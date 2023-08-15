Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Deadly Explosion Rips Through Gasoline Station In Russia's North Caucasus

Deadly Explosion Rips Through Gasoline Station In Russia's North Caucasus
Embed
Deadly Explosion Rips Through Gasoline Station In Russia's North Caucasus

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:59 0:00

At least 33 people have been killed in a powerful explosion that rocked a gasoline station in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's North Caucasus republic of Daghestan, late on August 14. Daghestan's leader, Sergei Melikov, declared August 15 to be a day of mourning across the republic and announced a state of emergency in the Kumtorkala district, where rescue teams continue to search for victims as air ambulances and planes evacuated those who are critically wounded.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG