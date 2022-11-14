Russia Denies AP Report That Lavrov Taken To Hospital At G20

KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have revoked the accreditations of several international journalists over their reporting from the city of Kherson in the early hours after it was liberated by Ukrainian armed forces from Russian troops over the weekend.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook on November 13 that the move was made because some foreign news organizations violated regulations on reporting from combat zones.

"In recent days, multiple media reporters, ignoring existing bans and precautions that were in place, and without the approval of the relevant commanders and military units' public relations services, carried out reports from the city of Kherson before the completion of stabilization measures there. These actions are a blatant violation of the March 3, 2022 order No. 73 by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as corresponding orders by the military command," the statement said, without naming news agencies affected by the move.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, told the Detector Media news agency that journalists from CNN and Sky News were among the reporters whose accreditations had been canceled over their reports from Kherson.

"I have information at this point about the cancellation of accreditations of video reporting crews of Sky News and CNN. Also, there is an information about an Italian media outlet that was [in Kherson] as well, but I am waiting for additional information on it," Humenyuk said.

The revocation appears to have only affected some individuals at news outlets, as both CNN and Sky News continued to report from Kherson on November 14.

Domestic and international news organizations have rushed to try and report from Kherson since Russian troops left the city on November 11 after occupying it for eight months following the start of Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Ukrainian authorities say "stabilization works" are under way in Kherson as the humanitarian situation in the city and outskirts remain complicated. Specialists are working on fixing infrastructure and demining multiple objects in the city and near it, the government said.