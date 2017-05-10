Czech Authorities Issue Warrant For Activist Wanted In Russia

Czech prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a founding member of the Russian dissident art collective Voina, Oleg Vorotnikov.

Prague prosecutor's office spokeswoman Stepanka Zenklova told reporters on May 10 that the arrest warrant had been issued after police failed to find Vorotnikov at the address he had shown as his residence in the Czech capital.

According to Zenklova, Vorotnikov did not show up for interrogations three times and his current whereabouts is unknown.

Vorotnikov is wanted in Russia on suspicion of hooliganism and insulting and attacking a police officer.

Czech authorities detained him at Russia's request after he arrived from Switzerland with his wife and three children in September.

The Prague city court ordered his release later that month, after he promised not to leave Prague while a final decision on his possible extradition to Russia was made.

Vorotnikov fled Russia with his family in 2011 after the investigations against him had been launched.

Vorotnikov and his family have lived in several European countries since then but failed to get political asylum in any of them.

Voina (War) became famous across Russia and beyond for stunts like painting a giant phallus on a drawbridge facing the St. Petersburg headquarters of the Federal Security Service and overturning police cars.

Based on reporting by Novinky.cz and Tyden.cz