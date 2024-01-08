News
Russian Website That Focused On Environmental Problems Shuts Under Pressure
Ivan Zhilin, chief editor of the independent website Kedr (Cedar) that focused on ecological problems in Russia, told RFE/RL on January 8 that the project shut down from January 1. According to Zhilin, the decision was made after people who publicly cooperated with the website started receiving anonymous threats they would be added to the registry of foreign agents. The website was launched in May 2022. In November 2023, the Justice Ministry labeled Kedr a "foreign agent." Zhilin said his several colleagues launched a new ecological project called Smola (Resin). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Spain Recognizes Kosovo's Passports, But Not Independence
Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognize it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on January 8. Madrid recognized the passports after a long-awaited European Union visa-liberalization scheme came into force on January 1, allowing Kosovar citizens to travel within Europe's borderless zone without a visa. The new regime allows Kosovars into the Schengen zone visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Until now, Spain was the only EU member refusing to recognize Kosovo's independence that also refused entry to Kosovo passport holders.
Pakistani Court Scraps Lifetime Bans On Convicted Politicians From Contesting Elections
Pakistan's Supreme Court has scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions from contesting elections, paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run for parliament in a February 8 vote. The lifetime ban on convicted politicians was imposed in 2018. Under a new court order, convicted politicians would be barred from running only for five years. Sharif's party said he will seek a fourth term after returning in October from a four-year self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges. They were overturned on appeal after his return.
Germany Says Tajik Held On Terrorism Charge To Be Deported To Austria
Police in the German city of Cologne say a Tajik national detained in late December on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral is wanted in Austria and will be sent there to face charges.
According to the police, the 30-year-old Tajik man will be deported to Austria, where he is suspected of plotting a terrorist attack targeting St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Prater park, a popular area for families, in the Austrian capital, Vienna.
Police arrested the man, whom some reports identified as Muhammadrajab B., in the town of Wesel, about 100 kilometers north of Cologne, after detaining five people and searching a residence there.
One of the five arrested men was identified as a 25-year-old Tajik man, a resident of the German city of Norvenich.
Muhammadrajab B. is suspected of having links to the Islamic State-Khorasan extremist group.
On December 31, police in the western city of Bochum arrested a 41-year old man with German and Turkish citizenship on suspicion of involvement in the plot to attack the Cologne Cathedral. The next day, police in Bochum detained three men of Tajik and Uzbek origin, who were later released on court orders.
German media, citing law enforcement, said a car was planned to be used in an attack near the cathedral.
German media also identified a Central Asian man, Murat Tashbekovich I., who was arrested in Austria on suspicion of involvement in a plot to attack the Cologne Cathedral. Police say he met with Muhammadrajab B. in the German city of Sankt Wendel in late November.
Authorities in Cologne and Vienna have beefed up security around Cologne Cathedral and St. Stephen's Cathedral since late December.
Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports.
With reporting by dpa and Bild
- By Current Time
Blogger From Tajikistan Suspected In Russia Of Inciting Hatred In Video He Says Is Fake
Russia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe against a blogger from Tajikistan for allegedly inciting hatred over a video "humiliating women with Slavic features" that he claims is fake. The Telegram channels Ostorozhno, Novosti, and Shot identified the blogger as Salmon Jumaboi, a native of Tajikistan, who resides in Moscow. According to the channels, the charge against him stems from a video where he allegedly says that "soon all the Russian girls will be ours." Jumaboi claims the video was made by someone else and that it was not his voice in the clip. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Warplanes To Fly Over Bosnia In Show Of Support For Country's Territorial Integrity
Two U.S. F-16 warplanes will fly over Bosnia-Herzegovina on January 8 to reaffirm Washington's backing for the Balkan country's territorial integrity amid "anti-Dayton and secessionist activity," the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said, in an apparent reference to separatist statements by Milorad Dodik, the leader of Bosnia's Serb entity, Republika Srpska. "The United States has underscored that the [Bosnian] constitution provides no right of secession, and it will act if anyone tries to change this basic element of Dayton," the statement said, referring to the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords that ended Bosnia´s 1992-95 civil war.
Daghestani Teenager Arrested For Alleged Arson Attack At Russian Military Airport
A court in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk sent a 16-year-old native of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan to pretrial detention for two months on suspicion of an arson attack on an Su-34 fighter bomber at a local military airport. The attack took place on January 4. Ukraine's main intelligence directorate said at the time that the aircraft was fully destroyed. The Federal Security Service said that the teenager, whose identity was not disclosed, is suspected of involvement in a series of arson attacks organized by Ukraine on railways in Daghestan in November-December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Siberian Film Director Again Charged With Discrediting Military
Siberian film director Artyom Burlov told RFE/RL on January 8 that he has been charged with discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine for the third time since early December. The charge stems from his interview with the independent website People Of Baikal. Last month, Burlov was fined twice on the same charges. If the December rulings are upheld and he is found guilty in the third case, Burlov may face a criminal charge of repeatedly discrediting Russia's military, which is punishable by a lengthy prison term. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Three Officers Of Russia's Federal Security Service Arrested On Corruption Charges
Three officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have been arrested on corruption charges related to a 5 billion ruble ($55 million) bribery case, Russia's TASS news agency reported on January 8. Officer Aleksandr Ushakov was placed in a detention center and charged with organizing a criminal group using his official powers. Two other officers, Aleksei Tsaryov and Sergei Manyshkin, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, are under house arrest. All three served in the FSB's anti-corruption department. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Five Police Officers Killed In Attack Claimed By Pakistani Taliban
A roadside bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle that was guarding an anti-polio vaccination team has killed at least five police officers and wounded another 22 in northwestern Pakistan, local officials told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on January 8.
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the blast in the Mamund area of the Bajaur tribal district, one of the seven tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar.
Mamund is a former stronghold of the TTP, which is a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, although the two are close allies.
Regional police spokesman Muhammad Asrar told Radio Mashaal that the team of police personnel were on their way to guard polio workers performing immunizations in the area when their car was hit by a roadside bomb.
Police spokesman Mohammad Asrar said that 10 of the wounded were in serious condition at Bajaur's Khar Hospital.
Police official Kashif Zulfiquar said that the inoculation campaign has been paused in the area where the attack occurred and that all members of the vaccination teams are safe.
Islamist extremists frequently target polio vaccination teams and the security forces assigned to protect them, falsely asserting that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Some parents in the northwest refuse to allow their children to be vaccinated against polio.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio has not been completely eradicated.
At least six new polio cases were reported in Pakistan last year, despite the 231-million strong nation's efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.
After the Afghan Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, many TTP members have reportedly found sanctuaries in Afghanistan, using the country to launch more frequent attacks on Pakistani troops and civilians.
With reporting by AP
At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Wounded In Multiple Russian Missile Strikes Across Ukraine
Russia launched a massive wave of missile strikes at Ukrainian regions on January 8, killing at least four people, wounding 40, and causing damage to civilian infrastructure and economic facilities, Ukrainian officials and the military said, as an air raid alert was declared for most of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched 51 missiles, including four hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and 24 Kh cruise missiles from war planes, including strategic bombers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Numerous explosions were reported in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kriviy Rih, Khmelnitskiy, and Zaporizhzhya regions.
Two people were killed in Khmelnitskiy region, where at least six explosions that also caused damage to infrastructure facilities were reported on Telegram by the region's state administration.
In Kriviy Rih, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said at least one woman was killed by Russian missiles. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Defense Council, said the city was under massive air attack.
Local Telegram channels said a missile hit the building of the Sunny Gallery shopping center in Kriviy Rih, causing serious damage.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Russian missiles killed a 63-year-old woman in the region's city of Zmiyiv.
Synyehubov said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by at least four missiles that damaged an industrial enterprise and an educational institution. Two people were wounded while two others were still under the rubble, Synyehubov said.
Governor Yuriy Malashko reported five explosions in the Zaporizhzhya region and said at least two people were wounded in the attacks, which also damaged residential areas.
In the city of Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a public transport minibus packed with passengers was overturned by a blast wave. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, and a five-story residential building were damaged, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said.
A total of 24 people including five children were wounded, all of whom were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, said Lysak.
Oleh Kiper, the governor of the southern Odesa region, reported that seven drones were shot down over the region, without causing and damage or injuries.
The Ukrainian military said its air-defense forces shot down a total of 18 cruise missiles and eight Iranian-made drones.
Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained on Ukrainian television that the lower-than-usual shoot-down rate was prompted by the higher number of Russian cruise missiles that are more difficult to destroy in the absence of enough advanced air-defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriot.
"They used a large number of ballistic missiles, and such targets can only be shot down by systems such as the Patriot," Ihnat said.
Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, said some 300 residents had been voluntarily evacuated from the city of Belgorod following strikes launched by Ukraine from across the border.
"About 300 residents of Belgorod who have decided to move are now in temporary accommodation centers in Stary Oskol, Gubkin, and Korochansky districts [of Belgorod region]," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
On December 30, regional officials in Belgorod said that Ukrainian strikes on the city killed 25 people. The Ukrainian attack came in response to a massive Russian missile attack on December 29 that killed dozens of Ukrainians.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU's Michel Downplays Criticism Of His Plan To Resign Early, Says Options Remain To 'Avoid' Orban
European Council President Charles Michel on January 7 downplayed criticism of his plan to resign early to run for a seat in the European Parliament in June, saying there was plenty of time to choose his successor and the EU had options to "avoid Viktor Orban." That would see Michel, former Belgian prime minister, leave the European Council before his term expires at the end of November. As Hungary holds the rotating presidency of the council from July to December 2024, Prime Minister Viktor Orban could end up leading meetings if an interim successor is needed. Orban has been widely criticized for undermining democratic rights in Hungary.
Multiple Social Media Platforms Suspended In Pakistan During Khan Party Telethon, Says Internet Monitor
Multiple major social media platforms were reportedly suspended in Pakistan on January 7, coinciding with a fundraising telethon of the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The social media platforms X -- formerly Twitter -- YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have been hit by the suspension, according to the Netblocks Internet observatory. “Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” it said. Internet monitor Downdetector.pk also reported disruptions to multiple social media platforms. PTI spokesman Zulfi Bukhar accused the government of targeting the party's fund-raising effort.
- By dpa
Austria Seeks Deportation Of Tajik Man Held For Alleged Cologne Terrorist Threat
A Tajik man being held in connection with an alleged terrorist plot targeting Cologne Cathedral remains in custody after two weeks as a result of a European arrest warrant issued by Austria, police said on January 7. Deportation proceedings are under way relating to the 30-year-old Tajik national, who was arrested after police searched a residence in Wesel, initially taking five men into custody. On New Year's Eve, police arrested a man in Bochum also in connection with a possible attack on the iconic cathedral and one in Austria. Three of the arrested men -- with Tajik or Uzbek nationality -- were released on the instructions of a court.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Minibus Blast In Kabul
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly minibus explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The Sunni Muslim extremist group said on January 8 that its members planted an explosive device on the minibus carrying Shi'ite Muslims, whom they label as disbelievers. Reports vary on the number of casualties from the January 7 blast, with the death toll ranging from five to 16. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least 25 members of Kabul's Hazara community were killed or wounded. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Kyiv Receives Vows Of Support From Allies, Even As Russian Shells Blast Ukrainian Cities
As Ukrainian leaders continue to express concerns about the fate of lasting aid from Western partners, two allies voiced strong backing on January 7, with Japan saying it was “determined to support” Kyiv while Sweden said its efforts to assist Ukraine will be its No. 1 foreign policy goal in the coming years.
"Japan is determined to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a surprise visit to Kyiv, becoming the first official foreign visitor for 2024.
"I can feel how tense the situation in Ukraine is now," she told a news conference -- held in a shelter due to an air-raid alert in the capital at the time -- alongside her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.
"I once again strongly condemn Russia's missile and drone attacks, particularly on New Year's Day," she added, while also saying Japan would provide an additional $37 million to a NATO trust fund to help purchase drone-detection systems.
The Japanese diplomat also visited Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where Russian forces are blamed for a civilian massacre in 2022, stating she was "shocked" by what occurred there.
In a Telegram post, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked "Japan for its comprehensive support, as well as significant humanitarian and financial assistance."
In particular, he cited Tokyo's "decision to allocate $1 billion for humanitarian projects and reconstruction with its readiness to increase this amount to $4.5 billion through the mechanisms of international institutions."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told a Stockholm defense conference that the main goal of the country’s foreign policy efforts in the coming years will be to support Kyiv.
“Sweden’s military, political, and economic support for Ukraine remains the Swedish government’s main foreign policy task in the coming years,” he posted on social media during the event.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking via video link, told the conference that the battlefield in his country was currently stable but that he remained confident Russia could be defeated.
"Even Russia can be brought back within the framework of international law. Its aggression can be defeated," he said.
Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive last summer largely failed to shift the front line, giving confidence to the Kremlin’s forces, especially as further Western aid is in question.
Ukraine has pleaded with its Western allies to keep supplying it with air defense weapons, along with other weapons necessary to defeat the invasion that began in February 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a national-security spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it has been blocked by Republican lawmakers who insist Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress address border security.
Zelenskiy also urged fellow European nations to join Ukraine in developing joint weapons-production capabilities so that the continent is able to "preserve itself" in the face of any future crises.
"Two years of this war have proven that Europe needs its own sufficient arsenal for the defense of freedom, its own capabilities to ensure defense," he said.
Overnight, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 28 drones and three cruise missiles, and 12 people were wounded by a drone attack in the central city of Dnipro.
Though smaller in scale than other recent assaults, the January 7 aerial attack was the latest indication that Russia has no intention of stopping its targeting of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, often far from the front lines.
In a post to Telegram, Ukraine’s air force claimed that air defenses destroyed 21 of the 28 drones, which mainly targeted locations in the south and east of Ukraine.
"The enemy is shifting the focus of attack to the frontline territories: the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked by drones," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian TV.
Russia made no immediate comment on the attack.
In the southern city of Kherson, meanwhile, Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River left at least two people dead, officials said.
In the past few months, Ukrainian forces have moved across the Dnieper, setting up a small bridgehead in villages on the river's eastern banks, upriver from Kherson. The effort to establish a larger foothold there, however, has faltered, with Russian troops pinning the Ukrainians down, and keeping them from moving heavier equipment over.
Over the past two weeks, Russia has fired nearly 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at targets in Ukraine, as part of an effort to terrorize the civilian population and undermine morale. On December 29, more than 120 Russian missiles were launched at cities across Ukraine, killing at least 44 people, including 30 in Kyiv alone.
Ukraine’s air defenses have improved markedly since the months following Russia’s mass invasion in February 2022. At least five Western-supplied Patriot missile batteries, along with smaller systems like German-made Gepard and the French-manufactured SAMP/T, have also improved Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian drones and missiles.
Last week, U.S. officials said that Russia had begun using North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles as part of its aerial attacks on Ukrainian sites.
Inside Russia, authorities in Belgorod said dozens of residents have been evacuated to areas farther from the Ukrainian border.
“On behalf of regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, we met the first Belgorod residents who decided to move to a safer place. More than 100 people were placed in our temporary accommodation centers,” Andrei Chesnokov, head of the Stary Oskol district, about 115 kilometers from Belgorod, wrote in Telegram post.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP
Wives Of Russian Soldiers Stage Small 'Demobilization' Protests In Moscow
Wives and relatives of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine held a series of small protests in Moscow, the latest in a series of public displays of dissent against Kremlin policies. Photos and videos posted to Telegram on January 6 showed a series of "single-person pickets" -- women standing by themselves holding protest signs near the Defense Ministry and other government buildings. The action was organized by "The Way Home," a loose grouping of mainly women who've demanded that their husbands or sons be rotated out of Ukrainian front lines or be fully demobilized. Police did not interfere or make arrests, in contrast to other public protests which have been quickly quashed. To read the original Russian Service story, click here.
Ukraine Says Russia Launched Missile, Drone Attack On Dnipro; 2 Killed In Kherson Shelling
Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 28 drones and three cruise missiles overnight, and 12 people were wounded by a drone attack in the central city of Dnipro.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the southern city of Kherson, meanwhile, Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River left at least two people dead, officials said.
Though smaller in scale than other recent assaults, the January 7 aerial attack was the latest indication that Russia had no intention of stopping its targeting of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, often far from the front lines.
In a post to Telegram, Ukraine’s air force claimed that air defenses destroyed 21 of the 28 drones, which mainly targeted locations in the south and east of Ukraine.
"The enemy is shifting the focus of attack to the frontline territories: the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked by drones," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian TV.
Russia made no immediate comment on the attack.
In the central city of Dnipro, 12 people were injured by the drone attack there, regional authorities said in a post to Telegram, and several buildings including a school dormitory were damaged.
Over the past two weeks, Russia has fired nearly 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at targets in Ukraine, as part of an effort to terrorize the civilian population and undermine morale. On December 29, more than 120 Russian missiles were launched at cities across Ukraine, killing at least 44 people, including 30 in Kyiv alone.
Ukraine’s air defenses, meanwhile, have improved markedly since the months following Russia’s mass invasion in February 2022. At least five Western-supplied Patriot missile batteries, along with smaller systems like German-made Gepard and the French-manufactured SAMP/T, have also improved Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian drones and missiles.
Last week, U.S. officials said that Russia had begun using North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles as part of its aerial attacks on Ukrainian sites.
In the city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, residents there have struggled with continuing shelling and missile attacks from Russian forces who continue to control the opposite banks of the Dnieper River.
Shelling еаrly on January 7 killed two and wounded several others, Roman Mrochko, a city administrative head, said.
In the past few months, Ukrainian forces have moved across the Dnieper, setting up a small bridgehead in villages on the river's eastern banks, up river from Kherson. The effort to establish a larger foothold there, however, has faltered, with Russian troops pinning the Ukrainians down, and keeping them from moving heavier equipment over.
Speaking on January 7 to a conference in Sweden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battlefield was currently stable, but he was confident Russia could be defeated.
"Even Russia can be brought back within the framework of international law. Its aggression can be defeated," he said via video link.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Orthodox Christians Celebrate Christmas; Holiday Overshadowed By Ukraine Conflict
Millions of Orthodox Christians attended midnight masses marking the Christmas holiday, a celebration overshadowed for many by the conflict in Ukraine.
In Russia, home to the largest number of Orthodox Christians, believers joined overnight services January 7 at churches in Moscow and across the country.
In Ukraine, where a majority of Christians identify as Orthodox, this was the first Christmas that was officially designated by the government to be observed not on January 7, but on December 25, in line with Roman Catholic and many Western Christian traditions.
Despite the official designation, made by President Volodymr Zelenskiy in July, thousands of Ukrainians crowded church sanctuaries across the country, including at the renowned Kyiv-Pechersk Monastery, for midnight services.
Zelenskiy’s order was a further sign of Ukraine’s effort to push away from Russian-dominated traditions, amid a devastating war whose full-scale invasion is nearing its second anniversary.
Ukraine’s Orthodox Church broke away from centuries-old control by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2019, although the rift has not been fully resolved. Another, smaller branch of Ukrainian Orthodoxy remains loyal to Moscow, and the two sides have squabbled over control of the Kyiv monastery.
A sizable minority of Ukrainian Christians, particularly in western Ukraine, are Catholic.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin was joined by relatives of soldiers killed in the Ukraine war for private Christmas services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence, on Moscow’s western suburbs.
In a Kremlin statement congratulating Orthodox Christians, Putin highlighted the “efforts of religious organizations aimed at supporting our heroes -- participants in the special military operation,” as the Kremlin refers to the Ukraine invasion.
Unlike last year, Putin made no call for a holiday cease-fire.
Western estimates put the Russian toll -- dead and wounded -- since the launch of the invasion in February 2022 at more than 320,000. Ukrainian figures are believed to be comparable.
In Belarus, where Christmas is officially celebrated with public holidays on both December 25 and on January 7, the country’s leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, said in a statement that he was “convinced that by preserving the Orthodox traditions of mercy and moral purity, together we will create the best future for our native Belarus.”
Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus for 30 years, calls himself an “Orthodox atheist.”
In Montenegro, meanwhile, two rival factions of the national Orthodox Church scuffled and argued during a traditional bonfire ceremony held January 6 in Cetinje, the country's historic royal capital. The tensions stem mainly from a dispute last September where the two factions chose competing clerics to head the Montenegrin church.
In Serbia, Orthodox believers observed the holiday by burning oak branches at services outside churches and temples, including hundreds who gathered at the St. Sava Temple -- the biggest Orthodox church in the Balkans.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP
Spain Joins Other Schengen Zone Countries In Recognizing Passports Issued By Kosovo
Kosovo’s deputy prime minister on January 6 welcomed a decision by Spain to recognize Kosovar passports five days after citizens of Kosovo were granted visa-free travel within the European Union’s Schengen zone.
Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said on Facebook that Spain’s recognition of passports issued by Kosovo was “more good news” for Kosovo.
“Spain now also recognizes the passports of the Republic of Kosovo,” he said. “So we can travel without [a] visa to this country.”
Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz thanked Madrid in Spanish for the decision.
Visa liberalization for citizens of Kosovo came into effect on January 1, but Spain was the only country in the Schengen zone that was excluded.
A document published on January 5 on the website of the European Commission's Department for Migration and Home Affairs said that from January 1, Spain recognizes ordinary passports issued by Kosovo.
"This does not imply in any form formal recognition of Kosovo as an independent state," the document states.
Spain is among five EU states that do not recognize Kosovo's independence. The others are Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Romania. However, all these states recognized travel documents issued by authorities in Kosovo.
Prior to the change in the regulation, the European Commission had confirmed several times that Kosovo met all the conditions for visa liberalization, but some states had consistently expressed reservations over concerns about a possible new wave of migration.
Kosovo celebrated the new regulation when it came into effect on January 1. It allows citizens of Kosovo to travel visa-free within the 27-country Schengen zone for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. The new visa regulation is intended for tourism and personal travel and does not include permission to work.
Kosovo was the last of the six countries of the Western Balkans to attain the visa waiver, which is perceived as a key step for the country’s ambition to join the EU.
French Minister Urges Iran To Stop 'Destabilizing Acts'
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her Iranian counterpart on January 6 that Iran and its affiliates must stop "destabilizing acts" that could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East. During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Colonna "gave him a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately stop their destabilizing acts." Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter, that in the call she also told Abdollahian that no one would gain from an escalation.
Russia Cancels Orthodox Christmas Masses In Ukraine Border City
Orthodox Christmas midnight masses in the city of Belgorod near the Russia-Ukraine border have been canceled, authorities in the city said on January 6, a day after officials offered to evacuate worried residents amid increasing attacks. The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, said on social media he agreed with local church leaders that "night masses in Belgorod would be canceled in connection to the operational situation." Ukrainian forces have hit Belgorod with near daily attacks in recent days, the deadliest of which killed 25 people on December 30.
Ukraine Shows Evidence Russia Used North Korean Missile In Kharkiv Attack
The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office provided evidence on January 6 that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea, showcasing the fragments. A senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 5 that Russia hit Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its invasion. Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv prosecutor's office, said the missile, one of several that hit the city on January 2, was visually and technically different from Russian models.
Denmark Says Ukraine To Get F-16 Jets In Second Quarter
Denmark's transfer of 19 American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take place in the second quarter of 2024, once Ukrainian pilots have completed training, the Danish Defense Ministry said on January 6. Denmark, which is replacing its F-16 fleet with more modern F-35 jets, announced in August that it would provide the planes after securing approval from the U.S. government. Kyiv had long sought to obtain the fighter jets. But Washington had resisted allowing the jet transfers for fear of being deemed a direct belligerent in the Ukraine war by Moscow.
Thousands Attend Funeral In Islamabad For Pakistani Cleric Gunned Down In Broad Daylight
Thousands of mourners attended a funeral on January 6 for a Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric gunned down in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, police and a spokesman for the cleric's organization said. The funeral of Masoodur Rehman Usmani was held a day after unidentified gunmen shot and killed him and wounded his driver in the neighborhood of Ghauri Town, according to Islamabad police. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which is a rare occurrence in this part of Pakistan. Police said they were using closed-circuit TV footage to track down the assailants.
