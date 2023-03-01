News
Ukrainian Official Says Kyiv had Nothing To Do With Drones Reported In Russia
KYIV -- Ukraine has denied any involvement with a series of drones that flew into Russian territory -- including one that got to within 100 kilometers of Moscow, prompting the Kremlin to order the military to tighten up its air defenses.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote on Twitter on March 1 that "Ukraine does not carry out attacks on Russian territory" and had nothing to do with drones that fell and exploded on Russian territory.
Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, but has consistently refused to take responsibility for several strikes that have occurred on Russian soil since the conflict started.
"Ukraine is conducting a defensive war with the goal of restoring control over all of its occupied territories," Podolyak added.
A day earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said its antiaircraft units knocked down two drones in the Krasnodar Krai region and one in the Republic of Adygea. The first two drones fell near an oil reserve belonging to energy giant Rosneft in the city of Tuapse, causing a fire that did not reach the reserve, the ministry said.
In addition, one drone was downed in the Bryansk region and another crashed down near the city of Kolomna, near Moscow.
While none of the drones caused any casualties, President Vladimir Putin on March 1 ordered the country's defense systems to step up their protection of the border and the country's airspace.
Russian officials have previously accused Ukraine of carrying out sabotage attacks with drones on infrastructure such as oil refineries and military installations near the border with Ukraine.
Some analysts said the spate of recent drone flights into Russian territory could be practice runs for a potential future strike by Ukraine deep inside Russia.
Amid the February 28 reports about the drones, authorities in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, closed the airspace over the city and stopped all flights to and from the city's Pulkovo airport. Media reports said the measure was carried out after an unknown flying object was discovered above St. Petersburg. Air traffic has since resumed.
The Defense Ministry said the closure of the airspace was part of "training by antiaircraft units to improve the coordination of its activities with civil aviation entities."
With reporting by UNIAN
Russian Anti-War Teen Jailed For Interview With RFE/RL Mistreated, Threatened, Lawyer Says
An 18-year-old Moscow anti-war activist arrested last week for giving an interview to RFE/RL’s Russian Service, has been threatened and mistreated, his lawyer says. Maksim Lypkan's lawyer, Alan Kachmazov, says cellmates forcibly shaved his client’s head, leaving a Mohawk strip on it, and threatened to rape him. The forced hairstyle resembles a rooster's head, while in the post-Soviet criminal world Roosters (Petukhi) are considered to be the lowest caste of inmates, who constantly face sexual abuse and other types of humiliation. Lypkan is charged with distributing false information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Fighting For Bakhmut 'Intensifies,' Zelenskiy Says, As Russia Throws In More Troops
Ferocious fighting is under way for Bakhmut, where Ukrainian defenders have been confronted with wave after wave of Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the military reported yet another increase in assaults on the city in the eastern Donetsk region on March 1.
Moscow's forces also launched attacks on the Donetsk cities of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar, which together with Bakhmut have been the primary targets of Russia's offensive for several weeks, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report.
Ukrainian forces repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in a day, the military said, a stark increase compared to 60 attacks in the previous 24 hours. Two Iranian-made drones were also shot down by the Ukrainian air defense, the military said, adding that several civilians were wounded in 12 air strikes and two missile strikes recorded over the past day.
Russia has been using large numbers of infantry soldiers in its relentless attempts at surrounding Bakhmut, putting growing pressure on the Ukrainian forces.
"Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only increasing," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 28.
A U.S. Defense Department official on February 28 described the front line in Ukraine as a "grinding slog" but said he did not expect Russia to be able to make significant territorial gains in the near term.
"You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months," Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, told a U.S. House of Representatives hearing.
"I do not think that there's anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so."
On February 27, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in the Bakhmut area had become "extremely tense."
"Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy has been throwing into combat the best prepared assault units of Wagner [mercenaries], who are attempting to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," Syrskiy said.
Confronted with a steady increase in Russian pressure, Ukrainian forces may "strategically pull back" from Bakhmut, an adviser to Zelenskiy said on February 28.
"Russia is attempting to encircle it [Bakhmut] right now and they're using their best Wagner troops, apparently, the most well trained and the most experienced to do that," economic adviser Oleksandr Rodnyanskiy told CNN.
"Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but, if need be, they will strategically pull back -- because we're not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing," Rodnyanskiy said.
Zelenskiy has called on Kyiv's Western allies to supply Ukraine with war planes that would allow Ukrainian forces to put up a more efficient defense.
With reporting by Reuters and CNN
Ukraine War Set To Divide As India Hosts G20 Foreign Ministers
Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken was due in New Delhi on March 1 alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20), with Ukraine and tensions with China set to overshadow attempts by host India to forge unity among the world's top economies. A meeting was seen as unlikely between the two men, who have not been in the same room since a G20 meeting in Bali in July when, according to Western officials, Lavrov walked out. They last met individually in January 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Pakistani Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
A court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case involving state gifts and concealing his assets from the sale of the gifts.
The judge hearing the case in the Islamabad district court said Khan was repeatedly given the opportunity to appear in court but failed to do so. Judge Zafar Iqbal said that this was why the warrant being issued for his arrest on February 28 did not include the possibility of bail.
Khan's lawyer asked the court to postpone the hearing for five days because Khan was appearing in court in two other cases. Iqbal dismissed the request and questioned how it was possible for the leader of the Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI) to be present at two other hearings, but not in his courtroom.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of the PTI, said Khan had gone from one court to another in “fake cases” as he attended the hearings amid tight security and thousands of supporters.
The hearings in the other courts ruled that Khan was immune from arrest on separate charges relating to allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician, and graft. Interim bail was granted in each of the cases.
Khan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, said Khan would appear at the next hearing before Iqbal, but the lawyer for the Election Commission opposed any postponement.
The coalition government led by Khan's successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, filed the case against the former premier in August 2022, accusing him of not mentioning gifts and money while detailing assets received through the sale of the gifts received while in office.
The Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from the National Assembly for providing "false information" about his assets in the proceedings before Iqbal, known as the Tosha Khana case.
Tosha Khana refers to the place where leaders of the country, members of parliament, bureaucrats, and other high-ranking officials leave gifts received during foreign trips. According to Tosha Khana rules, officials must inform the Cabinet Division about gifts they receive.
Khan said that the accusations against him in the Tosha Khana case are "baseless" and have been made to seek "political revenge."
In his reply, he said that he had not given any wrong information and had revealed all the details.
Khan, whose seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, remains vacant, was ousted in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote. He has accused Sharif of conspiring with the United States to oust him from power. Washington has rejected the accusation, and Khan has never provided any evidence for his claim.
The former cricket star was shot in the leg during a protest rally on November 3 as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.
Khan told supporters at a rally on November 26 that he wanted to avoid “havoc” in the country and dropped his demands for an early election.
With reporting by AP
UN Nuclear Watchdog Confirms Inspectors Found Particles Of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium In Iran
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to nearly 84 percent in Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment site, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed on February 28.
Grossi confirmed that the uranium particles had a purity level of 83.7 percent, which is just below the 90 percent purity needed for nuclear weapons, raising concerns that Iran could quickly use the material to produce an atomic bomb.
The traces were discovered in January during an inspection of the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, and the IAEA is in discussions with Iran to clarify their origin.
The Iranian authorities explained to the IAEA that the extremely high enrichment level is the result of "unintended fluctuations."
A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to the level of 84 percent as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60 percent purity.
However, experts say such variance in the purity would appear suspicious to inspectors.
The information about the discovery of the particles is contained in a confidential quarterly report by the IAEA that leaked out earlier on February 28.
The 2015 nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018, limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent -- enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. Talks to revive the deal have been frozen for months.
Grossi warned in January that Iran now has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs if it chooses. But it likely would take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile.
Tehran has always stressed that it is only interested in peaceful nuclear technology.
The report also said Iran has almost 435 kilograms of uranium at 20 percent purity. That is 48 kilograms more than in the previous quarterly report in November.
The stockpile of 60 percent uranium increased by 25 kilograms and currently stands at just under 88 kilograms, according to the report. Nonproliferation experts have said Tehran has no civilian use for uranium purified to the level of 60 percent.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said both her country and Israel are worried about the reported 84 percent enriched uranium.
"We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran's part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment," Baerbock said on February 28. "There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level."
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is visiting Berlin, said there were two options to deal with Iran: reimposing UN sanctions using the so-called snapback mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal or having a "credible military option on the table."
He said based on Israeli intelligence "this is the right time to work on these two specific steps."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Republika Srpska Implements Property Law In Direct Challenge To High Representative
A law on state property has taken effect in Republika Srpska despite attempts by High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt to block it.
The law on immovable state property used for the functions of public authorities came into effect on February 28, the Republika Srpska's authority responsible for property matters told RFE/RL.
It is seen as an attempt by Republika Srpska to transfer state property from Bosnia to the Serb entity.
The implementation of the law is a direct challenge to previous decisions by Schmidt to repeal the original decree creating the law and his decision on February 27 to suspend it pending a final decision by Bosnia's Constitutional Court.
Republika Srpska says the law aims to ensure that properties used by the authorities of Republika Srpska, including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments founded by Republika Srpska, belong to them.
Schmidt said on February 27 that the matter of state property "cannot be solved by unilateral actions and reminded all decision makers that the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina is the right place to resolve that issue."
He said until the court rules "legal insecurity must be avoided."
Schmidt attempted to block the law last year by declaring unconstitutional a decree issued by Zeljka Cvijanovic, then-president of Republika Srpska, on the enactment of the law. He also said then that the Bosnian Constitutional Court should decide the matter, but at the same time called on Bosnian politicians to sit down and discuss the future of state property and reach a reasonable solution.
That decision on April 12, 2022, was the first time Schmidt used powers allowing his office to impose or change laws, remove elected and appointed officials from their positions. The Office of the High Representative was granted those powers in the implementation of the peace accords that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
Despite Schmidt’s decision to repeal the decree, the law on immovable properties was published in the official journal of Republika Srpska and was passed by the Republika Srpska Assembly on February 10.
The Peace Implementation Council for Bosnia-Herzegovina, and international body that includes representatives of the United States, Russia, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Japan, and the European Union asked Bosnia in September 2004 to come up with a permanent solution for the issue of state property.
Finland Starts Construction Of Russian Border Fence
Finland says it has begun construction of a 200-kilometer fence on the Russian border as Helsinki fears Moscow could use migrant flows at the frontier for political purposes. Terrain work were set to begin on February 28 "with forest clearance and will proceed in such a way that road construction and fence installation can be started in March," the Finnish Border Guard said. The pilot project at the Imatra border crossing is expected to be completed by the end of June, it added. Construction of a further 70 kilometers, mainly in southeastern Finland, will take place between 2023 and 2025.
Kalmyk Activist Who Fled Russia Unable To Enter Mongolia Due To Expired Passport
A leading Kalmyk activist who says he may face persecution if he is deported to Russia has not been allowed to enter Mongolia over his expired Russian passport.
Batyr Boromangnaev, who is deputy of Kalmyk’s self-governing Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people and former leader of the Yabloko party's branch in Kalmykia, is currently stuck at immigration services in Ulan Bator's international airport.
He told RFE/RL on February 28 that his passport expired while he was temporarily detained in Kazakhstan, which he passed through en route to Mongolia.
According to Boromangnaev, Mongol authorities tried to deport him to Kazakhstan, the last country he was in before arriving in Mongolia, but the move was postponed until March 2 after he filed a request addressed to Mongolia's chief of the Border Guard Service not to deport him.
"Formally, the border guarding service officers are carrying out their duties and act in accordance with the regulations, but they in fact are trying to remove from the country a person who may face persecution on politically motivated charges," Boromangnaev told RFE/RL.
"I thought I was going to the cradle of the Mongol people, to a democratic country, where my situation would be fully understood," he added.
The Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people has regularly coordinated Kalmyk activists' congresses in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia near the North Caucasus region since 2015.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most of the group's members fled the country.
In October 2022, Boromangnaev's group published a declaration on Kalmykia's independence from Russia.
The influx of Russian citizens, mostly of Kalmyk, Buryat, and Tyvan origin, to Mongolia has dramatically increased since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to support the war in Ukraine in late September last year.
Kalmyks in Russia's southwest and Buryats in Siberia are mostly Buddhist, Mongol-speaking ethnic groups. Tyvans are another mostly Buddhist indigenous people in Siberia, whose language is Turkic.
Iran's Former Crown Prince Says Fall Of Regime Would Have Global Effect
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the fall of the Islamic republic and the establishment of a democratic government would not only liberate Iranians from the tyranny of a "terrorist regime," but also benefit global peace and stability and ensure the interests of the international community.
Pahlavi, currently in the United Kingdom on the third phase of a European trip after attending the Munich Security Conference alongside other political activists, said in a speech at the Oxford Union student society on February 28 that a regime change would end human rights violations, an aggressive foreign policy, and "behavior inconsistent with peace and stability" now occurring in Iran.
Pahlavi's father, the former Shah of Iran, was deposed during the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The crown prince, who has lived in exile since he was 17, is using his tour across Europe to work with the West on issues such as making the Internet more accessible to Iranians, who are constrained by the regime's throttling of cyberspace to keep dissent from spreading, and to proscribe the country's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military force.
Prior to his speech at the Oxford Union, Pahlavi met with British lawmakers along with Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
The two also asked Iranian protester Vahid Beheshti, who has been on a hunger strike outside the House of Commons for days, to end his hunger strike. Beheshti had been protesting to persuade Britain to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Pahlavi is scheduled to speak at the European Parliament on March 10 at the invitation of Charlie Weimers, a representative of Sweden in the European Parliament.
Iran has been roiled by unrest that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
On February 10, a group of exiled Iranian opposition figures pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help recent nationwide protests in Iran against the country's Islamic theocracy.
The eight figures, including Pahlavi, said they were working on a charter for a transition to a new pluralistic system that would be followed by free elections.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Another Group Of Iranian Pupils Falls Ill; Lawmaker Calls For Investigation
An Iranian member of parliament has acknowledged reports of several groups of female students falling ill in at least 15 cities, with many being hospitalized in recent months.
Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari announced the news at a meeting of the Iranian Parliament on February 28, asking the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill with the cause unknown.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on February 28 that the girls were deliberately poisoned.
“This is an act of terrorism, and the Islamic republic’s failure to take it seriously for months raises serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks,” said Hadi Ghaemi in a news release.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the news release said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
Children’s rights activist Hedie Kimiaee said Iranian authorities have been trying to suppress information about the death of girl.
“Even though this student had no prior illness, the authorities are trying to write a false medical report saying she had a long history of illness,” Kimiaee was quoted as saying in the news release. “Qom’s prosecutor has also warned the family not to talk to the media [and told them to] bury Fatemeh without notice.”
Many Iranians have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases. Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
Meanwhile, other have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as "revenge" for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, a women's public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
A teacher from Qom -– which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that out of 250 students, only 50 attended classes.
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counter-rallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Orders Interior Ministry To Pay Compensation To Opposition Politician
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Novgorod on February 28 ordered the Interior Ministry to pay 20,000 rubles ($265) to Viktor Shalyakin, the chairman of the opposition Yabloko party's local branch, for wrongfully fining him in May 2022 for "discrediting Russia's armed forces" during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Shalyakin's case stemmed from his posting on social media a video about the Soviet-Afghan war and a crisis in Georgia. The court's decision was later cancelled after linguists concluded that Shalyakin's post was not related to the ongoing war in Ukraine, after which Shalyakin sued the ministry. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Romania Warns Of 'Fake News' About It Massing Troops On Moldovan Border
Romania's Defense Ministry has warned that dozens of social-media posts claiming Bucharest has been massing troops and military equipment at its border with Moldova are part of "a fake news" campaign launched by the Kremlin since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
"We remind everyone that the accuracy of such sensationalist and panicky information can best be verified by consulting official sources," the ministry said on February 28.
Moldova is sandwiched between EU- and NATO-member Romania and Ukraine, with which it shares a 1,200-kilometer border. Russia maintains more than 1,000 troops in Moldova's separatist region of Transndiester.
Russia has falsely claimed that Ukraine is planning to invade Transdniester, raising suspicions that Moscow is looking for a pretext to annex the separatist region, as it did with Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have warned that Moscow is planning destabilizing actions inside the country to justify a Russian invasion from Transdniester that could transform Moldova into a launch pad for Russian attacks on Ukraine.
A Twitter account called Geoinsider that bears the site's "verified" blue check mark published on February 26 an image allegedly depicting Romanian troops moving toward the Moldovan border.
The caption of the image read, "Romania deployed antiaircraft systems to the border with Moldova. Romanian military tanks and armored vehicles have also been deployed at the border."
The post by the account, which claims to be located in the U.S. state of Massachusetts and reports "geopolitical & military news from all over the world,” has since been deleted.
However, it was reposted several hundred times by dozens of Twitter accounts, with some even claiming that Romanian troops had already crossed into Moldova.
In a statement to RFE/RL, Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu rejected those claims, saying that "there have been no changes whatsoever in the deployment of Romanian forces and antiaircraft systems."
Much of Moldova was part of Romania until World War II, before being occupied by the Soviet Union and transformed into a Soviet republic. Romania and Moldova share a common history, culture, and language.
Spinu told RFE/RL that the Romanian military had been facing a wave of fake news since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with some posts going viral.
He said the Defense Ministry had established its own anti-fake-news platform called Inforadar to discredit and dispute the fake claims.
The ministry said separately on February 27 that the screenshots posted on social media were actually taken during the National Day military parade in the city of Alba Iulia on December 1, 2022, and that familiar landmarks, such as the city stadium, are visible in the background on video.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Sandu in Poland and "reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
With reporting by G4media.ro
CORRECTION: This article has been amended to clarify that the year in which the military parade took in Alba Iulia was 2022, not 2002.
Finland Moves Closer To Joining NATO Without Sweden, Which Stoltenberg Calls 'Top Priority'
Finland has kicked off a parliamentary debate aimed at accelerating the country's NATO bid, increasing the likelihood it will leave neighbor and military partner Sweden behind.
Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military nonalignment and applied to join the alliance in May 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But facing fewer diplomatic hurdles than Stockholm, Helsinki appears set to move forward faster.
The two countries have the backing of all but two of NATO's 30 members, the holdouts being Hungary and particularly Turkey.
Speaking in Helsinki, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said membership for the two Nordic countries was "a top priority," and urged Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify their accession.
Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin that progress was being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn't disclose details.
"I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO," he added. "The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russian Journalist Fined For Calling Ukraine Conflict 'War' During Interview
Russian journalist Yulia Starostina, who worked as a volunteer to help Ukrainian refugees, was fined 50,000 rubles ($660) on February 28 for "discrediting" Russia's armed forces during Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A Moscow court concluded that Starostina was guilty because she described the invasion as a war in an interview with Dozhd TV in December. The Kremlin refers to it as "a special military operation," and have made it illegal to call it otherwise. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
NATO Chief: Ukraine Will Join, But In 'Long Term'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the "long term," but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining independent in the face of Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland's capital, Helsinki, on February 28 that "the issue now is that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation, and therefore we need to support Ukraine." After Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the U.S.-led military alliance to grant his country fast-track membership.
Russia Fines Wikipedia Over Military 'Misinformation'
The Wikimedia Foundation was fined 2 million rubles ($27,000) by a Russian court on February 28 after the authorities accused it of failing to delete "misinformation" about the Russian military from Wikipedia, the courts service said. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Russia introduced sweeping new laws restricting what people can report about the conflict, fining or blocking websites that spread information at odds with the Kremlin's official narrative. Wikimedia, which owns Wikipedia, was already fined last year after it failed to delete two articles related to the war, including one on "evaluations of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Police Say Suspected Coordinator Of Attacks On Journalists Apprehended
ASTANA -- The Kazakh Interior Ministry says police have apprehended a person who allegedly coordinated a recent series of attacks on independent journalists.
Ministry official Albina Makhambetova said on February 28 that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev" had been detained in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, after police and security officers found materials in his home suggesting that he had coordinated the attacks on several noted journalists.
"The main goal of the attacks carried out by the criminal group was to discredit Kazakhstan's president and his ongoing democratic reforms," Makhambetova said. "The suspect was placed in a pretrial detention center. No more details can be revealed as the investigation is under way."
She added that other individuals arrested earlier on suspicion of carrying out the attacks were charged with the obstruction of journalistic activities, violating privacy, issuing threats, damaging private property, and hooliganism.
The police said last week they had detained 18 people suspected of attacking six journalists and bloggers, as well as one associated individual, in a spate of incidents since September 2022.
It remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
Makhambetova's statement comes five days after the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists urged theKazakh authorities to "thoroughly investigate" the series of attacks on independent journalists.
Last week, a masked man physically attacked investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov while shouting "don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
On February 20, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said his cameraman Roman Yegorov's two cars were torched in an arson attack.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
International human rights watchdogs and several Western embassies have also urged the Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Belarusian Stroke Victim Jailed For Lukashenka Caricature
Amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent, Belarusian blogger Mikalay Klimovich, who recently suffered a stroke and had heart surgery, was sentenced to one year in prison on February 28 for posting an online caricature of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The day before, activist Alyaksandr Yemyalyanau was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of insulting Lukashenka and inciting social hatred. The crackdown was spurred by a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed a sixth term in office to Lukashenka. Opposition and Western governments have said the poll was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Taliban Says Senior IS Member Killed In Kabul Raid
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on February 28 that a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) militant group was killed by Taliban security forces. Qari Fateh, the regional IS intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS member in a Kabul raid on February 27, Mujahid said. Another senior IS leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was killed in a previous raid in Kabul earlier this month, he added. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, it has fought off attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan, an IS offshoot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian Airport In St. Petersburg Temporarily Suspends All Flights
Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights on February 28, the city government said. It did not provide a reason. An unconfirmed media report from online Russian news outlet Baza said an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky and that fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Data from the Flight Radar website showed a number of domestic flights headed for St. Petersburg turning back.
Zelenskiy Says Situation Increasingly 'Difficult' As Russia Steps Up Assault On Bakhmut
Russia's offensive in the east is increasingly zeroing in on the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said on February 28, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warning that the situation is becoming "extremely difficult" for the Ukrainian defenders of the city.
"Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only increasing," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.
Ukrainian forces repelled more than 60 attacks by Russian troops in the eastern region of Donetsk over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff said in its morning briefing on February 28.
Russian attacks continue to focus on the Lymansk, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, but the main vector of the Russian assault remains Bakhmut, it added.
Zelenskiy said that "the enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defense" in the embattled city, which is in the eastern Donetsk region.
Russian troops have been trying to encircle Bakhmut, where fighting has picked up since last month, in an attempt to cut off the Ukrainian forces' supply lines, but have met with fierce resistance.
"Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on February 27.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers say Russian troops continue to launch daily attacks with small infantry units, despite suffering major losses.
A U.S. Defense Department official on February 28 described the front line in Ukraine as a "grinding slog" and said he did not expect Russia to be able to make significant territorial gains in the near term.
"You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months," Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, told a U.S. House of Representatives hearing. "I do not think that there's anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so."
Zelenskiy again called on Kyiv's Western allies to supply Ukraine with warplanes that would allow Ukrainian forces to defend the entire country from "Russian terror."
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in the Bakhmut area had become "extremely tense."
"Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy has been throwing in combat the best-prepared assault units of Wagner [mercenaries], who are attempting to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," Syrskiy said.
The General Staff said Russia conducted eight missile strikes and 32 air strikes over the past 24 hours in the east.
The Ukrainian Air Force launched four air strikes on Russian concentration areas, the General Staff said.
The previous day, the Ukrainian military noted that Russia was increasing the number of personnel in the east, sending fresh contingents of conscripts to the region of Luhansk.
"According to available information, up to 200 conscripts from the Rostov region have been transferred to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region," the General Staff said in its evening report.
With reporting by Reuters
Blinken Starts Asia Trip With Promise Of New Aid To Central Asia
ASTANA -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised to help ease the reliance of countries in Central Asia on Moscow as concern over the Kremlin's influence grows amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Visiting the Kazakh capital, Astana, on February 28, Blinken announced $25 million in new support to diversify trade routes and create jobs in the region at the C5+1 diplomatic summit attended by the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
Amid Moscow's war against Ukraine, Blinken said the United States backed the "sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity" of the nations of Central Asia, which like Ukraine are former Soviet republics.
The Kazakh presidential press service said President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called Blinken's visit "important as an additional impetus to our strategic cooperation."
The C5+1 diplomatic summit has been held several times since 2015.
The U.S. State Department in a statement on February 27 described the C5+1 as a summit that "enhances cooperation with, and among, Central Asian countries (the C5) to advance our shared goal: an independent, prosperous, and secure Central Asia that addresses common concerns in partnership with the United States."
"The C5+1 is one means for the United States to support the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the C5," the statement said.
Unlike fellow former Soviet republic Belarus, Central Asian nations have reacted more cautiously toward Moscow over the unnerving war against Ukraine as they try to balance deep relations with the Kremlin.
The United States, meanwhile, has looked to avoid hurting the region with its sanctions against Russia, especially in the energy sector, which provides vital revenues to Central Asia.
Blinken will travel later on February 28 to Uzbekistan as he makes his way to India for a Group of 20 meeting.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Belarus's Lukashenka Arrives On China Visit
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit February 28 as geopolitical tensions rise over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China said the visit is an "opportunity to promote the further development of all-around cooperation between the two countries," but there have been growing concerns that China is considering providing military assistance to Russia, something U.S. officials say would bring serious consequences. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Serbia, Kosovo Agree No More Talks Needed On EU Plan To Normalize Relations
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed that no further talks are needed on an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and expressed their readiness to continue with its implementation, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Speaking on February 27 after hosting talks in Brussels between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Borrell said the leaders agreed "no further discussions" were needed on the deal.
But he said that "further negotiations are still needed" on how the agreement and previous commitments made by the two sides would be implemented.
Borrell said earlier on Twitter that "some progress" had been made at the meeting and added that "more work is needed."
Borrell will convene another meeting between Vucic and Kurti in March with the aim of finalizing discussions on the part of the agreement that will guide the implementation phase.
Borrell's office published the plan later on February 27.
The 11-point document says that neither side will resort to violence to resolve a dispute nor seek to prevent the other from joining the European Union or other international bodies.
"The parties shall develop normal, good-neighborly relations with each other on the basis of equal rights. Both parties shall mutually recognize their respective documents and national symbols, including passports, diplomas, license plates, and customs stamps," according to Article 1.
"Serbia will not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organization," Article 4 says.
The EU previously said the agreement included other measures to improve the lives of people in both Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008. Serbia still regards it as a breakaway province.
Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, will visit Kosovo and Serbia to continue the EU's diplomatic effort and prepare for the next high-level meeting, Borrell said.
The EU reminded both parties of their obligation to implement all previous dialogue agreements, which remain valid and binding.
Both sides agreed to refrain from any uncoordinated actions that could lead to renewed tensions on the ground and disrupt the negotiations, the statement added.
Vucic said the meeting with Kurti was "difficult," but that he believed more meetings would take place, including one in North Macedonia on March 18. Borrell will visit the region at that time, Vucic said.
Vucic expressed hope that it would be possible to reach some compromises and to work on the implementation of existing agreements. He said he would clear his schedule to work with Lajcak on the implementation plan.
The formation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority has been a main sticking point, and Vucic said he continued to insist on it, while Kurti was not ready to accept it.
"We will see if he will in the future," Vucic said.
Kurti reiterated that the formation of an association can be considered under several conditions, including that it was "in accordance with the constitution and laws" of Kosovo and that it not be monoethnic.
After the meeting, he said there was "confirmation that the European proposal is acceptable and unchangeable" and progress is now expected on the implementation plan.
"We are on the right track and in the direction of normalizing relations. It is an agreement of symmetry, good-neighborliness, and cooperation in the future," Kurti said of the EU plan, which also has the backing of the United States.
He said the agreement wasn't signed because "the other side wasn't ready to sign," adding that it was "a shame" that it wasn't signed, "since we agreed."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
