Romania Accuses Russia Of 'Serious Escalation' After Drone Hits Apartment Building

Romania has accused Russia of a "serious and irresponsible escalation" after a drone hit a high-rise building inside Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine.

The drone entered Romanian airspace during overnight attacks on Ukraine and crashed into a residential building in Galati, a city on the Danube River, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a May 29 press release. According to the ministry, the crash sparked a fire, prompting an emergency response involving multiple security and rescue agencies.

According to Romanian officials, the building was evacuated and at least two people sustained minor injuries.

"This incident represents a serious and irresponsible escalation on the part of the Russian Federation," Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu Oana said in a post on X.

Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

She added that Bucharest had informed EU members states, NATO allies, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and "requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania."

"The Russian Federation bears direct responsibility for these grave and irresponsible actions," Oana said.

US Congressman Joe Wilson said that Russia, "belligerently and unprovoked," had attacked Romania, saying "families sleeping in their homes are the target" and that "deterrence is the only way to stop Russia's perverse acts."

NATO has condemned what it called "Russia's recklessness," the alliance's spokesperson, Allison Hart, said in a post on X.

She said that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is in touch with Romanian authorities, adding that "NATO will continue to strengthen our defences against all threats, including drones."

Romania, a NATO and EU member that shares a 650-kilometers border with Ukraine, has recorded 28 Russian drone incursions into its airspace since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports along the Danube River amid its full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

"Russia's war of aggression has crossed yet another line," European Commission President Ursula von der ‌Leyen wrote on X.

"A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory," she said.

"We will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions."

With reporting by Reuters