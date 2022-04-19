News
- By Current Time
Russia Expels 36 Belgian, Dutch Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia says it is expelling 36 diplomats from two EU countries in retaliation for similar steps taken against Moscow's foreign envoys over the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 19 that it had declared 21 diplomats from Belgium and 15 from the Netherlands "personae non gratae," giving them two weeks to leave the country.
The ministry also summoned Luxembourg's ambassador to Moscow, warning him that Russia may decide to take reciprocal measures for the tiny European state's recent expulsion of Moscow's envoy.
European countries have expelled more than 300 Russian Embassy staff since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia has responded by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and the European Union in the past week, as well as the Dutch and Belgians.
All Of The Latest News
Deputy At Belarusian News Agency Gets Prison Term For Cooperating With Opposition
MINSK -- A deputy director at Belarus's leading state-run news agency, BelTA, has been sentenced to five years in prison for sharing information with opposition groups as he looked to avoid repercussions for cooperating with the authorities when it appeared authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka would be pushed from power.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on April 19 that Judge Alyaksandr Vouk of the Soviet district court in the Belarusian capital sentenced Syarhey Adzyarykha on January 10 after finding him guilty of abuse of duty.
Details of the trial only became available now even though the Minsk City Court rejected Adzyarykha's appeal on March 15, which means that he will soon be taken to a penal colony to begin serving his term.
Investigators accused Adzyarykha of providing information to the opposition People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group and the Nik & Maik opposition Telegram channel in an attempt to distance himself from Lukashenka's regime amid mass protests following a disputed August 2020 election.
Months before the election, which Lukashenka claimed to win but opposition leaders said was rigged, Adzyarykha was awarded with a special prize from the president for his "high professionalism and personal contribution to the development of the state's information policy."
The court determined that he had abused his duty as a journalist by then leaking information to discredit Lukashenka and distance himself from the regime if and when it fell.
Hundreds of Belarusians have faced trials linked to the protests against Lukashenka over the results of the election, which handed him a sixth consecutive term.
Much of the opposition leadership has since been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
Romanian Court Rules To Extradite To Russia Chechen Woman Who Fled Ukraine Amid War
A court in Romania's northeastern city of Suceava has ruled to extradite to Russia a Chechen woman, 36-year-old Amina Gerikhanova, who fled the fighting in Ukraine after Moscow invaded the country in February.
Gerikhanova's relative, Amrudi Bakharchiev, told RFE/RL on April 19 that Gerikhanova is wanted in Russia for allegedly taking part in military operations with the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, which the woman and her relatives have denied.
Bakharchiev added that Gerikhanova appealed the court's ruling and has asked for political asylum in Romania.
Gerikhanova, who fled Russia five years ago and was in Kyiv as a refugee, left the Ukrainian capital for Romania along with hundreds of thousands of others after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine on February 24.
Romanian authorities detained her on March 13 at Russia's request after she crossed the border.
On March 23, thousands rallied in front of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna protesting Gerikhanova's arrest.
On April 18, the Sweden-based Vaifond human rights group, which focuses on the rights of ethnic Chechens abroad, said that Ukraine's presidential office had promised to take Gerikhanova back to Ukraine if Romanian authorities decided to deport her to Kyiv.
Crimean Tatar Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Russia On Extremism Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Emil Ziyadinov to a lengthy prison term after convicting him of organizing activities of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group, which has been critical of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don on April 19 sentenced Ziyadinov, a 37-year-old sports teacher at a school in Crimea, to 17 years in prison.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
His brother, Selim, told the human rights group Crimean Solidarity that the court ruled that Ziyadinov, who pleaded not guilty, must serve the first four years of his term incarcerated in a prison facility, with the rest of the term to be served in a maximum-security penal colony. Once the sentence is completed, he will be subject to parole-like restrictions for another 18 months.
Ziyadinov was arrested in July 2020 along with several other Crimean Tatar activists after their homes in Crimea were searched by Russia-imposed authorities. They were later charged with being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Ziyadinov as a political prisoner.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Last month, the same court sentenced seven Crimean Tatars on extremism charges that they and human rights organizations in Ukraine call politically motivated.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbekistan Rejects Claim By Islamic State Affiliate In Afghanistan Over Rocket Assault
Uzbekistan has rejected claims by a regional affiliate of Islamic State that it carried out a rocket attack on the Central Asian nation from neighboring Afghanistan.
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said on April 18 that it had fired 10 rockets at an Uzbek military base in the border town of Termiz, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist propaganda.
But Uzbek presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov denied the claim on April 19, calling on Uzbek citizens to disregard what he called "provocations."
"The information distributed by some Telegram channels about a so-called rocket attack from the territory of Afghanistan at units of Uzbekistan's armed forces near the town of Termiz absolutely do not correspond to the reality. According to the Defense Ministry and Uzbekistan's border guard troops, there are no active military developments along the Uzbek-Afghan border, the situation is stable," Asadov said in a statement placed on Telegram.
IS-K, meanwhile, claimed that it fired the rockets from the Afghan town of Hairatan near the Uzbek border.
IS-K has increased attacks in and around Afghanistan following the U.S.-led military withdrawal from the country in August after 20 years.
The terrorist group has conducted several attacks in neighboring Pakistan, including a deadly suicide bombing of a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar last month.
In February, the United States offered a $10 million reward for information that helps identify and locate the leader of IS-K in Afghanistan, Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir.
The U.S. State Department says Ghafari was appointed to lead IS-K in June 2020 and that he is responsible for approving all IS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding for activities.
The State Department has designated Ghafari and two other leaders of the extremist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan as global terrorists.
With reporting by VOA
Greece Seizes Russian Tanker As Part Of EU Sanctions Over Ukraine
Greek authorities say they have seized a Russian oil tanker in the Aegean Sea as part of European Union sanctions imposed against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized on April 19 near the coastal city of Karystos on the southern coast of the island of Evia.
"It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said.
The coast guard said the seizure order concerned the ship itself and not its cargo.
The vessel had experienced mechanical issues and was being escorted by a tug to the Peloponnese so that its cargo could be transferred to another ship. However, rough seas forced it to Karystos.
The European Union, of which Greece is a member, has adopted a wide range of sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, designed to cripple the Russian economy and pressure President Vladimir Putin into ending the war against Ukraine.
The sanctions include import and export bans for a wide array of goods and a ban on access to EU ports by Russian-flagged ships.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Restricts Access To HRW Website Over Statements On War In Ukraine
Russia's communications regulator says it has restricted access to the website of Human Rights Watch (HRW) as a result of the group's statements over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
A Roskomnadzor official said on April 19 that the move was made at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office, adding that the restriction was imposed only on one of the items published on HRW's website about the war in Ukraine. That report -- titled Ukraine: Russian Air-Dropped Bombs Hit Residential Area -- is now inaccessible in Russia.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
On April 8, Russia revoked the registration of HRW and 14 other foreign organizations that had worked in the country for decades, including Amnesty International and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, due to "violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation."
Further details on what those "violations" were have not been released by the Justice Ministry.
Russian authorities have blocked a number of independent media outlets and publications as Moscow tries to control coverage of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
After Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets and other organizations to only use data and information provided by official Russian sources when covering the war.
It also directed media outlets and other groups to describe events in Ukraine as a "special military operation" and forbid the use of the words war and invasion with regard to the conflict.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL, for their independent coverage of the war.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukraine Defiant As Russia Launches Massive Offensive In East
The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have launched "aggressive actions" along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the long-anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukraine says Russian forces have launched attacks along the entire front line in the east as Moscow opens a new phase in its unprovoked invasion while blaming the West for prolonging the conflict by supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine’s General Staff said on April 19 that thousands of Russian troops are fanning out their offensive on the 480-kilometer-long front line in the east in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the "Battle of Donbas."
Ukrainian media reported powerful shelling in the Donetsk region in Maryinka, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk, and officials said Russian forces were attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses "along almost the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions."
After almost two months of unsuccessful attempts at seizing large and strategic cities despite intense and indiscriminate shelling, which has killed numerous civilians and caused widespread destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on April 19 that “another phase of this operation is starting now.”
Russia has avoided calling its invasion of Ukraine a war, using instead the term "special military operation."
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Russian military has “consistently implemented the plan to fully liberate" eastern Ukraine and accused the United States and other Western nations of supplying Ukraine with weapons so that the fighting continues “until the last Ukrainian.”
Shoigu was shown on Russia's state Rossiya 24 TV channel, but it was not clear whether the footage was broadcast live or prerecorded. If confirmed, this would be 66-year-old Shoigu's first public appearance in days, amid reports he might have serious health problems.
In a video address on April 18, Zelenskiy vowed to repel the Russian troops despite their overwhelming advantage in manpower and weaponry.
"No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," Zelenskiy said.
He also thanked all Ukrainian defenders in all cities, including the besieged Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, and those in the Kharkiv region, which hold and "protect the fate of the whole state."
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on April 19 that its forces struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight and downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
On April 18, a series of Russian missile strikes on military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed at least seven people.
In addition to the seven killed in Lviv, 11 were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, government officials in the western city said earlier on April 18.
A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting in other parts of the country was among the buildings badly damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.
Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine had been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country and had been considered a relative haven.
Russia said the strikes on Lviv destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine and an ammunition storage facility in the Kyiv region.
Multiple explosions were also reported in the capital, Kyiv, and the Dnipropetrovsk region early on April 18. Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported that two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk attacks.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 19 that no humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia for a third successive day, leaving thousands trapped in several cities, including the besieged port of Mariupol.
“Unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors. Intense shelling continues in the Donbas,” Vereshchuk said in a statement posted on her Telegram channel on April 19.
“We continue difficult negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions,” she added.
The continuing siege of Mariupol in Ukraine’s southeast has caused “significant” civilian casualties and destroyed “large areas of infrastructure," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.
An estimated 100,000 people remained in city -- out of its prewar population of 450,000 -- trapped without food, water, heat or electricity, Ukrainian officials say.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol will fight to the end against Russian troops. Shmyhal said that Russia's deadline for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender by April 17 had been ignored.
"The city still has not fallen. There are still our military forces, our soldiers, so they will fight until the end. And as for now, they still are in Mariupol," he told the U.S. network ABC.
Russia's military says it controls almost all of Mariupol, while Ukraine's Azov Battalion is still holding out in the vast Azovstal steel plant.
The city council of Mariupol said at least 1,000 civilians are also hiding in underground shelters beneath the plant. Those hiding are mostly women with children and old people, the city council wrote on Telegram.
Meanwhile, Western nations and their allies continue to discuss ways to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow to end its aggression.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on April 19 that an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level was in the works, adding that President Emmanuel Macron favors such a move.
"I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
Ukraine's leaders have pushed for an embargo on Russian energy saying money paid by European countries for Russian oil and gas is financing Moscow's war machine. Europe earlier this month banned Russian coal imports beginning in August.
The EU's executive commission has outlined steps to cut the consumption of Russian gas by two-thirds by year-end.
The EU's 27 nations get around 40 percent of their natural gas and around 25 percent of their oil from Russia.
Natural gas would be the most difficult to do without, energy analysts say, since most of it comes by pipeline from Russia and supplies of liquefied gas, which can be delivered by ship, are limited amid strong demand worldwide.
Germany, a major importer of Russian gas and oil, has so far resisted an immediate shutoff but says it plans to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and most Russian gas by mid-2024.
One sticking point has been Hungary, where right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Officials in Budapest on April 19 reiterated that their country will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas claiming it would hurt the country.
Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without disruption throughout the conflict, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Greek authorities on April 19 seized a Russian tanker in the Aegean Sea as part of EU sanctions and officials in the South Pacific nation of Fiji said they were considering a request by Washington to seize a superyacht suspected of being owned by a Russian oligarch.
The luxury vessel, the Amadea, is widely believed to be owned by Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who has been sanctioned by both the United States and the EU. The vessel arrived in Fiji a week ago after leaving Mexico 18 days earlier and crossing the Pacific.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC
Ukraine Rejects Serbian Claim That It Is Behind Threats Against Flights To Russia
Ukraine has rejected accusations made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Ukraine’s secret service is behind a series of hoax bomb threats against Air Serbia flights to Russia.
Vuvic has claimed, without providing evidence, that the foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified European Union nation are behind the threats.
“[Vucic’s] statements about Ukraine’s alleged involvement in bomb threats to Serbian air carriers flying to Russia are false,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement.
Other Serbian officials have alleged that the threats had been sent from either Ukraine or Poland.
The Serbian national carrier is the only European airline that has not joined EU flight sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Several Air Serbia flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg have been delayed or had to return to Belgrade after receiving anonymous bomb threats.
Vucic said that although the flights to Russia are not making a profit because of frequent returns to their base in the Serbian capital, the flights will continue “as a matter of principle.”
Serbia voted in favor of three UN resolutions condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine but has rejected joining international sanctions against Moscow.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed disappointment that Serbia, a candidate to join the EU, has not yet supported the bloc’s sanctions against Russia.
“Tough sanctions and unity of the democratic world can stop this war,” Nikolenko said in a statement. “We call on Belgrade to stand up for the truth and fully join in supporting Ukraine and upholding the values on which a united democratic Europe has been founded.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
German Employers, Unions Oppose Immediate Ban On Russian Natural Gas
Groups representing German employers and unions have joined together in opposing an immediate ban on natural-gas imports from Russia, saying such a move would lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs.
Rainer Dulger, chairman of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA), and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), issued a joint statement on April 18 as European Union leaders discuss possible new energy sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“A rapid gas embargo would lead to loss of production, shutdowns, a further de-industrialization, and the long-term loss of work positions in Germany,” Dulger and Hoffmann said, according to dpa.
Ukraine's leaders have pushed for an embargo on natural gas, saying money paid by European countries for Russian oil and gas is financing Moscow's war against Ukraine. Europe earlier this month banned Russian coal imports beginning in August.
Dulger and Hoffmann said they worry that in the current embargo debate not enough care is being put into making sure that any sanctions are targeted and prevent harm to the economies implementing the sanctions.
The two said current proposals would harm the German economy and employment levels more than it would those same factors in Russia. The way to help Ukraine, they argued, is to make sure Germany has a stable economy and labor market.
The EU's executive commission has outlined steps to cut the consumption of Russian gas by two-thirds by year's end through using more pipeline gas from Norway and Azerbaijan, importing more liquefied natural gas, accelerating the deployment of wind and solar projects, and intensifying conservation efforts.
The EU's 27 nations get around 40 percent of their natural gas from Russia and around 25 percent of their oil. Natural gas would be the most difficult do without, energy analysts say, since most of it comes by pipeline from Russia and supplies of liquefied gas, which can be delivered by ship, are limited amid strong demand worldwide.
Germany, a major importer of Russian gas and oil, has so far resisted an immediate shutoff but says it plans to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and most Russian gas by mid-2024.
With reporting by AP and dpa
U.S. Treasury Secretary To Call For Increased Pressure On Russia At IMF-World Bank Meetings
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a Treasury Department official told reporters on April 18.
The conflict "has demonstrated the need for the world's largest economies to stand together to defend international order and protect peace and prosperity," the official said.
Yellen is “deeply concerned” about the impacts that the war will have on the global economy, including rising food insecurity in developing countries, the official said ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington.
Yellen is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the department said in a news release. The war in Ukraine is expected to be a central focus of the annual meetings.
Yellen will “reiterate the Biden administration’s firm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their lives and their country,” the news release said. “The secretary will also underscore our shared resolve to hold Russia accountable and provide Ukraine necessary aid.”
The official who briefed reporters about Yellen’s schedule said she will not take part in meetings with her global counterparts if Russian officials are included. Russian Finance Ministry officials are expected to participate remotely in a Group of 20 meeting on April 20.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russia should be removed from the G20, and the United States has made clear that it cannot be business as usual, the official said.
Yellen is expected to use the meetings to work with allies on efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia while mitigating spillover effects, to call for the implementation of a global minimum tax deal, and to address food security issues.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is also set to meet with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko this week.
Adeyemo on April 18 reiterated the U.S. position that China has a chance to pressure Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine and would thereby avoid subjecting itself to secondary sanctions.
“China has in the past -- and we expect them to continue to follow -- the sanctions regimes that have been introduced by us and the coalition" of sanctioning countries, Adeyemo said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
“China's business with the rest of the world is greater than its business with Russia," he added.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
No Runners From Russia, Belarus In This Year's Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon is being held in the northeastern U.S. city on April 18 with no runners from Russia or Belarus among the 28,000 participants.
The two countries were disinvited in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while runners from Ukraine who were unable to make it to Boston were offered a deferral or refund.
“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said in a statement announcing the decision to disinvite Russians and Belarusians. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”
The association said it would not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus "until further notice" but would attempt to refund athletes from Russia or Belarus who were barred. The policy allows Russian and Belarusian citizens who are not residents of either country to compete.
Grilk was quoted on April 18 as saying that Ukrainian athletes who could not make it to this year's event can run next year if they wish, adding that the association is willing to assist them in whatever way they need.
“There is no group we want to be more helpful to,” Grilk said.
With reporting by AP
Russian Brigade Accused Of Bucha War Crimes Awarded Honorary Title
Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed an honorary title on a brigade accused by Ukraine of committing war crimes in the town of Bucha.
A decree signed by Putin on April 18 gave the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade the title of Guards for their defense of the "motherland and state interests" and praised the "mass heroism and valor, tenacity, and courage" of its members.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the unit committed war crimes during its occupation of Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, and has vowed to seek justice for the victims.
A majority of the civilians killed in Bucha died from gunshot wounds, Ukrainian police said last week. Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their back.
Russian authorities claim that Russian forces have not attacked civilians in Ukraine and said videos from Bucha showing the bodies of civilians lying in the streets were staged in order to justify new Western sanctions and disrupt cease-fire negotiations.
The announcement of the honorary title was made as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions of Ukrainians from their homes, and resulted in massive sanctions against Moscow.
Ukrainian Paramedic Braves Shelling To Comfort Kharkiv Wounded
Instead of running for cover, a Ukrainian paramedic comforted a wounded civilian as shells rained down on the eastern city of Kharkiv. At least five people were killed and a dozen were wounded on April 17 when apartment blocks were bombarded by Russian forces. The paramedic told people to "stay on the ground" as he refused to leave the side of a terrified woman who had been hit by shrapnel. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Two Captured Britons, Pro-Kremlin Ukrainian Oligarch Appear In Separate Videos Suggesting Swap
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on April 18 and asked Britain to negotiate their exchange for a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch and politician who is being held by Ukrainian authorities.
It’s not clear how freely the two men -- Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28 -- were able to talk.
Speaking separately, the two men asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party with personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moments later, Ukraine's security services posted a video of Medvedchuk, 67, asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.
It was unclear how freely Medvedchuk was speaking in the video.
Medvedchuk was detained last week in a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s state security service. Medvedchuk had escaped from house arrest several days before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.
He is facing between 15 years and a life sentence on a treason charge. Ukrainian officials have said Kyiv wants to try Medvedchuk and ultimately exchange him for Ukrainian prisoners.
Both Pinner and Aslin fought on the Ukrainian side in Mariupol, which is now almost entirely under Russian control.
Pinner’s family called on Russian authorities to treat the two men as prisoners of war in accordance with international rules.
“Our family is currently working with the [British] Foreign Office along with the family of Aiden Aslin, who is also being held by the Russian Army, to ensure their rights as prisoners of war are upheld according to the Geneva Convention,” the family said in a statement.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Moscow Mayor Says 200,000 Jobs At Risk In City As Western Companies Leave
Some 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because Western companies have suspended operations over the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on April 18.
Authorities had last week approved a $41 million program to support employment in Moscow by providing training and temporary "socially important work," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.
Hundreds of mainly Western companies have said they were suspending their operations in Russia after the West announced a series of crippling sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Sobyanin said the newly approved program plans to support more than 58,000 people who have lost their jobs in foreign firms. Around 12,500 of them will undergo retraining, the mayor added.
He said people in between jobs will be offered involvement in public works projects in a number of city organizations, parks, and elsewhere.
Experts predict that the worst economic impact of Western sanctions is still to come and expect Russia to plunge into a deep recession.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Says Battle For Donbas Has Begun After Deadly Missile Strikes Hit Lviv
Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region has begun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on April 18.
"We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian Army is now dedicated to this offensive," he said on Telegram on April 18.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day," he said.
He thanked all Ukrainian defenders, all cities of the Donbas, including Mariupol, as well as the cities in the Kharkiv region, which hold and "protect the fate of the whole state."
Ukrainian military officials said earlier that Russia appeared to have started the new offensive after a series of Russian missile strikes in the western city of Lviv.
Ukraine’s General Staff said it had seen "signs of the start of the offensive in the eastern theater of operations," and the focus seems to be on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
"This morning, along almost the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defenses," Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in televised comments. "They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning."
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of Luhansk, also reported offensives.
"We've just lost control of the city of Kreminna. There is street fighting," he said, noting that evacuations were no longer an option. "Every hour sees the situation getting worse."
Meanwhile, Russian missile strikes killed at least seven people in Lviv, which has so far been spared fierce fighting in almost two months of war.
Eleven people were injured and are hospitalized, government officials in Lviv said. Three of them are in intensive care units and are fighting for their lives.
"Unfortunately, the patients were admitted in a very serious condition," doctor Andriy Tokarsky said. The youngest patient is a 3-year-old boy.
Residents said they could see thick plumes of black smoke rising above Lviv after the explosion, while air-raid sirens sounded throughout the city.
Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said six people were killed and another eight, including a child, were wounded by four Russian missile strikes.
He said three missiles hit military facilities and one struck a tire shop. He said infrastructure was “severely damaged” and that rescue teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes.
A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting in other parts of the country was among the buildings badly damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
Russia claimed the strikes on Lviv destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine.
Russian planes struck a Ukrainian logistics center holding "large batches of foreign weaponry, delivered to Ukraine over the past six days by the United States and European countries" and "destroyed" them, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Konashenkov also said a store of ammunition was destroyed in the Kyiv region. The claims could not be independently confirmed.
Multiple explosions were also reported in the capital, Kyiv, and the Dnipropetrovsk region on April 18. Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported that two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk attacks.
Russia said its forces shelled more than 100 targets where Ukrainian military equipment and troops were concentrated.
WATCH: The port city of Mariupol was home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion. It has been under siege by Russian troops and under constant shelling for more than 50 days. The city has been reduced to rubble, amid claims by Russia that it now has near complete control. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died and tens of thousands remain trapped in the city.
Konashenkov also said on April 18 that the Russian Army destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles, shot down three fighter jets, and destroyed four military armories. Konashenkov’s claim could not be independently verified.
Military experts say Russia is increasing its strikes on weapons factories, railways, and other infrastructure targets across Ukraine to decrease Kyiv’s ability to resist a major ground offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CBS on April 17 that the port city of Mariupol effectively doesn’t exist anymore because of the massive destruction by relentless bombardment.
Kyiv estimates that at least 21,000 people were killed in Mariupol by air strikes and street fighting. An estimated 100,000 people remain in city -- out of its prewar population of 450,000 -- trapped without food, water, heat or electricity, Ukrainian officials say.
WATCH: Instead of running for cover, a Ukrainian paramedic comforted a wounded civilian as shells rained down on the eastern city of Kharkiv. At least five people were killed and a dozen were wounded on April 17 when apartment blocks were bombarded by Russian forces.
Ukraine has vowed to fight on and defend Mariupol, defying a Russian ultimatum issued on April 17 that called on the remaining Ukrainian solders inside the encircled Azovstal steel plant to lay down their arms and surrender.
The city council of Mariupol said at least 1,000 civilians are hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal plant. Those hiding are mostly women with children and old people, the city council wrote on the Telegram.
The White House said on April 18 that President Joe Biden had no plans to visit Kyiv. Zelenskiy has urged Biden to demonstrate U.S. support for the fight against Russia by traveling to the embattled capital, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there are no plans for such a trip.
Zelenskiy said on April 17 that he thought Biden would visit, but said the decision belonged to the U.S. president and would depend on the safety situation.
The White House has said that, instead of Biden, it would be more likely to send a high-ranking official such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Speaks With IMF Chief As Ukrainian Officials Press Need For Financial Aid
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has spoken with the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about his country’s financial situation and its plans for postwar reconstruction efforts.
In a tweet on April 17, Zelenskiy said he had “discussed with IMF Managing Director [Kristalina] Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for postwar reconstruction.”
“We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskiy said.
Retweeting Zelenskiy’s comments, Georgieva said that “continued economic support by Ukraine’s partners is essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern, competitive Ukraine.”
Georgieva is a Bulgarian economist who has also served as the World Bank’s chief executive and acting president.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is scheduled to attend meetings with the IMF and World Bank officials in Washington this week to seek additional funds for Ukraine, which has seen its economy nearly collapse following the unprovoked February 24 invasion by Russian troops.
Shmyhal on April 17 called on Western nations to provide his country with additional financial aid, along with weapons and ammunition.
"Only half of our economy is working," he told ABC, adding that Ukraine faces a monthly budget deficit of $5 billion.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are scheduled to join Shmyhal in Washington and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine hosted by the World Bank on April 21.
World Bank President David Malpass said last week that the Washington-based organization is preparing a $1.5 billion support package for Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Zelenskiy Invites Macron To Visit Ukraine: 'I Want Him To Understand...This Is Genocide'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine to see evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide," a term Macron has avoided using.
"I talked to him yesterday," Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview recorded on April 15 and broadcast on April 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I'm sure he will understand," Zelenskiy said.
Macron is in the midst of a heated election campaign against far-right politician Marine Le Pen. The second round in the vote is set for April 24.
The Ukrainian leader said he also believes that U.S. President Joe Biden should visit the country at some point, although the White House has said there are no immediate plans for the 79-year-old president to make the potentially risky journey.
"I think he will" come, Zelenskiy said. "But it's his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends. But I think he's the leader of the United States, and that's why he should come here to see."
The White House is reportedly considering sending other top officials to Ukraine, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Biden on April 13 said his administration will decide on the matter soon.
A growing list of European leaders have visited Kyiv in recent weeks, with the most high-profile being British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson traveled to the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where officials said hundreds of civilians were "simply shot in the streets" by occupying Russian forces.
After his visit to the devastated town outside of Kyiv, Johnson said evidence of a massacre by Russian troops "doesn't look far short of genocide to me."
With reporting by CNN, dpa, and AFP
Pope Decries 'Senseless' War In Ukraine, Expresses Fears Of Nuclear Conflict
Pope Francis pleaded for peace in the "senseless" war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts around the world in his Easter Sunday address from the central balcony of St. Peter's Square.
"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," Francis said on April 17.
Applause erupted from many of the crowd of some 100,000 people in the Vatican square and on a nearby street when he mentioned Ukraine.
Francis denounced "the flexing of muscles while people are suffering" and pleaded, "Please, please, let us not get used to war."
The pontiff did not mention Russian President Vladimir Putin by name for the decision to launch the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
In a reference to potential nuclear war, Francis quoted from a manifesto written by philosopher Bertrand Russell and physicist Albert Einstein in 1955: "'Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?'"
This year, April 17 marks Easter on the Western Christian calendar. In the Eastern Orthodox church -- followed by many in Russia and Ukraine -- the day marks the start of Holy Week, with Easter coming on April 24.
The pope also prayed that God grant "reconciliation for [Burma], where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists," and for Afghanistan, which is facing a humanitarian crisis since last year’s takeover by the Taliban.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iran Confirms Centrifuge Facility Relocated To Underground Site Over Security Concerns
Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site, days after the UN atomic watchdog said it had installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran's request, Iranian media reported.
The machines, which were moved from Iran’s now-closed Karaj nuclear site, will be used to make centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows, crucial parts for the devices that spin at very high speeds to enrich uranium gas. It raises questions about Iran's plans for the manufacturing of advanced centrifuges.
Iranian state media quoted the spokesman for the country's atomic energy organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying authorities had moved the operation to a safer place over security concerns.
Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj was targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June. Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks that Iran has blamed on Israel.
Tehran has since been seeking to ensure greater security for such sites.
The sprawling Natanz site includes a commercial-scale enrichment plant that is underground, which could offer some protection from any potential air strikes.
“Unfortunately, because of a terrorist operation that took place against Karaj, we were obliged to intensify security measures under which we moved an important part of the machines and transferred the rest to Natanz and Isfahan,” said Kamalvandi.
Isfahan is the location of another Iranian nuclear facility.
Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had installed cameras and removed seals from machines at the new workshop in Natanz at the request of Iranian authorities.
There is concern that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.
Iran is now enriching with hundreds of advanced centrifuges, some of them enriching to a purity of up to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent that is weapons-grade. That is far above the 3.67 percent cap imposed by the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, and the 20 percent it had achieved before the deal.
Iran insists it has no plans to make nuclear weapons.
Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the deal have stalled. The deal collapsed four years ago when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Once-Captured Ukrainian Mayor, Lawmakers Attend Pope's Easter Vigil At Vatican
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol -- currently occupied by invading Russian forces -- and three Ukrainian lawmakers attended an Easter Vigil homily at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
Pope Francis directly addressed Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov and lawmakers Maria Mezentseva, Olena Khomenko, and Rusem Umerov in his homily on the night of April 16-17.
“In this darkness of war, in the cruelty, we are all praying for you and with you this night. We are praying for all the suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayer,’’ Francis said.
He added that “the biggest thing you can receive: Christ is risen,” speaking the last three words in Ukrainian.
The pontiff did not refer directly to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but he has called for an Easter truce in order to reach a negotiated peace.
Francis invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” and said that while “many writers have evoked the beauty of starlit nights, the nights of war, however, are riven by streams of light that portend death.”
Fedorov was abducted on March 11 by Russians troops, triggering protests there and calls by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy for his immediate release. He was released five days later.
Fedorov and the Ukrainian lawmakers have been visiting European capitals seeking more aid for Ukraine as it struggles against the Russian invasion of their country.
The pope is due to say Mass in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, April 17, and then deliver his twice-a-year Urbi Et Orbi (To The City And The World) message and blessing.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Vows Strong Resistance In Eastern Ukraine As Desperate Mariupol Teeters
As the defense of Mariupol teetered on the verge of collapse, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that his forces would put up determined resistance to the expected large-scale Russian offensive in the east of the country.
"We will not give up our territory," Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview conducted on April 16 and broadcast on April 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy said there was no guarantee Russian forces would not try again to take the capital, Kyiv, should its military be successful in the east of Ukraine, adding that the outcome of the war could be decided in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.
“This is why it is very important for us to not allow them, to stand our ground, because this battle...it can influence the course of the whole war," Zelenskiy told CNN. "Because I don't trust the Russian military and Russian leadership."
"That is why we understand that the fact that we fought them off and they left, and they were running away from Kyiv -- from the north, from Chernihiv and from that direction -- it doesn't mean if they are able to capture Donbas, they won't come further toward Kyiv."
Russian forces faced tougher-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians in and around the Kyiv area, forcing them to retreat and refocus their efforts on expected attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Russian troops continued to pound Mariupol after claiming they had cleared the urban area of Ukrainian soldiers and had surrounded the remaining troops in a massive steelworks plant.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has vowed a “fight to the end” amid the ruins of Mariupol and said the strategic port city "has not fallen," despite claims by the attacking Russian forces.
Shmyhal told ABC on April 17 that the "city still has not fallen. There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."
Shmyhal said that Kyiv wanted a diplomatic solution "if possible," but said, "If the Russians wouldn't like negotiations, we'll fight to the end, absolutely. We will not surrender. We won't leave our country, our families, our land. We will fight to the end."
Shmyhal again pleaded with the West to send more weapons and ammunition to aid Ukraine’s forces. He also urged nations to send additional financial aid. Ukraine is experiencing a "huge humanitarian catastrophe" and needs further help "to save our economy for future recovery," he said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that about 2,500 Ukrainian troops remain at Azovstal, a claim that could not be independently verified. Ukrainian officials did not mention any numbers for the city defenders.
WATCH: The port city of Mariupol was home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion. It has been under siege by Russian troops and under constant shelling for more than 50 days. The city has been reduced to rubble, amid claims by Russia that it now has near complete control. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died and tens of thousands remain trapped in the city.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on April 17 that the defenders of Mariupol have tied up significant Russian forces encircling the city. She described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine.”
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from Mariupol.
"We have not been able to agree...about cease-fires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Vereshchuk said on her Telegram account on April 17.
If Russia's capture of Mariupol is confirmed, it would be the first major Ukrainian city to fall since Moscow’s unprovoked war began on February 24.
WATCH: A Ukrainian woman has given RFE/RL a detailed account of how she was raped by a Russian Army soldier. To protect her privacy, we have pixelated her face and we are not disclosing her name. Ukrainian police have been informed of the case.
Capturing Mariupol would allow Russian forces in the south, which came up through the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and the focus of the anticipated Russian offensive.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its regular bulletin that Russian forces continue to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine, including locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk.
Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country, where Russia plans to renew its offensive activity, the ministry said. But it pointed out that even though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same.
“It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance,” the ministry said.
At least five people were killed in a series of Russian artillery strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local officials said on April 17. Maksym Khaustov, chief of the Kharkiv region's health department, said the strikes had sparked fires and blown roofs off of buildings throughout the northeastern city.
Oleh Syneyhubov, the governor of the region, said on his Telegram channel that 31 people had been injured in the attacks.
AFP journalists reported hearing two incoming blasts and witnessed five fires in residential areas in the center of Kharkiv, which had a prewar population of 1.4 million people.
Separately, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said at least two people were killed and four injured on April 17 in the shelling of the eastern town of Zolote.
Local media reported an explosion in the capital, Kyiv, though Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said air-defense systems had thwarted Russian attacks.
A Russian missile attack damaged infrastructure in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary, Ukrainian officials said. Mayor Ihor Sapashko warned that there may be interruptions in water and electricity supplies as the result of the attack.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the military has used precision-guided air-launched missiles to attack the ammunition plant in Brovary overnight.
He said that other Russian air raids also destroyed Ukrainian air-defense radars near Severodonetsk in the east and several ammunition depots elsewhere.
Missile attacks continued in the region around the southern city of Mykolayiv, according to regional Governor Vitali Kim, while officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said Russian strikes had killed at least five civilians on April 17.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Zelenskiy Urges World To Take Russia's Nuclear Threat Seriously
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned in an interview with CNN that the international community should take seriously the threat that Russia could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
"Not only me -- all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried," Zelenskiy told the network on April 16.
The remarks follow comments by CIA Director Bill Burns, who said the threat of Russia potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine could not be taken lightly, although the U.S. spy agency had not yet seen any signs of specific concern.
Speaking in English, Zelenskiy said that human lives mean nothing to Moscow.
As to the possible use of chemical weapons by Russia, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of being prepared for any eventuality.
"But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think," he added.
In a speech on April 14, Burns said that "given the potential desperation of President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons."
The Kremlin said it had placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine on February 24, but the United States has not seen "a lot of practical evidence" of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added.
"We're obviously very concerned. I know President [Joe] Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," Burns said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, CNN, and AFP
Russian Navy Admiral Meets With Crew Of Sunken Moskva Cruiser
Russia's state-run TASS news agency says that the head of the Russian Navy has met with the crew of the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said members would continue their service in the navy.
The Russian Defense Ministry released a short video showing Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and two other officers in front of some 100 sailors on a parade ground.
The ministry did not say when the meeting took place.
Russia acknowledged on April 14 that the Moskva had sunk, attributing the disaster to an ammunition explosion.
Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with at least one Neptune missile.
Moscow said all of the 500 crew members were rescued after the April 13 blast. Ukrainian officials said some of those on board the ship had died. Neither side has provided evidence to support the claims.
The U.S. military agreed with the Ukrainian version of the ship’s sinking.
"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," a senior Pentagon official said in a briefing with reporters on April 15, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.
The strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but it was difficult to assess how many, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Inclined Toward Treason': More And More Russian Soldiers Reportedly Refusing To Fight In Ukraine2
Adam Michnik: Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine Will End Like Brezhnev's Afghan War3
'No One Prepared Them For War': Russian War Widow Talks About Her Husband's Deployment To Ukraine4
'Missing On The High Seas?!': Father Expresses Outrage As Russia Keeps Quiet About Fate Of Sailors5
Russian Navy Admiral Meets With Crew Of Sunken Moskva Cruiser6
Zelenskiy Vows Strong Resistance In Eastern Ukraine As Desperate Mariupol Teeters7
German Delivery Of Heavy Weapons To Ukraine Allowed Under International Law: Justice Minister8
Ukrainian Paramedic Braves Shelling To Comfort Kharkiv Wounded9
Amid Intensified Fighting, Reports Continue To Surface Of Ukrainians Forcibly Relocated To Russia10
As Iran's Effort To Resume Car Imports Stalls, Consumers Forced To Buy Domestic 'Death Wagons'
Subscribe