News
Russia Expels Romanian Diplomat In Response To 'Unfriendly' State
Russia said on September 8 that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest.
Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the diplomat's departure.
Moscow has deemed Romania along with other EU member states to be an "unfriendly" country, a designation introduced amid unprecedentedly tough sanctions to punish Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Hundreds of diplomats from both sides have been expelled since.
In April, Romania expelled 10 Russian Embassy employees in Bucharest at once, prompting a tit-for-tat move by Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
All Of The Latest News
Body Of British Volunteer In Ukraine Returned By Pro-Russian Separatists With Signs Of Torture
A senior Ukrainian official says the body of British national Paul Urey, a humanitarian volunteer who died in the custody of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region in July, shows signs of torture and severe beatings.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a post on Telegram that Urey's body, which was handed to Ukraine on September 7, is "missing body parts and has numerous cuts."
Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk had said the 45-year-old Urey died on July 10 of "illnesses and stress," and added later that he died of "coronary artery disease that got severe due to pulmonary congestion and cerebral edema."
"I can say with full responsibility -- it was a violent death. A human being simply cannot survive this kind of torture. I saw the photo of the deceased's body, and there are no doubts.... The torturing to death of volunteer Paul Urey is a war crime that will be further evidence at the future trial of Russia's political and military leadership," Lubinets wrote, adding that forensic experts are still trying to determine Urey's exact cause of death.
Urey was captured at a Russian military checkpoint in eastern Ukraine as he and another British volunteer, Dylan Healy, were driving to help a woman and two children, according to the nonprofit Presidium Network, a U.K.-based humanitarian group with which he was affiliated.
"We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention. It is essential that we see the results of a full postmortem as soon as possible," Sky News quoted a Foreign Office spokesperson as saying.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on September 7 that Kyiv "will identify perpetrators of this crime and hold them to account."
Urey's family has accused the Russian government and those who held him in custody of killing him. They say he had diabetes and that those who captured him were aware of his condition as he had insulin in his possession at the time of his capture.
Healy has been charged by a Russian proxy court in the Donetsk region with attempting to "seize power by force" and "taking part in armed conflict as a mercenary."
His court case will reconvene in October. He faces the death penalty if convicted.
Blinken Makes Surprise Kyiv Visit As U.S. Announces Another $2.7 Billion In Security Aid
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken has made a surprise visit to Kyiv as the United States pledged another $2.675 billion in aid to Ukraine and other countries to bolster security around Europe amid Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Blinken made the visit on September 8 while on a trip to Poland and said that the White House would use $2 billion from the Foreign Military Financing program to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors -- including some NATO countries -- and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."
The announcement came hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the administration of President Joe Biden had approved a further $675 million worth of weapons for Ukraine, adding Washington is seeing "demonstrable success" on the battlefield by Ukraine against Russian troops, who invaded the country in late February.
"This is the Biden administration's 20th drawdown of equipment from U.S. stocks for Ukraine since last August," Austin said at the start of a meeting on September 8 at the Ramstein air base in Germany, adding the package would include 105mm howitzers, precision-guided GMLRS rockets, and artillery ammunition.
Including the aid announcements on September 8, aid from the United States to Ukraine now totals $15.2 billion under the Biden administration.
Austin said the defense ministers meeting at Ramstein will discuss issues such as how to coordinate the training of Ukrainian troops.
Fighting has intensified in recent weeks as Ukraine launches counteroffensives to retake areas Russian troops gained control of earlier in the war.
Hungary To Reduce Gas Use By One-Quarter To Mitigate Energy Crisis
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff has signaled the government's intention to curb most institutional and commercial gas consumption by one-quarter "as fast as possible" as cutoffs and other energy fallout spread from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gergely Gulyas announced the 25-percent target -- with exceptions for hospitals and social institutions -- along with a call for Hungarian consumers to use electricity and gas sparingly.
He warned that potential collapses among small businesses attributable to rising energy bills could spark mass unemployment.
Gulyas also said Budapest would control firewood prices so households can stock up as winter approaches.
National populist Orban and his politically dominant Fidesz party have resisted EU moves to ban Russian gas and oil and have put up numerous roadblocks to several rounds of talks on EU sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war on Ukraine.
Hungary gets more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia and is a transit country for the world's longest oil pipeline, the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Hungary and a handful of other EU countries on its route to Germany.
In charge for most of the past two decades, Orban has increasingly cozied up to Putin for several years as rule-of-law, media freedom, human rights, and other politically charged disputes with the European Union have mounted.
With Russian deliveries reduced or halted to most European states that have imposed sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said late last month that Russian state monopoly Gazprom would increase its gas supplies to Hungary in September and October.
The European Union has already agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports.
An EU ban on Russian coal purchases went into effect in August.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Police Raid Homes Of Russian Journalists Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov
Media reports in Russia say police have searched the homes of several journalists in different parts of the country, a move that may be linked to fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created two YouTube channels -- February's Morning and Rospartizan (Russian Guerilla), through which he has called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against their authorities at home.
Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe against Ponomaryov, accusing him of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted law enforcement sources on September 8 as saying that police searched the homes of administrators of Ponomaryov's YouTube channels.
The pro-government URALLIVE Telegram channel reported that police in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg broke into the apartment of a local journalist, Vladislav Postnikov, who was not at home at the time.
According to the channel, police in the Siberian city of Tyumen also searched the home of journalist Yulia Glazova, who used to contribute to RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project. The channel said the searches were part of a probe launched against Ponomaryov, whom Russian authorities accuse of calling for terrorist attacks to be carried out inside the country.
The OVD-Info human rights group said on September 8 that police in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don searched the home of journalist Bella Nasibyan, citing Nasibyan's friend as saying the search is linked to the probe against Ponomaryov.
The 47-year-old Ponomaryov was the lone lawmaker in the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and URALLIVE
Russian Court Cancels Ruling Extending Forced Psychiatric Care For Anti-Putin Shaman
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has canceled a lower court decision to prolong the forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic for a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive Russian President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL on September 8 that the Primorye Krai regional court ruled in favor of Gabyshev's appeal against the extension of his forced treatment and sent the case back to the Ussuriisk district court for a new hearing, citing inconsistencies in medical conclusions regarding the case.
In early August, the Ussuriisk district court ruled that Gabyshev must continue being treated at a psychiatric clinic even though a month earlier a team of psychiatrists concluded that Gabyshev could be transferred from a psychiatric clinic to a regular hospital because his "condition had improved."
However, several days later, a new medical commission concluded that the shaman's psychiatric health condition "had worsened" and that he must be transferred back to a psychiatric clinic.
Pryanishnikov accused officials at the time of hastily gathering together the new commission to change the decision.
It remains unclear why a new commission had been put together.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July after a court found him "mentally unfit" during a hearing where he had been accused of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late-January.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Memorial Human Rights Center in Russia has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner and Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Belarus Starts Unannounced Military Exercises Near EU Border
Belarusian defense officials have announced the start of military exercises near the Russian ally's western border with EU member Poland and farther east.
The Defense Ministry said on September 8 that its troops would train for "liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy" and retaking control over border regions.
It said the maneuvers would take place at military training grounds in Brest, near the western border with Poland, as well as in areas around the capital, Minsk, and Vitebsk, in northeastern Belarus.
The ministry didn't say how many soldiers are involved but said the "number of troops participating in the command and staff exercise, the involved weapons and military equipment does not exceed the level subject to mandatory notification in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011."
Belarus's disputed leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has allowed the Russian military to use its territory to attack Ukraine in the initial and subsequent stages of the invasion, now in its seventh month.
Lukashenka has denied that Belarusian troops are participating directly in any hostilities.
Reports have chronicled defiant refusals by some Belarusians to participate in activities supporting the Russian invasion or even efforts to undermine the largest army invasion in Europe since World War II.
Lukashenka has waged a relentless clampdown on dissent with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin since unprecedented street protests erupted in the former Soviet republic after he declared victory in a fraught election for a sixth presidential term.
The crackdown elicited EU and other Western sanctions and a crisis at Belarus's border with the European Union in 2021-22 that Brussels and others have described as "weaponizing" third-country nationals.
Ukraine's Atomic Agency Accuses Russia Of Killing, Torturing Workers At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The head of Ukraine's atomic agency, Enerhoatom, has accused Russian occupation troops at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in war-torn southeastern Ukraine of torturing and killing some of the facility's Ukrainian staff and abducting around 200 of them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Enerhoatom President Petro Kotyn told the German newspaper group Funke in statements published on September 8 that he has no idea where some of the abductees are.
The accusations come amid reports of fresh shelling around the six-reactor plant and a power outage in the surrounding town heightening international fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
Kotyn said the occupying troops are screening the plant's staff to determine their national loyalties.
He said abuses have made it very difficult for the 1,000 or so remaining employees to keep Europe's largest nuclear power plant running.
Some 11,000 people worked at the Zaporizhzhya plant before it fell under Russian control in the early weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported this week that its recent inspection of Zaporizhzhya demonstrated an "untenable" situation there and "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, warned that staff shortages and stress levels risked operational failures.
It also said its 14 UN inspectors hadn't been granted access by the Russian occupiers to all areas of the nuclear plant.
Two IAEA experts remained behind at Zaporizhzhya for monitoring and safety reasons.
The agency said on September 7 that "renewed shelling has damaged a back-up power line between Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and a nearby thermal power station, further underlining significant nuclear safety risks at the facility."
The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the mayor of the town of Enerhodar in which the Zaporizhzhya plant lies both accused Russian forces of renewed shelling on September 7 that knocked out power nearby.
Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said there were "fires, blackouts, and other things at the [plant] that force us to prepare the local population for the consequences of the nuclear danger."
Authorities have reportedly distributed iodine pills in recent days to help protect the local population in the event of a radiation leak.
In Enerhodar, pre-occupation Mayor Dmytro Orlov said local services were impossible for workers to deliver after a second day of Russian shelling that "reduces their work to zero."
He said via Telegram on September 7 that "it is now impossible to predict the timing of the restoration of electricity supply."
The Ukrainian and Russian sides have each blamed the other for bombing and other dangerous activities around the plant.
Nuclear experts have warned of a possible Chernobyl- or Fukushima-style meltdown if the reactors are starved of power supplies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7 continued to blame Ukrainians for creating "threats to nuclear security" and shelling at and around the plant -- a charge that Kyiv has rejected while accusing Russian forces of risky bombing and "nuclear terrorism."
The IAEA has urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately.
Kyiv has demanded that, too, as well as a return of the facility to Ukrainian control.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S., UN Demand Access To Russian 'Filtration' Sites In Ukraine Amid War-Crimes Fears
The United States has accused Russia of war crimes through the forcible transfer up to 1.6 million Ukrainians to Russian-controlled territory in the current conflict, prompting senior UN officials to demand international access to the so-called filtration camps.
Moscow denied the charge and said millions of Ukrainians had chosen to go to Russia or Russia-controlled areas and were "living freely and voluntarily" there.
The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told a UN Security Council meeting late on September 7 that Russia and its proxies were inflicting "a series of horrors" in a process overseen by officials from President Vladimir Putin's office.
"The forcible transfer or deportation of protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the occupier...constitutes a war crime," Thomas-Greenfield said.
The U.S. envoy said official Russian sources suggest that its authorities or allied Ukrainian separatists have "interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported" between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians to Russia since the Russian invasion in late February.
She said more than 1,800 children had been transferred from Ukrainian territory to Russia in July alone.
Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian "aim [is] to identify individuals Russia deems insufficiently compliant or compatible to its control" and "to prepare for an attempted annexation" of Ukrainian territory.
Russia-backed separatists who have controlled swaths of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine since 2014 have already tried to declare independence from Ukraine.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, occupation leaders installed by Russia have since vowed to hold referendums on joining Russia in other areas.
Kyiv and Western leaders have said any such votes under occupation are illegal and illegitimate.
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the accusations part of a "disinformation campaign" and said Ukrainians who travel to Russia undergo "a registration rather than filtration procedure."
“They are living freely and voluntarily in Russia, and nobody is preventing them from moving or preventing them leaving the country,” Nebenzia said.
Many accounts by Ukrainian civilians, including children, have described humiliating and intrusive screenings at checkpoints and other filtration camps run by Russian troops or pro-Russian Ukrainian fighters.
Thomas-Greenfield said "there's a simple way to know if any of this is true," adding, "Let the United Nations in.”
She called for access for independent observers and NGOs and humanitarian efforts to "let the world see what is going on."
UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the persistent allegations "of forced displacement, deportation, and so-called filtration camps run by the Russian Federation and affiliated local forces" are "extremely disturbing."
WATCH: 'You Are Russian Now': Ukrainian Family Recalls Deportation To Russia
DiCarlo also urged UN access to Ukrainians living in Russian-controlled areas.
She said the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine "must have unimpeded access to all individuals detained in relation to the ongoing war."
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris asked Moscow to provide her Geneva-based office with access to all detention sites and said any adoptions of Ukrainian children would contravene the Geneva Convention.
More than 13 million Ukrainians have been displaced by Russia's unprovoked invasion, with both sides vowing to fight on amid death tolls in the tens of thousands with many times that number injured.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Confirms Recapture Of Towns In Northeast As Referendum Rescheduled In Occupied Southern Regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian troops have recaptured several settlements in the Kharkiv region in the country's northeast.
"This week we have good news from Kharkiv region," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on September 7, noting that Ukrainians probably had already seen reports about the activity of Ukrainian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He added that "now is not the right time" to name the settlements that have been recaptured, but he thanked the military units "for their bravery and heroism during combat missions" in restoring the Ukrainian flag.
Breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region had been reported in recent days, with videos and photos of Ukrainian soldiers in recaptured villages around the town of Balaklia in the Kharkiv region circulating on social media. But there had been no confirmation from Ukrainian officials and it was not possible to verify the reports.
Ukraine has also claimed the recapture of several villages in the south of the country, where it has been waging a counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy also announced that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had passed sanctions against 606 individuals who belong to the Security Council of Russia, the Council of the Federation of Russia, and the State Duma.
"They are all responsible for this war, for the terror against our people. And none of them will escape responsibility -- it's only a matter of time," Zelenskiy said.
The leader of Russia's governing party, meanwhile, said that people in occupied regions of Ukraine are to vote on November 4 on whether they want to become part of Russia.
Andrei Turchak of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party said it would be "correct and symbolic" to hold votes on that date, a Russia’s Day of National Unity, a public holiday.
"We are sure that 80 percent of the population will come to the referendum," the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said according to TASS.
Officials in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine had previously suggested that referendum be held on September 11 to coincide with local elections in Russia.
Stremousov said earlier this week those plans had been postponed, citing "developments happening at the moment," an apparent reference to Ukraine's southern counteroffensive.
He was quoted by TASS on September 7 as saying he was in "solidarity" with Turchak and the region was preparing to hold a vote on November 4.
In a separate development on September 7, the UN Security Council heard testimony about the alleged removal of children from Ukraine to Russia.
Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant UN secretary-general for human rights, told the Council there had been "credible allegations" of such transfers.
"We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families," she said.
Brands Kehris said Russian forces are also running a "filtration" operation in which Ukrainians in occupied territories are put through systematic security checks involving detailed interrogations about their political views and ties to the Ukrainian government or military.
Some Ukrainians have been tortured and sent to Russian penal colonies and other detention centers, she said.
"We are particularly concerned that women and girls are at risk of sexual abuse during 'filtration' procedures," she said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Takes Credit For Missile Strikes On Russian Military Bases In Crimea
The Ukrainian military has for the first time admitted that it carried out missile strikes that hit Russian military bases in Crimea.
Ukraine carried out the strike that hit Saky air base in Crimea on August 9, according to an article co-written by Ukrainian commander General Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Mykhaylo Zabrodskiy, first deputy chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Defense and Intelligence.
It was published on September 7 by the state-run Ukrinform news agency.
The strike on Saky destroyed at least nine military aircraft, including Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers. The Russian-appointed head of Crimea said at the time that one person was killed. Several buildings on the base that may have stored ammunition were also destroyed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement at the time that the detonation of aviation ammunition caused the explosions, without clarifying who or what triggered the detonation.
Ukrainian officials have avoided publicly claiming responsibility, but unidentified Ukrainian officials have told U.S. media that their armed forces were responsible for the explosions, and analysts said satellite imagery pointed to a likely attack by Ukrainian forces.
The article hailed as "successful" the efforts of the Ukrainian armed forces in recent weeks to "physically transfer fighting" to the territory of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and has used to stage attacks on Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We are talking about a series of successful missile strikes on the enemy's Crimean air bases, first of all, on the Saky airfield," Zaluzhniy and Zabrodskiy said in the article.
They added that the task of the Ukrainian military in 2023 "is to make these feelings sharper, more natural, and quite tangible for the Russians and in other occupied territories."
Zaluzhniy and Zabrodskiy said that Russian officials and the population were willing to support the war in part because it is a "distant" conflict that doesn't threaten their lives.
The attack on Crimea was a prime example, they said.
"Thanks to this distance, Russian citizens don't really painfully grasp the losses, failures, and most importantly, the cost of this war in all its understandings," they said.
The authors added that Ukraine didn't so much need quantity as quality weapons from Western allies. If the West would supply weapons with longer ranges, then Ukraine could bring the impact of the war closer to Russia, they said.
The United States has supplied Kyiv with sophisticated long-range missile systems on the condition that Ukraine not use them to hit targets inside Russia.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Iranian Families Protest Relatives' Death Sentences
In a rare act of defiance, several families of prisoners who have been handed death sentences protested in front of the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj, near the Iranian capital.
In videos posted on social media on September 6, many of the protesters, identified as relatives of those on death row, held placards saying "Stop executions."
Human rights organizations say the relatives of the demonstrators are imprisoned in prisons in the cities of Karaj and Ghezelhesar.
According to the Iran Human Rights Society, at least 18 prisoners sentenced to death have been transferred to solitary confinement from the Karaj, Minab, and Gohardasht central prisons to different parts of Iran.
As of September 7, at least 388 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency, say more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began in September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Critic Shenderovich, Ekho Moskvy Ordered To Pay Putin Associate Another 3.5 Million Rubles
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia has ordered prominent columnist and outspoken Kremlin critic Viktor Shenderovich and the defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station to pay an additional 3.5 million rubles ($57,200) to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, for damaging his dignity and reputation.
A St. Petersburg court ruled on September 7 that Shenderovich must pay 1.5 million rubles and Ekho Moskvy 2 million rubles to Prigozhin.
In December, a lower court in St. Petersburg ordered Shenderovich to pay 100,000 rubles, and the radio station 1 million rubles to Prigozhin, who appealed against the ruling, insisting that the fines were too low.
Shenderovich, 63, a columnist for The New Times, fled Russia for an unspecified country in January.
He has criticized Prigozhin for allegedly leading the private Russian military contractor Vagner Group, a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has been using in conflicts in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, and the Central African Republic.
Prigozhin has been put under sanctions by the United States, Britain, and the European Union "in connection with his dealings with the Russian Federation's Ministry of Defense and his efforts to subvert U.S. democratic processes."
Prigozhin has denied the international allegations.
Shenderovich was placed on the "foreign agent" list by the Justice Ministry in December. Russia's "foreign agent" laws require those designated to register with the authorities and label their content with an intrusive disclaimer or face administrative fines.
Kremlin critics say the "foreign agent" designation brings up Soviet-era connotations and is intended to root out any independent, civic activity in Russia.
Ekho Moskvy, an independent Russian media outlet critical of the Kremlin, halted operations in March after the Prosecutor-General's Office took the radio station off the air for distributing what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Iranian Activist Khadirzadeh Jailed For 12 Years For Alleged Role In Death Of Officer
Kurdish activist Soada Khadirzadeh, who tried to end her and her baby's life while in detention, has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison by a court in the western Iranian city of Mahabad.
The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said Khadirzadeh was accused of "assisting in the murder of one of the officers of the Urmia Intelligence Department" and "helping her husband run away."
Khadirzadeh, who was arrested by security forces in October 2021, has denied the charges.
Khadirzadeh, who gave birth while in detention, tried to end her life by hanging herself and giving pills to her infant in protest of her detention.
Both she and her infant were saved by other prisoners.
Khadirzadeh is awaiting trial in another case on a charge of "membership in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran."
In July, Khadirzadeh was denied postnatal and postsurgical care for several days even though she was suffering from postoperative bleeding after giving birth by Caesarean section. Her infant's health was also poor.
During her pregnancy, Khadirzadeh said she was held hostage on false accusations.
Urmia prison officials have also rejected her requests for temporary medical release despite a doctor's certificate outlining her physical ailments.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia's Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement For Fourth Time Since Mid-August
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for the fourth time since mid-August.
Navalny wrote on Instagram on September 7 that he was sent back to solitary confinement right after he finished his previous multiday term there. He did not say why he was returned to the punitive cell that in Russia's penitentiary system is a tiny concrete room with no toilet or running water.
"They additionally designated me as 'a persistent violator' [of internal regulations]. That means I will be put in more restrictive conditions in the penal colony of maximum security," Navalny wrote, adding that most likely he will be deprived of an upcoming three-day meeting with his wife and parents that he has waited four months for.
Two days earlier, a court in Kovrov in the Vladimir region said it registered a lawsuit filed by Navalny against the warden, Yury Korobov, of Penal Colony No. 6, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
His other incarcerations in a punitive cell were for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
Navalny insists that he was placed in solitary confinement for political reasons, namely because of the activities that his associates continue from abroad and because he established a labor union in the prison.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
In Rare Move, Kazakh School Named After Slain Opposition Leader
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- In an unprecedented move, local lawmakers in the southern Almaty region of Kazakhstan have agreed to name a local school after slain opposition leader Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, despite open questions over his assassination and demands by relatives, rights groups, and opposition politicians for a thorough investigation of his death in 2006.
Almaty regional council spokesman Daulet Zharasbaev said on September 7 that the decision to name the school in the late politician's native village of Saryzhaz was approved by regional lawmakers after being coordinated with the government and naming commission.
Sarsenbaiuly's brother, civil rights activist Rysbek Sarsenbaiuly, hailed the move, saying that for more than 16 years any public mention of his late brother's name had been taboo.
Kazakh officials changed the versions of what happened to Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly and his two associates several times, providing the public with inconsistent and contradictory information for years.
Erzhan Otembaev, the former administrative head of the Kazakh parliament, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2006 after he confessed to organizing the killing of the three men.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after the authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of the National Security Committee when the slayings took place and became an outspoken opponent to Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and killing of two local bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
The decision to give Sarsenbaiuly's name to a school was made amid dramatic changes following unprecedented, violent anti-government protests in January that led to the removal of Nazarbaev and his clan from the Central Asian country's political scene.
Also on September 7, lawmakers approved a move to cancel First President's Day, which is marked annually on December 1.
Last week, parliament proposed returning the previous name of the capital, Astana, which had been renamed in Nazarbaev's honor in March 2019 as Nur-Sultan.
In June, Nazarbaev's name was removed from the constitution via a referendum, which also deprived him of the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
Another Tajik Blogger Detained In Moscow, Colleagues Fear Extradition To Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik blogger from the country's restive Gorno-Badakhshan region has reportedly been arrested in Moscow and may be extradited to Tajikistan, where his colleagues say he faces illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution.
Two colleagues of Komyor Mirzoev told RFE/RL that the blogger was detained in Moscow on September 6 along with several other Tajik men. There is no information about their current whereabouts.
Mirzoev's blogs have been critical of the Central Asian state's government.
Last week, relatives of another Badakhshan native, Mamadbek Atobekov, say he was detained in Moscow. His current whereabouts are also unknown, while his relatives say they fear that he might be extradited to Tajikistan.
Two weeks earlier, another Tajik blogger from the restive region, Maqsud Ghayosov, was arrested in Moscow and has been held incommunicado since.
The Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in Gorno-Badakhshan, says at least 20 of the region's natives have been detained in Moscow and forcibly brought to Tajikistan in the last six months.
Relatives and rights defenders say that the arrests in Moscow are most likely linked to mass protests in the region that were violently dispersed by the authorities in May.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile region have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in Gorno-Badakhshan followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Also, on September 7, a 72-year-old former Tajik security officer, Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov, went on trial on charges of calling publicly for the forcible change of the country's constitutional order and insulting an official on the Internet or media.
It is not clear what the charges stem from. Mavlonazarov's Facebook posts have been critical of the State Committee for National Security.
In Latest Reports, UN Watchdog Says Questions Swirl Over Iran's Nuclear Program
A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is nearing the level where further enrichment could be enough for a nuclear bomb and that Tehran has failed to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites that the UN's nuclear watchdog has been investigating for years.
An IAEA quarterly report, released on September 7, says Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent has grown to 55.6 kilograms, a 12.5-kilogram increase over the past three months. If enriched further, that would be more than enough for a nuclear bomb.
The report says that means that the IAEA is "not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful."
A second IAEA report issued the same day raises further concerns by noting that Iran has yet to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites.
"The director-general is increasingly concerned that Iran has not engaged with the agency on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period and, therefore, that there has been no progress towards resolving them," the second report notes.
Iran has been increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium since the United States unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 accord between Tehran and global powers to keep Iran's nuclear program in check in exchange for relief from sanctions.
The two sides have held 16 months of indirect talks that led to the European Union making a proposal last month to restore the deal, along with the lifting of U.S. sanctions.
But in its response, Iran demanded the IAEA halt the investigation into the probe.
Turkey's Erdogan In Serbia On Balkan Tour To Boost Mutual Travel, Decry 'Adversity'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on the middle leg of a Balkan tour that has already taken him to Bosnia-Herzegovina and finishes up in Croatia.
Erdogan has been pushing for visa-free travel between Turkey and the Balkans' aspiring EU members, Bosnia and Serbia.
Turkey's staunchly pro-Erdogan Daily Sabah said the Turkish and Serbian sides inked seven agreements on economic, industrial, and technical cooperation, including a protocol on passport-free travel for nationals on both sides as part of the trip.
Before leaving the Bosnian capital on September 6, Erdogan announced a similar passport-free protocol with that country of around 3 million.
"We exchanged opinions on all issues of importance for our two countries, as well as current geopolitical challenges on a regional and global level," Vucic said of his meeting with Erdogan, who arrived late the previous day.
Erdogan has taken an especially active role over the past year in encouraging regional dialogue between Serbia, an economy with 7 million people, and the mostly Muslim Bosnia, as well as Serbia's former province of Kosovo.
Belgrade still does not recognize Kosovo's independence, declared in 2008 and acknowledged by more than 100 countries.
"The Balkans can no longer tolerate adversity," Erdogan said in the Serbian capital.
The delegations were accompanied by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Ahead of Erdogan's visit, some Turkish residents of Serbia expressed concern over Ankara's efforts to use improved relations with Belgrade to further rein in dissidents abroad.
A final Serbian extradition hearing is scheduled for September 16 for Turkish activist and politician Ecevit Piroglu, who has been on hunger strike for three months to protest his detention.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has cited official figures indicating that Turkey has investigated or convicted more than 150,000 people in connection with the 2016 coup attempt that Erdogan blamed on U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network of followers and educators.
Gulen and his supporters deny the accusation.
HRW accuses Turkish authorities of "torture, ill-treatment, and cruel and inhumane or degrading treatment in police and military detention and prison" since the coup, reversing progress in the areas of rule of law and human rights.
With reporting by Daily Sabah and B92
Kyrgyz Rights Activist Deported By Russia, Arrested On Hatred Charge
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz activist Emil Bekiev, who was deported from Russia, has been arrested in Bishkek on a charge of inciting racial, ethnic, and religious hatred.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on September 7 that Bekiev was charged and placed in UKMK's pretrial detention the day after he was returned to Kyrgyzstan.
According to the UKMK, Bekiev regularly placed "provocative statements inciting hatred" on Facebook.
Earlier in March, a court in the Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk annulled Bekiev's Russian citizenship due to "multiple violations of legislation of the Russian Federation and his anti-Russian activities."
A Moscow court ordered him to be deported after the Federal Security Service stated that Bekiev's stay in Russia was undesirable due to his being a follower of radical Islamic teachings and because his activities "threaten public safety and incite ethnic hatred and discord."
Bekiev is known for his harsh criticism of Kyrgyzstan's current authorities. Bekiev's lawyers have not made any official statement regarding the situation.
Netflix Settles Queen's Gambit Lawsuit With Georgian Chess Master
Netflix has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a Georgian chess master Nona Gaprindashvili, who alleged that she was defamed in an episode of the fictional hit television series “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Netflix tried to have the lawsuit thrown out of court claiming that its creative license was covered by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech. But in January a U.S. federal judge rejected that argument saying fictional works are not immune from lawsuits if they defame real people.
Netflix appealed the ruling but it was thrown out after the settlement was reached. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“The parties are pleased that the matter has been resolved,” said Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, the lawyer representing Gaprindashvili in the lawsuit.
Gaprindashvili, who demanded $5 million from Netflix, argued that her accomplishments were disparaged in the final episode of mini-series that premiered in 2020, where an announcer described her as “the female world champion" and as a player who "has never faced men.”
Gaprindashvili said the dialogue in the episode is “false” and “sexist and belittling,” and is directly tied to her because her name is mentioned in the final scene and "the camera pans onto an actor sitting in the audience, watching the game who is obviously meant to be Gaprindashvili."
The lawsuit filed by Gaprindashvili stated that by 1968, the year in which the episode in question is set, Gaprindashvili had competed against at least 59 male chess players, at least 10 of whom were Grandmasters at the time.
Gaprindashvili, 81, played for the Soviet Union in the Women's Chess Olympiads from the early 1960s until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, winning 11 team gold medals and nine individual gold medals.
She also successfully competed in several men's tournaments and her performance at the Lone Pine tournament in 1977 made her the first woman to perform at a high enough level to earn the title of International Grandmaster in 1978.
With reporting by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter
Hungary Said To Have Dropped Demand To Remove Three Russian Oligarchs From Sanctions List
Hungary will support the renewal of the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia, diplomatic sources say, after dropping a threat to derail the move if three oligarchs weren’t removed from a list that takes restrictive measures against more than 1,000 people in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
According to the diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren’t authorized to speak on the record, Hungarian officials told a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on September 7 that they are ready to accept a prolongation of the sanctions by six months, but that they will raise their concerns regarding some of the listings in relevant diplomatic working groups at the next renewal in March 2023.
Hungary is reported to have wanted the delisting of Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov from the visa ban and asset freeze list.
The threat came as the EU looks to renew for another six months the list of people sanctioned before a September 15 renewal deadline.
The list, which only can be rolled over with unanimity, currently consists of 1,217 individuals and 108 entities. It has been expanded throughout the year as Brussels ratchets up its restrictive measures on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
Both Usmanov and Aven were sanctioned in late February.
The EU’s official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin". He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin's favorite oligarchs and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice.
The EU says Aven “is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the President’s demands.”
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was listed in March with Brussels describing him as “a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia’s largest taxpayers.
Budapest was also said to be asking for an exemption for humanitarian organizations to have business with some Russian banks which are currently under sanctions.
There is speculation in Brussels that Hungary was using the sanction renewal as leverage to get Brussels to approve EU funds that so far have been withheld over fears of rule-of-law infringements in the country.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government have clashed several times with the EU in recent years over corruption, migration, LGBTQ rights, and democratic standards.
The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban’s government of undermining the rule of law.
Orban has been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine. Budapest also broke with Brussels on the issue of paying for Russian gas with rubles and has not allowed Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine.
The Hungarian government said in a decree published late on September 5 that it would create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving nongovernment organizations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, a move aimed at unlocking money being withheld by the bloc.
Pro-Kremlin Director Sues Independent Filmmaker Mansky, Accuses Him Of Libel
Investigators in Russia have launched a probe against noted independent documentary filmmaker Vitaly Mansky after pro-Kremlin film director Nikita Mikhalkov accused him of libel.
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel on September 6 that she was summoned by the police and informed that she is a witness in the case against Mansky.
If convicted, Mansky faces up to two years in prison. He is outside of Russia at the moment, prompting the Interior Ministry to add him to the country's wanted list.
According to Sobchak, Mikhalkov's lawsuit stems from Mansky's interview with Sobchak’s YouTube channel, where he said that "at least 85 percent" of the state's financial allocations to the Mikhalkov-led annual Moscow International Cinema Festival "is stolen on a regular basis."
"As a festival manager, I can precisely calculate the exact cost of that festival. And it costs, at the most, 15 percent of all amounts it directly gets from the state. I am ready to prove in court that I am right on that matter," Mansky said in an interview he gave to Sobchak in May that aired on her YouTube channel.
The 58-year-old Ukraine-born Mansky is a well-known documentary filmmaker, opposition public figure, and the organizer of Russia's largest annual international documentary film festival, called Ardocfest.
In recent years, Mansky's festival has faced pressure from the authorities.
This year's festival was scheduled to start in March. However, it was cancelled after Russian authorities banned several documentaries that were to be shown at the event and Mansky was attacked by unknown individuals who splashed paint on him at the entrance of a cinema theater in Moscow, where the opening of the festival was scheduled.
Mansky said after that that his festival will not be held in Russia until the current regime is changed.
Nikita Mikhalkov, an Oscar-winning director who leads the Russian Cinematographers Union, is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin.
Putin To Meet Xi Jinping In Uzbekistan Next Week
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will meet next week during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan.
Russian state media quoted officials as saying the summit will take place during the SCO meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16.
"We are actively preparing for it,” Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters, according to the TASS news agency.
The two leaders last met in February, just before Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
China has tried to walk a line between criticizing Russia for the war and avoiding breaking international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its aggression.
Beijing has blamed the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow and has condemned the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. In turn, the Kremlin has backed China amid rising tensions with Washington that were exacerbated by a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In addition, Chinese forces have been participating this month in the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia.
One day before landing in Uzbekistan, Xi will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in his first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said earlier this week that the Chinese leader will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Nur-Sultan on September 14.
The SCO summit in Uzbekistan will include China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
Iran has the status of an acceding member -- it's expected to officially join the group in April 2023 -- while Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states.
With reporting by TASS, the Guardian, and RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service
Putin Says Nord Stream Gas Pipeline To Europe 'Practically' Closed, Blames West For Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon" while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany is "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
He said Russia's Gazprom will resume gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 if a turbine is supplied and that any turbine should be sent directly to Russia.
Putin also said Russia can launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if necessary.
Gas stoppages from Russia have fueled fears that Moscow will keep the taps off for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Gazprom suspended Nord Stream 1 deliveries on August 31 for what it said would be three days of routine maintenance but failed to restart the flow, citing a purported leak in a pump at a turbine.
Gazprom's German partner Siemens Energy has disputed Moscow's "repair" argument for the suspension of Nord Stream 1, which has historically carried about one-third of Russian gas supplies to Europe.
Gazprom this summer cited Western sanctions as preventing it from taking direct delivery of a new turbine from abroad.
Nord Stream 2 is a mostly completed $11 billion pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea whose certification Berlin put on hold with tensions high ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Western leaders have repeatedly accused Moscow of "weaponizing" gas and other energy deliveries as it continues its full-scale war on Ukraine, which is also a major transit country for Russian gas.
In Vladivostok, Putin said sanctions had prompted the gas crisis and said Ukraine had shut down one of the routes on its territory for Russian gas on its own initiative.
He also said Poland had shut down the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Western Siberia through Belarus and Poland to Germany.
Flows through Yamal-Europe have been reversed to flow eastward between Poland and Germany since early this year, and Moscow has imposed sanctions on the owner of the pipeline's Polish segment.
Putin said EU discussions of a possible price cap on Russian gas were "stupid."
With reporting by Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Cut Off One Of Their Ears': In New Investigation, A Russian Soldier Describes Atrocities In Ukraine2
'We Have To Pay For Our Indifference': A Russian Deserter Speaks Out After Ukraine War Memoir Hits A Nerve3
Ukraine Claims 'Some Success' In Counteroffensive, Putin Defends Invasion As Necessary4
Putin Hints At 'Changing Routes' For Ukrainian Grain Exports, Warns Of Food 'Catastrophe'5
Sources Say Hungary Is Threatening To Block Some EU Sanctions On Russia If Three Oligarchs Are Not Spared6
Another Russia-Imposed Official Attacked In Occupied Area Of Ukraine7
What It's Like To Survive A Russian Cluster-Bomb Attack8
Two Iranian Women Sentenced To Death For LGBT Activism9
U.S. Military Announces Test Launch Of ICBM, Notifies Russia10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe