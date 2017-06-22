Russian Duma Approves Bill To Protect Top Officials' Personal Data

Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, has approved a bill that would allow classifying personal data of top officials and other individuals who are under the protection of the Federal Protection Service (FSO).

The proposed legislation approved in its third and final reading on June 21 would request the FSO to "provide protection of personal data of individuals under state protection and members of their families."

Individuals under FSO protection include Russia's top officials, regional governors, heads of state-owned companies, as well as their family members.

According to the draft law, personal data such as information about their real estate and bank accounts could be classified if the FSO determines it is necessary.

The bill now has to be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, and then signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law -- a move that would complicate investigations into alleged corruption among top officials.

The vote in the Duma follows nationwide anticorruption protests on Mach 26 and June 12 that drew tens of thousands of people to the streets of Moscow and other Russian cities.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax