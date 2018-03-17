Russia Expels 23 British Diplomats In Ex-Spy Poisoning Standoff

Moscow will expel 23 British diplomats in retaliation amid escalating tensions over a nerve-agent attack on a former spy in Britain, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. It ordered the diplomats to leave within a week.

The ministry said in a statement on March 17 that it is also ordering the closure of the British Council in Russia and withdrawing an agreement to reopen the British Consulate in St. Petersburg.

The moves come after Britain ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador Laurie Bristow in the morning on March 17 to inform him about Moscow’s retaliatory moves.

After the meeting, Bristow told reporters that "this crisis has arisen as a result of an appalling attack in the United Kingdom, the attempted murder of two people, using a chemical weapon developed in Russia and not declared by Russia at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, as Russia was and is obliged to do under the Chemical Weapons Convention."

Later in the day, Britain's Foreign Ministry said it had anticipated Russia's response and the National Security Council would meet early next week to consider next steps.

"Our priority today is looking after our staff in Russia and assisting those that will return to the U.K.," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Russia’s response doesn’t change the facts of the matter -- the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable,” the statement said.

“The onus remains on the Russian state to account for their actions and to comply with their international obligations,” it added.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping mall in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. They remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Britain says Russia was behind what it says was an attempt to kill the Skripals with a powerful chemical substance developed by the Soviet Union.

On March 16, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.

In addition to expelling 23 diplomats that British Prime Minister Theresa May said were spies, she said on May 14 that Britain would suspend all planned high-level bilateral contacts with Russia, revoking an invitation for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit, and that British ministers and the royal family would not attend the soccer World Cup in Russia this summer.

May said Britain would also freeze Russian state assets wherever there was evidence of a threat seen to strengthen its power to impose sanctions over human rights violations.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, TASS, AFP, and dpa