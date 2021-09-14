Last Man Standing: Navalny Ally Makes Lone Fight In Russian Election
Anatoly Nogovitsyn is perhaps the only politician closely linked to imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny whom the authorities have allowed to run for parliament in elections on September 17-19. More than half of Navalny's political coordinators across Russia have fled the country amid threats of criminal charges for their political activism. Novogitsyn says he overcame an attempt to remove him from the ballot by threatening to go on hunger strike.