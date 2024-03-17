Thousands Join Navalny-Backed Anti-Putin Protests As Russians Vote
Thousands of Russians appeared to join an opposition call for protests by gathering at polling stations at midday local time, amid a presidential election engineered to deliver Vladimir Putin six more years in the Kremlin. Long lines of people formed in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and elsewhere while dozens of people were arrested at the "Noon Against Putin" gatherings, which were supported by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny before his death in prison last month.