Russian Director Zvyagintsev Wins Top London Film Prize, Again

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev's drama Loveless has won the best-picture prize at the London Film Festival, three years after his previous film, Leviathan, won the same award.

Loveless depicts a couple experiencing a difficult divorce when their 12-year-old son goes missing.

The festival director, Clare Stewart, said the film's depiction of a couple so involved with their own lives that they don't initially notice their son is missing "is such a powerful metaphor for what is happening with many children around the world."

British director Andrea Arnold, the president of the judging panel, said after the October 14 award that Loveless turned one family's story into "a universal tragedy."

It was the 61st edition of the London Film Festival.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and The Hollywood Reporter