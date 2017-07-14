Russia Reportedly Detains Power Executive Connected With Siemens Project

Russian authorities have detained the chief executive of Russian electricity equipment maker Power Machines on suspicion of attempting to divulge state secrets, Russian media have reported, citing anonymous sources.

Power Machines is controlled by Russian steel tycoon Aleksei Mordashov and has a joint venture with Germany's Siemens, which has come under scrutiny because of a disputed turbine delivery to Crimea.

No charges have been brought as yet against Roman Filippov, the chief executive of Power Machines, media reported on July 13. It was not clear whether his detention was linked to the Crimean turbine matter.

Media reported that Filippov was questioned as part of a criminal case into the dissemination of a state secret, and was later released.

Power Machines and a spokeswoman for Mordashov declined to comment. Filippov could not be reached for comment on July 13.

Power Machines is a large power-engineering company that has joint ventures with Siemens and Japan's Toshiba corporation. Filippov has headed the company since April 2015.

Siemens had a contract to supply turbines for a project in southern Russia's Krasnodar region. It recently disclosed that at least two out of four turbines were delivered to Crimea instead, in violation of European sanctions against Russia.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax