'Pee' Post Because Picture 'Looked Like' Putin
NOVGOROD, Russia -- A court in Russia's northwestern region of Novgorod has fined a pensioner for an "insulting" social media post because a person in the picture "looked like" President Vladimir Putin, the latest example of Moscow's harsh crackdown on dissent.
Nikolai Pylayev told RFE/RL on February 9 that the Novgorod district court had ordered him to pay 15,000 rubles ($200) -- 4,000 rubles more than his monthly pension -- for posting a photo on social media in 2012 that showed a man urinating on a poster, which depicted "a person who looked like" Putin. The poster was glued onto the lower part of an electrical pole on a street.
Pylayev was found guilty of "insulting authorities," an offense added to the Criminal Code in 2019, while, according to the 63-year-old retiree, the picture first appeared on the Internet a decade ago.
"I told them, 'Please prove that it is Putin.' Because they clearly say 'it's a 'person who looks like Putin,'" he said.
"They asked me where I got the picture. I said the posters were hanging on each pole before the election [in 2012]. One was hanging on the upper part of a pole. Somebody put it to the lower part and peed on it. I told them, 'What is the big deal? There were dogs peeing on it, too. Are you going to catch the dogs as well?'" Pylayev said, adding that he does not plan to pay the fine.
Many opposition activists and politicians have left Russia in recent years amid an increasing crackdown on opposition groups and independent media that has lately targeted regular citizens as well.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in December that Russian authorities have “redoubled their efforts” over the past year to repress online freedoms, citing the blocking of tools used to circumvent censorship, expanding “oppressive” Internet laws, and pressure on tech companies to comply with “increasingly stifling regulations.”
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Condemns Russia's Arrest Of Four Crimean Tatars In Crimea
KYIV -- Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova has condemned the latest arrests of four Crimean Tatar activists in Russian-occupied Crimea, calling the actions of the Moscow-imposed authorities "illegal."
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) officers detained Ansar Osmanov, Ernest Seytosmanov, Marlen Mustafayev, and Ametkhan Abdulvapov on February 9 on a charge of organizing the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group. Later in the day, the four men were placed in pretrial detention until at least April 7.
Denisova called on the international community to "react to the illegal actions of occupying authorities and increase pressure on the Russian Federation to stop its violation of human rights on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea."
The same day, a court in the Crimean capital, Simferopol, prolonged the pretrial detention of five other Crimean Tatars until at least March 16. The five are charged along with 19 other Crimean Tatars of being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized all 24 as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under the Soviet dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
British PM Says Europe In Most Serious Security Crisis In Decades Over Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, which the West suspects is a prelude to an invasion, has triggered Europe's most serious security crisis in decades, as Moscow began holding joint military exercises in Belarus involving more than 30,000 troops.
As Johnson spoke in Brussels at a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on February 10, Britain's foreign secretary, Liz Truss, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Russian capital, where she called on Moscow to withdraw its troops to show that it's really interested in diplomacy.
European leaders and top diplomats have been scrambling across the continent to seek ways to tamp down tensions in a crisis that Johnson said had reached its most perilous phase. He called for a combination of diplomacy, economic coercion, and military strength to counter Russia's actions.
"This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades, and we've got to get it right. And I think that the combination of sanctions and military resolve, plus diplomacy are what is in order."
Johnson traveled later in the day to Warsaw for talks with Polish leaders and to meet with British soldiers stationed in the country.
"Poland and the U.K. won't accept a world in which a powerful neighbor can bully or attack their neighbors," he said before meeting the troops.
Stoltenberg echoed Johnson's comment, saying Europe faced a "dangerous moment" as the amount of warning time the alliance would have before any possible invasion by Moscow was shortening.
"The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down.... NATO is not a threat to Russia, but we must be prepared for the worst while remaining strongly committed to finding a political solution," Stoltenberg added.
In Moscow, Truss told Lavrov that Russia's "very threatening posture" should be reversed and troops should be moved from the border with Ukraine.
"I can't see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border apart from to threaten Ukraine, and if Russia is serious about diplomacy they need to move those troops and desist from the threats," Truss told a news conference in Moscow after her talks with Lavrov.
'Threatening Posture'
"Minister Lavrov has said to me today that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine but we need to see those words followed up by actions and we need to see the troops and the equipment that is stationed on the Ukraine border moved elsewhere, because at present it is in a very threatening posture," Truss said.
Lavrov in turn said Russia rejected "ultimatums and threats" and that its interests need to be taken into consideration and respected if there is to be a de-escalation of the crisis.
"We support the normalization of our relations, their improvement and resuming constructive development," Lavrov said at the news conference.
"Of course, this is possible only if they are based on the principles of equality and respect for each other’s interests. Imposing any conditions, ultimatums, and threats will definitely lead to nowhere. The relations should be a two-way street," he said.
While tens of thousands more Russian troops have massed in other border areas near Ukraine, the Kremlin has denied it is planning an attack, saying it has the right to move its troops as it sees fit across its own territory and its allies' territory with their agreement. It says its military exercises are defensive in nature.
Responding to Truss's comments at the same news conference, Lavrov claimed Western threats against Moscow would only heighten tensions over the situation.
"Ideological approaches, ultimatums, threats -- this is the road to nowhere," Lavrov said, adding, "we can only normalize relations through mutually respectful dialogue."
As part of Britain's coordinated diplomatic effort, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is expected in Moscow on February 11.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of his trip, Wallace warned that the Kremlin's actions were heading in the wrong direction in spite of efforts to find a diplomatic solution.
"Despite the talking, the direction of travel is in the wrong way," Wallace told BBC Radio. "The Russians are still growing their battalion tactical groups ... They are planning to start a nuclear strategic exercise soon, and indeed we see more activity elsewhere."
He said Britain had seen intelligence that Moscow was engaging in plans for so-called "false flag" operations as a pretext for invading Ukraine, as well as carrying out cyberattacks and other destabilizing activity.
Amid Europe-wide diplomatic efforts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met the leaders of the Baltic countries -- all three of whom are former Soviet republics -- in Berlin on February 10. Scholz will also travel to Kyiv and Moscow on February 14-15.
Scholz assured the Baltic NATO partners -- Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania -- of support during the Berlin meeting.
"We are united and determined," Scholz said. "We take the concerns of our allies very seriously. We stand at your side. This is very important to me."
In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the joint Russia-Belarus drills, which Ukraine and the West have interpreted as part of Moscow's military escalation in the region, amount to "psychological pressure," as Ukraine also began its own scheduled military exercises on February 10.
Kyiv has not reported the number of military personnel and weapons involved in its exercises. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 10 that Ukraine was also preparing a response to Russian Navy drills in the Black Sea.
Russia on February 8 said six warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills in what it said was a preplanned movement of military resources.
Zelenskiy said the diplomatic talks could pave the way for a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany aimed at reviving the stalled peace plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The multipronged diplomatic efforts come after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week completed a round of shuttle diplomacy that saw him hold separate talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.
U.S. officials say Russia has increased its deployment to some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.
Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet states as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Both Washington and NATO have rejected these demands as nonstarters.
Meanwhile, the first U.S. troops meant to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover of the Ukrainian crisis arrived in Romania from Germany over the past two days, Romania's Defense Ministry said on February 9.
And in Denmark, the prime minister said the NATO member was ready to allow the U.S. military to base troops on its soil as part of a bilateral defense agreement.
"The United States have reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defense cooperation," Mette Frederiksen told reporters on February 10.
"The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined, but it could include the presence of U.S. troops, materiel, and military equipment on Danish soil," she said.
The U.S. State Department said it welcomed Frederiksen's remarks and said an agreement, when concluded, "will allow our countries to deepen our close partnership" and "strengthen cooperation in NATO operations."
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Kosovar Official Presses Work On Deva House, Despite EU, UN Opposition
PRISTINA -- Kosovo’s culture minister says he expects work to continue on the renovation of a historic building in the town of Mitrovica despite moves by the European Union and United Nations to pull their support because of the site’s links to the Nazi era.
"We understand the concerns of our international partners,” Hajrulla Ceku, the Balkan nation’s culture, youth, and sports minister, said on February 9.
“I am in daily communication with everyone, including Germany's respected ambassador to Kosovo. We have all given additional, detailed clarifications for our project, and are willing to offer them whatever they need,” he said. “We think that the work started with our international partners should continue, and I invite everyone to reflect rationally.”
The EU and UN Development Program said in a joint statement on February 8 that they were withdrawing support for the renovation work on the historic Deva building, about 40 kilometers north of the capital.
The house was set to be renovated and developed into a cultural and community center.
However, opposition surfaced by international contributors to the project after it was learned that a former owner of the house -- the late politician Xhafer Deva -- was linked to Nazi occupiers during World War II.
On February 7, Joern Rohde, Germany’s ambassador to Kosovo, said he was “very concerned” about a project related to the former house of a “known Nazi collaborator.”
Ceku said the project is aimed at restoring the monument and not to "rehabilitate the history" of the house, adding that Kosovo is willing to face the past.
Ceku said the criticism could be traced back to "unnecessary noise" out of neighboring Serbia, which does not recognize the state of Kosovo.
Deva was an Albanian politician during World War II. In 1944, he was appointed minister of home affairs in the Albanian government, which was formed with support from Nazi Germany. He died in 1978.
Flori Zevi, a Jewish activist in Pristina, told AP that he would tell the international partners that “the restoration should go ahead.” He said the project should include a portion that relates the story of the dozens of Jews who were taken from Mitrovica and executed in Serbia by the Nazis.
The house is believed to have been built in 1930 by Austrian architects and workers and is on the temporary list of protected cultural heritage monuments in Kosovo.
With reporting by BalkanInsight, AP, and dpa
Lithuania Seeks Permanent U.S. Military Presence In Country
Lithuania's president says the Baltic nation will ask the United States to permanently station troops in the country as Western allies seek to beef up security amid concerns about Russia’s military intentions in the tense region.
"Of course, we will be talking to the U.S. to make sure that the rotational U.S. forces would be in Lithuania permanently," President Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference on February 9.
"That would be the best boost to security and deterrence that NATO could provide not only to Lithuania but to the whole region," Nauseda said.
The United States has since 2019 deployed regular rotations of battlegroups of about 500 soldiers at a time to NATO ally Lithuania, a former Soviet republic that has a border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
Other NATO allies have also announced plans to bolster troop levels in Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid rising tensions with Moscow and a flurry of hastily called diplomatic and security meetings in the region.
Western intelligence reports say that Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near the border of Ukraine, spawning mounting concern over an imminent incursion. Moscow denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.
The United States has said it was placing 8,500 troops on "heightened alert" to be ready to deploy to Europe, potentially at short notice, if needed to reassure NATO allies.
The Lithuanian president’s comments come on the same day that the Netherlands said it will increase the number of its troops in a NATO battlegroup in Lithuania to 350 from 270.
The Dutch force is part of a German-led NATO battlegroup that was deployed to the region five years ago.
"We are committed to the Enhanced Forward Presence," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said while speaking to troops at a military base in Rukla, Lithuania.
Separately on February 9, Slovakia’s parliament approved a defense treaty with the United States.
The cooperation agreement passed 79-60 in the 150-seat legislature. It allows the U.S. military to use Slovak air bases at Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac for 10 years.
NATO member Slovakia will receive $100 million from the U.S. military to help modernize the two facilities.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Protester In Tatarstan Demands Chechen Ruler Kadyrov Be Fired Over Public Threats To Kill Opponents
KAZAN, Russia -- An activist in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has held a single-person picket demanding Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of the North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya, to be fired over his public threats to kill the family of a rights lawyer.
Ildar Nurmukhametov held the protest action, which does not require preliminary permission from city authorities, on February 9 in central Kazan. During the action, he held a poster saying: "Kadyrov threatens a blood feud with anyone who does not agree with him. Step down!"
A day earlier, the Dozhd television channel officially asked Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a probe against Kadyrov over his public statements threatening to kill Abubakar Yangulbayev, a former lawyer for the Committee Against Torture, and members of his family, calling them "terrorists" and labeling the television channel and an investigative reporter at the Novaya gazeta newspaper, Yelena Milashina, "accomplices of terrorists."
Novaya gazeta has also asked Russian officials to launch an investigation into Kadyrov over his threats and those made by other Chechen officials, as well as by Adam Delimkhanov, a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, who publicly vowed to kill all members of Yangulbayev's family, calling them "terrorists."
The public threats came after Chechen police forcibly took Yangulbayev's mother from her apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers away from Chechnya, and transferred her to the Chechen capital, Grozny, last month. She was subsequently charged with assaulting a police officer.
Yangulbayev told RFE/RL earlier that he believes authorities are going after his family because of his criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya. His father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and his sister had to flee Russia following the threats. Last week, Milashina fled Russia as well.
Journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia have urged the government to take legal measures over the threatening statements by Chechen officials.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin launched an online petition on February 7 urging Putin to sack Kadyrov. The petition had more than 161,000 signatures since it was launched.
Exiled Tajik Blogger's Mother Arrested For 'Extremism'
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have arrested the mother of exiled blogger Sherzod Mamadjonov on an extremism charge that the outspoken government critic called a politically motivated attack on his family.
The Tajik Interior Ministry said late on February 8 that Shohida Mamadjonova was arrested on suspicion of organizing extremist activities. The ministry did not give any further details.
Domestic and international rights groups for years have criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Mamadjonova had been missing for five days after she was summoned to a police station in the town of Vahdat, near Dushanbe.
Her son, Sherzod (aka Abdurahmon) Mamadjonov, who resides in Germany, is known in Tajikistan for his blog criticizing the government for its restrictive policies toward practicing Muslims in the tightly controlled country.
He said that his mother had earlier been summoned by the police several times, where they ordered her to persuade her son to return to Tajikistan.
EU Voices Support For Belarusian Journalists, Demands Release Of Political Prisoners
The European Union has reiterated its support for independent Belarusian journalists and called for the release of all political prisoners, 18 months after the disputed presidential election that triggered a wave of brutal repression against opponents of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide reelection victory in the August 9, 2020, presidential poll that was immediately dismissed as rigged by the opposition and its supporters, who took to the streets in protest.
Lukashenka has since ruled over an often violent crackdown against dissent that has prompted several countries to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka himself.
Western governments and organizations have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus.
Tens of thousands of people have been detained for protesting the election outcome and most Belarusian opposition figures and independent journalists have been either jailed for supporting protesters or left the country.
"Hundreds of journalists have been forced to leave the country in face of persecution," EU spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on February 9.
"Belarusian authorities have outlawed independent journalism, and citizens are harassed for seeking access to any independent reporting."
Stano said Belarus was holding more than 1,000 political prisoners, including dozens of journalists and media workers.
"One year and a half on, the Lukashenka regime in Belarus continues widespread human rights violations and its brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society," Stano said.
"Today, more than 1,040 people are detained as political prisoners in Belarus, including 33 media workers," he said.
"In spite of extreme pressure, courageous Belarusian independent journalists remain at the forefront of the struggle for truth, democracy, and fundamental rights. They continue to provide crucial coverage to their audiences inside and outside Belarus," he said.
"Many detainees have been subjected to abuse and ill-treatment and have been condemned to long prison sentences in political trials conducted behind closed doors," the EU spokesman said, urging the regime to immediately and unconditionally set free all political detainees.
"We stand with the people of Belarus as they seek a safe, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future," the statement said.
Russian Ultranationalist Zhirinovsky Reportedly Hospitalized In Serious Condition With COVID
Firebrand politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) , has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is in serious condition, according to Russian media reports.
Several news agencies in Russia on February 9 quoted sources close to parliament and the LDPR party as saying that the 75-year-old politician's lungs had suffered "serious" damage from the coronavirus. The reports could not be independently verified.
Zhirinovsky has not been seen in public for weeks and Vasily Vlasov, a deputy chairman of the LDPR faction in parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, told Interfax that the party leader was "doing paperwork." He did not reveal Zhirinovsky's current whereabouts.
The Kazakhstan-born Zhirinovsky is known for his nationalist, and often outlandish rhetoric.
In one of his latest public statements, he suggested on national television in late December that the Russian military bomb Ukraine on New Year's Eve.
In the 1990s he advocated using nuclear weapons against the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya at the start of the Second Chechen War.
He has also called for forcibly retaking Alaska from the United States and for restoring Moscow's control of former Soviet states and the incorporation of Kazakhstan into Russia.
Russian health authorities reported 183,103 new coronavirus infections on February 9, a new daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread.
Experts chalk the longevity and severity of Russia's coronavirus epidemic up to widespread vaccine hesitancy.
Fewer than half of eligible Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to official figures, and the uptake for Russia's three freely available COVID-19 shots remains low, even as most people eschew masks or other precautions against the virus.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Saakashvili Says 'Secret' Meetings Kept Minsk From Recognizing Breakaway Georgian Regions
TBILISI -- Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili says he held a series of "secret" meetings with authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in London to help persuade him not to follow Russia in recognizing the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Speaking in court on February 9, Saakashvili said he had discussed the issue of recognizing the regions with Lukashenka in London on four different occasions. He did not say when exactly the meetings took place.
"I secretly met Lukashenka four times in London. This is the first time I am publicly talking about this. It was secret diplomacy. Lukashenka has not recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as a result of my trips to London," Saakashvili said.
Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004 until 2013, is currently on trial on an embezzlement charge. He has also been charged with violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegally crossing border. He has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Moscow recognized the two breakaway regions as independent states following the five-day Russian-Georgian war in August 2008. Since then, Russia has maintained troops in the two regions. Few other countries have followed Russia's path on the issue.
Earlier this week, Lukashenka said in a YouTube interview with pro-Kremlin reporter Vladimir Solovyov that he could recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states when "I understand the necessity of such a move."
Saakashvili's statement came a day before the start of 10-day Russian-Belarusian joint military maneuvers near Belarus's borders with Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
It also comes amid heightened tensions with the West over Moscow's troop buildup on its border with Ukraine, which has raised fears Russia may be planning an incursion into Ukraine.
Saakashvili, 54, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office. He maintains his innocence in the case and says it too was politically motivated.
More Workers Strike In Kazakhstan's Restive West
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of workers at the Burghylau oil company in the western town of Zhanaozen have launched a strike demanding higher salaries and better work conditions, joining workers at other energy companies in the restive western Manghystau region.
One of the striking workers, Bauyrzhan Abubakirov, told RFE/RL on February 9 that operations on the company's drilling wells had ground to a full stop.
"There are 2,000 workers at the company, who work in four shifts. The whole shift this morning refused to work and I hope that more workers will join," Abubakirov said.
Meanwhile, about 1,000 workers at the Manghystau nuclear power plant have been rallying in the regional capital, Aqtau, since February 7 to demand higher salaries and better working conditions.
The Manghystau region, especially the town of Zhanaozen, has been the epicenter of protests in the tightly controlled Central Asian country for years.
Late in the evening on February 8, dozens of women rallied in front of the Aqtau city administration demanding housing and social allowances for families with disabled members.
The women then blocked a nearby main street, only allowing traffic to resume in the early hours of February 9 after city officials promised to address their demands.
Hundreds of Zhanaozen residents have also been rallying in the town for more than a week now, demanding jobs for local youth.
Last week, hundreds of workers employed by several companies in the
region -- Total, Qazaqgazondeu, KaspiProfSnab, and Planika -- launched strikes demanding higher salaries.
In early January, peaceful protests in the region over sudden fuel-price hikes led to mass anti-government protests across the country.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, and President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev invited in troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence to back up Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Skier Barred From Competition Leaves Country
A young Belarusian cross-country skier who was barred from competition after sports officials accused her of supporting the opposition has left the country.
The father of skier Darya Dalidovich wrote on Facebook on February 8 that he and his daughter were currently in Poland because of the turmoil, but hope to return home at some point.
"We have left, but will return, I believe. Long live Belarus!" Syarhey Dalidovich, who is also his daughter's coach, wrote.
Last month, Darya Dalidovich and fellow skier Svyatlana Andryyuk said the Belarus Ski Union annulled their individual athlete registrations in December, making them ineligible to take part in official competitions organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS).
Dalidovich, 17, said at the time that her father's political views were likely behind the move.
Syarhey Dalidovich, a seven-time Olympian, took part in demonstrations against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka following a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Lukashenka has since ruled over a sometimes violent crackdown against dissent that has prompted several countries to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka himself.
Last week, the United States introduced sanctions against Belarusian citizens who, according to the State Department, were involved in the "transnational repression" of Belarusian athletes abroad.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the move targets "multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," without identifying the individuals affected by the sanctions.
Most Belarusian opposition figures have been jailed or left the country, as have several athletes who have been punished for supporting protesters.
In one of the most high-profile cases targeting athletes, Belarusian team officials tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to fly home from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after she criticized them on social media.
She took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo after refusing the order. Two days later she boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw, where she is living in exile.
