Czech Court To Open Hearing On Russian Hacker Extradition

A Russian man who faces charges in the United States of hacking computers at U.S. companies is facing an extradition hearing at a prison in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Russia is also seeking the extradition of Yevgeny Nikulin, who was arrested by Czech authorities in October 2016 based on an Interpol warrant requested by the U.S. government.

Nikulin's hearing on May 30 is being held at Prague's Pankrac prison -- a rare measure that underlines the sensitivity of the case.

The hearing was originally scheduled for May 11 but was delayed due to objections from Nikulin's lawyers.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on October 5 in cooperation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant.

Nikulin is accused of hacking computers and stealing information from LinkedIn, Dropbox, and other companies.

His lawyer claims FBI agents tried to get him to confess to hacking the Democratic Party before the November 2016 presidential vote.

Russia also wants him extradited on a separate charge of Internet theft in 2009. Russian officials had previously said they were working to prevent his extradition to the United States.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP