Russia's Election Chief Denies Delay Of State Duma Vote Being Considered

The head of Russia's Central Election Commission has denied reports that the country's upcoming State Duma elections could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There have been no discussions about a possible postponement of the election," Ella Pamfilova told the state news agency TASS on July 10. "The elections will be held in accordance with the presidential decree and voting will take place on September 17, 18, and 19. There is no doubt that the elections will be held on time."

Pamfilova was responding to a report by the Yekaterinburg-based online news agency Ura.ru that authorities were discussing the idea of putting off the election until the end of 2021 or next spring.

Aside from the Duma vote, direct elections will be held to determine the heads of nine regions, as well as local posts.

The elections come amid a continuing slide in the popularity of the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party, which is hoping to maintain its absolute majority in the Duma.

With reporting by TASS