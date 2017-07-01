Russian Director Zvyagintsev Wins Top Prize At Munich Film Festival For Loveless

A film by Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev titled Loveless won the top prize at the 35th Munich Film Festival.

The film on July 1 was named winner of the $56,200 ARRI/Osram CineMasters prize during the event’s final ceremonies.

The film, about a couple going through a difficult divorce when their 12-year-old son goes missing, was praised by the festival jury as an "intense tale of a child's tragic disappearance in a family seemingly devoid of love, told without any excess pathos."

In 2014, Zvyagintsev won top prize at the event with Leviathan, a powerful indictment of ordinary people's struggle against a corrupt modern Russian state.

Some 180 films from 60 countries were screened during the festival, Germany's second-biggest such event after the Berlinale. The Munich event drew 81,500 visitors over the 10-day period.

Based on reporting by dpa