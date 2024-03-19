News
Navalnaya Says Russian Election Results 'Have No Significance,' Putin 'Not Our President'
The widow of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny said in a video statement on March 19 that the official results of a presidential election on the March 15-17 that handed incumbent Vladimir Putin a new six-year term "have no significance." Yulia Navalnaya also praised those Russians who participated in a Russia Against Putin protest on March 17. "We proved that Putin is not our president," Navalnaya said, adding "we will work so that nobody in the world recognizes Putin as a legitimate president, nobody sits with him at a negotiation table, so that they fight against Putin's mafia like they do with an organized criminal group."
More News
Senior Iranian Cleric Accused Of Corruption In Land Deal
Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran's temporary Friday Prayers Imam, and his sons have been accused by a local journalist of having acquired several thousand square meters of prime real estate in the Iranian capital's northern districts, which he denies.
According to documents published by Iranian journalist Yashar Soltani, Seddiqi and his children acquired of a lush 4,200 square meter garden in Tehran's Ozgol area.
Soltani's research appears to show that around two decades ago, Seddiqi laid the foundations for the Ozgol Seminary on an expansive 20,000 square meter site near Tajrish, a significant portion of which was under the stewardship of the Endowments Organization and Tehran Municipality, a semigovernmental body in Iran responsible for overseeing all endowments that do not have a designated guardian.
The documents appear to further show that in 2022, a section of the land measuring 4,200 square meters was transferred to a company allegedly owned by Seddiqi and his two sons, Mohammad Mehdi and Mohammad Hossein.
Seddiqi has rejected the accusations claiming signatures on the documentation are forged and that a trusted associate had fraudulently registered the institution under his name without his consent.
In his most recent public appearance during Friday Prayers on March 16, Seddiqi lauded the "financial discipline" of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration while chastising “the wealthy” for their electoral apathy with record-low turnout in elections on March 1 for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts.
Seddiqi has come under fire from political figures, media personalities aligned with reformers, and even some government allies who are skeptical of his insistence that the land was appropriated unbeknownst to him.
The delay in Seddiqi's rebuttal to the forgery allegations has fueled further speculation and demands for his resignation or dismissal on grounds of either malfeasance or incompetence. Additionally, there are calls for a thorough investigation of the matter.
Friday Prayer leaders across all Iranian cities are appointed by the supreme leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and hold substantial influence.
In recent years, numerous figures closely linked to the supreme leader have been embroiled in scandals involving financial corruption. Though some have faced trials, the effectiveness of these legal proceedings and the subsequent enforcement of their sentences have been met with skepticism.
In one high-profile case, Akbar Tabari, a former senior official within Iran's judiciary, was released from prison in June 2023 after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for financial corruption.
Iran is among the world's most corrupt nations, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 149 out of 180 countries in its 2023 Corruption Perception Index.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
13 Miners Trapped Underground After Landslide In Russia's Far East
Vasily Orlov, the governor of Russia's Far Eastern region of Amur, said on March 19 that rescue teams were trying to establish contact with 13 miners trapped underground after an overnight landslide at a mine belonging to a major goldmining company. The emergency situation was announced in the region, where rescue workers are gathering from the regions of Sakha-Yakutia, Khabarovsk, and Primorye. A probe has been launched into possible violations of safety regulations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chairs Meeting Of Ukraine Allies On Military Aid
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is chairing a meeting of Ukraine's allies at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19 to discuss ways to beef up military support for embattled Ukrainian forces as a critical $60-billion military aid package remains stuck in the U.S. House of Representatives due to Republican opposition.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The monthly meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein Format, consisting of some 50 nations that support Ukraine comes amid growing concerns that Kyiv's forces are running out of ammunition and advanced heavy weapons as they struggle to stave off Russia's advance on the eastern front.
Austin is making his first overseas trip since receiving treatment for prostate cancer. The Pentagon said he will reiterate that Washington remains committed to Ukraine.
"Secretary Austin has once again invited defense ministers and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners," the press service of the U.S. Air Force in Europe told RFE/RL earlier.
As the $60 billion package remains stuck in the House, the United States on March 12 announced a one-off military aid package for Ukraine of 300 million dollars. The amount came from the Pentagon, which had saved money on contracts, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan has said. The $300 million represents a rounding error in the Pentagon's roughly $840 billion budget.
European military aid for Ukraine has become critical for the embattled Ukrainian troops facing an enemy vastly superior in numbers and in the amount of artillery ammunition used daily on the battlefield.
On March 18, the European Council approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for it. "With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 18.
The funds will be used for the provision of both "lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training," it said.
Russian artillery, meanwhile, continued to wreak havoc in eastern Ukraine, where daily shelling has exacted a mounting death toll among Ukrainian civilians.
Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 19, adding that two high-rise residential buildings were damaged during the shelling.
In the Donetsk region, one man was killed and five others were wounded by Russian shelling on March 19, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Current Time
Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat After Transdniester Voting
Moldova's Foreign Ministry says it has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after Moscow's embassy opened polling stations in separatist Transdniester during the weekend's Russian presidential election. The ministry said in a statement on March 19 that it had summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov to protest the move. "In this context, the ambassador was officially notified that one of the embassy employees was declared persona non grata on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and must leave the country," the ministry said in a statement. Moldova had approved the opening of only one polling station at the embassy in Chisinau. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Bans Entry To Officials Of North Macedonia, Kosovo Over Suspicion Of Corruption
A former special prosecutor and a current presidential candidate in North Macedonia have been banned from entering the United States for their involvement in "corrupt acts" to benefit themselves.
Former chief special prosecutor Katica Janeva and presidential candidate Stevco Jakimovski, who is the mayor of the city of Karposh, are the two officials who have been blacklisted, the State Department said in a statement on March 18.
The State Department also banned Xhabir Zharku, the former mayor of the city of Kacanik in Kosovo, from entering the United States.
"Their actions undermined the rule of law and the public’s faith in their respective governments’ democratic institutions and public processes," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in the statement.
The travel bans "reaffirm the U.S. commitment to supporting the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions throughout the Balkans," Miller said.
Janeva used her political influence and official power for personal benefit, Miller said, adding that there was credible information that she solicited and accepted a bribe to influence a prosecution under her purview.
Miller said Jakimovski and Zharku used their positions to interfere with procurement processes.
He added that the State Department also banned entry to the United States to the immediate family members of Janeva and Jakimovski, namely Jakimovski’s two adult sons, Goce Jakimovski and Damjan Jakimovski, and Janeva’s spouse and adult son, Venci Janev and Lazar Janev.
U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Angela Ageler said on X, formerly Twitter, that the decision to ban the three officials should come as no surprise.
"The United States will continue to name officials of any party, branch of government, or community engaged in significant corruption. The people of North Macedonia deserve justice and accountability from their institutions to stop the tide of criminal behavior and stem the cancer of corruption," Ageler said.
Janeva is already serving a seven-year prison sentence for abuse of authority in a racketeering case. Her sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2022.
Jakimovski is the president of the Civic Option for Macedonia (GROM) party and intends to run for president of North Macedonia in elections scheduled for April 24. He handed over petitions carrying thousands of signatures to the State Election Commission on March 18.
Jakimovski was charged with corruption in 2019, including "abuse of an official position and authority" and "illegal construction." He was accused of abusing his position in public procurement proceedings and other crimes related to privatization in North Macedonia.
4 Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson And Donetsk Regions, Officials Say
Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 19, adding that two high-rise residential buildings were damaged during the shelling. In the Donetsk region, one man was killed and five others were wounded by Russian shelling, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram. Separately, the Ukrainian Navy said it shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones over the southern region of Odesa early on March 19. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Afghan Asylum Seeker Convicted For New Mexico Killing Of Pakistani Immigrant
A jury in the U.S. state of New Mexico on March 18 found an Afghan asylum seeker guilty of murdering a Pakistani immigrant in one of three 2022 ambush-style shootings. Mohammad Syed, 53, faces life imprisonment for the murder of Aftab Hussein, 41. Syed is charged with two other killings of Muslim men that have been linked to sectarian violence, but police and the Islamic community blamed them on interpersonal feuds. “As best we can tell, the motive in this may truly be a random serial killer type of mentality that we will never understand,” the prosecutor said.
Report: EU To Impose Tariffs On Russian Grain Imports
The European Union is preparing to levy tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate farmers and some member states, the Financial Times reported on March 19 citing people familiar with the plans. In the coming days, the European Commission is expected to impose a duty of 95 euros ($103.26) per ton on cereals from Russia and Belarus, the British business newspaper said, adding that tariffs of 50 percent would also be placed on oil seeds and derived products.
Journalist Jailed After Laying Flowers At Navalny's Grave
A Moscow court sentenced SotaVision journalist Antonina Favorskaya to 10 days in jail on charges of disobedience to the police after visiting the grave of late opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, where she lay flowers and took photographs. Favorskaya and two colleagues were detained on March 17 in a cafe near the cemetery after visiting Navalny's grave and taken to the police for identity verification. The two colleagues were eventually released, but Favorskaya, who initially refused to show her documents to the police, was held overnight and later sentenced by the court. Favorskaya used to cover Navalny's trials as a journalist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Use Of Drones On Battlefield Becoming Priority For Ukraine, Says Top Commander
The commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces on March 18 again touted the use of drones on the battlefield, saying that they are becoming more and more important in the fight against Russian forces.
Making his remarks on the same day that the government approved a major expenditure for the purchase of the weapons, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops should be equipped with the most effective and newest weapons. He also emphasized the training of specialists in electronic warfare, drones, and automated control systems.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Unmanned systems occupy a prominent place here. Therefore, the development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority,” he said.
Ukraine is working on speeding up the implementation of innovative technologies and ensuring the "adaptability of certain bodies of the military management" when it comes to these defenses, he added.
Last week, after visiting Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhya region, Syrskiy said that fighting has been characterized by the broad use of drones of all types along with artillery and mortar fire.
"Under such circumstances, unmanned attack systems are gradually becoming the main strike weapon of ground units in a combined military battle," he said on March 14.
Syrskiy made it clear on March 18 that the search is on for what he called "asymmetric solutions" to obtain an advantage on the battlefield.
"We take a comprehensive approach to planning our needs, first of all taking into account actual experience from the battlefield,” Syrskiy said. “But the most important task that technologies and innovations must perform is the preservation of the lives of our soldiers."
As Syrskiy touted the use of drones in warfare, the Ukrainian government’s cabinet of ministers decided to allocate an additional 5 billion hryvnyas ($129 million) for the purchase of more of them for the armed forces, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.
"The funds will be directed to the purchase of drones necessary for our defenders on the front lines," Shmyhal said.
Ukraine is trying to increase its own production of weapons in order to reduce dependence on supplies from Western partners. Kyiv’s troops are struggling with a severe shortage of artillery shells across a front line that stretches more than 900 kilometers in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Putin's Reelection Confirms Russia Is 'Authoritarian Society,' Says NATO Chief
TBILISI -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's presidential election was "not free nor fair" and only confirms that Russia is "an authoritarian society."
In an interview with RFE/RL on March 18 in Tbilisi on the second day of a trip to the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg said the election that handed President Vladimir Putin a fifth term was "rigged and, of course, no surprise." Stoltenberg also said Moscow's attempt to conduct the vote in occupied territories of Ukraine was a violation of international law.
The NATO secretary-general said Putin incorrectly stated in his victory speech that NATO troops are in Ukraine. NATO allies have provided training but "are not planning any military presence on the ground."
Stoltenberg also reiterated that NATO has an open-door policy for countries that seek membership and denied that the alliance is "expanding aggressively eastward," which was one of the justifications Putin used for launching Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Countries in Eastern Europe have been told that if they meet NATO standards and are democratic societies, then NATO membership is open to them, he said.
"We respect if you don't want NATO membership. But of course, we also respect if you want NATO membership," he said, adding that those countries cannot "live in a world where Moscow decides what [its] neighbors can do or not do."
Stoltenberg would not say whether Ukraine's bid to join NATO would be granted during the NATO summit in Washington in July, but he said he expects the alliance to "make decisions that will move Ukraine even closer to NATO," including steps to ensure that Ukraine's military is "fully operable" with NATO and to further integrate political cooperation.
"First of all, we are implementing what we have already agreed, but I also expect new decisions," he said.
Asked whether Georgia's aspirations to join NATO would advance during the summit, Stoltenberg said he could not "prejudge or preempt" the summit's outcome.
"I think the most important thing we can do is to ensure that we help [Georgia] to implement the necessary reforms on transparency, on fighting corruption, on strengthening a rule of law in institutions," he said.
For the first time Stoltenberg said Georgia and Ukraine "have separate and independent responsibilities" when it comes to their NATO applications, indicating a decoupling of the two countries' bids.
"They are at different levels in different ways," he said, implying that Ukraine's application is more urgent because it is currently fighting Russian forces.
"I'm not saying that Ukraine is ahead of Georgia in all fields," he said. "There are individual assessments, there are individual efforts to support Georgia and to support Ukraine, and there will be individual separate decisions."
Asked about the recent requests for protection from Moscow by separatists in the breakaway Transdniester region of Moldova and in Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the NATO chief admitted that the alliance wouldn't be able to offer much other than to condemn the presence of Russian forces and to pressure Russia to revoke its recognition of these territories as separate states.
Stoltenberg, who has been urging NATO members to provide Kyiv with badly needed ammunition and military equipment, also acknowledged that international support for the Ukrainian military has not remained at the same high level as it was at the beginning of the war, noting that a major aid package from the United States has stalled in Congress.
He said he still expects the United States to agree to support Ukraine because a majority in the U.S. Congress supports more aid for Ukraine and because it is in the security interest of the United States to do so.
Russia Labels Two Canadian Schools, Democracy NGO As 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office on March 18 labeled two Canadian educational institutes -- the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto and Carleton University's Norman Paterson School of International Affairs -- and the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance NGO as "undesirable." The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was a Kremlin-backed regulation on NGOs that receive funding from foreign sources. The label has been applied to dozens of foreign groups since Moscow began using the classification and effectively bans organizations outright.
Kyrgyz Court Annuls Ministry's Move To Block Independent Kloop Russian Website
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, ruled to annul a move by the Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry to block the Russian-language website of the independent media outlet Kloop.
Lawyer Nurbek Sydykov told RFE/RL on March 18 that if the court's decision is not appealed or if an appeal is rejected by the Bishkek City Court, the website will resume operations.
The website was blocked last September and later in November the Kyrgyz-language website for the outlet was also blocked amid a government campaign to pressure the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The former Soviet republic's Culture Ministry said it blocked the sites after the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) claimed the media outlet distributed false information.
The claim was about a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made saying that he was tortured while in custody.
The ministry demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian or face being blocked.
On September 12, Kloop published a statement saying it was refusing to remove the material as the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and that the move was taken after an audit by the UKMK determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website (kloop.kg) whose main contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October 2022 after it refused to take down a video, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side of a story. RFE/RL rejected the accusation saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
In July 2023, the Bishkek court annulled the decision that shut down RFE/RL's operations in Kyrgyzstan.
EU Council Approves New Aid Fund For Ukraine With $5.4 Billion
The European Council has approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for it as Kyiv struggles to battle invading Russian forces. "With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 18. The funds will be used for the provision of both "lethal and nonlethal military equipment and training," it said.
Kyrgyz Court Allows Jailed Politician To Get Medical Treatment Abroad
A court in Bishkek on March 18 allowed jailed politician Bektur Asanov to get back surgery in Turkey after his jailed co-defendants threatened to launch a hunger strike. Hundreds of people rallied last week in Kyrgyzstan's three regions demanding the release of Asanov, his 10 jailed co-defendants, and 16 other activists who are under house arrest over their 2022 protest against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal. The activists were arrested after they protested the controversial deal that saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad Reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Belarusian Evangelical Pastor Gets Additional 15 Days In Jail Over Prayers For Ukraine
A court in Belarus has sentenced pastor Alyaksandr Zaretski, head of an evangelical church in the northeastern region of Vitsebsk, to an additional 15 days in jail over his calls to parishioners to pray for Ukraine and political prisoners in Belarus. Zaretski was initially arrested on February 23 and sentenced to 15 days in jail after local authorities accused him of "violating regulations of holding public gatherings." Zaretski pleaded not guilty. The state website for court decisions said on March 18 that Zaretski was sentenced to another 15 days in jail on March 5. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranians Visit Slain Protesters' Graves As New Year Approaches
Iranian families have visited the graves of relatives who lost their lives in protests despite a heavy police presence and heightened tensions over government restrictions on freedoms.
In the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, despite a heavy security presence, many families of those who died in the Women, Life, Freedom protests made their way to the graves of their loved ones as the Persian New Year, which in 2024 coincides with the onset of spring on March 20, approaches.
Pictures and video on social media showed visitors at the resting places of notable figures, including Mahsa Mogouei, a taekwondo champion from Isfahan who was killed in 2022; Aylar Haqi, a doctor from Tabriz; Mohsen Mousavi from Tehran's bazaar area; and Abolfazl Mahdipour, among others.
In one expression of grief and remembrance, the family of Sina Naderi from Kermanshah could be seen arranging a traditional Norouz Haft-Sin table on his grave, blending the celebration of the new year with the mourning of their loss.
Kamellia Sajadian, grieving for her son Mohammad Hasan Turkman and in honor of Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, who was executed during the protests, took to Instagram to urge Iranians to remember all of those "waiting for their kind-hearted and those imprisoned, whose hearts remain with their children buried in the soil."
Many Iranians took to the streets in 2022 to protest against declining living standards and a lack of freedoms. The unrest grew after the death of Mahsa Amini in September of that year. The 22-year-old died under mysterious circumstances while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The clampdown resulted in the deaths of approximately 600 demonstrators, as reported by human rights groups, and thousands of arrests. The Iranian judiciary has also executed several protesters, further inflaming public outcry against the regime's harsh tactics.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger further unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree On 11 More Kilometers Of Border
Kyrgyz officials said on March 17 that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on roughly another 11 kilometers of the border between the two nations after special talks were held in the Tajik town of Buston last week. The delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been an issue for decades but turned into an extremely urgent problem in recent years after several deadly clashes took place along disputed segments of the frontier. In all, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 972 kilometers, of which more than 700 kilometers have now been agreed upon. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moldova's Sandu Calls On Lawmakers To Merge EU Referendum With Presidential Poll
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called on lawmakers to organize a referendum on joining the European Union simultaneously with a presidential election in October. Speaking at a news conference in Chisinau on March 18, the pro-Western Sandu said merging the two would ensure "as high a turnout as possible," thus giving the plebiscite more legitimacy. Moldova, which has been seeking to shake off Russia's decades-long influence, was invited to open accession talks with the EU in 2022. Last week, the bloc's executive said Moldova had fulfilled six out of nine conditions necessary to start accession negotiations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Activist Under Investigation After Airing Video Critical Of Government
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek on March 18 released activist and traditional bard singer Askat Jetigen but ordered him not to leave the country while an investigation into his alleged "calls for mass unrest" continues. Jetigen, who was detained over the weekend, is known for his criticism of the Kyrgyz government. His last video criticizing reforms by the Culture Ministry was aired on March 15. Human rights groups have criticized President Sadyr Japarov's government for using the "mass unrest" charge as a tool to muzzle dissent and impose stricter control over independent media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Nadezhdin Supporter Jailed For Conducting Exit Poll In Russian Vote
Another supporter of anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin was sentenced to five days in jail on a charge of resisting police. Vasily Gorelikov was detained while conducting an exit poll on March 17, the last day of voting, at a polling station in the Far Eastern city of Nakhodka. Nadezhdin, whose application to run in the election was rejected by authorities over what they said were irregularities in support signatures, had said his "observers" would monitor the voting. Last week, at least three pro-Nadezhdin activists were handed jail terms of up to six days on charges that they rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Baku Said To Be Preparing To Reopen Tehran Embassy After Attack
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran is preparing to resume operations, according to Iran's ambassador to Baku, signaling a potential thaw in relations between the two countries.
In a statement to Baku TV, Iranian Ambassador Abbas Musavi said preparations for the reopening are under way, with an Azerbaijani delegation already having made the journey to Tehran. He did not give a specific date for the reopening.
The announcement comes a year after the Azerbaijani Embassy was the scene of an armed assault in January 2023 that resulted in the death of one embassy employee and left two others injured.
The attack, which Baku has called an "act of terrorism," led to a significant downturn in diplomatic relations, prompting Azerbaijan to remove its embassy staff from Tehran. Azerbaijan left open its consulate in Tabriz.
Musavi addressed the incident, saying that investigations by both nations concluded the attack was an isolated act driven by personal motives. The assailant, identified as Yasin Husseinzadeh, has been apprehended and tried. Details of the sentence were not released, but in Iran murder is punishable by a maximum penalty of death.
The trial of Husseinzadeh, marking a year since the attack, has been a focal point in discussions between the two countries, with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirming on March 16 that a delegation from Azerbaijan would soon visit Tehran to facilitate the embassy's reopening.
Baku had said that the identification and prosecution of anyone involved in the attack were prerequisites for the normalization of relations and the reopening of its embassy in Tehran.
Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan also have been complicated by Azerbaijan's ties with Israel and Iran's support for Shiite groups in Azerbaijan. Such disputes have led to mutual accusations and arrests over alleged espionage and efforts to establish a theocratic state in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has also accused Iran of backing Armenia in a long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran also has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
2 Killed By Ukrainian Strike On Russia's Belgorod, Officials Say
Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a Ukrainian air strike on Russia's Belgorod region on March 18, the head of the region's administration, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram.
Gladkov said one of the two victims was a 17-year-old boy, while one of the wounded was a young girl pulled from under the rubble.
Ukraine has not commented on the attack, which could not be independently confirmed.
Russia's Defense Ministry earlier on March 18 said the Belgorod region had been targeted by 10 Ukrainian Vampire missiles. All had been shot down by the air defense systems, it said.
Meanwhile, air-defense systems shot down 17 of the 22 drones launched by Russia at several Ukrainian regions early on March 18, Ukraine's military said in a statement on Telegram.
The drones were destroyed over nine Ukrainian regions -- Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskiy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, Zaporizhzhya, and Rivne -- the military said, adding that the Kharkiv and Sumy regions were also targeted by a total of seven missiles.
The military did not report any casualties or damage, but regional authorities in Sumy said civilian infrastructure was damaged in the city of Konotop.
5 Men Sentenced To Life In Case Of Murdered Tajik Banker
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Supreme Court has sentenced five men to life in prison in the high-profile case of the abduction and murder of one of the Central Asian nation's wealthiest bankers, Shohrat Ismatulloev.
The court told RFE/RL that the sentences and verdicts were pronounced on March 18 without giving any details.
Sources close to the court told RFE/RL that a former senior police officer, Dilshod Saidmurodov, as well as four other defendants -- Qamar Azizov, Akbar Ahmadov, Bakhtobar Safarov, and Shohrukh Khojaev -- were handed life sentences.
The court also ordered the confiscation of all properties and assets held by Saidmurodov.
Another 10 defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between one year and eight years for their involvement in Ismatulloev's murder.
No further details of the trial, which started in January, were available as it was held behind closed doors inside a detention center in Dushanbe, the capital.
Last month, Tajik Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon said that two people suspected of involvement in Ismatulloev's abduction and murder are still at large, while two other suspects were dead -- Rustam Ashurov fled to Moldova in June of last year, where he was fatally wounded after he resisted Moldovan police at the Chisinau International Airport, and Parviz Mustafokulov, who died while in pretrial detention.
Moldovan authorities said at the time that Ashurov worked at the Tajik Interior Ministry for seven years but was fired for unspecified criminal activities.
Shohrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of Orienbank, one of Tajikistan’s leading banks, was abducted in June last year. His body was found in August.
Investigators say the abductors wanted to extort money from the banker. According to the investigators, the abductors severely tortured Ismatulloev before killing him.
Orienbank, the largest private financial institution in the authoritarian Central Asian country, has been linked to the family of President Emomali Rahmon, several sources told RFE/RL.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
The Rebuilding Of Kyiv's Navy, Far From Ukraine2
Ukrainian Artillery Unit Pounds Russian Forces Despite Ammunition Shortages3
Putin's Foils: The Other Three Names On The Russian Ballot4
Amid 'Repression And Intimidation,' Putin Posts 'Record' Election Win5
Michael Clarke: If Ukraine Can Survive The Year, 'Pendulum Could Shift' Against Russia6
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's Investment In Iranian Port Signals Shift Away From Pakistan7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Europe To Use Frozen Russian Profits To Buy Arms For Ukraine9
Six More Years For Putin. Five Things To Watch For.10
Trump Son-In-Law Kushner Plans Luxury Projects In Serbia, Albania
Subscribe