Russia Targets Three Ukrainian Regions In Fresh Wave Of Drone Strikes As Fighting Continues In East, South

Russia launched a fresh round of drone strikes on southern Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said on October 10, as the Ukrainian military said its forces repelled several waves of Russian counterattacks in the east while continuing its offensive operations in the south.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 26 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight on three southern regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report.

"The Russian Federation carried out another air strike against Ukraine, using 36 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Twenty-six drones were destroyed by air-defense forces," the message said.

The Russian drones were launched against targets in the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion in the city of Odesa.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified "logistics infrastructure" had been hit.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled five Russian counterattacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region and in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The General Staff said Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk and in the Melitopol direction of the southern Zaporizhzhya region.

Since the start of their counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops have been attempting to retake Bakhmut, a town captured earlier this year by Russian forces after months of some of the bloodiest fighting in the war.

Ukrainian troops have also focused on reaching the city of Melitopol in an attempt to cut off a land bridge that links Moscow-occupied territory in the east to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.



The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.

On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 9 called for Western unity and more engagement in solving international crises.

Zelenskiy drew a parallel between the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas militants and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

WATCH: After escaping Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, some 14,000 Ukrainian nationals who fled to Israel have found themselves under attack again as Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on the country.

"The only difference is that Israel has been attacked by a terrorist group while Ukraine was attacked by a terrorist state," Zelenskiy told NATO's Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen via video link on October 9.

"The intentions declared are different, but the essence is the same," he added. "This is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes. This is not the time to isolate ourselves. This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs."



Zelenskiy said later in his evening address that a war in the Middle East would be in Russia's interests.

"Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia's interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions, and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe," Zelenskiy said.

"And we know how to counter this threat. We are preparing the appropriate steps. Most importantly, we defend the need for maximum world unity," he said.

With reporting by AP and Reuters