EU Sanctions Russian Companies For Spreading War Propaganda

A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has targeted a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) facility and a high-rise apartment building, injuring at least nine people, including two children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the July 28 attack, which came as Ukraine marked Statehood Day, as "Russian missile terror."

Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that he immediately spoke with the SBU, the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the head of the Ukrainian military after the high-rise building and the SBU building were hit.

Zelenskiy said all necessary services were on site and pledged to "do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people."

Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said a fire broke out in the SBU administration building, the upper floors of which appeared to be in ruins in video circulating on social media that also showed smoke and flames.

Ukrainian troops have been engaged in heavy fighting as Kyiv's counteroffensive appears to be ramping up in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya after months of slow progress, Ukrainian military officials said.

Fighting took place at multiple points along the more than 1,000-kilometer front line on July 28, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of firing two missiles that struck the border region of Rostov in southern Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down one of the missiles in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region about 40 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. Local officials reported 20 people were injured and said the roof of an art museum was damaged.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, blamed Russian air defense systems for the explosion.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the other Ukrainian missile was downed in the region's Azov district, and debris fell in an unpopulated location.

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow, the Defense Ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month. The ministry reported no injuries or damage in the incident, and it didn’t give an exact location where the drone fell.

Zelenskiy marked Statehood Day by reaffirming the country’s sovereignty in a speech in Kyiv's St. Michael Square in front of Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

"Even after we expel the occupiers from all our lands, we do not believe that Russia will not want to return with aggression," Zelenskiy said.

"But the victory of Ukraine can and should be such that any attempts of the enemy to return do not go beyond the sick fantasy of the madmen who harbor such plans.... Our statehood is our answer to the need for security and peace for Ukraine. Statehood, which is difficult to defend, but more difficult to return if lost," said Zelenskiy, who instituted the Statehood Day holiday two years ago.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP