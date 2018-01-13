Russia Deploys Second S-400 Division To Annexed Crimea

Russia has deployed a new unit armed with the advanced S-400 air-defense system in the Ukrainian region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russian media are reporting.

Russian state media reported on January 13 that Moscow had deployed the new division outside the city of Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based.

It is the second S-400-equipped division deployed to Crimea, after Moscow based one near the northern port town of Fedosia in early 2017.

The S-400 is capable of striking airborne targets up to 400 kilometers away and ballistic missiles up to 60 kilometers distant.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian region in March 2014, prompting the United States, the European Union, and others to impose economic sanctions against Moscow.

Based on reporting by Reuters, RIA Novosti, and TASS