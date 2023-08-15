Deadly Explosion Rips Through Gasoline Station In Russia's North Caucasus

At least 33 people have been killed in a powerful explosion that rocked a gasoline station in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's North Caucasus republic of Daghestan, late on August 14. Daghestan's leader, Sergei Melikov, declared August 15 to be a day of mourning across the republic and announced a state of emergency in the Kumtorkala district, where rescue teams continue to search for victims as air ambulances and planes evacuated those who are critically wounded.