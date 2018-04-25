Dozens Of Wildfires Sweep Across Siberia, Russia's Far East

As many as 37 wildfires have been reported in Siberia and Russia's Far East, sweeping across more than 4,200 hectares of land.

Russia's Federal Forest Protection Service said on April 25 that the largest wildfires were raging in the Amur and Zabaikalye regions.

Wildfires were also reported in the regions of Buryatia, Irkutsk, and Tuva.

The service said that in the Far East, forests in the Jewish Autonomous Region, Khabarovsk Krai, and Primorsky Krai were also hit by blazes.

Russia's wildfire season usually starts in April or May each year and mainly affects thick forests in Siberia and the Far East.

In April 2015, wildfires left at least 34 people dead in southern Siberia and hundreds of others homeless.