News
Telegram Blocks Channel That Published Calls To Seize Daghestan Airport
The Telegram social-media platform has blocked the Utro Daghestan channel, days after an angry mob shouting anti-Semitic slogans stormed the airport in the Daghestani capital, Makhachkala.
On October 28 and 29, the channel published numerous reports that "refugees from Israel" were being settled in the Muslim-majority Russian North Caucasus region and calls to seize the airport.
On the night of October 29, a mob of more than 1,000 people descended on the airport seeking to prevent passengers arriving on a flight from Israel from entering the city. More than 20 people were injured and dozens were arrested.
It was not clear whether any Israeli citizens were on the plane that arrived from Tel Aviv or whether any passengers were among the injured.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported on October 30 that more than 60 people were detained at the airport.
In a statement on October 30, the head of Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities, Rabbi Aleksandr Boroda, said the incident "undermined the basic foundations of our multicultural and multinational state."
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington condemned the incident, adding at a briefing with reporters on October 30 that the storming of the airport "looked like a pogrom to me" in videos of the incident that he had viewed.
"We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable, and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia," Miller said.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Kremlin blamed the unrest on "outside interference," and without showing any evidence accused Ukraine of involvement.
Ukraine rejected the accusation, saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry was attempting to "shift responsibility from a sick person to a healthy one." Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko added on Facebook that the events in Makhachkala "reflect deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites and society."
The United States also rejected the Russian accusation about Ukrainian involvement. "I've seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. They are absurd," Miller said.
More News
Rights Monitor Slams Pakistan Over Deportations Of Afghan Asylum Seekers
Pakistan's government has resorted to threats and abuse to compel illegal Afghan immigrants to leave the country ahead of a November 1 deadline, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on October 31.
"Pakistan's announced deadline for Afghans to return has led to detentions, beatings, and extortion, leaving thousands of Afghans in fear over their future," said Fereshta Abbasi, HRW's Afghanistan researcher.
"The situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous for many who fled, and deportation will expose them to significant security risks, including threats to their lives and well-being."
On October 3, the Pakistani Interior Ministry announced that all undocumented immigrants in Pakistan had to leave the country within 28 days. As of October 27, about 60,000 Afghans had left Pakistan, the United Nations reported. Many of them cited a fear of arrest in Pakistan as the main reason for going back.
HRW said the deportations "violate Pakistan's obligations as a party to the UN Convention Against Torture and under the customary international law principle of nonrefoulment -- not to forcibly return people to countries where they face a clear risk of torture or other persecution," HRW wrote.
HRW said even asylum seekers who had been duly registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported being harassed by police and forced to pay bribes to avoid being detained or deported.
HRW called on the Pakistani government to rescind the November 1 deadline and work with the UN "to resume registrations of Afghan asylum seekers."
The rights monitor also called on the United States, Britain, Germany, and Canada to expedite procedures for resettling Afghans from Pakistan, particularly those at highest risk, including "women and girls; lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people; human rights activists; and journalists."
"Countries that promised to provide at-risk Afghans with resettlement abroad should press Pakistan to end its abuses, and they should live up to their own promises to resettle Afghan refugees," Abbasi was quoted as saying.
White House Says Offsets For Israel, Ukraine Aid Would Be 'Devastating' For U.S. Security
The White House said on October 30 that offsets sought by House Republicans for Israel and Ukraine spending would be "devastating" for U.S. national security. "Politicizing our national security interests is a nonstarter. Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States -- like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism -- would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
After Months Of Jockeying, Montenegro Approves New Coalition Government
Following weeks of talks, Montenegro's parliament on October 31 approved a new coalition government headed by economist Milojko Spajic of the Europe Now Movement (PES).
The new government will have 18 ministries and five deputy prime ministers representing the pro-European Democrats, the pro-Serbian Socialist People’s Party, and five small parties representing the country's Albanian minority.
In his address to deputies, Spajic said "full membership" in the European Union, "active, credible" membership in NATO, improving regional ties, and taking a more active role in multilateral organizations would be his cabinets four main priorities.
The centrist PES coalition won early parliamentary elections in June but did not pick up enough mandates to form a government on its own.
After an all-night session, 46 deputies in the 81-mandate chamber voted to approve the government.
The vote came after the pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance For the Future of Montenegro, led by Andrija Mandic, agreed to support Spajic's proposal in exchange for Mandic being named parliament speaker.
During the election campaign, Mandic, one of the leaders of the recently disbanded pro-Russian Democratic Front, called for closer ties with Russia, criticized Montenegro's NATO membership, and spoke against the 2006 referendum that led to the country's split from Serbia.
After being elected speaker on October 30, Mandic pledged to "reconcile the divisions."
Critics said his elevation to speaker would hinder the country’s EU ambitions.
His election was a part of a coalition agreement under which Mandic's For the Future of Montenegro, which was part of the Democratic Front until elections in June, must support Spajic's minority government. In exchange, For the Future of Montenegro can enter the government next year.
Spajic was nominated in August after the PES won the June parliamentary elections.
Deputies of the opposition Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) protested Mandic's election as speaker by tying a black ribbon to the party's microphone to denote what they said was a black day for democracy in Montenegro and leaving the chamber.
Mandic is known for his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, for lifting sanctions against Moscow, withdrawing the recognition of Kosovo's independence, and opposing Montenegro's membership in NATO.
He has close ties with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The president of the opposition DPS, Danijel Zivkovic, pointed to Mandic's ideological profile, saying that his election as speaker changed the foreign policy orientation of Montenegro.
Mandic did not answer Zivkovic's questions about whether he would ask the government to withdraw from NATO and the other political goals of his party.
The opposition party protested in front of the parliament, saying Mandic was not acceptable because of his anti-NATO, pro-Russian stance.
Mandic's association with Putin dates back to a meeting in Belgrade in 2019, when he and close political ally Milan Knezevic told Putin that "the majority of Montenegro sees him (Putin) as their president." Putin in turn described them as "true heroes."
The meeting in the Serbian capital was organized while Mandic and Knezevic were being tried for their part in a failed coup in Montenegro.
A court in Montenegro in May 2019 sentenced Mandic and Knezevic and two alleged Russian military intelligence agents to jail terms over an alleged 2016 attempt to organize a coup in the country and prevent it from joining NATO.
The Appeals Court annulled the verdicts and ordered the High Court to retry the case.
The demonstrators also noted that Mandic holds the title "Chetnik duke," a reference to collaborators with the Nazis during World War II in the former Yugoslavia.
A Chetnik paramilitary group gained notoriety in the 1990s when their units committed atrocities against non-Serbs in Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo. Decades later, modern Chetnik movements of Serbian nationalists are especially strong in Serbia and in Republika Srpska and are also present among Serbian extremists in Montenegro.
Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 and has been working toward EU membership. The country adopted the euro as its de facto currency in 2002, although it is not part of the eurozone.
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Moscow, expelled some Russian diplomats, and provided aid to Kyiv.
Moscow has added Montenegro to its list of "unfriendly countries."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Spajic on October 31 in Podgorica.
Slovakia's New Government Announces Massive Deployment At Hungarian Border To Curb Migration
The new Slovak government has announced a big deployment of police and armed forces along the border with Hungary to prevent migrants entering the country. Prime Minister Robert Fico did not immediately give details of the deployment but said that illegal migration must be controlled, or else people linked to "terrorist" groups could enter Slovakia. The deployment is to start late on October 30, Fico said, adding that he will personally inspect the situation at the border.
French Minister Says Paris Will Deport 39 Russians
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told French broadcaster RMC radio on October 30 that Paris plans to deport 39 Russian citizens who, according to French officials, are followers of radical Islam. It is not clear whether four teenagers, including three from Russia's North Caucasus regions of Chechnya and Ingushetia, who were detained last week on suspicion of planning an attack at the Israeli Embassy in Paris are among those designated for deportation. The teenagers were detained about one week after a 20-year-old native of Ingushetia stabbed a teacher to death and injured three others in a school in Arras. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Moldova Blocks More Russian News Outlets For Alleged Election Influence
Moldova has blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media on grounds that Russia is using them to try to influence upcoming local elections.
A decree published on October 30 by Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service added the websites to more than 20 that were blocked last week for "online content used in the war of information against the Republic of Moldova."
The new list includes the newspaper Komsomolskaya pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well as TASS and Interfax.
A second decree published on October 30 suspends the broadcast license of six television stations also accused of attempting to influence the elections.
President Maia Sandu said the authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced the decision of the Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE), which was proposed by the Intelligence and Security Service.
"Russia, through organized criminal groups, wants to influence the local elections on November 5 and undermine the democratic process," Recean said at a meeting of the CSE.
He said the banned TV channels were subordinate to organized criminal groups that had "joined forces to destabilize the country," and had pursued interests outside of Moldova.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said at a briefing ahead of the announcement that in recent months Russia had been trying to influence the November 5 elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
"These are part of the arsenal of the hybrid war waged by Russia against our country," Musteata said, proposing the suspension of the broadcasting licenses of six broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 2, and Channel 3.
In a joint statement, ITV and other stations rejected the accusations, calling them "gross falsehoods without any proof or legal justification," and accused the government of an "unprecedented attack" on the freedom of the press in Moldova.
In a separate statement, some of the blocked broadcasters said that the CSE's decision was "abusive and illegal" and that they intend to challenge it in court. They said in the meantime they would look for technical solutions to reach their viewers.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Russian troops occupy Moldova's mainly Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester, and its main opposition parties have long had close ties to Moscow.
Russia did not immediately respond but has previously denied meddling in Moldova's affairs and accuses Sandu of promoting animosity.
With reporting by Reuters
Defiant Iranians Ignore Warnings, Stage Fresh Protests After Teen Buried
In a major show of defiance, Iranians have staged new anti-government demonstrations in several cities to protest the death of Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Hours after the student's funeral on October 29, which was marked by the violent arrest of several civil activists, anti-government slogans and graffiti in memory of Garavand again were observed in various cities including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Sari, and Shiraz.
In Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital over the past year following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, protesters chanted anti-government slogans from windows and rooftops and "Death to Khamenei, the murderer" and "Death to the dictator" -- references to Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei -- echoed through the streets.
Such slogans were also heard in several other neighborhoods in Tehran including Amirabad Tehranpars, and Zafar. Protesters also refuted the government's narrative regarding Garavand's death with slogans like "They killed our Armita and blamed it on the hijab."
Videos also showed some protesters writing the name "Armita Garavand" and the slogan "Women, life, freedom" on the shores of Bandar Anzali in the northern province of Gilan.
Meanwhile, reports of "violence" by security forces during Garavand's funeral have emerged.
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and husband of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, confirmed his wife's arrest during the funeral. He said that during her arrest, she was severely beaten by security agents.
According to Khandan, many of those arrested during Armita Garavand's funeral were held at the Vozara detention center, "the same place where Mahsa Amini was killed by government agents last year."
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed Sotoudeh's arrest, claiming she was detained for "removing her hijab and acting against society's mental security."
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on October 30 that Sotoudeh was released after more than two hours of detention and slammed Iranian authorities for their treatment of those marking Garavand's death.
"Beating and arresting unarmed civilians for peacefully mourning yet another death of a young girl in state custody is a continuation of the atrocities the Iranian government is continuously inflicting upon the Iranian people," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said.
"These activists were at the funeral because Iranian authorities operate with impunity, killing and detaining people including teenagers for entirely peaceful actions, like showing their hair in public, or raising their voices to demand fundamental rights," he added.
The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers' Unions reported the arrest of Masood Zeinalzadeh, a board member of the Tehran Teachers' Union, during the funeral. The association also announced that Mohammad Garavand, a teachers' rights activist, was arrested by security forces.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway car. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Since Garavand fell into a coma, Iranian officials have pressured those around the 16-year-old student to avoid talking about the situation or later on commemorating her death.
Alborz Sadeghi, the son of Manzar Zarabi, a mother who lost four family members when the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian plane in January 2022, told RFERL's Radio Farda that his mother was arrested after being "severely beaten" during Garavand's burial.
Khandan said she had also been released.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
In recent months, Tehran's municipality has deployed agents known as "hijab guards" in Tehran's subway to confront women and girls failing to wear the mandatory hijab.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Independent Belarusian Publishing House Shut Down Amid Crackdown
Authorities in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, have shut down the Knihazbor independent publishing house, the organization's director Henadz Vinyarski said on Facebook on October 29, amid an ongoing crackdown on media freedoms. Earlier this year, Belarusian authorities suspended the activities of Knihazbor and three other independent publishing houses -- Limaryus, Haliyafy, and Medysont -- for the "violation of regulations on registration at the Information Ministry." A crackdown on independent media and publishing houses has intensified in Belarus since protests against the results of an August 2020 presidential election that proclaimed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Tashkent Police Briefly Detain Dozens For Attempt To Hold Unsanctioned Pro-Palestinian Rally
Former Uzbek lawmaker Rasul Kusherbaev wrote on Telegram on October 30 that police in Tashkent briefly detained more than 100 people after they gathered in the center of the Uzbek capital a day earlier to express support for Palestinians in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Uzbek media cited police sources as saying that those detained were released after being charged with violating regulations for public gatherings, for which they face fines or up to 15 days in jail if found guilty of holding an unsanctioned public event. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Police Detain Man In Mari El For Poster In Belarusian
Police in the capital of Russia's Mari El Republic, Yoshkar-Ola, detained local resident Kirill Voitovich, who came to an event to honor victims of Soviet-era repression on October 30 with a poster in Belarusian saying "The Night of Poets or Black Night, October 29-30. Eternal memory of the Bolshevik terror's victims. Live on forever." Voitovich was marking October 29-30, 1937, when the Soviet security service, the NKVD, executed at least 132 Belarusian and Jewish intellectuals. The mass executions are known as the Night of Poets or Black Night. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Victims Of Stalin's Great Terror Commemorated In Russia; Imprisoned Kremlin Critics Hold Hunger Strike
Imprisoned Russian politicians -- including Kremlin critics Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- along with other activists are holding a one-day hunger strike on October 30 to honor political prisoners as residents of towns and cities in several Russian regions marked the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Political Repression.
The hunger strike was initiated earlier in October by Navalny, Kara-Murza, and others including Lilia Chanysheva, Daniel Kholodny, Vadim Ostanin, and Mikhail Kriger, all of whom have been recognized as political prisoners by Russian human rights groups.
Under Stalin, millions of Soviet citizens were killed, tortured, imprisoned, or exiled by the Soviet state. Nostalgia for Stalin and for the Soviet Union has flourished under President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer who has praised the dictator as an “effective manager.”
October 30 was chosen to honor gulag inmates in the Russian regions of Mordovia and Perm who started a mass hunger strike on that day in 1974, protesting political persecution in the Soviet Union.
"In this situation, we think it is right for us to turn to our roots and traditions," the group of activists said when announcing the hunger strike.
Navalny's website said on October 30 that a book based on the answers of Russian political prisoners to questions by noted Russian writer Boris Akunin (Grigori Chkhartishvili), who currently resides in London, was issued to mark the day.
"The inaction of good people is enough for evil's triumph.... The hypocrisy of neutrality, indifference to politics, withdrawing to cover up laziness, cowardness, and turpitude are major reasons why a small group of well-organized wrongdoers have mistreated millions in the course of humankind's history," Navalny told Akunin, adding that "in the current dramatic times, I love Russia not less than always, as I know how to differentiate the government from the people."
In the Far Eastern city of Magadan, local residents gathered near the Mask of Sorrow monument close to the city and held an action called Not To Be Forgotten. The participants read aloud the names, ages, occupations, dates of trials or executions of their relatives during the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's Great Terror campaign in the 1930s-1950s.
The Mask of Sorrow monument designed by late Russian-American sculptor Ernst Neizvestny, whose parents were victims of the Stalinist repressions in the 1930s, is located on the Krutaya hill near Magadan, where the gulag's major transit prison was once located.
In the city of Birobidzhan, local authorities and residents laid flowers at a monument honoring Soviet repression victims. It is believed that about 6,000 residents of the surrounding Jewish Autonomous Region were persecuted during Stalin's purge.
Meanwhile, in the capital of the Siberian region of Buryatia, Ulan-Ude, a makeshift memorial appeared near a monument commemorating victims of Soviet-era repression to honor 59 victims from the Ukrainian village of Hroza who were killed by a Russian missile strike on October 5. The makeshift memorial consisted of flowers and posters, saying " Village of Hroza," and "Stop Putin -- Stop the War."
Authorities in two major Siberian cities, Novosibirsk and Tomsk, canceled events without explanation but dozens of local residents in the two cities laid flowers to monuments commemorating victims of Soviet repression.
Police in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of Russia's Mari El region in the Volga Federal District, detained local resident Kirill Voitovich, who came to the event to honor victims of Soviet-era repression on October 30 with a poster in Belarusian saying "The Night of Poets or Black Night, October 29-30. Eternal memory of the Bolshevik terror's victims. Live on forever."
Voitovich was marking October 29-30, 1937, when the Soviet security service, the NKVD, executed at least 132 Belarusian and Jewish intellectuals. The mass executions are known as the Night of Poets or Black Night.
A day earlier, hundreds of people in Moscow honored the memory of thousands of men and women executed by the Soviet authorities. The event held near the former KGB headquarters in the Russian capital was attended by foreign diplomats.
Similar events were held in several other towns and cities across Russia on October 29.
Ukraine Says Russian Missile Attack On Odesa Shipyard Injures Two
Ukraine's southern Odesa region came under attack early on October 30, with Russian missiles striking a ship repair yard, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said. "As a result of the attack, a fire broke out...the administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged," he said in a post on Telegram, adding that two people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
Body Of 46th Victim From Kazakh Mine Fire Recovered
The body of a 46th victim from a coal mine fire in the central Qaraghandy region has been recovered, according to the HOLA news agency. Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine when the fire struck in the early hours of October 28, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer. Of those, 206 came to the surface on their own. DNA testing is under way to determine the identities of the bodies found in the deadliest such accident in the country’s post-Soviet history. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
One Dead In Russian Attacks On Southern Ukraine
A Russian missile attack on a ship-repair plant in the Odesa region on October 30 injured four employees and damaged the administrative building and plant equipment, the regional prosecutor's office announced.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper initially said two employees had been injured in the missile strike, but the later report said four employees "received injuries of varying degrees of severity" and two of them were hospitalized.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kiper's earlier statement said the administrative building and the company's equipment were damaged in a fire that broke out as a result of the attack.
Police have opened an investigation into a possible violation of the laws and customs of war, the prosecutor's office said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said earlier on October 30 that Russian troops launched air strikes overnight against Ukraine using 12 Shahed attack drones, all of which "were destroyed by antiaircraft defenses."
The General Staff added in its daily briefing that over the previous 24 hours about 60 combat clashes had taken place on the front line in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Avdiyivka, Marinsk, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhya.
"As a result of the...attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the General Staff said.
One of the deaths occurred in Kherson, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said.
"As of this hour, there are nine wounded and one dead in the Kherson city-territorial community! The Russian army attacked Kherson several times a day from the temporarily occupied left bank. Damages were recorded, in particular, in the Dnipro district of the city," Mrochko said on Telegram.
Another strike hit a bus, a critical infrastructure facility, and cemetery, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
"As of now, we know about seven victims as a result of the shelling of a [bus] in Kherson. Two men and five women," Prokudin said, adding that some of them had sustained severe injuries.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 30 received a delegation of members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the presidential press service, Zelenskiy and the representatives discussed continuing U.S. support to Ukraine with emphasis on the importance of U.S. President Joe Biden's budget request, which includes tens of billions of dollars of aid for the country as it battles invading Russian forces.
"From the first days of the large-scale invasion, the support of the United States remains unchanged. It has helped to unite the world around Ukraine. Continuation of such assistance is a guarantee of our country's success in the fight against Russian aggression," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also informed the U.S. delegation about the situation on the front lines and the priority needs of the defense forces of Ukraine.
U.S. Condemns Airport Riot In Daghestan, Says Russian Claim Of Ukrainian Involvement 'Absurd'
The United States has condemned a violent anti-Semitic event at an airport in Russia's predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan in which a mob overran the airport and threatened an aircraft arriving from Tel Aviv.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington condemned the incident, adding at a briefing with reporters on October 30 that the storming of the airport "looked like a pogrom to me" in videos of the incident that he had viewed.
"We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable, and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia," Miller said.
The violence occurred on October 29 when dozens of protesters, angry over the situation surrounding the current war between Israel and Hamas militants, broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport, with many of them chanting "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as they stormed the runway after the aircraft arrived.
Riot police and reinforcements, including National Guard units, were subsequently sent to "ensure the safety” of arriving passengers, according to the Baza Telegram channel.
Officials said more than 20 people were injured -- two critically -- in the unrest, with 10 of those injured needing hospitalization, while Baza said six police officers were among the casualties.
It was not clear whether any Israeli citizens were on the plane that arrived from Tel Aviv or whether any passengers were among the injured.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported on October 30 that more than 60 people were detained at the airport.
In a statement on October 30, the head of Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities, Rabbi Aleksandr Boroda, said the incident "undermined the basic foundations of our multicultural and multinational state."
"The events of October 29 at the Makhachkala airport, as well as previous incidents...clearly show that the conflict in the Middle East has already affected the lives of people in Russia, and that anti-Israel sentiment has now turned into open aggression toward even Russian Jews," Boroda said.
The incidents Boroda referred to include a suspected arson attack on a Jewish center under construction in the city of Nalchik and reports that crowds gathered in front of two hotels in the Dagestani city of Khasavyurt demanding "refugees from Israel" leave the premises.
Russia's aviation authority closed the airport and said it would remain out of operation until November 6, but later changed its stance and as of late on October 30, air traffic had resumed.
Flights from Israel, however, were being temporarily rerouted to other cities in Russia.
The Investigative Committee, meanwhile, said it had conducted searches of the residences of some of those involved in the unrest.
"Participants in the mass unrest are being interrogated under the relevant criminal case...records from video surveillance cameras have been retrieved," the committee said.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry on October 29 demanded that Russia protect Israelis and Jews and to apprehend anyone threatening them.
"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," a statement said.
The Kremlin blamed the unrest on "outside interference," and without showing any evidence accused Ukraine of involvement.
Ukraine rejected the accusation, saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry was attempting to "shift responsibility from a sick person to a healthy one." Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko added on Facebook that the events in Makhachkala "reflect deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites and society."
The United States also rejected the Russian accusation about Ukrainian involvement. "I've seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. They are absurd," Miller said.
Late on October 29, videos and photos from the scene published by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities indicated that protesters had stormed onto the Makhachkala runway, attempting to gain entry to the incoming plane.
Some media said the mob gathered at the airport after a Telegram channel said "uninvited guests" would be on the plane and that they should be met in "adult fashion" and forced to go elsewhere.
A local news Telegram channel reported that protesters were attempting to check the identities of arriving passengers, seeking to prevent Jews from leaving the airport, including searching police vehicles.
A protester was seen in one unconfirmed video carried a sign saying, "Child killers have no place in Daghestan."
Daghestani officials accused "enemies of Russia" of instigating the anti-Semitic sentiments after the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus called on authorities to prevent refugees from Israel from entering the republic, according to the Caucasian Knot news website.
The Interior Ministry said that, "against the background of the situation in Makhachkala, the identities of all those who take part in the riots will be established, since video surveillance works at the airport."
"We recommend that all persons who have violated the operating procedures of the [airport] to cease the illegal actions and to not interfere with the work of airport employees," a Telegram statement said.
"It is not easy for each of us to stand and watch the inhumane massacre of a civilian population -- the Palestinian people,” the government statement said.
"Still, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society."
Anti-Semitic rallies took place over the weekend in other cities of the North Caucasus protesting against Israel’s military campaign.
The Middle East conflict broke out after Hamas militants stormed Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of people and taking more than 200 hostage. Israel retaliated with a military campaign against Gaza, leading to the deaths of some 8,000 people and the destruction of much of Gaza City.
On October 28, a rally was held in Cherkessk, the capital of the Karachayevo-Cherkessia region, demanding that residents of Israel not be allowed in.
On the night of October 29, residents of Derbent in Daghestan protested after false reports of the settling of refugees from Israel in local hotels.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and RIA Novosti
Anti-Jewish Mob Storms Daghestani Airport As Flight From Israel Arrives
A mob of hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish epithets stormed and shut down the airport in the Russian city of Makhachkala in the predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan after a flight arrived from Israel on October 29.
Riot police arrived at the airport after the disturbances, while the Interior Ministry office in Makhachkala said reinforcements, including National Guard units, were being sent to “ensure the safety” of arriving passengers, according to the Baza Telegram channel.
Without being specific, Daghestani officials later said that "several people" had been injured in the incident and were being treated.
Russia's aviation authority later said the airport would remain closed until November 6.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry on October 29 demanded that Russia protect Israelis and Jews and that anyone threatening them be apprehended.
"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," a statement said.
Late on October 29, videos and photos from the scene published by RFE/RL's Caucaus.Realities indicated that protesters had stormed onto the Makhachkala runway and attempted to gain entry to the incoming plane.
Authorities said the airport was immediately closed for incoming and outgoing flights, while police reportedly began jamming communications in the airport area to prevent the crowd from coordinating further actions.
A local news Telegram channel reported that protesters were trying to check the identities of arriving passengers, attempting to prevent Jews from leaving the airport, including searching police vehicles.
A protester was seen in one unconfirmed video carrying a sign saying, "Child killers have no place in Daghestan."
Daghestani officials accused "enemies of Russia" of instigating the anti-Semitic sentiments after the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus called on authorities to prevent refugees from Israel from entering the republic, according to the Caucasian Knot publication.
The Internal Affairs Ministry said that "against the background of the situation in Makhachkala, the identities of all those who take part in the riots will be established, since video surveillance works at the airport."
"We recommend that all persons who have violated the operating procedures of the [airport] to cease the illegal actions and to not interfere with the work of airport employees," a Telegram statement said.
"It is not easy for each of us to stand and watch the inhumane massacre of a civilian population -- the Palestinian people,” the government statement said. "Still, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society."
Anti-Semitic rallies took place over the weekend in other cities of the North Caucasus protesting against Israel’s military campaign.
The Middle East conflict broke out after Hamas militants stormed Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of people and taking more than 200 hostage. Israel retaliated with a military campaign against Gaza that is believed to have killed some 8,000 people and destroyed much of Gaza City.
On October 28, a rally was held in Cherkessk, the capital of the Karachayevo-Cherkessia Republic, demanding that residents of Israel not be allowed into the republic.
On the night of October 29, residents of Derbent in Daghestan protested after false reports of the settling of refugees from Israel in local hotels.
With reporting by AFP
Russians, Diplomats Honor Soviet-Era Victims Under Watchful Eyes Of Security Forces
Russians throughout the country on October 29 commemorated the victims of Soviet repression with an annual event organized by the Memorial human rights group, which itself was banned and shut down by the increasingly repressive government of President Vladimir Putin.
"Against the backdrop of mass killings and arrests, wherever they occur, the reminder of the cost of each individual life is felt all the more poignantly,” the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights organization said in an online statement.
It remains “important today, for a variety of reasons, to preserve the memory of the victims of Soviet state terror," it added about the event, which takes place on the eve of Russia's traditional Remembrance Day For The Victims Of Political Repression, which was first sanctioned by the authorities in 1991 after the fall of communism.
Memorial has since 2006 organized the Returning Of The Names event at which people read out the names of victims of repression under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. The authorities since 2020 have denied permission for the event.
In Moscow, the commemoration took place under the watchful eyes of security forces at the Solovetsky Stone memorial on Lubyanka Square, where police cordoned off the square in the morning hours.
Memorial said two police wagons and police cars were parked at the square as only groups of three or fewer people were allowed to pass through.
"For the first time, perhaps, when we came to the Solovetsky Stone, we saw that the square was cordoned off. Today, this is the attitude toward the memory of the victims of repression. Not to gather more than three -- it looks like a mockery of the memory of the victims," veteran human rights defender Yan Rachinsky said.
Rachinsky, Memorial co-chairman Oleg Orlov, and diplomats -- including the U.S. and U.K. ambassadors -- were among those who solemnly placed flowers at the site as names were read out.
OVD-Info, which monitors repression in Russia, said security forces detained photographer Danila Gulin, who was taken to a local police station but later released without charges.
Similar events were reported in several other Russian cities and in a variety of countries throughout the world as well.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that “the European Union honors the victims of political repression in Russia and commends those who continue to work on the remembrance of past victims and against attempts to manipulate and erase the historical memory of political repression in the country.“
“Over recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented disrespect for human rights in Russia. The dismantling of organizations like Memorial is an irreplaceable loss for the Russian people and the rest of Europe,” the statement added.
Under Stalin, millions of Soviet citizens were killed, tortured, imprisoned, or exiled by the Soviet state. Nostalgia for Stalin and for the Soviet Union has flourished under Putin, a former KGB officer who has praised the dictator as an “effective manager.”
The October date for the event was chosen to honor gulag inmates in the Russian regions of Mordovia and Perm who started a mass hunger strike on that day in 1974, protesting political persecutions in the Soviet Union.
In October 1991, after the fall of communism, Russian authorities adopted a resolution On The Establishment Of The Day Of Remembrance Of The Victims Of Political Repression, after which it became the officially recognized Day of Remembrance before running afoul of authorities in recent years.
Memorial, founded in 1987 to remember victims of Soviet repression, was closed down by Russia’s Supreme Court in November 2021 -- citing the so-called "foreign agents" law -- although it still functions outside the country and has managed to continue some activities inside Russia.
Amnesty International at the time called the shutdown of Memorial an "insult" to the memory of the victims of Soviet gulags.
Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 for its longtime "fight for human rights and democracy."
Four Ukrainian Police Officers Wounded In Russian Shelling, Kyiv Says
Four Ukrainian police officers were wounded on October 29 when a shell fired by Russian forces exploded by their vehicle in the frontline city of Siversk in the eastern Donetsk Province, Kyiv said.
“The condition of the law enforcement officers is satisfactory. They are receiving outpatient medical treatment,” the Interior Ministry said in a Telegram post.
“The officers’ vehicle was damaged” in the attack, it added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Earlier on October 29, Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down five Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces overnight. The attacks targeted Ukraine’s Khmelnitskiy, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhya regions, authorities said.
In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its air-defense systems shot down some 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula overnight.
Authorities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region bordering the Black Sea said a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the early hours of October 29. They didn’t specify the cause, but local media outlets claimed that the fire had been caused by a drone strike or debris from a downed drone.
Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian regions bordering Ukraine as well as in Moscow-annexed Crimea have become a regular occurrence. Kyiv never publicly acknowledges responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.
Also on October 29, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc "steals" frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, made the comment after Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on October 27 that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction.
Volodin responded that "such a decision would require a symmetrical response” from Russia.
“In that case, far more assets belonging to unfriendly countries will be confiscated than our frozen funds in Europe," he said.
Von der Leyen said the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets was $223.15 billion, and recalled that the bloc had decided that Russia must pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
- By AFP
Iran's Raisi Says Israeli Actions In Gaza 'May Force Everyone' To Act
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on October 29 said Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act, in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Iran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, hailed the October 7 attacks as a "success." But it has insisted it was not involved in the onslaught.
Sharp Increase In Afghans Leaving Pakistan Due To Migrant Crackdown, UN Says
UN agencies have reported a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on people living in the country illegally. They urged Pakistan to suspend the policy before it was too late to avoid a “human rights catastrophe.” Pakistan earlier this month said it will arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners after October 31. Two provinces bordering Afghanistan have set up deportation centers. The government says the campaign is not aimed at a particular nationality, but it mostly affects Afghans who make up the bulk of foreigners living in the country.
Moscow Will Confiscate EU Assets If Brussels 'Steals' Frozen Russian Funds, Putin Ally Threatens
Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc "steals" frozen Russian funds in a drive to fund Ukraine, an ally of President Vladimir Putin said on October 29. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on October 27 that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction. Vyacheslav Volodin, the State Duma chairman, said Moscow would retaliate in a way that would be more costly to the bloc if the EU moved against Russian assets.
Kazakhstan Holds National Day Of Mourning For More Than 40 Miners Killed In Fire
Kazakhstan held a national day of mourning on October 29 for more than 40 people killed in a coal mine fire in the central Qaraghandy region, the deadliest such accident in the country’s post-Soviet history.
The death toll rose to 45 with the recovery of two additional bodies, rescue official Gennady Silinsky said, adding that the search-and-rescue operations continued for a final remaining missing miner.
"The search operation is hampered by the presence of destroyed mining equipment, as well as rubble in some places,” the Ministry for Emergency Situations said in a statement.
Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine when the fire struck in the early hours of October 28, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer.
Authorities said an evacuation had been ordered after a fire broke out but that an explosion occurred before many workers could be led away. The blast could be felt more than 2 kilometers away, Silinsky earlier told a news briefing.
The Kazakh government on October 28 confirmed the nationalization of the local branch of the steel giant, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which operates the country’s largest steel plants and several coal and ore mines.
WATCH: Relatives of miners employed at a Kazakh coal mine came to its offices on October 29 to ask about their loved ones. More than 40 miners died after a fire and an explosion inside the Kostenko mine, near the city of Qaraghandy, early on October 28.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said in a statement that the government had reached a preliminary agreement with the company's shareholders and was now in the process of “formalizing” the nationalization.
ArcelorMittal confirmed it had signed “a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan.”
The company said it "will commit to finalizing this transaction as soon as possible.”
The office of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General announced a probe into potential safety violations at the Kostenko coal mine.
It was the second deadly incident at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan this year, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August.
ArcelorMittal's operations in the resource-rich Central Asian country have regularly been accused by authorities of failing to respect safety and environmental regulations.
After the August incident at an ArcelorMittal coal mine, Toqaev denounced the "systemic character" of accidents involving the company that he said had left more than 100 people dead in Kazakhstan since 2006.
In December 2022, Astana had threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in the country after a worker died in what the company called an "accident" at its factory in Termitau.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Hamas Reportedly Looking To Track Down Eight Russian-Israeli Hostages
The Hamas militant group -- which is holding more than 200 hostages seized in its October 7 attack on Israel -- is attempting to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens following a request from Moscow to free them, Russian news agencies reported on October 28.
Moussa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas's political bureau, was quoted as saying the Russian Foreign Ministry had sent the militants a list with the names of eight people who have dual citizenship and are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.
"We are very attentive to this list and will carefully process it, because we look at Russia as our closest friend," RIA Novosti quoted Marzouk as saying.
Hamas has freed a small number of hostages seized on October 7, some with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship. Among the latest freed hostages was Israeli grandmother Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, one of two women released late on October 23. Lifshitz told reporters she had been held in a network of tunnels within Gaza.
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on October 26 that a delegation from the militant group had visited Moscow to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry said it discussed the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of foreigners, including Russian nationals, with a Hamas representative.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to the October 26 visit, calling Russia’s invitation to the Hamas delegation "deplorable" and saying the organization is worse than Islamic State.
Iran-allied Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
Russia has good relations with the Palestinian militant group, which it does not consider a terror group, and has launched a diplomatic effort to try to free hostages held in Gaza.
Israel launched a withering bombardment of Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking nearly 230 others hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Health officials in the Gaza Strip on October 28 said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, including more than 3,500 children.
The information could not independently be verified.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Security Forces Keep Family From Grave Of Son Killed In Protests
Iranian security forces have prevented the public from visiting the grave of Ali Rouzbahani, a protester killed last year, and detained two family members for several hours on October 26 before releasing them.
The security apparatus also obstructed memorial services for other protesters killed on October 26 in various Iranian cities including Arak, Sanandaj, Mahabad, Rasht, Tehran, and several others, activists reported.
The security forces detained the father and brother of Roozbehani, preventing them from holding a memorial and birthday ceremony, while Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of another protester killed by security forces, Javad Heydari, also reported on X, fomerly known as Twitter, that police had detained the two men.
According to Heydari, security forces told Rouzbahani's father and brother that they "do not have the right to hold a memorial." They also forced Mohammad Rouzbahani, Ali's brother, to delete a social media post about the anniversary and birthday of his deceased brother. Mohammad had previously asked people on X to commemorate his brother's life on October 26.
Security forces also said that "only" Ali's father, brother, and sister are allowed to visit his grave.
Numerous protesters were killed on October 26, 2022, in various cities of Iran. Most were either shot by government forces or died due to injuries inflicted by them during protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab rule.
In addition to preventing the memorial for Ali Rouzbahani in Tehran, security forces refused to allow other families of protesters killed during the unrest to hold memorial services. In some cases, families were allowed to visit the graves for a few minutes as long as they did not hold any ceremonies or host gatherings.
Pressure on the families seeking justice for the deaths of their loved ones as a result of clashes with security forces during the demonstrations has intensified in recent months. Ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death, dozens of family members of killed protesters were detained or summoned, and security forces prevented them from holding memorial services.
Amnesty International has said that Iranian authorities, by hiding burial locations and preventing mourning ceremonies, are violating the rights of the families and Article 15 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Airport Assault: Turkmen Students Returning From Russia Immediately Forced Into The Army2
Earning The Ropes: The Armenian School Growing And Selling Its Own Food3
Leaks, Loose Bolts Plague Romania's New 'Golden Gate' Bridge4
Anti-Jewish Mob Storms Daghestani Airport As Flight From Israel Arrives5
Suspected Russian GPS Jamming Risks Fresh Dangers In Black Sea Region6
'Cultural Expropriation': Russia Steps Up Seizures Of Artifacts In Occupied Ukraine7
'Not Doomed' But Uncertain: What Does The New U.S. House Speaker Mean For Aid To Ukraine?8
Russia Suffers Heavy Losses Near Avdiyivka, U.K. Says, As Kyiv-Backed Peace Talks Begin In Malta9
Iranian Teen Who Died After Alleged Incident With Morality Police Buried Amid Tight Security, Detentions10
Ukrainian Commander Meets With U.S., U.K. Military Leaders As Russia Maintains Pressure On Avdiyivka
Subscribe