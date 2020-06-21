Russia Critics Rally In Georgian Capital

Georgian youth movements held a protest on June 20 to mark the first anniversary of Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov's controversial visit to the country. Opposition politicians joined the crowd in downtown Tbilisi. Social-distancing marks on the pavement bore the portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A year ago, protests broke out in Tbilisi after Gavrilov came to the city and addressed a meeting of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy from the Georgian parliament speaker's seat.