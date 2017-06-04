Russian Authorities Detain Man Suspected Of Killing Eight In Drunken Dispute

Russian authorities say they have detained a man suspected of shooting dead eight people in a drunken dispute in a village outside Moscow.

Investigators said on June 4 that the alleged assailant gunned down eight men and women after a drinking session turned violent during the night of June 3 at a cottage in Redkino, 110 kilometers northwest of Moscow.

"During the get-together there was a domestic dispute between the guests, after which the suspect left and then returned with a hunting rifle," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It said the suspect, a resident of Moscow born in 1974, had been "drinking spirits."

