News
Putin Signs Law Revoking Russian Ratification Of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
President Vladimir Putin on November 2 signed into law Russia's de-ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), according to the government website. The move, which comes amid heightened tensions with the West, was initiated last month by Putin, who said it would “mirror” the position of the United States. The United States is among five countries that signed but never ratified the 1996 pact. The treaty, which prohibits tests involving nuclear explosions, has made such tests taboo. Only North Korea has carried out such a test this century, most recently in September 2017. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Kuleba Says Ukraine 'Optimistic' About Opening EU Accession Talks This Year
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 2 that Kyiv was confident about its quest to open EU membership talks this year, touting reforms it made even in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking in Berlin, Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine was on track to fulfill its obligations to open accession negotiations. "We are optimistic. We did a lot of reforms and we passed legislation necessary to meet, to implement the recommendations," he said. Ukraine applied for EU membership just days after Russia's invasion in February 2022 and received candidacy status several months later.
- By Current Time
Russian Man, Woman Granted Asylum-Seeker Status In Kazakhstan
Anti-war activists Aikhal Ammosov and Natalya Narskaya, two Russian passport holders who are in an Almaty pretrial detention center, have received asylum-seeker status in Kazakhstan, their lawyer said on November 2. Adam Murat is representing the two in their battle to avoid extradition to Russia, where they face charges over their opposition to the Kremlin's war against Ukraine. Murat said the status does not give his clients actual asylum, but it does suspend the decision to extradite them. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Attacks In Ukraine's East Unabated As Analysts Predict Renewed Offensive
Russia launched dozens of air strikes overnight in Ukraine amid signs it is regrouping near the eastern city of Avdiyivka with the aim of renewing attacks on the embattled area.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report on November 2 that in the previous 24 hours, missile, air, and artillery attacks by Russia targeted Ukrainian troop positions as well as "populated areas."
According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military has also repelled attacks by Russian forces in areas around Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Moscow is "likely" preparing for another wave of highly "attritional" infantry-led ground assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiyivka area.
The ISW said in a report that satellite imagery showed Russia had lost dozens of vehicles in assaults earlier this month in attacks on the region, showing that it had failed to learn from previous "failed offensives" in Ukraine.
"The current situation near Avdiivka is a microcosm of the Russian General Staff’s wider failure to internalize and disseminate lessons learned by Russian forces during previous failed offensive efforts in Ukraine to other force groupings throughout the theater," the ISW said.
On October 28, British military intelligence stated that Russia suffered massive losses during its offensive on Avdiyivka in 2023.
The ISW comments come after General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of the Ukrainian military, wrote in an article published on November 1 that the war was entering a new phase involving positional warfare and attritional fighting.
"Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate," Zaluzhniy said in comments published by The Economist.
The general concludes that it would take a massive technological leap to break the deadlock and said there likely will be no such breakthrough.
"The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing, and they see everything we are doing," he said. "In order for us to break this deadlock, we need something new."
Iran Is Carrying Out Executions 'At An Alarming Rate,' UN Says
Iran is carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report, which shows a 30 percent increase in capital punishment over the same period in 2022.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran in 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
Guterres said in a report to the UN General Assembly that seven men were executed in relation to or for participating in protests sparked by Amini’s death.
In all seven cases, information received “consistently indicated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfill the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law,” he said.
The data was first published in October in a report by Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran.
It said that there was evidence of “confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.”
The UN secretary-general also cited information received by the UN rights agency that between September 17, 2022, and February 8, 2023, an estimated 20,000 individuals were arrested for participating in the protests.
“It is particularly concerning that most of the individuals arrested may have been children, given that the reported average age of those arrested was estimated to be 15 years, according to the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Guterres said.
Guterres cited reported instances of disproportionate and excessive use of force against protesters, and beatings and sexual violence after they were put in detention, as well as psychological abuse.
“Access to adequate and timely legal representation was frequently denied, with reports of coerced confessions, which may have been obtained as a result of torture,” he also said.
Guterres expressed deep concern “at the lack of transparent and independent investigations into reported human rights violations, in particular in the context of the latest nationwide protests.”
He said the continued targeting of lawyers is also impeding accountability for past and ongoing violations.
The secretary-general also said that 239 people -- more than half of those executed in the first seven months of 2023 -- were reportedly put to death for drug-related offenses.
The October report by the UN special rapporteur on Iran said that the number of those executed from ethnic minority communities, in particular the Baluch minority, remained “disproportionately high,” especially for drug-related or security-related offenses.
Amnesty International has said the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, and decried a situation that has turned the country’s prisons into “killing fields.”
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran has said politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a “tactic of intimidation and retribution.”
With reporting by AP
Moldovan President Accuses Russia Of 'Buying' Voters In Local Elections
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of "buying" voters in the November 5 local elections by funneling money to pro-Moscow political parties. Sandu said Moscow had channeled 90 million Moldovan lei (about $4.9 million) in two months to finance "criminal groups," including a banned party led by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor. "Russia previously bought those people who were running Moldova," Sandu said on November 1 in an interview with Jurnal TV, referring to corruption scandals before she was elected in 2020. "It no longer has that possibility. Now it is buying Moldovan citizens."
Russian Oligarch Kuzmichyov Charged In France With Tax Fraud
Russian billionaire Aleksei Kuzmichyov, one of the founders of the financial firm Alfa Group, has been charged with tax fraud in France, French authorities said on November 1. Kuzmichyov, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was "placed under judicial supervision" and banned from leaving the country, according to the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF). He also faces charges of concealing work with an organized crime group and suspicion of money laundering. Kuzmichyov was obliged to pay a bond of 8 million euros ($8.5 million). His lawyer refused to comment, according to AFP.
U.S. Diplomat Confident Funding For Ukraine, Israel Will Pass Divided Congress
PRAGUE -- A top U.S. diplomat says the Biden administration's plans to provide assistance to both Israel and Ukraine will pass in a divided Congress despite opposition from Republicans who say the aid packages should be considered separately.
U.S. Undersecretary of State Liz Allen told RFE/RL in an interview on November 1 that it's critically important that the United States stands with Ukraine -- alongside its allies and NATO -- at the same time it sends aid to Israel, which would be used in part to fund humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
Speaking at RFE/RL in Prague, Allen noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified the day before at a U.S. Senate committee to make “the very affirmative case for why we do need more funding for Ukraine alongside funding needs to resource Israel to defend itself.”
Their testimony was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to convince Congress to pass a nearly $106 billion supplemental funding request that includes aid for both Israel and Ukraine.
WATCH: U.S. Undersecretary of State Liz Allen told RFE/RL that the Biden administration's plans for a joint bill for funding Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and security on the Mexican border will go ahead despite opposition in Congress. Allen was speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on November 1.
The new speaker of the House, Representative Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana), has said the aid must be considered separately in order to pass in the House of Representatives.
Asked whether the Biden administration can win the political fight over the funding, Allen said, “We can. We will continue to make the case.”
Johnson reportedly spoke about the aid packages with fellow Republicans in the Senate on November 1, telling them that Ukraine needs the U.S. aid, but there is no way President Joe Biden's request for aid for both countries in one bill could pass the House.
In a closed-door meeting, Johnson said that a fresh Ukraine aid package linked to U.S. border security would come up quickly in the House after lawmakers wrap up action on $14.5 billion in aid to Israel.
Senate Democrats remain skeptical of the approach, saying that separating the aid packages would face stiff opposition in the upper chamber, where they hold power. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said that the House's decoupling of the funding was “a joke.”
The House bill currently under consideration would require that the $14.5 billion for Israel be offset with spending cuts elsewhere -- namely, the Internal Revenue Service, which received bulked up funding last year to go after tax cheats. The Congressional Budget Office said on November 1 that the House's bill would end up costing the federal government $12.5 billion because of the reduction in tax revenues.
Allen noted that the White House and the Office of Management and Budget also have rejected separating the two aid packages and their assessments made clear that this “is not a solution to the very real geopolitical realities in the world right now.”
Allen’s current tour of Europe included a stop in Varna, Bulgaria, on October 31 for talks with the Bulgarian military about security, the NATO alliance in the region, and the importance of bolstering the security presence in the Black Sea "not just to forestall further Russian aggression, but also to push back against its coercive actions in the region."
She said the region must remember that there are "global consequences" to Russia's aggression, including a global food security crisis caused by Russia’s invasion, which has reduced the flow of Ukrainian grains and other foodstuff on the Black Sea to many other parts of the world.
"So part of what we will do is continue to make sure that people understand the implications, and that we are working toward a whole of society approach to mitigate Russia's actions in Ukraine," she said.
With reporting by AP
Family Of Dead Iranian Teen Says It's Being Pressured To Change Memorial Date
Iranian security officials are reportedly exerting significant pressure on the family of Armita Garavand to change the date of a memorial ceremony for the teen, who died over the weekend due to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Tehran's morality police.
A source from the Garavand family told RFERL’s Radio Farda on October 31 that while the family intends to commemorate their daughter on November 2 -- a Thursday, as is customary in Iranian Islamic culture -- they are being pushed to move the ceremony because security authorities fear large crowds will gather if there is more time to plan.
The family, the source said, is "deeply distressed" and firmly opposes any change to the date.
The situation highlights the intense scrutiny and pressure grieving families who have lost loved ones during a crackdown by law enforcement over the past year face when trying to come to grips with their loss.
Rights groups and journalists say 17-year-old Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a train carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity while Garavand was still alive, said shortly after the incident that the student suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Mahsa Amini.
Protests sparked by Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who refused to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Actress Says She's Been Summoned To Appear Before Court Over Hijab
Renowned Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani, known for her public opposition to the mandatory hijab, says she has been summoned to appear in court for her stance against the mandatory hijab law, compounding fears for her freedom after she was arrested last year for participating in a women's rights protest.
In a series of Instagram stories, Ghaziani said she will appear in court on November 4.
Ghaziani urged that, in the event of her arrest, no one should attempt to post bail on her behalf as all such matters have been entrusted to Iran’s House of Cinema.
The 53-year-old film and theater actress also recounted her arrest last year, saying eight people "stormed her residence" before she was arrested by security forces last November along with fellow actress Katayoun Riahi after they removed their head scarves in public in an act of defiance against the regime.
"Their [security agents'] actions still haunt my memories," she said.
Ghaziani and Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors in a probe into their "provocative" activities, the state-run IRNA news agency said at the time.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several film industry luminaries and other prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
North Korea Shipped More Than 1 Million Artillery Shells To Russia, Seoul Believes
South Korea's top spy agency believes North Korea has sent more than 1 million artillery shells to Russia since August for use in the war on Ukraine, according to lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, who attended a closed-door intelligence briefing on November 1. Yoo said the South Korean National Intelligence Service believes the shells -- roughly two months' worth of supplies for the Russians -- were sent by ship and other transport means. North Korea and Russia have been actively engaged in diplomacy, triggering concerns about North Korea supplying Russia with munitions in exchange for advanced Russian technologies.
Rights Group Memorial Recognizes Jailed Navalny Lawyers As Political Prisoners
Rights group Memorial says it has recognized three of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- as political prisoners as they are being prosecuted "in connection with their legitimate professional activities aimed at representing the interests of their client." The three were taken into custody last month for allegedly participating in an extremist community because of their association with Navalny and his foundation to root out corruption. "In Russia, a vicious practice has developed.... Absolutely legal actions become criminal only because those accused of them are declared 'participants of an extremist community,'" Memorial said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Investigates Editor At Online News Outlet For 'Justifying Terrorism'
Moscow's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into an editor at a news outlet that has regularly angered the authorities. The Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said in a statement that it had opened a probe of journalist Anna Loiko on suspicion of "publicly justifying terrorism." Loiko works with the online news outlet SOTA, which publishes mostly on Telegram. Investigators said in a statement that an article written by Loiko in 2021 about the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia, justified the ideology of an organization Moscow regards as "terrorists."
Israeli Envoy To Russia Says Tel Aviv Passengers Hid From Weekend Airport Riot In Terminal
Israel’s ambassador to Moscow says some passengers had to hide in the terminal during a weekend riot at an airport in Makhachkala in Daghestan in southern Russia before being flown by helicopter to safety. Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi said more than 30 people on the flight that arrived from Tel Aviv were Israeli citizens, and none was hurt. When they got off the plane and through passport control, "they apparently ran into some kind of unrest," he said. "In the end, most of them ended up in a VIP room, and they hid there” until they could be flown by helicopter to a closed facility, he added.
Bulgaria Says Russian Journalist Is Being Expelled For 'Security Reasons'
Bulgaria has expelled Russian journalist Aleksandr Gatsak, a correspondent for the Russian-government's Rossiiskaya Gazeta, for "security reasons." The move was announced after the State Agency for National Security (DANS) said on November 1 that Gatsak's residency rights had been revoked in September. "The actions of the agency aim to protect national security, not restrict freedom of speech and expression," DANS said in a statement.
Gatsak did not respond to a request for comment from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russia Can't Claim Immunity In $60 Billion Fight With Former Yukos Investors, London Court Rules
Russia cannot claim state immunity to avoid the enforcement of a $60 billion arbitration award over the expropriation of defunct oil group Yukos, London's High Court has ruled. The decision removes one obstacle for three former Yukos shareholders -- Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum -- in their fight to enforce the 2014 award. The companies were awarded just over $50 billion in 2014 by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, which found that Russia carried out a "devious and calculated expropriation" of Yukos after its former owner, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was jailed.
Belarusian Singer Who Supported Protesters Has Been Detained, Says Rights Group
The Vyasna human rights center says popular singer Larisa Hrybaleva, who is reported to be on a secret government list of 80 entertainers who are not permitted to perform in Belarus, has been detained and her house has been searched. Vyasna said in a post on Telegram that the police actions took place on either November 1 or a day earlier. Further details of the case are not known. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
In Smuggled Message, Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Calls Iranian Regime Change An 'Unstoppable Process'
In a message smuggled out of her cell in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has urged Iranians to continue with the "unstoppable process" of dismantling Iran's "religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month for her battle for women's rights in Iran, wrote in a message read out by her 17-year-old daughter, Kiana Rahmani, that Iranians "demand democracy, freedom, human rights, and equality, and the Islamic Republic is the main obstacle in the way of realizing these national demands."
"We... are struggling to transition away from this religious authoritarian regime through solidarity and drawing on the power of a nonviolent and unstoppable process in order to revive the honor and pride of Iran and human dignity and prestige for its people," her daughter said, reading the message out in French.
"Victory is not easy, but it is certain."
In a separate message posted on her Instagram account on November 1, Mohammadi demanded an immediate cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas.
“The reality is that 'war' and 'tyranny' are two sides of the same coin, both destructive to humanity and taking lives,” she said. “The attacks on innocent people, the killing of children, women, and noncombatants, their hostage-taking, the bombing of hospitals and schools, and the missile strikes on residential areas have left the world in astonishment, horror, and even despair.”
She said that though her feet are in chains “behind the cold and dark walls of Evin Prison,” she demands an end to the war, respect for human rights, and the possibility of peaceful coexistence among the people of the Middle East.
“I am confident that with the power of global public opinion and the international unity of human rights defenders and peacemakers, this path, though difficult, will be realized. With the hope for global peace, equality, and freedom,” she said.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi, whose family fled to France, has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
In the message read by her daughter, Mohammadi condemned "a regime that has institutionalized deprivation and poverty in society for 45 years" and said Iran's leadership was built "on lies, deception, cunning, and intimidation."
In a comment on unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for a head scarf violation, and more recently the death last month of 17-year-old Armita Garavand after reportedly having an altercation with morality police in a Tehran subway car over the hijab, Mohammadi said the law "is a means of control and repression imposed on the society and on which the continuation and survival of this authoritarian religious regime depends."
Thousands of protesters have been detained and hundreds killed by security forces in the government's crackdown on unrest over Amini's death.
Dutch Court Sentences Russian To 18 Months For Busting Sanctions Targeting Moscow
A Dutch court convicted a Russian businessman of exporting computer chips and other electronic products to the Russian arms and defense industry in violation of European Union sanctions and sentenced him to 18 months in jail. The Rotterdam District Court said in a statement that the man turned sanctions evasion into a “revenue model.” The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch court rules, exported “dual-use” products that can have both civil and military applications to companies linked to the arms industry in Russia for a period of more than seven months
Ukraine's Government Imposes New Rules For Food Exports
Ukraine will introduce mandatory registration for food export companies that is aimed at preventing abuses such as tax avoidance in the export of key agrarian goods, the government said in a resolution published on November 1. Ukraine is one of the world's leading food producers and exporters, but officials estimate that up to a third of goods for subsequent export are bought in cash and without paying the necessary taxes. An additional problem is the illegal concealment or delay of foreign currency proceeds on accounts outside of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan Welcomes France's Macron On First Leg Of Central Asia Tour
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kazakhstan on November 1, the first leg of his trip to Central Asia, a region long regarded as Russia's backyard which has drawn fresh Western attention since the war in Ukraine began. Oil-rich Kazakhstan has already emerged as a replacement supplier of crude to European nations turning off Russian supply and an important link in the new China-Europe trade route bypassing Russia. At a meeting with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Macron complimented Astana for refusing to side with Moscow on Ukraine and said the two countries planned to sign significant business deals.
Vucic Dissolves Serbian Parliament, Sets Elections For December 17
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved the country's parliament on November 1 -- less than halfway through its four-year mandate -- setting early general elections and several local votes for December 17.
In a short address, Vucic said he hoped the voting would be orderly, as "we are living in difficult times for the whole world, in a time of global challenges and in which it is necessary for everyone to be united in the fight to preserve national and state interests."
"The campaign is an opportunity to present in a civilized manner different ideas, programs, policies that should compete, but which will never threaten our vital state, people's and national interests," he said.
Vucic, who has faced mounting pressure since two mass shootings in May triggered angry protests and calls for the president and other leaders to resign, had until November 2 to call the elections for the 250-seat National Assembly in order to hold them in tandem with the local elections.
The local elections will be held in about 60 municipalities, including the capital, Belgrade.
After Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties signed a pact to run together in the next elections under the name Serbia Against Violence.
The last elections, in April 2022, saw the SNS take the most votes, while the president himself comfortably won a new five-year term in a presidential election held at the same time.
However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the voting was marred by the "absence" of a level playing field.
Throughout that campaign, Vucic's critics complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government to such an extent that some public opinion surveys showed almost half of the country didn't believe the elections would be free or fair.
Pakistan Begins Rounding Up Undocumented Afghans For Deportation
Pakistan on November 1 began rounding up undocumented foreigners, the vast majority of them Afghans, hours ahead of the deadline for them to evacuate the country.
The country's Interior Ministry said in a statement before the midnight deadline that "a process to arrest the foreigners...for deportation" had begun, but that voluntary return would still be encouraged.
The undocumented foreigners were reportedly being transferred to transit centers.
Officials in the southwestern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and capital of Sindh Province, said that up to 40 people without proper documents had been moved to one of the transit centers.
WATCH: Pakistani authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of a deadline to leave the country or face deportation. In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center.
Pakistan announced in early October that it would expel an estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants who remained in the country after November 1. As the deadline approached, tens of thousands of Afghans -- some who have been in Pakistan for decades -- made their way back to Afghanistan with their families and belongings.
More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Islamabad issued its ultimatum, officials said on November 2. Just over 129,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the provincial Interior Ministry said, while a total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Baluchistan, border officials there told AFP on November 2.
In the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, officials said on November 1 that more than 100,000 Afghan nationals had returned to their homeland via the Torkham border crossing in the past two weeks.
WATCH: Authorities in Islamabad demolished mud houses belonging to Afghan refugees on October 31, a day ahead of a deadline for them to leave Pakistan. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been told to return to their country or face detention and deportation.
An undetermined number of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan by way of the Chaman border crossing in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
Overall, more than 140,000 people had voluntarily left Pakistan following the government's October 3 order, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.
Pakistan's move to remove undocumented foreigners is seen as part of an anti-immigrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations.
On October 31, the chair of the nongovernmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, wrote the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warning that Islamabad's move to expel Afghans could "trigger a humanitarian crisis."
"The decision amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international customary law, and will invariably affect vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers, which include women, children, the elderly, persons living with disabilities, persons from low-income groups, and Afghans at risk because of their professions -- many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Afghan Taliban took over the government in August 2021," Jilani wrote.
Ahmad Afghan, an Afghan national who lives in Islamabad, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that he and his family left Afghanistan after the Taliban regained power in Kabul. He said his visa has since expired and he has been unable to extend it as he and his family await documents to move to a third country.
"We are very worried. We cannot go back to Afghanistan," Afghan said. "If we go back to Afghanistan, [the Taliban] will kill us -- 100 percent."
Pakistan has been a popular refuge for Afghans for decades, beginning during the 1979-89 Soviet occupation. Others fled fighting during the ensuing Afghan civil war and the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. Millions of Afghans returned to their homeland following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power.
Some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing war, poverty, and political upheaval in their homeland currently reside in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, with Islamabad putting the number as high as 4.4 million.
Officials in Islamabad have said that about 1.4 million Afghans possess documents allowing them to legally stay in Pakistan and that the order for undocumented immigrants to leave affects 1.7 million people.
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban has previously criticized the move to remove undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, saying they are being punished for tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
On November 1, the Taliban called on the Pakistani government to give undocumented Afghans more time to leave as large numbers of evacuees created bottlenecks at the Pakistan-Afghan border.
While thanking Pakistan and other countries that have harbored Afghans over years of conflict in Afghanistan, the Taliban asked Islamabad "to not forcibly deport Afghans with little notice, but give them time to prepare."
Mohammad Zaman, an Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi at the Torkham border crossing on November 1, said the large group his family traveled with struggled to prepare for the evacuation.
"More than 30 families came with us. They are people who had left their country due to poverty. They are people who could not find a loaf of bread, so they left the country and came [to Pakistan]," Zaman said. "Instead of supporting us, Pakistan gave us a very short deadline. The deadline was so short that we couldn't even wrap up our businesses."
An Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity following his arrival in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province expressed hope that he and his children would be treated fairly by the Taliban.
"I swear by God, I have neither a place to live in nor a piece of land," the man said, adding that he and his family had moved to Pakistan in search of work. "I ask the Taliban to provide us with shelter, at least a tent to live in.... Here, we may die of hunger."
On November 1, Afghanistan's state news agency, Bakhtar, which is under Taliban control, said the Taliban government had dedicated 2 billion Afghanis (about $27 million) to provide returnees "with basic needs."
With reporting by Reuters
Hungary Bans Teenagers From Visiting World Press Photo Exhibition Over Display Of LGBT Images
People younger than 18 have been barred from visiting this year's World Press Photo exhibition in Budapest, after Hungary's right-wing populist government determined that some of its photos violate a contentious law restricting LGBT content. A set of five photos by a Filipino photojournalist led a far-right Hungarian lawmaker to file a complaint with the country’s Culture Ministry, which found that they violate a Hungarian law which prohibits the display of LGBT content to minors. The photographs, which document a community of elderly LGBT people in the Philippines, depict some community members dressed in drag and wearing makeup.
'We Need Something New': Ukraine Battlefield 'Complex,' As General Warns Of Stalemate
The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine “remains complex,” the Ukrainian military said on November 1, as the commander of Ukrainian forces said the war is moving into a new phase that puts the opposing forces into a stalemate.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its evening briefing that 43 combat clashes took place across the front line during the day. In addition, the enemy launched four rocket and 59 air strikes and 36 attacks from rocket salvo systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.
In addition, Russian forces launched three Kh-59 guided air missiles and 20 Shahed drones. The General Staff said air-defense forces destroyed all three missiles and 18 of the drones.
"Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population," the General Staff's evening summary said.
According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces in areas around Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Marinsk, and Shakhtarsk.
Pavlo Dyachenko, a spokesman for the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, said that civilians were being taken out of Avdiyivka, which is under massive shelling by Russian troops.
"If we take Avdiyivka specifically, people are leaving both from the city itself and from nearby settlements. Evacuation takes place every day. The shelling does not abate," he said, adding that the Russian forces "use everything they can," including rocket salvo systems, artillery, mortars, and aviation.
The vast majority of civilians who remain in the city live in basements, he said.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiyivka's military administration, said on October 31 that Avdiyivka is bracing for a new wave of attacks.
"The enemy is bringing in forces and equipment. Our boys are preparing for a new wave," Barabash told national television.
Ukrainian General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, in an article published on November 1, spoke of a new phase of the war involving positional warfare and attritional fighting.
"Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate," Zaluzhniy said in comments published by The Economist.
The general concludes that it would take a massive technological leap to break the deadlock and said there likely will be no such breakthrough.
"The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing, and they see everything we are doing," he said. "In order for us to break this deadlock, we need something new."
He argued that the Ukrainian military needs innovations in drones, electronic warfare, anti-artillery capabilities, and de-mining equipment, including new robotic solutions.
"We need to ride the power embedded in new technologies," he said.
He also called for Ukraine to build up its army reserves and expand the categories of Ukrainian citizens who can be called up for training or be mobilized.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said earlier on November 1 that 118 cities and villages were shelled by Russia on October 31, the largest number of settlements to come under attack this year. The shelling was recorded in 10 Ukrainian regions.
The ministry reported that an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, a city in the central Poltava region, was targeted by the Russian military, requiring nearly 100 firefighters to extinguish the ensuing blaze. No casualties were reported.
One person was reported killed and another injured as a result of overnight shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to the ministry.
In the eastern Donetsk region, one person was reported killed due to shelling by Russian forces.
Heavy shelling was reported in the southern Kherson region, resulting in two injuries and one death.
With reporting by The Economist
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Airport Assault: Turkmen Students Returning From Russia Immediately Forced Into The Army2
Earning The Ropes: The Armenian School Growing And Selling Its Own Food3
Leaks, Loose Bolts Plague Romania's New 'Golden Gate' Bridge4
Anti-Jewish Mob Storms Daghestani Airport As Flight From Israel Arrives5
'Cultural Expropriation': Russia Steps Up Seizures Of Artifacts In Occupied Ukraine6
Russia Suffers Heavy Losses Near Avdiyivka, U.K. Says, As Kyiv-Backed Peace Talks Begin In Malta7
'Not Doomed' But Uncertain: What Does The New U.S. House Speaker Mean For Aid To Ukraine?8
Iranian Teen Who Died After Alleged Incident With Morality Police Buried Amid Tight Security, Detentions9
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Isn't Going As Well As Many Had Hoped. The Prognosis Isn't Great Either.10
Moscow Will Confiscate EU Assets If Brussels 'Steals' Frozen Russian Funds, Putin Ally Threatens
Subscribe