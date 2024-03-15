Russian Opposition Plans 'Noon Against Putin' Election Protests

Russian opposition figures have called on people to all go to polling stations at the same time -- midday on March 17 -- in a sign of protest against a presidential election widely dismissed as a charade that Kremlin incumbent Vladimir Putin is sure to win. The idea was endorsed by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny before his death in prison, by his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, and by exiled Putin critics such as Mikhail Khodorkovsky. No significant opposition politicians have been allowed to stand in the election, which is being held amid a brutal crackdown on dissent.