Russia Declares Doxa Student Magazine 'Undesirable Organization'
Russia's prosecutor-general has added the Doxa student magazine to the register of "undesirable organizations," according to a post on the Telegram channel of the State Duma commission that investigates alleged interference by foreign states in Russia's domestic affairs. The Prosecutor-General's Office has yet to officially announce the move. The commission's chairman, Vasily Piskarev, has accused Doxa of being "involved in training on sabotage activities on Russia's territory." Four former editors of Doxa were sentenced to two years of correctional labor each in December 2022 over a video about opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's incarceration. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungary 'Feels No Urgency' Regarding Sweden's NATO Accession
Hungary's opposition will probably request an extraordinary parliament session to ratify Sweden's NATO accession but their effort will likely fail, speaker of parliament Laszlo Kover told Index.hu on January 25. Kover added that he "feels no particular urgency, there is no extraordinary situation" regarding Sweden's NATO accession bid. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on January 24 that he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Hungary supported Sweden's membership, and would urge parliament to "conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
Dozens Protest Local's Killing In Siberia's Yakutsk; Several Detained
Russian police made several arrests after dozens of residents of Yakutsk gathered in a central square of the eastern Siberian city to protest the alleged murder of a local man by a suspect who they said was Tajik. Eyewitnesses said at least 15 people were detained on January 24 by security forces after some 50 people gathered in Yakutsk's Victory Square. Police attempted to disperse the protesters, telling them the suspect, who they said had a Russian passport, had been arrested. The protest was triggered by the stabbing death of a resident of Yakutsk's Namsky district on January 20. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russia Resumes Air Strikes On Odesa, Kharkiv, Wounding Several And Causing Material Damage
Russia launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's southern regions of Odesa, Mykolaiyv, and Dnipropetrovsk early on January 25, wounding several people and causing material damage, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said.
Ukraine's air defense said the drones attacked Odesa in two separate waves. A total of 11 of the 14 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia were downed -- 10 in Odesa and one in Mykolaiyv.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said six people were wounded by falling debris in the Black Sea port.
Kiper said that an industrial facility, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attack. He said the southern city's Primoriye and Khadzhibey districts bore the brunt of the attack.
Local authorities said the Russian attack also targeted the warehouse of a furniture factory in the industrial district of Odesa, starting a large fire.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise was destroyed in a drone strike that caused a fire, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, adding that the fire had been put out by firefighters.
Lysak also said the settlement of Myrivsk, in the Nikopol area, came under Russian artillery fire.
Russia also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with five S-300 antiaircraft guided missiles, the air defense said. It was not immediately known if the missile strike caused damage or injuries.
The eastern city of Kharkiv, which is located some 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has recently been subjected to an unusually intense wave of missile strikes that targeted residential areas. In the latest such attack, at least 10 people were killed on January 23.
On the battlefield, amid a seesaw of offensive and defensive actions by both sides, Russian troops continued their unsuccessful attempts to encircle the industrial city of Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its early morning report on January 25 that four such attempts were repelled by Ukrainian defenders over the past 24 hours.
Oil Refinery In Southern Russia Ablaze, Russian Media Reports Say
A fire broke out at a large Rosneft oil refinery in the southern Russian town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region late on January 24, according to Russian news agency reports. "According to emergency services of Tuapse district, a fire broke out on the territory of the oil refinery in the town," the agencies reported, quoting a statement by Krasnodar's emergency service. "The fire is being brought under control. According to initial information, there are no casualties." Telegram channels showed pictures of the blaze and said drones were responsible. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijan Accuses PACE Of Bias, Suspends Cooperation With Council Of Europe's Legislative Body
Azerbaijan on January 24 said it was suspending its cooperation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) amid deteriorating relations with Brussels.
In a statement, the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE said the Strasbourg-based legislative body was “being used as a platform to target some member states.”
The decision came two days after Germany’s Frank Schwabe challenged the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation on the opening day of PACE’s 2024 winter session.
Schwabe specifically raised concerns about the status of political prisoners in Azerbaijan and cited the “violent displacement of people” from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s recapture of the ethnic Armenian-dominated region. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan recaptured the territory in September 2023.
The German representative also pointed out that PACE rapporteurs had been unable to visit Azerbaijan on at least three occasions in 2023.
The Azerbaijani delegation complained in its statement that “core principles of the PACE are exploited by certain biased groups to advance their narrow interests.” It further charged that "political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double standards, arrogance, chauvinism have become prevailing practice in the PACE.”
The delegation accused the PACE of exhibiting “Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia,” creating what it described as an “unbearable atmosphere” that it said contributed to Baku’s decision to “cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE until further notice.”
Azerbaijan’s decision to leave the PACE comes amid growing tensions with the European Union as Baku accuses Brussels of “bias” toward Yerevan as Armenia and Azerbaijan try to normalize relations.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on January 10 rejected a proposal by Armenia to use Soviet-era maps drawn in the 1970s to delineate borders, claiming that Azerbaijani territories had been handed to Armenia by the Soviet authorities.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on January 22 criticized Aliyev’s “territorial claims” and warned that there would be “severe consequences” if Armenia’s territorial integrity was violated.
The following day, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Borrell’s comments amounted to a “blatant misinterpretation of facts” and accused the chief EU diplomat of engaging in “threatening rhetoric.”
Two Iranian Protesters Who Were Partially Blinded By Security Forces Detained
Two Iranian protesters partially blinded by security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have been detained by authorities for continuing to speak out against the Islamic republic's leadership.
Amir Shah-Valayati and Matin Hosseini were arrested on January 23, according to the human rights group HRANA.
Shah-Valayati, a hairdresser, lost an eye in Tehran's Narmak district soon after unrest spread across the nation following Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf infraction.
He continued sharing protest content on social media and was detained again in May 2023, and then summoned and arrested once more, this time on January 23 at the Evin Courthouse. He is currently being held at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. Human rights groups Hengaw and HRANA report that he faces several charges, including "propaganda against the system."
Similarly, Hosseini was arrested in Bukan after losing vision in one eye when wounded by a shotgun pellet. His recent social media activity, which included visiting and posting images of protest casualties' graves, preceded his arrest.
The Iranian judiciary has yet to comment on the arrests amid persistent tensions between the country's leadership and the treatment of injured demonstrators.
Rights groups have accused the Islamic nation's security forces of “intentionally targeting” the eyes and faces of protesters during the violent crackdown on demonstrations by security forces.
In an analysis published on September 22, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said it was able to verify 138 cases of eye injuries sustained during the monthslong, nationwide protests in Iran. Many of the victims lost vision in one eye, some in both.
The unrest, catalyzed by Amini's death, represents the most significant challenge to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The government's response to the protests has been marked by a stringent crackdown, leading to over 500 fatalities, including 71 children, as claimed by rights groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Bill On Seizing Russian Assets To Help Ukraine Rebuild
A U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on January 24 that would help set the stage for the United States to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding. The committee voted 20 to 1 in favor of the unprecedented Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act. If it were to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act would pave the way for Washington's first-ever seizure of central bank assets from a country with which it is not at war.
Hungary Supports Sweden's NATO Membership, Orban Tells Stoltenberg
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on January 24 that he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Hungary supports Sweden's membership of the military alliance. Orban said on X, formerly Twitter, that he spoke by phone with Stoltenberg and “reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden." Orban also told Stoltenberg that he will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden joining NATO and “conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity.” Stoltenberg said he welcomed the "clear support" from Orban and his government for Sweden's NATO membership.
Iran Bars Former President Rohani From Running In Key Election
Iran's former President Hassan Rohani has been disqualified from running in the upcoming election for the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body whose tasks include appointing and theoretically removing the supreme leader.
The decision to ban Rohani was made by the Guardians Council, Iran's hard-line vetting body and constitutional watchdog whose members are directly and indirectly appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rohani’s office announced the decision on January 24 in a brief statement without comment.
To be eligible to run in major elections in Iran, candidates must first be vetted and approved by the Guardians Council.
The Assembly of Experts is a council of 88 clerics whose members are elected every eight years by the public.
Rohani, who served as president between 2013 and 2021, has been on the Assembly of Experts continuously since 2000.
The ex-president has long been a target of criticism for hard-liners, who accuse him of ignoring national interests in his attempts to improve Iran's relations with the West.
Since Khamenei became Iran's supreme leader in 1989, every president has been sidelined after leaving office.
News of Rohani's disqualification comes a day after conservative lawmaker Nasrollah Pejmanfar renewed the hard-liners' criticism of Rohani's approach toward the United States. He even threatened to expose what he dubbed the former president's "dark files," without elaborating further.
The Assembly of Experts election will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls on March 1.
Concerned about low voter turnout for the third consecutive nationwide election since 2020, Rohani had urged the authorities to facilitate a high turnout by allowing candidates from a wide political background to run in the elections.
For months, he has been warning about voter apathy, which he has attributed to public disillusionment and a deliberate strategy by hard-liners in power to ensure a low turnout.
The parliamentary election in 2020 and the presidential election in 2021 saw record low turnouts since the Islamic republic came to power in 1979, with official figures showing that less than half of eligible voters cast their ballots in both elections.
Nationwide unrest has rocked Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly started one of the deadliest protests against the clerical establishment, which lasted for months.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamic republic since its inception.
Rights groups say more than 500 people were killed in the crackdown. At the height of the unrest, more than 19,000 people had been arrested, including over 90 journalists and bloggers.
Nine people arrested during the protests and charged with capital offenses have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldovan Journalist Released After Being Detained While Covering March In Separatist Transdniester
A Moldovan journalist detained on January 24 while covering a march in the capital of Moldova's Moscow-backed Transdniester region to protest trade duties announced by the Moldovan government has been released along with her cameraman.
Viorica Tataru, who works for local TV8 station, and her colleague Andrei Captarenco, were released after being held for two hours.
The protest in Tiraspol, which drew representatives of trade unions and organizations close to the Moscow-backed authorities in Transdniester, was organized by the breakaway region against new import and export duties announced on January 17 by Moldovan Reintegration Minister Oleg Serebrian.
The trade duties were introduced as part of Chisinau's move to align itself with European Union legislation as it prepares for accession talks with the 27-member bloc.
Local media reported that the protest lasted about one hour. The regional authorities claimed 50,000 people took part, but photos of the protest indicated that the number was far lower.
Tataru had told her employer by phone that she was detained while asking people who attended the march what they wanted. She said she was being taken to the security service headquarters in Tiraspol by two men who introduced themselves as "collaborators."
The initial report about her detention did not mention that Captarenco also was detained.
She told her station that she would be interrogated about her presence at the protest and that she was considered to be "foreign media" from across the border.
"I just told them it was they who announced 'a massive protest' and we wanted to see if it was true, to talk to the people about what they want," she said.
Following the report of Tataru's detainment, local human rights watchdog Promo-LEX called on Moldova's government to immediately intervene to secure the journalist's release.
"It's paramount that authorities take decisive measures to protect press freedom and rights in the region," Promo-LEX said in a statement. It also condemned the "abusive and illegal practices by the Tiraspol separatist forces in relation to journalists."
The Prosecutor-General's Office has opened a criminal case on the detention of the journalists.
Russian-speaking Transdniester, a sliver of land between the left bank of the Dniester and Ukraine, declared independence from then-Soviet Moldova in 1990 over perceived fears that Chisinau would seek reunification with its kin in Romania.
Chisinau and Tiraspol fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 after Moldova itself declared independence in the waning days of the USSR. More than 1,000 people were killed during the conflict that was quelled by the Russian forces stationed in Transdniester since Soviet times, who intervened on the side of Russian-speaking separatists.
Although Moscow never officially recognized Transdniester's independence, it still stations more than 1,000 troops in the region as "peacekeepers" and guardians of a huge Soviet-era arms and ammunition depot in the village of Cobasna.
Years of half-hearted negotiations brokered by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to resolve the frozen conflict have yielded no result amid Moscow's continuous backing of the separatists.
However, after pro-Western President Maia Sandu came to power in 2020 and put Moldova firmly on the European path while strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chisinau secured an invitation to open membership negotiations with the EU, Transdniester's unresolved status has come under the spotlight again.
As aid from Moscow has been slowly drying up after decades amid the war in Ukraine, separatist leaders are under increasing economic pressure as Chisinau advances on the path to EU integration and is beginning to adopt the bloc's rules.
Two More Bodies Found Under Rubble In Kharkiv, Bringing Death Toll From Russian Strike To 10
Ukrainian rescuers have found two more bodies under the rubble of a house in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile strike on January 23, bringing the total number of dead in the eastern city to 10, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 24. He said the two victims were a 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, adding that the search-and-rescue operation at the site of the impact continues. Russian troops launched a massive wave of missiles on several Ukrainian cities on January 23, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian And Slovak PMs Agree To 'New Pragmatism' To Aid Strained Relations
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he agreed with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, on a policy of "new pragmatism" as the two neighbors try to improve relations that have soured since the populist Slovak leader won an election last year vowing to halt military aid to Kyiv.
The two met in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on January 24 to "open a new page" in bilateral relations, according to Shmyhal, just a day after Fico called life in Kyiv "normal" even though Russian missiles had rained down on the capital hours earlier.
After the meeting, Shmyhal said agreement was reached "on a number of important issues" that will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons and equipment directly from Slovak companies without government interference, and support from Bratislava for the Ukraine Facility program, which envisages the provision of 50 billion euros by the European Union for Ukraine.
"Despite all the political challenges, we are developing a policy of 'new pragmatism' in our relations," the Ukrainian prime minister said.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Since assuming office in October 2023, Fico has followed through on his campaign pledges to reorient Slovak foreign policy to be "independent."
At his first European Union summit in late October, Fico reiterated that Slovakia won't back further military aid to Ukraine, while also rejecting further international sanctions against Russia.
Earlier this week he said Slovakia rejects the admission of Ukraine to NATO because its membership would mean “nothing else than a basis for World War III" and that Kyiv would have to give up some territory to end the war launched by Russia in February 2022 because there was no military solution to the conflict.
His comments on January 23 about life in Kyiv struck a particularly sour note with Ukrainians given that dozens of people had been wounded during a barrage of Russian missiles.
After meeting Shmyhal, Fico appeared to strike a conciliatory tone, saying that while there are "some issues where we might have different opinions, that's life."
Fico assured Shmyhal that Ukraine had the "full support" of Slovakia to fulfill the country's "European integration aspirations."
In December, the EU voted to start membership talks with Ukraine despite hesitation among some members.
Ukraine is counting on quick steps in the first half of 2024 regarding the opening of negotiations on its bid to join the EU, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this week, while also calling on the bloc to increase the supply of weapons and approve a long-term support program for Kyiv.
Human Rights Watch Says 11 At 'Imminent Risk' Of Execution In Iran
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at “imminent risk” of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a statement dated January 23, the rights group said all 11 had been sentenced to death on political or security-related charges, which “under international law should never result in the death penalty, a grave violation of the right to life.”
Some of the prisoners were convicted of “corruption on earth” and moharebeh, which translates to “enmity against God.”
HRW urged the international community to “put pressure on Iran to end the use of the death penalty for such charges.”
“Iranian authorities are notorious for wielding the death penalty against people after unfair trials to instill fear into a population that has mobilized nationwide protests calling for fundamental reforms,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
The rights group identified eight of those at imminent risk as Anvar Khezri, Kamran Sheikha, Khosro Besharat, Pejman Fatehi, Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazlum, and Reza Rasaee.
HRW’s statement comes after Iran executed Farhad Salimi, an ethnic Kurd, and Mohammad Qobadlou, a protester arrested during the antiestablishment unrest in 2022.
“Iran’s brutal government takes an especially harsh response to ethnic minority communities,” said Page.
HRW said Iranian authorities substantially increased the rates of executions in 2023. Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Citing an April 2023 report by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights, HRW said ethnic minorities were disproportionately targeted in executions.
The report showed that, in 2022, the execution of ethnic Kurds, Azeris, and Baluchis had more than doubled compared to the previous year.
“This underscores the intensified targeting of minority communities with capital punishment,” HRW said.
China, Uzbekistan Announce Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
China and Uzbekistan announced on January 24 that they've upgraded their ties to an "all-weather" comprehensive strategic partnership, a move that raises the level of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The agreement was announced during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing as part of a multiday state visit where the Uzbek leader is courting investment and looking to deepen ties with China. While this terminology may not always ensure preferential treatment, Beijing uses these defined levels of partnerships in its foreign policy to indicate its strategic priorities and perception of countries.
Bashkir Activist Detained For Taking Part In 'Mass Riots'
Alfinur Rakhmatullina, a 60-year-old activist, was detained in Salavat, a city in Russia's Bashkortostan region, on charges of participating in mass riots, her daughter, Laysan Ravilova said on January 24. On January 22, four activists were charged with taking part in mass disorder and sent to at least two months of pretrial detention after they attended thousands-strong rallies on January 15 and January 17 in the Bashkortostan city of Baimak. The protests were held in support of activist Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in prison for inciting "ethnic hatred" after he criticized the government's plan to open a gold mine in the region, which would bring in migrant workers. To read the original story Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyz Security Committee Refuses Request From Media Outlet To Reopen Offices After Search
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) has refused a request by the media website 24.kg to open its offices, which have been sealed shut since the independent news outlet's premises were searched by law enforcement officers in the capital, Bishkek, last week. The UKMK gave no details of its decision, saying only that an investigation into 24.kg continues. Asel Otorbaeva, the director 24.kg, said she made the request because she does not know why access to the offices has been restricted. Otorbaeva, and two editors -- Makhinur Niyazova and Anton Lymar, were questioned over an unspecified 24.kg report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moscow Accuses Kyiv Of Shooting Down Plane With Ukrainian POWs On Board
Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down a Russian military cargo plane that crashed on January 24 in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs who were on their way to a prisoner exchange.
Ukrainian officials did not confirm or deny the Russian allegation, saying in a statement on Facebook that a prisoner exchange was to have taken place on January 24 and Russia had not informed Ukraine that Ukrainian POWs would be flown on cargo planes.
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate said it did not have "reliable and comprehensive information" on who was on board the flight but said the Russian POWs it was responsible for "were delivered in time to the conditional exchange point where they were safe."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for full clarity on the circumstances of the crash.
"We need to establish all the clear facts, as much as possible, given that the downing of the plane occurred on Russian territory, which is beyond our control," he said in in his nightly video broadcast.
"It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones, and the emotions of our society," Zelenskiy said.
He did not confirm or deny Russia's claims but said it had been a "very difficult day."
He also called for an international investigation into what brought down the plane.
Moscow backed up its accusation that Ukraine deliberately shot down the Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane by saying Russian radar registered the launch of two missiles from Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which borders the Belgorod region.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in a statement that did not mention the crash that the Ukrainian military had noticed more Russian military transport aircraft landing in Belgorod and linked this to Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities.
"With this in mind, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy means of delivery and exercise airspace control to eliminate the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction," it said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian military intelligence statement on Facebook said Kyiv had not been asked to ensure airspace security around the Belgorod area as had been the case during previous POW swaps.
It said Russia's accusations that Kyiv shot down the transport plane could be "a planned action to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and weaken international support for our state."
The United States has no confirmation of who may have been on board the plane, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
“We’ve seen the reports, but we’re not in any position to confirm them,” Kirby said.
Russia called for an emergency UN Security Council session to discuss the downing of the aircraft, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called a "criminal" act by Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian prisoners of war were transported to the Belgorod region in order to conduct yet another swap that was agreed between Moscow and Kyiv," Lavrov told a press conference at the United Nations in New York.
"Instead of this, the Ukrainian side launched an air defense missile from the Kharkiv region. It targeted the airplane and was a fatal strike."
Russian officials said earlier that the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three escorts.
A list of the six crew members who were supposed to be on the flight was obtained by RFE/RL. The deaths of three of the crew members were confirmed to RFE/RL by their relatives.
Video on social media showed a plane, which appears to be an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft, spiraling to the ground, followed by a loud bang and explosion that sent a ball of smoke and flames skyward.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the plane crash, saying he was still gathering information on the incident.
However, Russian lawmaker and retired General Andrei Kartapolov, speaking in a television interview, accused Ukraine of shooting the plane down, while the media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, citing what it called sources in the armed forces of Ukraine, wrote that Kyiv's military had indicated the crash was “their work,” adding that the plane was carrying missiles for Russia's S-300 air defense system. It later deleted the post.
Moscow and Kyiv have held several prisoner swaps since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that a drone had been shot down in the region but gave no further details.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP
Moldovan Foreign Minister Resigns; Two New Ministers Appointed
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced his resignation during a press briefing in Chisinau on on January 24, saying that he has achieved the goal set for him by pro-Western President Maia Sandu to bring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, closer to integration into the European Union.
Under Popescu's mandate, Moldova strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and hosted tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Moldova obtained the status of an EU candidate country in June 2022, together with Ukraine, and was given the green light to start membership negotiations in December.
"I have successfully fulfilled the objectives set for me at the beginning of my mandate and I now need a break," Popescu said.
Following Popescu's resignation, the Foreign Ministry will be led by Mihai Popsoi, the parliament's deputy speaker and a member of Sandu's governing Action and Solidarity (PAS) party, while Cristina Gherasimov, who is currently one of the three deputy foreign ministers, will be put in charge of a recently created European Integration Bureau.
During the government meeting on January 24 following Popescu's resignation, Prime Minister Dorin Recean had announced that Gherasimov would "lead the European Affairs Ministry and would coordinate the activity of the European Integration Bureau," giving the impression that the foreign ministry would be split into two new ministries.
However, government spokesman Daniel Voda issued a clarification after the meeting, saying that Gherasimov will be a minister without portfolio and will lead the European Integration Bureau.
The two new ministers will be sworn in next week, after Popescu leaves his position on January 29. He will also step down from his position as deputy prime minister.
Politically unaffiliated, Popescu was appointed foreign minister in August 2021, after Sandu beat Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election in November 2020.
The U.S.-educated Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and has had a steady ally in Popescu.
Moldova's diplomacy led by Popescu worked to distance the former Soviet republic from Russia, which still wields a strong influence in the country of 2.6 million sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and war-wracked Ukraine.
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expelled 45 Russian diplomats from Moscow's embassy in Chisinau in August after a media investigation revealed that the embassy building had an unusually high number of antennas installed on its roof that were suspected of gathering information for Russian intelligence services.
Popescu worked to strengthen ties with its Western neighbor Romania, with which Moldova shares a common history, ethnicity, and language.
A political scientist and former researcher for the Brussels-based Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS), Popescu has boosted security and defense cooperation with the EU and NATO and worked to establish the EU Partnership Mission Moldova in May.
He first had a stint as foreign minister from June to November 2019 in a short-lived government led by Sandu.
Berlin To Give Ukraine Anti-Submarine Helicopters, Says German Defense Minister
Germany will give Ukraine six Sikorsky Sea King anti-submarine warfare helicopters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced. "[The Sikorsky] Sea King is a proven and powerful helicopter that will help Ukrainians in areas from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting soldiers. This will be the first German delivery of this type," Pistorius said after the 18th meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group of more than 50 allies of Ukraine, which took place on January 23 online. At the start of the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on the members to continue providing assistance to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Polish Foreign Minister: 'Time Is Of The Essence' In Helping Ukraine Defeat Russia
BRUSSELS -- Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he is trying to “put some urgency” into providing ammunition and defense systems to avoid a “too little, too late” scenario as Ukraine fights off Russa’s full-scale invasion.
Speaking in an interview with RFE/RL on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers meeting on January 22, Sikorski said that, when he reflects on warnings he issued when he was Poland’s foreign minister in 2014 about the danger of Russian intentions in Ukraine, Europe wasn’t prepared to do anything about it.
“We might still be just like 10 years ago in the logic of too little, too late,” he said, stressing that Ukraine urgently needs ammunition and ways to protect its cities and infrastructure.
“Ukraine needs to be helped to recover its territory, and we need to find ways to do it on time,” he said. “Because time is of the essence.”
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Sikorski declined to speculate on how much time the EU has at its disposal in order to prepare for a possible attack from Russia’s side, but said that when Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens other countries like he threatened Ukraine, “I’m afraid that he’s credible. And therefore, we have to make preparations."
The minister, who returned to the foreign minister post in December when Poland swore in a new government, spoke about the challenges of providing military support particularly from the EU. Production capacity is not rising rapidly enough, he said, acknowledging that governments in the bloc should have written long-term contracts with manufacturers 18 months ago.
“It simply takes time to build new production lines,” he said. “I’m told that stuff is coming on line, but not fast enough.”
Sikorski spoke on the same day that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose office said Poland is planning a new defense package for Ukraine that represents “a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs.”
Sikorski didn't provide details about the defense package but said it wasn’t the only thing to come out of the meeting. Poland also said it would join the Group of Seven’s security guarantees offered in July and extend a military loan to Ukraine for purchases in Poland.
There also will be regular government-to-government consultations between Warsaw and Kyiv.
“We have the best possible relations with the Ukrainian government,” Sikorski said but added that Polish farmers and truckers who recently blockaded Polish-Ukrainian border crossings have a "real issue" over the increase in trade and transportation across the border.
Sikorski said he has regular contact with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and noted that Poland has put forth some solutions. The goal is to find “creative solutions to level the playing field for competition between truckers from Ukraine and Poland.”
Sikorski said that, while Poland appreciates that Ukraine is in "dire need of our solidarity," the solidarity of all of Europe "cannot fall on just one section of the Polish economy.”
Turkish Parliament Approves Sweden's NATO Membership, Lifting Key Hurdle
Turkish legislators on January 23 endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance. The legislators ratified Sweden’s accession protocol 287 to 55 with four abstentions. The ratification will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift. “Today we are one step closer to becoming a full member of NATO,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X, formerly Twitter. The ratification leaves Hungary as the only NATO ally that has not approved Sweden’s accession.
Measles Cases Soar In Europe, WHO Says, Noting Highest Numbers In Russia, Kazakhstan
The number of measles cases soared in Europe in 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on January 23 as it called for urgent vaccination efforts to halt the spread.
Some 41 countries out of 53 that the WHO includes in its Europe region reported the infectious disease. There were 42,200 cases in 2023, up from 941 in 2022.
Russia and Kazakhstan fared the worst, with about 10,000 cases each from January to October last year. In Western Europe, Britain had the most cases with 183.
The WHO said there were nearly 21,000 hospitalizations and five measles-related deaths in the January-October period in the 51 countries in its European region.
New cases were reported on January 23 in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Three children at a kindergarten in Sarajevo were infected, Ademir Spahic, representative of the Health Center of Sarajevo Canton, confirmed to RFE/RL.
"All of this is the result of the anti-vaxxer lobby. I call once again on parents to vaccinate their children," Spahic said.
Vaccines against measles are part of the compulsory immunization program in Bosnia.
In the Tuzla Canton in northern Bosnia, a measles epidemic was declared on January 19. About 30 children were hospitalized.
Spahic said the competent health institutions in Sarajevo Canton will eventually decide if and when a measles epidemic should be declared.
Vaccination rates against measles slipped during the COVID-19 pandemic and the WHO says urgent vaccination efforts are now needed.
Some 1.8 million infants in the WHO's Europe region were not vaccinated against measles between 2020 and 2022.
"It is vital that all countries are prepared to rapidly detect and timely respond to measles outbreaks, which could endanger progress towards measles elimination," the WHO said.
Measles is caused by a virus and spreads easily when people breathe, cough, or sneeze. It is most common in children but can affect anyone. Symptoms often include a rash, running nose, cough, and watery eyes.
The vaccination against the disease consist of two shots, usually one at nine months of age and the second at 15-18 months. It is often given along with one for mumps and rubella.
At least 95 percent of children need to be fully vaccinated against the disease in a locality to prevent outbreaks.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AFP
CIA Tries To Recruit Double Agents In Russia With New Video
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has released a Russian-language video to try to persuade Russian intelligence employees to switch sides and work as double agents for Washington. The video, released on the CIA's social media channels on January 22, tries to appeal to Russians working in intelligence agencies who may feel betrayed by what it called corruption in elite circles and the poor way the Russian armed forces are equipped and supplied. "Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do. You are not powerless," says the video before detailing ways to contact the CIA.
Belarusian Authorities Detain More Than 70 People In One Day, Human Rights Center Says
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said that Belarusian authorities detained more than 70 people on January 23 amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
According to Vyasna, some of those detained were released after they were questioned and their homes searched, while some remained in custody as raids and detentions continued into the evening. In some cases entire families were detained.
Many of the people detained are either former political prisoners or relatives of individuals who are behind bars on what are seen as politically motivated charges.
Noted activist Barys Khamayda, 76, was detained in the northeastern city of Vitsebsk. according to Vyasna. Last summer he was sentenced to 15 days in jail for displaying a sticker with a symbol of the short-lived first democratic republic of Belarus.
Another of the detained people is Maryna Adamovich, the wife of Mikalay Statkevich -- a noted opposition activist who is serving a 14-year prison term, Vyasna said.
During some of the questionings and searches, Belarusian KGB officers said the raids and detentions were linked to investigations into the "financing of extremist groups" and "participation in extremist activities."
Other people told Vyasna that the officers said the raids and detentions were related to a criminal investigation of the INeedHelpBY project, which has been labeled an "extremist organization."
Local activists told RFE/RL that security officers and police detained several activists in the southeastern city of Homel after their homes were searched, including Alyaksey Ramanau.
Last week, police in the western region of Brest detained six men on unspecified charges after searching their homes, breaking car windows, and destroying items inside their houses.
One of the men, whose house was searched was bleeding when he was taken to the hospital, Vyasna said, citing witnesses.
The raids and arrests came after relatives of several political prisoners and self-exiled activists were detained across the country in recent weeks.
According to Vyasna, as of January 23, the number of political prisoners in the country is 1,415.
