Host Russia Eliminated From Confederations Cup

Host Russia has lost its match against Mexico and was eliminated from the Confederations Cup soccer tournament.

Russia lost by a score of 2-1 in the June 24 match in Kazan, finishing in third place in Group A.

The host team took an early 1-0 lead, but then was held scoreless as Mexico drew even before halftime and then took the lead shortly after the interval.

Mexico moves on to the finals from the group.

Portugal finished atop Group A with a 4-0 win against New Zealand in St. Petersburg.

The Confederations Cup is widely seen as a test of Russia's readiness to host the much larger 2018 World Cup tournament.

The final is scheduled for Moscow on July 2.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa