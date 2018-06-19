Reports: Executive At Russian Energy Giant Inter Arrested On Spying Charges

Russian news reports say an executive with energy holding company Inter RAO has been arrested and charged with spying for an unnamed foreign country.

The Interfax and TASS news agencies quoted a spokesperson at Moscow's Lefortovo district court as saying Karina Tsurkan had been detained by agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Tsurkan's profile on the Inter website identifies her as the head of the company's trading division.

The newspaper Kommersant said Tsurkan oversaw electricity trades in parts of Eastern Europe, including Moldova. Citing unnamed sources, the paper also said Tsurkan had links to a businessman tied to Romanian intelligence.

Interfax, meanwhile, suggested that a raid on the offices of a deputy Russian energy minister may be linked to Tsurkan's arrest.

There was no immediate response to an e-mail sent by RFE/RL to the Inter press service.

Tsurkan's profile on the company website said she was a graduate of a Moldovan university, and in 2010-11, worked in the company's division overseeing Moldova, Ukraine, and Romania.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, and Kommersant